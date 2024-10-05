Celebration
Reethi Beach Resort’s 2024 festive season takes guests ‘Under the Sea’
Reethi Beach Resort has announced its highly anticipated 2024 festive season celebrations, scheduled to take place from December 21st to January 7th, under the enchanting theme ‘Coral Kingdom Under the Sea.’ The resort’s festive program is set to immerse guests in the vibrant world of the Indian Ocean’s rich marine life, combining elegant dining experiences, adventurous activities, and cultural entertainment to create an unforgettable holiday season.
As the resort transforms into a magical underwater haven, visitors will be greeted by breathtaking decor reflecting the kaleidoscope of colours found in the surrounding coral reefs. Every venue will resonate with the theme, featuring shimmering reef-inspired arrangements, oceanic hues, and atmospheric lighting. Reethi Beach Resort aims to offer a visual and sensory celebration that embodies the spirit of the Maldives.
According to Valentin Osolos, General Manager at Reethi Beach Resort, the curated program is designed to provide something special for everyone—whether guests wish to indulge in gourmet delights, explore the wonders of the sea, or celebrate with family and friends. This year’s festivities are intended to allow guests to experience not only the beauty of the Maldives but also the joy and togetherness that the holiday season represents.
The 2024 festive lineup will include a series of elevated themed dinners, featuring culinary creations inspired by both local and international cuisines. Highlights will include the lavish Christmas Eve Gala Dinner and the New Year’s Eve Countdown Celebration, complete with live entertainment and a vibrant beachside atmosphere.
Throughout the season, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a range of activities that cater to both relaxation and excitement, such as Private Champagne Breakfasts on the beach, Cheese & Wine Tastings under the stars, and lively Hookah Nights. For families, the festive program will feature Treasure Hunts, Pizza Making Classes, and special high teas that bring a touch of elegance to the afternoons.
The festivities will also showcase the resort’s commitment to Maldivian culture and sustainability. Traditional Boduberu performances and Maldivian Cooking Classes will invite guests to engage with the island’s heritage and natural environment, enriching their experience of the Maldives.
The season will culminate in the much-anticipated New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown Party. Guests will be treated to a grand feast, set against the backdrop of live music, dance shows, and a dazzling display of fireworks as the clock strikes midnight. The celebrations will continue with an upbeat beach party, inviting guests to dance the night away under the stars and welcome 2025 in style.
Celebration
Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa celebrates two years of unmatched luxury and global recognition
The world-renowned 5-star Deluxe All-Inclusive Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey of excellence and luxury.
Since its opening, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa has achieved remarkable success in international markets, establishing itself as a distinguished destination in the luxury travel sector. The resort has garnered numerous prestigious accolades: In 2023, it received high honours from Booking.com and Agoda, both with near-perfect scores, and was named the Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort at the World Travel Awards. Additionally, the World Luxury Hotel Awards recognised the resort as a global leader in the luxury all-inclusive villa segment. This success continued into 2024, with the resort securing the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award and maintaining its near-perfect scores from Booking.com and Agoda, reflecting its unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction.
To commemorate this special anniversary, the resort hosted a lavish event on Tuesday, October 1st, inviting guests to partake in the celebrations. The festivities began with a poolside cocktail reception, followed by an expansive buffet featuring a diverse selection of international dishes. The evening progressed with a lively party, headlined by DJ Umar, while guests indulged in exclusive experiences at the Emerald Spa, making it an unforgettable day of indulgence and relaxation.
Located on an intimate 7-hectare island surrounded by vibrant coral reefs and lush tropical vegetation, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa offers 80 luxurious villas, including 42 Overwater Villas and 38 Beach Villas. Beyond its stunning accommodations, the resort boasts a world-class spa, a state-of-the-art Gym & Sports Centre equipped with Technogym equipment, as well as facilities such as an overwater tennis court and padel court. Families can also take advantage of the amenities provided by the Diving Center and Kids Club, while dining options abound with five exquisite restaurants and two stylish bars.
Collectively, these elements create a true sanctuary where nature and luxury coexist in perfect harmony. The resort remains dedicated to delivering an authentic, personalised experience, thanks to its international team of professionals who ensure that every guest feels valued and well-cared for.
Celebration
Kuramathi Maldives announces exciting holiday events for all ages
Kuramathi Maldives is set to host a vibrant lineup of festive activities from December 21, 2024, to January 1, 2025, offering guests the opportunity to create unforgettable holiday memories. The celebrations will commence on December 21st at 18:00 with a magical Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the resort’s stunning Sandbank. Guests will be treated to a delightful evening featuring tropical cocktails, delicious canapés, and live music as the night comes alive.
Throughout the holiday season, guests can partake in a variety of unique experiences, ranging from tranquil sunrise yoga sessions and culinary demonstrations highlighting Maldivian flavours to friendly sports matches and electrifying performances by the Resident Band and DJ. As the evening unfolds, the bars will be filled with a festive mix of traditional music and lively party tunes, ensuring the festivities continue well into the night.
Families will also find plenty of activities to keep children entertained, as the Bageecha Kids Club will be offering a range of engaging programs. Younger guests can look forward to Christmas-themed cooking classes, exciting treasure hunts, and a special visit from Santa Claus. Kuramathi Maldives promises an enchanting holiday escape filled with laughter, love, and the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives, inviting everyone to embrace the spirit of the season with a delightful blend of cultural experiences and festive cheer.
Celebration
Joyful celebrations await at Niyama Private Islands Maldives this holiday season
Niyama Private Islands Maldives offers an immersive experience with nature in every way this festive season. Guests can stroll along brilliant white sands, swim in the balmy ocean, dine in treetops, and enjoy spa treatments overlooking the Indian Ocean. This year, the already breathtaking natural beauty of the resort transforms into an ethereal wonderland, enriched by the exotic influences of the four elements.
The festive season begins with traditional Christmas magic, featuring a sparkling tree, carols, and a Christmas market filled with food, drink, arts and crafts, and gifts for loved ones. Christmas Eve promises a decadent affair at the fiery Dune, where guests will enjoy not just turkey, but also lobster, oysters, and exotic game roasting over an open fire. The dessert station overflows with mince pies, stollen, panettone, Christmas pudding, and yule logs.
On Christmas Day, guests can expect a surprise visit from Santa, who arrives in true Maldivian style on a jet ski carrying gifts. Lunch takes on an untraditional twist with a six-course tasting menu served six meters under the ocean’s surface at Subsix. While the cuisine is exquisite, the company consists of schools of butterflyfish and sea turtles.
The days that follow are filled with indulgent experiences, including chef dinners featuring celebrity chefs, mixologists shaking up cocktails, rum and reggae nights, Latin spice events, and underwater glow parties. However, nothing compares to the extravaganza of New Year’s Eve, where the non-stop party begins at sundown. Cocktails are served on the beach, followed by a Gala Dinner. Performers from around the world entertain guests with dazzling dances and daring acrobatics. As the clock strikes midnight, fireworks light up the sky, and champagne is uncorked for toasting. The dancing continues until dawn, fueled by the hypnotic beats of the DJ.
Throughout the festive season, Niyama bustles with activity. Adults can partake in movement classes, training with World Fitness champions and tennis pros, and holistic healing at the Drift spa sanctuary, while children are kept occupied with gingerbread making and games at the Maldives’ most exciting kids’ club.
