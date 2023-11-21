Awards
Reethi Beach Resort shines bright at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023
Reethi Beach Resort has garnered significant recognition at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023, securing an impressive six accolades that emphasise the resort’s commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences.
Established in 2006, the World Luxury Hotel Awards stands as an esteemed international entity and is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry. It offers international recognition, with winners selected through votes from over 300,000 international travellers and industry players across more than 100 different categories during a four-week period.
Reethi Beach Resort proudly earned recognition in the following categories:
- Best Luxury All-Inclusive Resort – Maldives
- Best Luxury Eco Resort – Indian Ocean
- Best Luxury Resort – Maldives
The resort’s culinary offerings and dining experiences were also honoured:
- Best All-Day Buffet Dining in the Indian Ocean
- Best Luxury Grill in the Indian Ocean
- Best Luxury Hotel Restaurant in the Indian Ocean
Renowned for its culinary excellence, Reethi Beach Resort has established itself as a culinary haven in the Maldives. At the helm is Executive Chef Farish Mukthar, a distinguished certified Master Chef affiliated with the prestigious World Master Chefs Society. With visionary leadership, Chef Farish not only curates the menus for all of the resort’s dining establishments but also upholds the elevated standards that discerning guests anticipate from this exceptional destination. His expertise adds a distinctive flavour to the resort’s gastronomic offerings, ensuring an unparalleled dining experience that mirrors the resort’s commitment to excellence.
Beyond the awards, Reethi Beach Resort is celebrated for its dedication to exceptional service, offering a diverse range of delectable dining experiences that transcend conventional expectations. The resort’s steadfast focus on environmental preservation and sustainability adds an eco-conscious layer to its allure.
These six prestigious awards underscore Reethi Beach Resort’s devotion to delivering outstanding services and crafting unforgettable experiences for its guests. It solidifies the resort’s position as a standout destination in the Maldives, showcasing that exceptional hospitality goes hand-in-hand with a dedication to authenticity and sustainability.
Reethi Beach boasts over 20 years of hospitality in the Maldives, located in the idyllic Baa Atoll, the only UNESCO biosphere in the Maldivian archipelago. The island is a pioneer in the atoll for sustainable tourism and has recently been awarded the Green Globe Certification, demonstrating the long-term environmental commitments of the resort. It offers a wide array of timeless experiences, from swimming in the infamous Hanifaru Bay to catching a glimpse of the gentle giants that reside within the turquoise blue waters, which promises true escapism. Our adventurous connoisseurs seek Reethi Beach Resort, not merely for its aura of a paradise island, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence here at our property. Reethi Beach Resort serves as a venerated oasis for travellers, guests and families alike.
Awards
Amari Raaya Maldives receives Golden Travel Award for Best New Luxury Resort Maldives 2023
Amari Raaya Maldives has been recognized for its exceptional hospitality and unparalleled guest experiences by Golden Travel Awards. The resort has been bestowed with the prestigious title of Best New Luxury Resort Maldives 2023.
Organized by Travel Luxe Media Group and in collaboration with renowned travel magazines, the Golden Travel Awards celebrate excellence in the hospitality industry, highlighting the finest hotels and resorts across the globe. Amari Raaya Maldives’ triumph in this esteemed competition underscores its position as a haven of tranquility and unparalleled luxury amidst the mesmerizing beauty of the Maldives.
Since its debut in August 2023, Amari Raaya Maldives has captivated discerning travelers with its blend of contemporary design, Maldivian heritage, and intuitive service. The resort’s 187 exquisitely crafted villas offer guests a sanctuary of relaxation and indulgence. Culinary excellence is a hallmark of Amari Raaya Maldives, with a diverse range of dining options that tantalize taste buds and showcase the finest flavors of the world.
Awards
Madifushi Private Island wins Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024
Madifushi Private Island has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best New Hotel: Asia, Africa, Middle East & Oceania” at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024. This marks a significant achievement for the resort, which has only been open since January 2023.
The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the luxury hospitality industry. The awards are voted for by an independent panel of experts, who consider factors such as the quality of the accommodations, the service, the dining experience, and the overall ambiance of the resort.
Madifushi Private Island is a luxury resort located on a private island in the Meemu Atoll, Maldives. The resort offers guests a unique and unforgettable experience, with luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, and a variety of activities to enjoy. Madifushi Private Island is committed to sustainability and uses a variety of eco-friendly practices.
Condé Nast Johansens is a luxury travel guide that was founded in 1982. The guide is known for its independent and expert recommendations of hotels, restaurants, and other travel experiences around the world. The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the luxury hospitality industry.
Awards
Fushifaru wins ‘Hotel of the Year’ at LUXE Global Awards 2023
Fushifaru Maldives, a five-star boutique Resort in Lhaviyani Atoll, celebrates winning multiple awards including ‘Hotel of the Year’ at the LUXE Global Awards.
These awards recognise Fushifaru’s outstanding hospitality, exceptional service and dedication to create special experiences and lasting memories for travellers all around the world.
Fushifaru successfully won multiple other awards including:
- Best Authentic Experience Resort in Maldives at LUXE Global Awards
- Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort Globally at LUXE Global Awards
- Best Luxury Boutique Resort Globally at LUXE Global Awards
- Hotel of the Year 2023 at LUXE Global Awards
Amongst these, Fushifaru also successfully won multiple awards such as the Booking.com ‘Traveller Review Award’, the ‘International Sustainable Award’ at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2023 and the ‘Best Hotel Sustainability Progress’ Award at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2023.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded these international accolades, it is rewarding for all Fushifaru Residents and motivates us to continue striving for the best,” said Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives.
The consistent accolades are testimony of Fushifaru’s fantastic hospitality, restaurants and entertainment, all which have once again been recognised by the traveller community, ranking Fushifaru amongst the best resorts in Maldives.
For reservations and more information about Fushifaru’s 6th-anniversary celebration, please visit www.fushifaru.com or email reservations@fushifaru.com
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Atmosphere Core announces strategic management moves & hires
-
News1 week ago
Discover the newest Guest House and Restaurant in Baa Kamadhoo
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Maldives celebration: A double delight of Diwali and Devi’s first birthday
-
News1 week ago
LUX* South Ari Atoll presents Scandinavian festive charm with award-winning interior stylist Reena Simon
-
News1 week ago
Iconic moments at Baros Maldives: Experience epitome of authentic Maldivian luxury hospitality this festive season
-
Food1 week ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveils Madi Hiyaa: A fusion of Japanese culinary mastery and Maldivian elegance over the ocean waves
-
News1 week ago
Kurumba Maldives elevates commitment to sustainable tourism with Gold Certification from Green Growth 2050
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Resorts presents five-star line-up of Christmas classics with tropical twist