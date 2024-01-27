Love
Whisk your beloved away: Grand Park Kodhipparu invites couples to experience an ‘Enchanting Escape’ in Maldives
With February already on the horizon, there’s a special day in the calendar that lovers especially, can look forward to, and that is Valentine’s Day. One idyllic setting that would no doubt reflect on the intimacy of this day, is experiencing it with your better half, in the dreamiest of destinations: Maldives, known for its romantic and sentimental allure.
As the most romantic day of the year approaches, Grand Park Kodhipparu invites lovers of all shapes and sizes to escape the ordinary and indulge in a romantic rendezvous at this secluded boutique luxury haven, surrounded by crystal-clear turquoise waters and pristine white sandy beaches during February. The intimate and artistically designed villas offer unparalleled privacy, each boasting breathtaking panoramic views of the Indian Ocean that make you fall in love the moment you step foot at the resort. The stage is set for an intimate escape where couples can reconnect and create lasting memories be it through exemplary dining experiences, a sensational couple’s massage or an adventurous session of discovering the underwater world with your beau.
Known as a premier honeymoon destination, Grand Park Kodhipparu captures the essence of a secluded, barefoot-on-the-beach aura, creating an atmosphere that synchronises with romance. In the light of the month, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has introduced an “Enchanting Escape,” a special offer curated to transform your stay into an exquisite celebration of love, providing couples with an astonishing experience in this island haven.
Be it that you just fell in love and you want to surprise your loved one, you celebrating your honeymoon or babymoon, or your wedding anniversary together, this offer entices couples with a 3-night stay in a romantic overwater or beach pool villa, designed to provide ultimate comfort, blending modern amenities with traditional Maldivian architecture that comes with a romantic private pool or an overwater- hammock for stargazing together.
All foodies from around the world, are welcome to immerse in a culinary journey with daily meals on a dine-around basis, providing the flexibility to relish delectable cuisines at their chosen dining outlet. Upon arrival, couples will be greeted with a romantic celebration cake, including a bottle of wine and a basket of tropical fruits, setting the tone for a romantic escape.
Enjoy the art of slow living and letting go be it with the complimentary romantic sunset rendezvous private dining experience on the beach while gazing at the setting sun, or by holding hands as the aromatic oils are rubbed on you with a signature couple’s spa treatment in a private couple’s treatment room or the privacy of your villa.
The underwater world of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is undoubtedly the key attraction for all ocean aficionados to glide into the waters side-by-side for a guided snorkeling tour of the house reef or scuba diving session to explore the depths of the ocean and watch as the school of fish swim right in front of your eyes.
What’s more, the generous package also avails free two-way speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport to the resort as well as 1-hour of non-motorized water sports daily per couple, be it whether you want to take insta-worthy pictures on the signature transparent kayak or ride into the sunset with a schiller water bike.
The charm of Grand Park Kodhipparu extends beyond extravagant experiences, as the villas themselves evoke a sense of luxury. Lavish interiors, panoramic views of the ocean, and the intimate ambiance of each villa ensure that couples are enveloped in a world of passion and tranquillity.
For reservations and additional information, visit this link – https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/maldives-valentines-offer/
Love
Unveil exquisite romance this Valentine’s at LUX* South Ari Atoll
Escape the ordinary this Valentine’s Day and embark on an exquisite romantic journey at LUX* South Ari Atoll. Dive into turquoise waters and pristine beaches at this Maldivian paradise. Celebrate your love with bespoke experiences curated to rekindle the spark and deepen your connection with your loved one.
Retreat to a luxurious In-Villa Bliss. Guests will step into a resort sanctuary and wake up to a bed with fragrant flowers, a symbol of affection. Enjoy a bottle of sparkling wine and a strawberry dessert – the perfect start to a romantic night.
Savour a specially crafted five-course meal by the renowned chefs, featuring fresh seafood, Maldivian spices, and a touch of Valentine’s Day magic – under the twinkling stars of the Indian Oceans.
At the multi-award-winning LUX* Me Spa, rejuvenate the body and soul with a couples’ spa treatment, amidst luxurious aromatherapy massages in a tranquil overwater spa room. Guests can raise a toast with sparkling wine and let the relaxing ambience melt stress away.
Let LUX* South Ari Atoll whisk you away to a world where love takes centre stage. With its endless creative possibilities for creating extraordinary experiences, the resort promises a memorable celebration that will be etched in the hearts.
To learn more about the extraordinary romantic experiences and make for reservation, please visit www.luxresorts.com or contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com.
Love
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island presents ‘The Symphony of Love’ this February
Nestled in the tranquil embrace of North Malé Atoll, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island invites couples to celebrate the month of love with its exclusive ‘The Symphony of Love’ programme. This collection of experiences seamlessly weaves together spa indulgences, gastronomic delights, adventure escapes, and artistic expressions, resonating with the stunning Maldivian surroundings.
Harmony of Bonds at Talise Spa
Discover the harmony of bonds at the resort’s renowned Talise Spa. The ‘Space for Togetherness’ package is a sensorial delight, offers a 60-minute spa treatment, a 30-minute aroma bath ritual, and a choice of a fruit platter or chocolate, accompanied by a mocktail or a glass of champagne. ‘Island of Romance’ experience indulges couples in a 30-minute full-body scrub, a 60-minute spa treatment, and a choice of culinary delights in a specially adorned ambiance. Culminating the wellness journey is the ‘Firumaalaa’ Couple’s Ritual — a moonlit beachside affair with a bespoke setup or at the private rooftop terrace of the villa, and a three-course intimate dinner.
