Madifushi Private Island wins Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024

Madifushi Private Island has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best New Hotel: Asia, Africa, Middle East & Oceania” at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024. This marks a significant achievement for the resort, which has only been open since January 2023.

The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the luxury hospitality industry. The awards are voted for by an independent panel of experts, who consider factors such as the quality of the accommodations, the service, the dining experience, and the overall ambiance of the resort.

Madifushi Private Island is a luxury resort located on a private island in the Meemu Atoll, Maldives. The resort offers guests a unique and unforgettable experience, with luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, and a variety of activities to enjoy. Madifushi Private Island is committed to sustainability and uses a variety of eco-friendly practices.

Condé Nast Johansens is a luxury travel guide that was founded in 1982. The guide is known for its independent and expert recommendations of hotels, restaurants, and other travel experiences around the world. The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the luxury hospitality industry.