Awards
Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa honored as Unrivaled Luxury Leader of 2023
Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has been awarded the ‘Unrivaled Luxury Leader’ by The Leading Hotels of the World. The esteemed accolade is a testament to the resort’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences marked by lavishness and outstanding service quality. Recognizing not only the resort’s operational excellence but also its elevated standards, this distinction solidifies Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa as a premier destination in the idyllic Raa Atoll, offering an unmatched retreat in the Maldives.
Simone Scarapicchia, the Chief Commercial Officer of The Emerald Collection, graciously accepted the award at the 2023 Annual Convention. During the event, Scarapicchia expressed profound pride in the achievement, attributing it to the collective efforts of key figures within the organization.
“We are immensely proud to receive this prestigious recognition, which is a testament to the exceptional work undertaken by my father, Aldo Scarapicchia (Managing Director), General Manager Srikanth Devarapalli (Area General Manager), and the entire dedicated team at Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa since its inauguration in 2019,” remarked Simone Scarapicchia.
Reethi Beach Resort shines bright at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023
Reethi Beach Resort has garnered significant recognition at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023, securing an impressive six accolades that emphasise the resort’s commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences.
Established in 2006, the World Luxury Hotel Awards stands as an esteemed international entity and is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry. It offers international recognition, with winners selected through votes from over 300,000 international travellers and industry players across more than 100 different categories during a four-week period.
Reethi Beach Resort proudly earned recognition in the following categories:
- Best Luxury All-Inclusive Resort – Maldives
- Best Luxury Eco Resort – Indian Ocean
- Best Luxury Resort – Maldives
The resort’s culinary offerings and dining experiences were also honoured:
- Best All-Day Buffet Dining in the Indian Ocean
- Best Luxury Grill in the Indian Ocean
- Best Luxury Hotel Restaurant in the Indian Ocean
Renowned for its culinary excellence, Reethi Beach Resort has established itself as a culinary haven in the Maldives. At the helm is Executive Chef Farish Mukthar, a distinguished certified Master Chef affiliated with the prestigious World Master Chefs Society. With visionary leadership, Chef Farish not only curates the menus for all of the resort’s dining establishments but also upholds the elevated standards that discerning guests anticipate from this exceptional destination. His expertise adds a distinctive flavour to the resort’s gastronomic offerings, ensuring an unparalleled dining experience that mirrors the resort’s commitment to excellence.
Beyond the awards, Reethi Beach Resort is celebrated for its dedication to exceptional service, offering a diverse range of delectable dining experiences that transcend conventional expectations. The resort’s steadfast focus on environmental preservation and sustainability adds an eco-conscious layer to its allure.
These six prestigious awards underscore Reethi Beach Resort’s devotion to delivering outstanding services and crafting unforgettable experiences for its guests. It solidifies the resort’s position as a standout destination in the Maldives, showcasing that exceptional hospitality goes hand-in-hand with a dedication to authenticity and sustainability.
Reethi Beach boasts over 20 years of hospitality in the Maldives, located in the idyllic Baa Atoll, the only UNESCO biosphere in the Maldivian archipelago. The island is a pioneer in the atoll for sustainable tourism and has recently been awarded the Green Globe Certification, demonstrating the long-term environmental commitments of the resort. It offers a wide array of timeless experiences, from swimming in the infamous Hanifaru Bay to catching a glimpse of the gentle giants that reside within the turquoise blue waters, which promises true escapism. Our adventurous connoisseurs seek Reethi Beach Resort, not merely for its aura of a paradise island, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence here at our property. Reethi Beach Resort serves as a venerated oasis for travellers, guests and families alike.
Amari Raaya Maldives receives Golden Travel Award for Best New Luxury Resort Maldives 2023
Amari Raaya Maldives has been recognized for its exceptional hospitality and unparalleled guest experiences by Golden Travel Awards. The resort has been bestowed with the prestigious title of Best New Luxury Resort Maldives 2023.
Organized by Travel Luxe Media Group and in collaboration with renowned travel magazines, the Golden Travel Awards celebrate excellence in the hospitality industry, highlighting the finest hotels and resorts across the globe. Amari Raaya Maldives’ triumph in this esteemed competition underscores its position as a haven of tranquility and unparalleled luxury amidst the mesmerizing beauty of the Maldives.
Since its debut in August 2023, Amari Raaya Maldives has captivated discerning travelers with its blend of contemporary design, Maldivian heritage, and intuitive service. The resort’s 187 exquisitely crafted villas offer guests a sanctuary of relaxation and indulgence. Culinary excellence is a hallmark of Amari Raaya Maldives, with a diverse range of dining options that tantalize taste buds and showcase the finest flavors of the world.
Madifushi Private Island wins Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024
Madifushi Private Island has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best New Hotel: Asia, Africa, Middle East & Oceania” at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024. This marks a significant achievement for the resort, which has only been open since January 2023.
The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the luxury hospitality industry. The awards are voted for by an independent panel of experts, who consider factors such as the quality of the accommodations, the service, the dining experience, and the overall ambiance of the resort.
Madifushi Private Island is a luxury resort located on a private island in the Meemu Atoll, Maldives. The resort offers guests a unique and unforgettable experience, with luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, and a variety of activities to enjoy. Madifushi Private Island is committed to sustainability and uses a variety of eco-friendly practices.
Condé Nast Johansens is a luxury travel guide that was founded in 1982. The guide is known for its independent and expert recommendations of hotels, restaurants, and other travel experiences around the world. The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the luxury hospitality industry.
