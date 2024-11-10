Featured
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives receives Forbes and Green Globe Certifications
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, has earned the Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge, recognising properties that meet over 100 rigorous standards for environmental protection and support of employees, guests, and local communities. This honour reflects the resort’s strong dedication to sustainable practices and responsible hospitality.
In a year of significant achievements, the resort has also obtained the Green Globe Certification, underscoring its commitment to minimising environmental impact, promoting sustainable tourism, and fostering a sustainable environment for future generations. Earning this certification required adherence to stringent criteria in areas such as energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and social and cultural sustainability. The resort demonstrated its dedication to quality and excellence through a recent evaluation covering a comprehensive set of compliance indicators.
Renato de Oliveira, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, expressed pride in receiving both the Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge and the Green Globe Certification. He highlighted the resort’s dedication to sustainable hospitality and environmental protection, emphasising the role of the entire team, or “Ladies and Gentlemen,” in creating exceptional guest experiences with a respect for the environment. De Oliveira further shared the resort’s commitment to continuous innovation aimed at minimizing its environmental footprint.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands was thoughtfully designed with the utmost respect for its delicate ecosystem. Before construction began on an existing sandbank, marine experts conducted extensive studies to ensure minimal impact on coral reefs and marine spawning areas. Sustainable construction materials, including PEFC-certified timber from responsibly managed forests in Europe, were used, helping the resort achieve PEFC Project Certification. The development also earned EDGE certification, marking the Maldives’ first green loan.
The resort landscape includes thousands of adopted trees and native plants, carefully chosen to prevent forest degradation and avoid negative effects from importing species. Notably, a 100-foot Banyan tree in the Mystique Garden is dedicated to the late architect Kerry Hill. The landscape of white sand and blue lagoon provides a sanctuary for crabs, birds, and sea turtles.
With the Maldives composed of 99% ocean, the resort is encircled by a vibrant coral reef that supports marine life, including lobsters, fish, rays, and sea turtles. The resort’s coral regeneration efforts have led to over 105 coral frames planted since the project’s inception, including 28 frames in 2024. These initiatives contribute to the creation of nursery frames and new habitats for marine life.
The resort leverages solar and sustainable energy to meet around 20% of its total electricity requirements. In 2024, rooftop solar panels were installed on all guest villas, and a floating solar garden project commenced, projected to add 1,400 kWp to the grid by 2025. Each villa is equipped with a smart energy-saving management system, and ambient thermal energy is harnessed for hot water pumps.
The resort’s seven dining venues emphasise locally sourced ingredients, offer plant-based options, and ensure the use of cage- and crate-free eggs and meat. Approximately 726 kg of daily food waste is composted for use in the resort gardens. A zero-waste approach is practiced by the culinary and bar teams, who produce items like chutneys and coffee scrubs from food waste.
Still and sparkling water are purified at an on-site plant using Nordaq filters, eliminating plastic bottle use. Treated greywater is reused for landscaping.
The resort has banned single-use plastics, introducing reusable water bottles, bamboo serving ware, and crystal amenity jars. Additionally, the resort’s garden and desalination plant further reduce plastic imports.
The resort has implemented an ocean plastics monitoring program using drones, in collaboration with Dr. Melissa Schiele. As of 2024, 50 drone flights have been completed, identifying critical plastic debris, including eleven ghost nets weighing about 418 kg, which pose threats to marine life. The removal of these nets helps protect the ecosystem.
In partnership with oceanographer Jean-Michel Cousteau, the Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment Program provides guests with experiences focused on environmental preservation. Cousteau’s visits to the resort inspire both guests and staff, and he engages with students from Villa College and the Maldives National University to emphasise the importance of environmental stewardship.
Climate activist Saad Amer visited The Ritz-Carlton Maldives to create impactful guest experiences. In a session titled “A Thought Experiment: How to Save Our Planet,” he engaged with guests and the local community to share insights on climate change. Amer also led discussions with students from Maldives National University and Villa College and conducted an interactive activity with younger guests to foster environmental awareness from an early age.
The resort conducts educational excursions with local schools to promote ocean conservation awareness. In 2024, eight excursions took place to nearby islands, including a recycling competition where winning students were awarded a visit to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands to learn about coral restoration.
Emphasising sustainable practices, The Ritz-Carlton Spa offers an organic body and skincare line by Bamford. In 2024, the spa team creatively repurposed coffee grounds into body scrubs for guests, showcasing the resort’s commitment to eco-friendly wellness.
As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will soon launch a Coral Adoption Project, allowing guests to contribute to environmental initiatives. Additionally, a new package featuring Saad Amer, the resort’s Sustainability Champion, will offer educational and inspiring activities designed to deepen guests’ understanding of the local environment and support the surrounding community, ensuring a meaningful holiday experience.
Featured
Sirru Fen Fushi launches personalised IV drip treatments with Deborah Alessi
Sirru Fen Fushi, known for its luxury and holistic approach to wellness, is has announced the addition of IV drip infusions to the wellness offerings at its award-winning Arufen Spa. Set to launch at the end of November, these treatments expand the spa’s modern wellness services, providing guests with an advanced and personalised path to rejuvenation and wellness. The resort is collaborating with Deborah Alessi, along with her renowned products and practices from Dubai and Los Angeles. Under the Beverly Hills Aesthetics brand, known for integrating modern wellness with high-end aesthetics, Sirru Fen Fushi is introducing progressive wellness solutions to the Maldives.
With the expertise of trained medical professionals, guests can choose from 12 specialised, tailor-made infusions designed to energise, hydrate, boost immunity, and promote overall wellness. Surrounded by the serene setting of the Maldives, the tranquil environment of Arufen Spa, featuring the largest jacuzzi in the Maldives, provides an ideal atmosphere for these health-enhancing experiences.
