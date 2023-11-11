Awards
Fushifaru wins ‘Hotel of the Year’ at LUXE Global Awards 2023
Fushifaru Maldives, a five-star boutique Resort in Lhaviyani Atoll, celebrates winning multiple awards including ‘Hotel of the Year’ at the LUXE Global Awards.
These awards recognise Fushifaru’s outstanding hospitality, exceptional service and dedication to create special experiences and lasting memories for travellers all around the world.
Fushifaru successfully won multiple other awards including:
- Best Authentic Experience Resort in Maldives at LUXE Global Awards
- Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort Globally at LUXE Global Awards
- Best Luxury Boutique Resort Globally at LUXE Global Awards
- Hotel of the Year 2023 at LUXE Global Awards
Amongst these, Fushifaru also successfully won multiple awards such as the Booking.com ‘Traveller Review Award’, the ‘International Sustainable Award’ at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2023 and the ‘Best Hotel Sustainability Progress’ Award at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2023.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded these international accolades, it is rewarding for all Fushifaru Residents and motivates us to continue striving for the best,” said Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives.
The consistent accolades are testimony of Fushifaru’s fantastic hospitality, restaurants and entertainment, all which have once again been recognised by the traveller community, ranking Fushifaru amongst the best resorts in Maldives.
For reservations and more information about Fushifaru’s 6th-anniversary celebration, please visit www.fushifaru.com or email reservations@fushifaru.com
Maldives wins 4 top Indian Ocean accolades at World Travel Awards
Maldives has secured an impressive victory at the World Travel Awards (WTA) in the Indian Ocean Category, claiming four prestigious awards. These accolades were conferred during the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, hosted at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on October 15, 2023.
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards is widely recognised as a highly esteemed programme in the global travel and tourism industry. These awards are the ultimate endorsement of excellence, aiming to acknowledge and celebrate accomplishments across all sectors of the travel and tourism industry worldwide.
The titles secured by the Maldives are as follows:
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022)
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022)
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022)
Furthermore, the Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation (MMPRC) received the title of “Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board 2023” in recognition of their dedicated efforts and unique campaigns in marketing the Maldives on a global scale.
These recognitions underline the Maldives’ position as an unparalleled tourist destination, emphasising the nation’s commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for visitors worldwide, and reinforcing MMPRC’s ongoing work in promoting and advancing the country’s tourism sector.
The Maldives has also been nominated for several awards in the highly coveted WTA World’s Category, the most prestigious of all WTA categories. The awards for which the Maldives is nominated include World’s Leading Destination 2023, World’s Leading Beach Destination 2023, World’s Leading Dive Destination 2023, World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2023, World’s Leading Island Destination 2023, and World’s Most Romantic Destination 2023. MMPRC has earned a nomination for ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board 2023’ again this year, following their first win in the same category last year.
Voting for the WTA World Category is open until November 17, 2023. Travel enthusiasts and industry professionals are encouraged to cast their votes in support of the Maldives, a destination that has been named the World’s Leading Destination in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
To cast your vote for the Maldives and MMPRC in the WTA World’s Category, please visit www.worldtravelawards.com/vote
Dusit Thani Maldives secures three prestigious honors at The World Luxury Awards 2023
Hot on the heels of winning top three best resorts in the Indian Ocean by the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award for the year 2023, Dusit Thani Maldives wins in three categories in the esteemed World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023.
Dusit Thani Maldives is honoured with Best Luxury Beach Resort (comprising Luxury Beach Resort, Luxury Island Resort, and Luxury Sustainable Resort), Best Luxury Spa (comprising Luxury Forest Spa, Luxury Holistic Spa, and Luxury Wellness Spa), and Best Luxury Restaurant (comprising Thai Cuisine, Magnificent Scenic Views, and Luxury Resort Restaurant).
This esteemed recognition reflects the unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences that Dusit Thani Maldives consistently delivers to its guests.
“With our awe-inspiring location in Baa Atoll, unmatched hospitality, and world-class facilities, Dusit Thani Maldives has earned a reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated travellers, and we are delighted to becoming winner for our efforts with three noteworthy categories in the World Luxury Hotel Awards,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives. “From the moment guests step onto our resort’s pristine white sandy beaches, we ensure they are enveloped in a world of luxury and serenity, and we take pride in crafting experiences they can cherish for a lifetime.”
The World Luxury Hotel Awards is an international entity dedicated to honouring the epitome of opulent travel experiences. The organisation acknowledges the most outstanding hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants, airlines, and destinations in the industry, all of which consistently deliver exceptional services and memorable experiences to discerning travellers across the globe.
Nestled on its private island amidst the sparkling turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. The resort features elegant villas and suites, each designed with a harmonious blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and Maldivian architecture.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike. Dusit Thani Maldives extends a heartfelt gratitude to its guests, partners, and associates for their continuous support. The resort remains committed to delivering gracious hospitality and looks forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of the Maldives.
Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa gains guest adoration at the Conde Nast Traveller Readers Choice Awards 2023
Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa has bagged seventh spot in the ‘Best Resort in the Indian Ocean’ category in the recently announced Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.
A staggering half a million readers voted in the 36th edition of the eagerly anticipated annual awards, that put a well-deserved spotlight on the best cities, countries, hotels, trains, airlines and more, around the world.
This recognition from the longest-running democratic awards in the travel industry is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa. It is a cherished addition to recent accolades – including a win under the ‘Luxury All-Inclusive’ category at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2022 – which solidifies the resort’s leadership position in providing exceptional, all-inclusive luxury experiences.
While it crafts special boutique experiences for travellers seeking romance and adventure in the Indian Ocean, Taj Coral Reef continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. An EarthCheck Platinum Certification in 2023 corroborates the team’s heartfelt dedication to responsible tourism. From a pioneering Coral Reef Rehabilitation Program that keeps its priceless 1000-year-old atoll thriving to promoting sustainability practises amongst guests, Taj Coral Reef is determined to preserve our planet for future generations.
Taj Coral Reef & Spa, Maldives is a luxury boutique resort for the adventurously-inclined romantic traveller, Taj Coral Reef is tucked over a 1000-year old heritage coral atoll, encircling the heart-shaped Hembadhu Island. 62 plush, thatched-roof villas are designed atop the stunning house reef to offer environmentally-responsible vacations. Besides a world-class dive-in centre, the resort’s award-winning environmental protection and conservation program invites guests to participate as ‘Custodians of the Reef’, protecting this fragile ecosystem while gently exploring it.
