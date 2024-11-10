Celebrate ‘Winter Wonderland’ in Maldives: festive holiday magic at Bandos Maldives

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is inviting guests to celebrate the holiday season with a festive program inspired by the natural beauty of the Maldives. With the theme “Nature’s Mystique,” the festivities will kick off on December 21 with carols, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and a cocktail reception.

On Christmas morning, Santa Claus will arrive on the island, spreading joy and gifts, and on December 31, a grand New Year’s Eve gala dinner will take place under the Maldivian sky. Guests can enjoy a festive buffet, live entertainment, and a stunning fireworks display to welcome the New Year in style.

Young guests aged 4 to 12 years will find endless entertainment at Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives. Activities include pottery workshops, beach art competitions, jewellery making, and pizza-making. Junior chefs can also try decorating gingerbread houses and holiday cupcakes. Cultural experiences, such as learning Dhivehi, Maldivian origami, and T-shirt painting, are also available. Outdoor adventures include pirate-themed cruises and island treasure hunts, with evening pyjama parties and a seaside fashion show providing after-hours fun.

Teens can enjoy a range of activities suited to their interests, from non-alcoholic mixology classes to tubing and kayak competitions. Competitive events include football matches, water polo, Beat the Pro badminton challenges, and fitness sessions like TRX training and teen Tabata workouts.

Families can join in with milkshake workshops, outdoor movie nights, Frisbee matches, beach volleyball, and table tennis tournaments. A multi-purpose court is available for outdoor workouts, tennis, pickleball, and padel tennis on the new padel court. For those looking for adventure, guided “Snorkie Talkie” tours, parasailing, and Jet Ski excursions to nearby sandbanks are also offered. Additional excursions include night fishing, dolphin spotting, and sunset cruises with Santa Claus.

Guests can experience the flavours of the season with a series of festive dining events. The Sip Tea Lounge will host Christmas high teas and Art of Tea workshops. Beach Shack will offer seaside buffets with themes such as Seafood Market and Street Food of the World. Aura Pool Bar will feature pool parties, DJ nights, and a bartender competition, while The Cocktail Lab will host Christmas-themed mixology classes. Culinary enthusiasts can also take part in a kombucha workshop or enjoy a five-course omakase dinner.

Origin, the overwater specialty restaurant, will serve a classic Christmas menu, while Eden Champagne & Gin Bar next door will offer rum and chocolate pairings and Negroni flights. Habitat will host themed buffets featuring a variety of international cuisines, with additional experiences like champagne tastings, curated wine dinners, and the Chef’s Table themed “The Five Elements of Nature,” creating memorable culinary moments.

For spa enthusiasts, Amingiri Spa & Hammam offers nature-inspired treatments designed to renew and revitalize:

Woodland Wonder: An herbal massage followed by a forest-scented steam bath.

Ocean’s Embrace: A spirulina body wrap and salt stone therapy that capture the sea’s healing essence.

Island Bliss: A luxurious hammam bath ritual and foamy massage with eucalyptus-scented steam bathing.

Wellness activities are available to nurture body and soul, including laughter yoga, water yoga, sound healing baths, silent beach walks, and evening tea meditation led by the resort’s yoga practitioner. The spa’s Sleep Wellness menu offers calming options for deep rest, such as a signature massage on the Skye deck, an evening hammam ritual, or an in-villa guided meditation session.

International holistic healer Coco Maruno will return to the spa on December 15, offering energy healing sessions, including Tibetan sound healing therapy, reiki, and kundalini yoga, for transformative wellness experiences.