Deborah Alessi, the founder of Beverly Hills Aesthetics, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “Bringing our specialised treatments to Sirru Fen Fushi allows us to blend cutting-edge wellness with the resort’s luxury ambiance. This partnership is a perfect harmony of modern science and the natural tranquility the Maldives offers.”
Lukasz Prendke, General Manager at Sirru Fen Fushi, added, “We are always looking for innovative ways to elevate the guest experience. Partnering with Beverly Hills Aesthetics allows us to bring transformative, science-backed wellness directly to our guests, ensuring they leave our resort feeling revitalised and deeply rejuvenated.”
Celebration
Celebrate ‘Winter Wonderland’ in Maldives: festive holiday magic at Bandos Maldives
Bandos Maldives invites guests to experience the magic of the holiday season with a ‘Winter Wonderland’ themed festive program running from December 20, 2024, through January 5, 2025. Blending Maldivian warmth with festive cheer, the resort promises unforgettable experiences for all ages.
The festivities begin with a sunrise yoga session on December 20, followed by a day filled with family-friendly activities such as ‘Snowflake Stretch,’ ‘Little Christmas Tree’ decorating, and the highly anticipated ‘Jingle Bells in Wonderland’ Christmas tree lighting. The celebrations continue throughout the season, featuring festive games, themed workshops, live entertainment, and gourmet dining.
Guests can enjoy activities like ‘Santa’s Magical Cruise,’ a thrilling ‘Winter Wonderland Scavenger Hunt,’ seafood galas, and frosty foam fiestas. The festivities culminate in a spectacular ‘Wonderland Gala’ dinner and an exciting New Year’s Eve countdown party with live music and dazzling fireworks.
For those seeking relaxation, wellness activities such as yoga, aqua-robics, and rejuvenating massages offer a tranquil retreat amidst the festive energy. From tennis and beach volleyball to electrifying ‘DJ Wonderland’ nights, Bandos Maldives provides entertainment and enjoyment for everyone this holiday season.
With its unique blend of seasonal charm and cultural celebration, Bandos Maldives invites guests to embrace the magic of the season. Here, visitors can discover an island holiday filled with joy, laughter, and the natural beauty of the Maldives—where every moment feels like a wonderland.
Featured
Velassaru Maldives’ Coral Project invites guests to help rebuild Maldives’ reefs
Velassaru Maldives has announced the launch of the Velassaru Coral Project, a new initiative designed to engage guests in marine conservation while supporting coral restoration and promoting marine biodiversity. This immersive project allows guests to actively participate in building an artificial reef, fostering a deeper connection with the environment during their stay.
As part of this initiative, guests can purchase a coral frame, which is adorned with coral fragments collected and secured by Velassaru’s marine team. Each frame includes a personalised plaque, offering participants the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy in the Maldives. Over the following two years, guests receive biannual updates on the progress of their coral, with photos and videos documenting its growth and development.
Velassaru’s dedication to education ensures that participants understand the essential role coral reefs play in sustaining marine life and supporting local communities. Though they cover only a small fraction of the ocean floor, coral reefs are home to 25% of all marine species, providing shelter and sustenance to fish, invertebrates, and other sea creatures.
Certified and novice divers alike are invited to explore the artificial reef near the Immersion Dive Centre, where professional guides lead dives and offer insights into the coral regeneration process and the thriving marine ecosystem around the reef.
A highlight of this manmade reef is “The Dome,” an impressive 4-meter by 6-meter structure situated 10 meters below the water’s surface. Sunk on September 12, 2024, The Dome offers an accessible dive site for Velassaru guests to explore and nurture. During underwater excursions, divers are encouraged to monitor the health of the corals, maintaining fragments secured with zip ties and fishing line.
In addition to enhancing guest experiences, the Velassaru Coral Project aims to gather essential data for coral research. Each dive at the artificial reef includes an assessment of coral health, with detailed records on coral colour, size, and species. Regular checks also monitor environmental factors such as water temperature and quality, as even a two-degree rise can cause coral bleaching. The team will remain vigilant in observing common coral diseases like white syndrome and pests that threaten coral health.
Sharks have occasionally been sighted near smaller reefs close to the artificial site, and the Velassaru team hopes to see more shark sightings as coral and fish populations grow. These predators play a vital role in balancing the ecosystem and ensuring the health and diversity of the surrounding reefs.
All data collected from the Velassaru Coral Project will be shared with Coral Watch, a global database that compiles information on coral health and conservation efforts. Through this contribution, Velassaru guests are not only helping restore the Maldives’ reefs but are also supporting coral research and preservation worldwide.
By involving guests in this unique, hands-on experience, Velassaru Maldives aims to encourage coral growth, enhance marine biodiversity, and provide a meaningful, educational experience for all visitors. Together, these efforts contribute to a sustainable future for the oceans.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Award as #3 resort in Indian Ocean
-
Action7 days ago
Celebrating 25th anniversary of Rannamaari Shipwreck at Dhawa Ihuru Maldives
-
Action5 days ago
Ayada Maldives introduces the sleek Jet Car experience
-
Food7 days ago
Feast of flavours at Reethi Beach Resort for World Food Day
-
News1 week ago
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives transitions to fully all-inclusive resort
-
News1 week ago
Reconnect with loved ones this festive season at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
-
Celebration5 days ago
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi unveils Sixties Glamour holiday celebration
-
Action1 week ago
Join exclusive LUX Tennis Star Clinic with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Patina Maldives