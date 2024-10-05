Action
Emerald Maldives hosts sessions with Olympic gold medalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
The world-renowned 5-star Deluxe All-Inclusive Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, affiliated with The Leading Hotels of the World, has announced a partnership with tennis star and celebrated athlete Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
From November 13th to 19th, 2024, Pavlyuchenkova will host two tennis masterclasses, offering two 1-hour sessions designed to help tennis enthusiasts elevate their game.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has made a significant mark on the international tennis stage. A 2020 Olympic Games gold medalist in mixed doubles, she is also a Grand Slam singles tournament finalist and the winner of 18 WTA tournaments.
The masterclasses will provide guests with the opportunity to refine their tennis skills through personalised coaching from Pavlyuchenkova. Whether participants are seasoned players or new to the sport, they will benefit from her championship-level insights, which cover everything from serve technique to court strategy. The sessions will take place at the resort’s tennis facilities, offering a perfect backdrop of sun, sea, and lush island landscapes to complement the training experience.
“We are thrilled to welcome Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to our resort. This collaboration provides a unique opportunity for our guests to learn from one of the best in the sport, all while enjoying the unmatched luxury and beauty of our island paradise,” commented Mr. Rohit Chhettri, General Manager of Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa.
Nova Maldives introduces advanced coral nursery to support reef conservation
The eco-friendly, luxury resort Nova Maldives, renowned for its dedication to sustainability, has unveiled an upgraded coral restoration initiative focused on its house reef. This new project expands upon the resort’s existing coral plantation program, enabling guests to actively participate in protecting the local marine ecosystem.
To improve the survival rates of newly planted coral colonies and address the challenges posed by rising ocean temperatures, Nova has introduced an innovative, depth-adjustable coral nursery. In the coming weeks, the resort’s marine biology team will lead multiple planting sessions to affix resilient coral fragments collected from nearby waters onto the nursery structures. These coral “seeds” will thrive in the protected nursery before being transplanted to designated repopulation sites on Nova’s house reef, contributing to the local reef ecosystem.
Coral bleaching, a process that causes corals to lose their vibrant colours and turn white, occurs when corals expel the symbiotic algae essential for their survival, often due to thermal stress from rising ocean temperatures linked to climate change.
“This April, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed a recurrence of the 2016 warming event, leading to our oceans’ fourth bleaching event,” explained Toby Corren, Resident Marine Biologist at Nova Maldives. “Our new nursery is designed to reduce mortality rates among young coral buds during their early growth stages, providing them a greater chance to thrive and mature. We aim to cultivate the next generation of corals and support the rich marine ecosystem for which the Maldives is famous.”
This initiative enhances the existing coral plantation program, which allows guests to plant their own coral frames to support the island’s marine environment. Nova’s marine biologist closely monitors the growth of these frames, providing guests with bi-annual updates to track their corals’ progress long after their visit.
Since its opening in 2022, Nova has implemented several conservation initiatives each year. This year, the resort collaborated with renowned Maldivian diving instructor Afaa Abdulla to host educational sessions on whale shark biology, manta ray conservation, and coral bleaching, raising awareness during World Ocean’s Day. Additionally, an event was held on the nearby island of Dhanghethi, where local schoolchildren learned about the crucial marine environment surrounding their home.
Recognised as an accredited “Safe Manta Tour Operator” by Swim with Mantas, Nova has also partnered with the Maldivian Whale Shark Research Program (MWSRP) to promote their vital conservation efforts through joint excursions and workshops. At Nova, guests can swim alongside these gentle giants year-round, making it a must-do experience for anyone visiting the island
Fuvahmulah: Home to the world’s largest tiger shark aggregation
Fuvahmulah Island in the Maldives has been recognised as the location of the largest documented aggregation of tiger sharks globally, according to a recent study published on Nature.com.
Over six years, researchers led by Lennart Vossgaetter from the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research in Germany identified 239 individual tiger sharks through non-invasive photo identification methods. This represents the highest number of individual tiger sharks recorded in a single, geographically confined area.
