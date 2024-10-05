Reethi Beach Resort’s 2024 festive season takes guests ‘Under the Sea’

Niyama Private Islands Maldives offers an immersive experience with nature in every way this festive season. Guests can stroll along brilliant white sands, swim in the balmy ocean, dine in treetops, and enjoy spa treatments overlooking the Indian Ocean. This year, the already breathtaking natural beauty of the resort transforms into an ethereal wonderland, enriched by the exotic influences of the four elements.

The festive season begins with traditional Christmas magic, featuring a sparkling tree, carols, and a Christmas market filled with food, drink, arts and crafts, and gifts for loved ones. Christmas Eve promises a decadent affair at the fiery Dune, where guests will enjoy not just turkey, but also lobster, oysters, and exotic game roasting over an open fire. The dessert station overflows with mince pies, stollen, panettone, Christmas pudding, and yule logs.

On Christmas Day, guests can expect a surprise visit from Santa, who arrives in true Maldivian style on a jet ski carrying gifts. Lunch takes on an untraditional twist with a six-course tasting menu served six meters under the ocean’s surface at Subsix. While the cuisine is exquisite, the company consists of schools of butterflyfish and sea turtles.

The days that follow are filled with indulgent experiences, including chef dinners featuring celebrity chefs, mixologists shaking up cocktails, rum and reggae nights, Latin spice events, and underwater glow parties. However, nothing compares to the extravaganza of New Year’s Eve, where the non-stop party begins at sundown. Cocktails are served on the beach, followed by a Gala Dinner. Performers from around the world entertain guests with dazzling dances and daring acrobatics. As the clock strikes midnight, fireworks light up the sky, and champagne is uncorked for toasting. The dancing continues until dawn, fueled by the hypnotic beats of the DJ.

Throughout the festive season, Niyama bustles with activity. Adults can partake in movement classes, training with World Fitness champions and tennis pros, and holistic healing at the Drift spa sanctuary, while children are kept occupied with gingerbread making and games at the Maldives’ most exciting kids’ club.