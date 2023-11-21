Awards
Amari Raaya Maldives receives Golden Travel Award for Best New Luxury Resort Maldives 2023
Amari Raaya Maldives has been recognized for its exceptional hospitality and unparalleled guest experiences by Golden Travel Awards. The resort has been bestowed with the prestigious title of Best New Luxury Resort Maldives 2023.
Organized by Travel Luxe Media Group and in collaboration with renowned travel magazines, the Golden Travel Awards celebrate excellence in the hospitality industry, highlighting the finest hotels and resorts across the globe. Amari Raaya Maldives’ triumph in this esteemed competition underscores its position as a haven of tranquility and unparalleled luxury amidst the mesmerizing beauty of the Maldives.
Since its debut in August 2023, Amari Raaya Maldives has captivated discerning travelers with its blend of contemporary design, Maldivian heritage, and intuitive service. The resort’s 187 exquisitely crafted villas offer guests a sanctuary of relaxation and indulgence. Culinary excellence is a hallmark of Amari Raaya Maldives, with a diverse range of dining options that tantalize taste buds and showcase the finest flavors of the world.
Madifushi Private Island wins Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024
Madifushi Private Island has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best New Hotel: Asia, Africa, Middle East & Oceania” at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024. This marks a significant achievement for the resort, which has only been open since January 2023.
The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the luxury hospitality industry. The awards are voted for by an independent panel of experts, who consider factors such as the quality of the accommodations, the service, the dining experience, and the overall ambiance of the resort.
Madifushi Private Island is a luxury resort located on a private island in the Meemu Atoll, Maldives. The resort offers guests a unique and unforgettable experience, with luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, and a variety of activities to enjoy. Madifushi Private Island is committed to sustainability and uses a variety of eco-friendly practices.
Condé Nast Johansens is a luxury travel guide that was founded in 1982. The guide is known for its independent and expert recommendations of hotels, restaurants, and other travel experiences around the world. The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the luxury hospitality industry.
Fushifaru wins ‘Hotel of the Year’ at LUXE Global Awards 2023
Fushifaru Maldives, a five-star boutique Resort in Lhaviyani Atoll, celebrates winning multiple awards including ‘Hotel of the Year’ at the LUXE Global Awards.
These awards recognise Fushifaru’s outstanding hospitality, exceptional service and dedication to create special experiences and lasting memories for travellers all around the world.
Fushifaru successfully won multiple other awards including:
- Best Authentic Experience Resort in Maldives at LUXE Global Awards
- Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort Globally at LUXE Global Awards
- Best Luxury Boutique Resort Globally at LUXE Global Awards
- Hotel of the Year 2023 at LUXE Global Awards
Amongst these, Fushifaru also successfully won multiple awards such as the Booking.com ‘Traveller Review Award’, the ‘International Sustainable Award’ at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2023 and the ‘Best Hotel Sustainability Progress’ Award at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2023.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded these international accolades, it is rewarding for all Fushifaru Residents and motivates us to continue striving for the best,” said Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives.
The consistent accolades are testimony of Fushifaru’s fantastic hospitality, restaurants and entertainment, all which have once again been recognised by the traveller community, ranking Fushifaru amongst the best resorts in Maldives.
For reservations and more information about Fushifaru’s 6th-anniversary celebration, please visit www.fushifaru.com or email reservations@fushifaru.com
Maldives wins 4 top Indian Ocean accolades at World Travel Awards
Maldives has secured an impressive victory at the World Travel Awards (WTA) in the Indian Ocean Category, claiming four prestigious awards. These accolades were conferred during the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, hosted at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on October 15, 2023.
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards is widely recognised as a highly esteemed programme in the global travel and tourism industry. These awards are the ultimate endorsement of excellence, aiming to acknowledge and celebrate accomplishments across all sectors of the travel and tourism industry worldwide.
The titles secured by the Maldives are as follows:
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022)
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022)
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022)
Furthermore, the Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation (MMPRC) received the title of “Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board 2023” in recognition of their dedicated efforts and unique campaigns in marketing the Maldives on a global scale.
These recognitions underline the Maldives’ position as an unparalleled tourist destination, emphasising the nation’s commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for visitors worldwide, and reinforcing MMPRC’s ongoing work in promoting and advancing the country’s tourism sector.
The Maldives has also been nominated for several awards in the highly coveted WTA World’s Category, the most prestigious of all WTA categories. The awards for which the Maldives is nominated include World’s Leading Destination 2023, World’s Leading Beach Destination 2023, World’s Leading Dive Destination 2023, World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2023, World’s Leading Island Destination 2023, and World’s Most Romantic Destination 2023. MMPRC has earned a nomination for ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board 2023’ again this year, following their first win in the same category last year.
Voting for the WTA World Category is open until November 17, 2023. Travel enthusiasts and industry professionals are encouraged to cast their votes in support of the Maldives, a destination that has been named the World’s Leading Destination in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
To cast your vote for the Maldives and MMPRC in the WTA World’s Category, please visit www.worldtravelawards.com/vote
