Featured
Sirru Fen Fushi launches personalised IV drip treatments with Deborah Alessi
Sirru Fen Fushi, known for its luxury and holistic approach to wellness, is has announced the addition of IV drip infusions to the wellness offerings at its award-winning Arufen Spa. Set to launch at the end of November, these treatments expand the spa’s modern wellness services, providing guests with an advanced and personalised path to rejuvenation and wellness. The resort is collaborating with Deborah Alessi, along with her renowned products and practices from Dubai and Los Angeles. Under the Beverly Hills Aesthetics brand, known for integrating modern wellness with high-end aesthetics, Sirru Fen Fushi is introducing progressive wellness solutions to the Maldives.
With the expertise of trained medical professionals, guests can choose from 12 specialised, tailor-made infusions designed to energise, hydrate, boost immunity, and promote overall wellness. Surrounded by the serene setting of the Maldives, the tranquil environment of Arufen Spa, featuring the largest jacuzzi in the Maldives, provides an ideal atmosphere for these health-enhancing experiences.
Deborah Alessi, the founder of Beverly Hills Aesthetics, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “Bringing our specialised treatments to Sirru Fen Fushi allows us to blend cutting-edge wellness with the resort’s luxury ambiance. This partnership is a perfect harmony of modern science and the natural tranquility the Maldives offers.”
Lukasz Prendke, General Manager at Sirru Fen Fushi, added, “We are always looking for innovative ways to elevate the guest experience. Partnering with Beverly Hills Aesthetics allows us to bring transformative, science-backed wellness directly to our guests, ensuring they leave our resort feeling revitalised and deeply rejuvenated.”
Celebration
Celebrate ‘Winter Wonderland’ in Maldives: festive holiday magic at Bandos Maldives
Bandos Maldives invites guests to experience the magic of the holiday season with a ‘Winter Wonderland’ themed festive program running from December 20, 2024, through January 5, 2025. Blending Maldivian warmth with festive cheer, the resort promises unforgettable experiences for all ages.
The festivities begin with a sunrise yoga session on December 20, followed by a day filled with family-friendly activities such as ‘Snowflake Stretch,’ ‘Little Christmas Tree’ decorating, and the highly anticipated ‘Jingle Bells in Wonderland’ Christmas tree lighting. The celebrations continue throughout the season, featuring festive games, themed workshops, live entertainment, and gourmet dining.
Guests can enjoy activities like ‘Santa’s Magical Cruise,’ a thrilling ‘Winter Wonderland Scavenger Hunt,’ seafood galas, and frosty foam fiestas. The festivities culminate in a spectacular ‘Wonderland Gala’ dinner and an exciting New Year’s Eve countdown party with live music and dazzling fireworks.
For those seeking relaxation, wellness activities such as yoga, aqua-robics, and rejuvenating massages offer a tranquil retreat amidst the festive energy. From tennis and beach volleyball to electrifying ‘DJ Wonderland’ nights, Bandos Maldives provides entertainment and enjoyment for everyone this holiday season.
With its unique blend of seasonal charm and cultural celebration, Bandos Maldives invites guests to embrace the magic of the season. Here, visitors can discover an island holiday filled with joy, laughter, and the natural beauty of the Maldives—where every moment feels like a wonderland.
Featured
Velassaru Maldives’ Coral Project invites guests to help rebuild Maldives’ reefs
Velassaru Maldives has announced the launch of the Velassaru Coral Project, a new initiative designed to engage guests in marine conservation while supporting coral restoration and promoting marine biodiversity. This immersive project allows guests to actively participate in building an artificial reef, fostering a deeper connection with the environment during their stay.
As part of this initiative, guests can purchase a coral frame, which is adorned with coral fragments collected and secured by Velassaru’s marine team. Each frame includes a personalised plaque, offering participants the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy in the Maldives. Over the following two years, guests receive biannual updates on the progress of their coral, with photos and videos documenting its growth and development.
Velassaru’s dedication to education ensures that participants understand the essential role coral reefs play in sustaining marine life and supporting local communities. Though they cover only a small fraction of the ocean floor, coral reefs are home to 25% of all marine species, providing shelter and sustenance to fish, invertebrates, and other sea creatures.
Certified and novice divers alike are invited to explore the artificial reef near the Immersion Dive Centre, where professional guides lead dives and offer insights into the coral regeneration process and the thriving marine ecosystem around the reef.
A highlight of this manmade reef is “The Dome,” an impressive 4-meter by 6-meter structure situated 10 meters below the water’s surface. Sunk on September 12, 2024, The Dome offers an accessible dive site for Velassaru guests to explore and nurture. During underwater excursions, divers are encouraged to monitor the health of the corals, maintaining fragments secured with zip ties and fishing line.
In addition to enhancing guest experiences, the Velassaru Coral Project aims to gather essential data for coral research. Each dive at the artificial reef includes an assessment of coral health, with detailed records on coral colour, size, and species. Regular checks also monitor environmental factors such as water temperature and quality, as even a two-degree rise can cause coral bleaching. The team will remain vigilant in observing common coral diseases like white syndrome and pests that threaten coral health.
Sharks have occasionally been sighted near smaller reefs close to the artificial site, and the Velassaru team hopes to see more shark sightings as coral and fish populations grow. These predators play a vital role in balancing the ecosystem and ensuring the health and diversity of the surrounding reefs.
All data collected from the Velassaru Coral Project will be shared with Coral Watch, a global database that compiles information on coral health and conservation efforts. Through this contribution, Velassaru guests are not only helping restore the Maldives’ reefs but are also supporting coral research and preservation worldwide.
By involving guests in this unique, hands-on experience, Velassaru Maldives aims to encourage coral growth, enhance marine biodiversity, and provide a meaningful, educational experience for all visitors. Together, these efforts contribute to a sustainable future for the oceans.
Celebration
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers exclusive holiday getaway
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to embrace the festive season on its picturesque private island with a special, limited-time offer designed to create unforgettable memories. From December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, travellers can enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on room rates by booking their stay before November 30, 2024, indulging in the luxury and renowned Maldivian hospitality that Sheraton offers. This holiday escape promises an enchanting experience where sandy shores, clear turquoise waters, and heartfelt traditions come together—ideal for celebrations with family, friends, or loved ones.
The festive experience at Sheraton Maldives combines luxury and a sense of togetherness. Guests are welcomed each morning with a grand buffet breakfast at Feast Restaurant, followed by a delightful three-course à la carte lunch and dinner at selected resort dining venues. As part of this special offer, a USD 60 dining credit per person is provided for use at Baan Thai and Sea Salt, adding to the memorable culinary experience. Additionally, guests enjoy complimentary shared speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport, ensuring a smooth start to their holiday.
The resort exudes a festive spirit with a variety of exclusive activities and celebrations. Highlights include the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, a Festive Parade, and Santa’s Grand Arrival, setting the stage for a memorable season. Families can partake in the Gingerbread House Decorating activity, the Recycled Christmas Tree Challenge, and the Family Snowman Christmas Party. To close out the celebrations, a Venetian-themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will offer a spectacular finale to ring in the new year.
Beyond the festive events, Sheraton Maldives offers additional benefits to enhance the entire stay. Children under 12 years old stay and dine for free, and guests can enjoy a 15% discount on select treatments at Shine Spa for Sheraton. The resort also provides complimentary access to snorkeling gear, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and tennis courts with equipment, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the island’s natural beauty and explore its vibrant marine life.
This limited-time offer presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the festive season in one of the Maldives’ most desirable destinations. Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa provides the perfect setting for a truly unforgettable holiday experience.
Trending
