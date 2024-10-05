Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa celebrates two years of unmatched luxury and global recognition

SO/ Maldives, the trendsetting and fashion-forward resort, will celebrate its 1st anniversary on November 1, 2024, with an exclusive two-day event that will transform the island into a vibrant runway. Since its opening in 2023, SO/ Maldives has redefined luxury hospitality with its chic design and bold identity, becoming one of the most sought-after destinations in the Maldives. To commemorate this milestone, the resort has curated a series of extraordinary events, once again turning the island into a dynamic stage for fashion and entertainment.

The anniversary celebration will be held in collaboration with acclaimed Sri Lankan designer Brian Kerkoven, known for his elegant resort wear collections, and the prestigious French wine house Roseblood Estoublon, celebrated for its sophisticated wines and distinct style.

The celebration will kick off with a cocktail reception featuring Roseblood Estoublon wines, setting the tone for an evening of sophistication and style. The highlight of the night will be Brian Kerkoven’s Evening Resort Wear Collection, showcased on the island runway. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy fresh seafood at the beach night market and live music performances before the night concludes with an after-party hosted by DJ Blue Marin. The festivities will culminate with a grand anniversary ceremony and a spectacular fireworks display.

The second day of festivities will begin with a chic pool party, featuring a Roseblood Lazuli Bar Takeover. Brian Kerkoven will return to the runway with his stunning Swimwear Collection, maintaining the fashion-forward atmosphere of the celebration. With a dress code of “Swimwear | Poolside,” guests will be encouraged to fully embrace the stylish theme of the day.

In just one year, SO/ Maldives has established itself as a leader in luxury resort fashion and design, earning six prestigious awards for its excellence:

Golden Travel Awards – Best Premium Design Hotel

LIV Hospitality Design Awards – Architectural Design Resort (Luxury)

Travelution Awards – Newcomer Resort & Best Pool in the Maldives

GROHE Asia Pacific Awards – Best Hotel Architecture

Travel Trade Maldives Awards & Gala – Best Emerging Resort

Condé Nast Traveler RCA – Best Resort in the Maldives

The resort has also hosted several high-profile collaborations and events, including:

The Grand Opening Party: The island was transformed into the ultimate runway, featuring a showcase by Thai fashion brand Milin, a Veuve Clicquot Beach Takeover, and appearances by Asia’s 50 Best chef Darsharn, award-winning mixologist Jenna Hemsworth, and DJ Karrouhat.

The RIFFATH Flying Dress Edit: An exclusive partnership with Maldivian high-fashion brand RIFFATH for a unique photo shooting experience in collaboration with Timeless Maldives.

Sustainability Initiatives: SO/ Maldives has supported the local community through sustainable projects, including Toddy-designed coral water bottles, Oevaalia Art ocean-inspired notebooks, and Palatino’s eco-friendly beach rope bags.

Following a successful first year, SO/ Maldives is set to elevate its offerings with a lineup of new and exciting projects:

A 3-day holistic retreat in partnership with PUMA Middle East

The launch of Ocean R, an exclusive sustainable swimwear and fitness wear collection by SO/ Maldives

The much-anticipated Aquaman 2-week fitness retreat

A fabulous Festive 2024 lineup, pushing the boundaries of fashion and luxury

Attaining Green Globe Certification by the end of 2024

With its commitment to redefining luxury through fashion, design, and sustainability, SO/ Maldives is poised to continue its legacy as a trendsetter in the Maldives and beyond.