News
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty explores Maldives with family
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty visited the Maldives with her family this week, enjoying her stay at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island. The actress shared glimpses of her vacation on Instagram, featuring activities she experienced alongside her husband, Raj Kundra, and their children.
Shilpa tried jet skiing for the first time, despite her hesitation with driving on land. Guided by her husband, she embraced the challenge of riding the waves. She also took part in a submarine adventure, allowing her to explore the ocean depths, and attended a sushi-making class. In her Instagram post, she described these experiences as personal milestones, noting the importance of learning new skills and seizing opportunities.
In addition to vacation updates, Shilpa shared her fitness routine with her followers. A video showed her practicing squats under the guidance of a trainer, emphasising perseverance and consistency.
During her visit, Maldives Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal and senior officials of Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) met with the actress and welcomed her back to the country. Shilpa had previously vacationed in the Maldives at Kuda Villingili Resort in November 2023.
Her posts highlighted the range of activities available in the Maldives, showcasing how the destination caters to families and individuals seeking unique experiences.
Celebration
Celebration to remember: how Siyam World combined talent, flavour, and adventure
Siyam World’s festive season featured an extraordinary lineup of talent, making it the most remarkable celebration to date. Electrifying performances by DJ Jetro, ONEVIOLIN, URBANTHEORY, DJ Fumez, and DJ LOVRA were complemented by culinary masterpieces crafted by acclaimed chefs Tom Brown, Brad Carter, and Michelin-starred Andrea Aprea. The resort was transformed into a gaming paradise, featuring adventures like the Tomb Raider: Island Quest, Mario Kart-style races, and iconic Mortal Kombat battles, creating an atmosphere of boundless excitement.
Renowned for its unforgettable parties, spectacular events, and unparalleled experiences, Siyam World elevated its festive celebrations to new heights by combining world-class entertainment with culinary excellence.
The festivities began with a magical Santa arrival and a dazzling Gala Dinner showcasing menus designed by UK chefs Tom Brown and Brad Carter. Throughout the season, the chefs hosted exclusive masterclasses and served gourmet feasts, leaving guests in awe of their culinary prowess.
Adding to the excitement, Spanish football legend Fernando Torres participated in the celebrations, joining the Amazing Race and cheering on contestants in the thrilling duathlon—a swim-and-run event around the island, with the winner earning a complimentary stay at the resort.
DJ Jetro set the tone with his signature blend of live saxophone and DJing, creating an energetic atmosphere. ONEVIOLIN added to the enchantment with his electrifying violin performances, merging classical technique with modern beats.
New Year’s Eve marked the highlight of the celebrations, featuring URBANTHEORY, an internationally acclaimed Italian dance crew known for their synchronised, high-energy routines. The night reached its climax as DJ Fumez delivered electrifying beats, powering the countdown to 2025.
Michelin-starred Chef Andrea Aprea further elevated the experience with his innovative creations at The Cube in January. The season concluded in style as German DJ LOVRA energised the crowd with her infectious party tracks, keeping the dance floor alive well into the new year.
With its world-class performances and unforgettable dining experiences, Siyam World’s festive season reaffirmed its reputation as the ultimate destination for creating extraordinary memories and unparalleled celebrations.
Featured
Celebrate Ramadan in ultimate luxury at The Nautilus Maldives
This Ramadan, The Nautilus Maldives, an award-winning private island retreat, invites guests to celebrate the sacred month through an exquisite blend of ultra-luxury, cultural heritage, and meaningful connection. The Nautilus Majlis Iftar Pop-Up offers a distinctive celebration of traditions, flavours, and the spirit of togetherness. Visitors can enjoy this exceptional experience in the privacy of their House or Residence, on the tranquil beachfront under the starlit sky, or at an exclusive sandbank retreat. Every element is meticulously designed to provide an unforgettable journey of indulgence and reflection.
