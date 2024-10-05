Sonam Kapoor enjoys family holiday in Maldives

Reethi Beach Resort has announced its highly anticipated 2024 festive season celebrations, scheduled to take place from December 21st to January 7th, under the enchanting theme ‘Coral Kingdom Under the Sea.’ The resort’s festive program is set to immerse guests in the vibrant world of the Indian Ocean’s rich marine life, combining elegant dining experiences, adventurous activities, and cultural entertainment to create an unforgettable holiday season.

As the resort transforms into a magical underwater haven, visitors will be greeted by breathtaking decor reflecting the kaleidoscope of colours found in the surrounding coral reefs. Every venue will resonate with the theme, featuring shimmering reef-inspired arrangements, oceanic hues, and atmospheric lighting. Reethi Beach Resort aims to offer a visual and sensory celebration that embodies the spirit of the Maldives.

According to Valentin Osolos, General Manager at Reethi Beach Resort, the curated program is designed to provide something special for everyone—whether guests wish to indulge in gourmet delights, explore the wonders of the sea, or celebrate with family and friends. This year’s festivities are intended to allow guests to experience not only the beauty of the Maldives but also the joy and togetherness that the holiday season represents.

The 2024 festive lineup will include a series of elevated themed dinners, featuring culinary creations inspired by both local and international cuisines. Highlights will include the lavish Christmas Eve Gala Dinner and the New Year’s Eve Countdown Celebration, complete with live entertainment and a vibrant beachside atmosphere.

Throughout the season, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a range of activities that cater to both relaxation and excitement, such as Private Champagne Breakfasts on the beach, Cheese & Wine Tastings under the stars, and lively Hookah Nights. For families, the festive program will feature Treasure Hunts, Pizza Making Classes, and special high teas that bring a touch of elegance to the afternoons.

The festivities will also showcase the resort’s commitment to Maldivian culture and sustainability. Traditional Boduberu performances and Maldivian Cooking Classes will invite guests to engage with the island’s heritage and natural environment, enriching their experience of the Maldives.

The season will culminate in the much-anticipated New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown Party. Guests will be treated to a grand feast, set against the backdrop of live music, dance shows, and a dazzling display of fireworks as the clock strikes midnight. The celebrations will continue with an upbeat beach party, inviting guests to dance the night away under the stars and welcome 2025 in style.