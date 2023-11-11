November just got better with unbeatable last-minute deal by Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Your summer days just got better! What’s really shaking up the end of the summer, is this cozy and iconic barefoot luxury resort “Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives” recently announcing the launch of its last-minute offer, for all discerning travelers to discover love in paradise.

That is right – home to four beautiful beaches, Wai, Veli, Dhigu, and Divehi, all with their unique character – letting you sunbathe, snorkel, windsurf, and cycle overwater around the island to your heart’s content. Touching down at Kodhipparu, adventure seekers can revel in countless opportunities for wild coral reef dives, parasailing up the sky for a bird’s-eye view of the lagoon, or even simply zen out to sunrise and sunset with the resident yogi.

This offer features a host of unmatchable benefits that come with daily breakfast and dine-around dinner, free roundtrip speedboat transfers from the Velana International Airport, and special savings at the luxury overwater spa.

If you are looking for a romantic touch, with an ample amount of floating rose petals in your pool, or a swoon-worthy proposal set up at a secret corner of the island out of bounds to others or even a candle-lit dinner on the secluded beaches with you and your beau, all you have to do is message your lifestyle host to work the magic and make it happen for you. With the Kodhipparu dedicated lifestyle host service, everything is just a message away.

To see more details about the offer: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/maldivesresortoffer/

What’s more, as the resort continues to redefine luxury and your dream vacation, the resort has announced the extension of its exclusive “Stay, Play & Dine” offer due to popular demand. The offer is extended for all travellers until the 30th of April 2024 so you can plan your vacation well in advance.

This offer featuring the all-inclusive meal plan at the heart of it will transport you to a limitless dining experience and a consequential gourmet coma that is fully worth every penny you’ve spent on this extravagant holiday. In between the Robinson Crusoe expeditions and the unforgettable villa stays, take the time to worry less and indulge more with this offer, which serves up a complete all-cure, food, spa, and water sports plan so that you won’t have to lift a finger or worry about additional payments at check-out.

With the spacious beach and over-water villas and residences that honour together-time and privacy in perfect harmony, there’s no better place to enjoy a family retreat. Grand Park Kodhipparu’s on-resort facilities offer endless fun for young explorers as well as those ‘young at heart.’

Whether it’s getting a taste of freshly grilled island lobster and kicking back with a glass of rum while letting the resident international DJ’s beats float over you or fully immersing in a completely restorative wellbeing journey at the spa or taking your holiday mood for a spin on a state-of-the-art water-bike, you can dream assured that this offer will have you wanting to extend your holiday.

So, book your getaway with the resort’s Stay, Play & Dine offer: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/maldives-all-inclusive-offer/