At The Nautilus, time and constraints are set aside, allowing guests to embrace the sacred month of Ramadan at their own pace. Through the resort’s signature 24/7 timeless hospitality and unscripted dining concept, Ramadan celebrations are tailored to reflect personal preferences. This year, The Nautilus introduces a carefully curated Iftar menu, served within the extraordinary boho-chic elegance of the Majlis Pop-Up. Honouring tradition while offering bespoke customisation, each meal transforms into a sensory celebration of the holy month. Every detail is attentively crafted, turning dining into a meaningful and unforgettable experience that embodies the essence of Ramadan.
The Nautilus offers exclusive privileges to elevate the Ramadan journey. Guests booking a House or Residence can enjoy up to 30% off the Best Available Rate, along with 15% off treatments at Solasta Spa and 15% off water-sports at AquaNautica.
For those seeking a more indulgent escape, stays of seven nights or more include an additional 10% discount, allowing ample time to fully immerse in the serene beauty of this bohemian ultra-luxury haven. Families are warmly welcomed, with children under 12 staying and dining for free, ensuring a memorable experience for all.
The Nautilus is more than a destination—it is a sanctuary where the spirit of Ramadan is celebrated through cultural immersion, personalised experiences, and bespoke, free-spirited offerings. Beyond the luxury and indulgence, moments of reflection and reconnection are thoughtfully integrated into every aspect of the stay. This Ramadan, The Nautilus offers a retreat like no other—a place where time stands still, and every detail is crafted to elevate the journey.
Featured
Luxury and love at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa welcomes couples to experience an enchanting romantic retreat on a private island surrounded by pristine azure waters. Situated on Vagaru Island in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, this exclusive resort provides an idyllic haven for those seeking a memorable and intimate getaway.
The resort offers an unparalleled stay, complete with a dedicated personal butler (Thakuru), poolside breakfasts, and romantic beachfront dining against breathtaking sunset backdrops. With personalised service and indulgent experiences, couples are invited to create lasting memories and celebrate their love in a truly magical setting.
Throughout February, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa encourages guests to immerse themselves in moments of romance amidst the stunning turquoise waters. The resort boasts five dining venues, three full-service bars, a wine room with over 1,200 labels, and bespoke destination dining experiences. Couples can savour a culturally rich Boduberu dinner on the beach, featuring traditional Maldivian drumming performances, or enjoy signature couple’s spa treatments at Spa by JW.
Spa by JW offers an intimate setting for couples to unwind together with pampering treatments such as ‘The Power of Touch,’ designed to strengthen connection through therapeutic touch. Guests can craft personalised body scrubs and enjoy a soothing massage, complemented by luxurious spa suites equipped with steam baths, plunge pools, and ocean vistas.
Culinary offerings at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa provide extraordinary dining experiences that celebrate love and togetherness. Romantic beachside dinners under the stars, wine-pairing meals, and exclusive menus elevate every meal into a cherished memory.
The resort’s Boduberu beach dinner allows couples to indulge in Maldivian culture while dining to the rhythmic beats of traditional drums. For a unique dining concept, RIHA presents a private eight-course menu curated by Chef Rohit Agarwal around a sunken outdoor Tandoor & Tawa, blending regional flavours for an unforgettable culinary journey.
Wine enthusiasts can explore the extensive collection in the Wine Room at Aailaa, the resort’s all-day dining venue, which features over 300 wines, ensuring the perfect pairing for any meal.
The resort features a selection of romantic accommodations, including overwater and beach pool villas. Guests can choose sunrise or sunset views and elevate their stay with options like floating breakfasts. Each villa, blending modern luxury with unobtrusive design, ensures privacy and tranquility.
Beach Pool Villas, surrounded by lush greenery, offer private beach access and ample space for ultimate seclusion, while Overwater Pool Villas provide wooden decks, private pools, and stunning ocean views. Each villa spans 248 square meters and includes a king-sized bed, private pool, and a serene ambiance designed for romance.
Couples can enhance their stay with the ‘Romantic Retreat’ package, featuring personalised Thakuru service, floating breakfasts, destination dining, spa treatments, yoga sessions, and a 30-minute photography session. This offer includes complimentary daily breakfasts and dinners, with a starting rate of USD 1,200++ per night for a minimum of three nights. The package is available for stays until December 20, 2025.
Trending