Gastronomic Affair at the Heart of Romance
A floating tray in the villa’s pool, adorned with fragrant rose petals, fine wine, and a carefully curated breakfast menu sets the tone for a day filled with love. The resort’s ultra-spacious over water and beach villas become a canvas for the love birds to start their day in style. Alternatively, opt for a lagoon-side breakfast amidst a thoughtfully arranged beach lagoon setup. Escape to an intimate sandbank picnic mere minutes away from the island, featuring a gourmet picnic box lunch, premium wine, and a meticulously arranged setup for a relaxing afternoon. As the sun sets on 14th February, Shimmers Beach hosts an exquisite dinner with Valentine-themed beachside tables, a welcoming glass of rosé, live musical notes, and a four-course chef’s selection.
Olhahali’s Everlasting Love Escapades
The adventure at Jumeriah Maldives Olhahali Island unfolds with a romantic private sunset cruise, offering a serene voyage accompanied by canapés and a bottle of champagne. Elevating the island treat is a two-hour expedition on a secluded sandbank, complemented by a refreshing coconut juice or selected soft drinks. On the evening of 16th February, couples have the opportunity to enjoy handcrafted cocktails while glancing through a romantic artisan street market, showcasing one-of-a-kind artworks, crafted treasures, and artisanal crafts from local talents at the heart of the island. The pinnacle of romantic adventure is the ‘Eternal Love Adventure’ available from 14th to 16th February — an all-day experience featuring a floating or lagoon breakfast, a 60-minute couple’s massage, a sandbank picnic, sunset cruise with champagne, a romantic beachfront dinner, and a bubble bath accompanied by bites and bubbly to conclude the day.
Artful Love at MURACA Art Studio
Love is truly inspiring at the resort’s MURACA Art Studio, inviting beloved couples to join an array of romance-themed crafting experiences. A playful space inspired by the mesmerising coral reefs of the Maldives, this studio anticipates capturing couples creating their own candles, crafting bracelets for each other, and recreating the beauty of the sun dipping below the horizon through a sunset painting experience, all guided by the Resident Artist.
Tailored Romance
Beyond the planned events, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island offers travellers the freedom to tailor and enhance their celebration. From a curated array of blooms at the Café Lounge, romantic bed decorations transforming nights into a love story, petal and flower arrangements elevating their villa experience, or immersing in ‘Love’s Oasis’ — a bath ritual featuring a scented romantic bubble bath, delectable canapés, and a romantic bed decoration.
For further details on this month-long celebration of love, visit the programme here. Guest can avail up to 30% off their booking and added perks with the Jumeirah Escapes offer.
Love
Indulge in passionate escapades amid azure waters, endless sands
As the month of love beckons, there exists a haven of enchantment, nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean – Meeru Maldives. This idyllic resort emerges as the ultimate destination for an unparalleled Valentine’s Day retreat, where love unfolds against a canvas of crystal-clear waters and pristine beaches. Beyond the breathtaking views, Meeru Maldives invites you to a symphony of romance, curating extraordinary experiences that promise an unforgettable celebration of love.
Embarking on a Maldivian Love Affair
Your romantic sojourn begins with a heartfelt Maldivian welcome, an embrace of warmth and charm that greets you upon arrival at Meeru Maldives. Picture this – you and your beloved, enveloped in the allure of bespoke Valentine’s Day-themed welcome drinks, crafted with love to set the stage for a truly magical stay.
Culinary Epiphany Under the Stars
Meeru Maldives beckons you on a culinary odyssey with specially curated Valentine’s Day event dinners. Indulge your palate in a symphony of flavors meticulously crafted by the resort’s culinary maestros. Whether you choose an intimate beachside setting or a candlelit affair under the stars, each dining experience promises to elevate your Valentine’s Day to extraordinary heights, merging the ambiance of the Maldives with the ecstasy of exquisite cuisine.
Capturing Timeless Moments
Preserve the magic of your romantic escape with Meeru Maldives’ Photography Promotion. Our professional photographers stand ready to immortalize your love against the mesmerizing backdrop of the Maldives. Imagine leisurely strolls along the beach and tender moments on your private terrace, captured for eternity to serve as cherished mementos of your paradise rendezvous.
Yacht Excursions into the Sunset
For those yearning for adventure and seafaring romance, Meeru Maldives unveils enchanting yacht excursions. Set sail into the sunset with your beloved aboard a luxurious yacht, surrounded by the beauty of Maldivian atolls. Revel in the private and intimate experience, indulging in breathtaking views and the soothing serenade of the ocean waves.
Romance Unveiled in Your Sanctuary
Retreat to your private haven, transformed into a romantic sanctuary by Meeru Maldives’ enchanting turn-down service. Specially crafted amenities and decorations await, enveloping your room in an ambiance of love and luxury. Immerse yourselves in the embrace of romance as you unwind in your private paradise.
Beach Party Bliss
As night falls, the Meeru Maldives Beach Party comes alive, featuring a live DJ. Dance the night away with your special someone beneath the starlit sky, caressed by the gentle ocean breeze and the rhythm of the music. The Beach Party promises an electric and romantic atmosphere, providing the perfect conclusion to your Valentine’s Day celebrations.
Ignite Romance at Meeru Maldives
Dive into a world of romance at Meeru Maldives, where every element is thoughtfully tailored for an unparalleled Valentine’s Day. Succumb to the enchantment of Maldivian allure, indulging in themed welcome drinks, private yacht excursions, and intimate turn-down services. This Valentine’s Day, reserve your escape at Meeru Maldives and create timeless memories with your cherished one amid azure waters and endless sands.
For reservations and inquiries, visit www.meeru.com or contact reservations@meeru.com.