The research revealed that tiger sharks around Fuvahmulah exhibit strong site fidelity, especially adult females, which remain in the area for extended periods during gestation. The waters surrounding the island provide critical habitat for these sharks, offering warm temperatures and a consistent food supply from discarded fish waste, making it ideal for reproduction.
Positive Outlook for Tiger Shark Conservation
The study highlighted Fuvahmulah as a vital site for tiger shark conservation in the Indian Ocean, housing the world’s largest known aggregation. The protected status of sharks in Maldivian waters contributes to the island being a “bright spot” for conservation efforts. Researchers emphasise that the island’s waters are essential for supporting female tiger sharks during gestation, serving as a crucial refuge that helps sustain their population.
However, the researchers also pointed out the necessity for further studies on the geographic connectivity of Fuvahmulah’s tiger sharks. Telemetry research could determine whether these sharks primarily inhabit the protected waters of the Maldives shark sanctuary or venture beyond its limits. Such insights are essential for understanding their movements and enhancing conservation strategies.
Balancing Tourism and Conservation
The study also raised concerns about the absence of formal regulations governing shark tourism in the Maldives, which has become a significant economic driver for local communities. The researchers noted that shark diving at sites like Fuvahmulah’s “Tiger Harbour” is currently unregulated, lacking official guidelines for shark provisioning for tourism purposes. Existing codes of conduct at diving sites are voluntary and vary by dive center.
Drawing inspiration from successful management strategies employed in other shark diving destinations, such as locally managed marine protected areas (MPAs) in Fiji, the researchers recommended establishing formal regulations to oversee shark provisioning and diving practices in Fuvahmulah. They argued that adopting sustainable practices is crucial to ensure the long-term conservation of tiger sharks and the economic benefits derived from shark tourism.
To prevent future conflicts between tourism and conservation, the study advocates for incorporating stakeholder interests into local management plans, promoting sustainable ecotourism practices in one of the world’s largest shark sanctuaries.
About Fuvahmulah Island
Fuvahmulah is the second southern-most atoll in the Maldives, situated 500 km from the capital, Male. The island, home to a population of 9000, is accessible via daily scheduled flights operated by the national carrier, Maldivian. Several dive centres are located near the harbour, accommodating the growing number of tourists who visit for tiger shark diving.
In addition to its fame as the “Tiger Shark Island”, Fuvahmulah is also known for its long, white sandy pebble beach, locally called “Thoondu”, on the northeast coast. The beach, with its natural beach breaks, is a popular destination for surfing.
Séan Garnier to host exclusive match at The St. Regis Maldives
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced an exclusive sporting event featuring French freestyle footballer and World Champion, Séan Garnier, in a luxurious paradise setting. The renowned athlete will engage both guests and resort hosts in exhilarating football matches on the scenic Alba Beach, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
On October 16, 2024, at 6 PM island time, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a unique football match on Alba Beach, where they will challenge the highly skilled Garnier. The exciting game will take place on the pristine white sands of the Maldives, offering a dynamic and creative competition that differs from the traditional football pitch. Participants will not only enjoy the thrill of the game but will also have the chance to learn valuable tips and techniques from one of the world’s leading freestyle footballers.
According to Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, “This event offers a unique opportunity for guests and sports enthusiasts to interact with Séan Garnier, mastering advanced football skills while experiencing the luxurious surroundings and stunning views at the finest address in the Maldives.” Pauchon expressed enthusiasm for guests to enjoy this extraordinary event alongside one of the world’s top athletes, all while appreciating the beauty of the Maldivian property.
Garnier, widely regarded as one of the best freestyle footballers in history, is a two-time Red Bull Freestyle World Champion, a top-five Global Red Bull athlete, and a prominent social media figure. He has also recently become a Brand Ambassador for the France Olympic 2024 Team.
