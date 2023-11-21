Amari Raaya Maldives receives Golden Travel Award for Best New Luxury Resort Maldives 2023

Maldives has secured an impressive victory at the World Travel Awards (WTA) in the Indian Ocean Category, claiming four prestigious awards. These accolades were conferred during the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, hosted at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on October 15, 2023.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards is widely recognised as a highly esteemed programme in the global travel and tourism industry. These awards are the ultimate endorsement of excellence, aiming to acknowledge and celebrate accomplishments across all sectors of the travel and tourism industry worldwide.

The titles secured by the Maldives are as follows:

Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022) Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022) Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022)

Furthermore, the Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation (MMPRC) received the title of “Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board 2023” in recognition of their dedicated efforts and unique campaigns in marketing the Maldives on a global scale.

These recognitions underline the Maldives’ position as an unparalleled tourist destination, emphasising the nation’s commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for visitors worldwide, and reinforcing MMPRC’s ongoing work in promoting and advancing the country’s tourism sector.

The Maldives has also been nominated for several awards in the highly coveted WTA World’s Category, the most prestigious of all WTA categories. The awards for which the Maldives is nominated include World’s Leading Destination 2023, World’s Leading Beach Destination 2023, World’s Leading Dive Destination 2023, World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2023, World’s Leading Island Destination 2023, and World’s Most Romantic Destination 2023. MMPRC has earned a nomination for ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board 2023’ again this year, following their first win in the same category last year.

Voting for the WTA World Category is open until November 17, 2023. Travel enthusiasts and industry professionals are encouraged to cast their votes in support of the Maldives, a destination that has been named the World’s Leading Destination in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

To cast your vote for the Maldives and MMPRC in the WTA World’s Category, please visit www.worldtravelawards.com/vote