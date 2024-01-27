Discover a journey of transformation this Year of the Dragon at JOALI BEING

With February already on the horizon, there’s a special day in the calendar that lovers especially, can look forward to, and that is Valentine’s Day. One idyllic setting that would no doubt reflect on the intimacy of this day, is experiencing it with your better half, in the dreamiest of destinations: Maldives, known for its romantic and sentimental allure.

As the most romantic day of the year approaches, Grand Park Kodhipparu invites lovers of all shapes and sizes to escape the ordinary and indulge in a romantic rendezvous at this secluded boutique luxury haven, surrounded by crystal-clear turquoise waters and pristine white sandy beaches during February. The intimate and artistically designed villas offer unparalleled privacy, each boasting breathtaking panoramic views of the Indian Ocean that make you fall in love the moment you step foot at the resort. The stage is set for an intimate escape where couples can reconnect and create lasting memories be it through exemplary dining experiences, a sensational couple’s massage or an adventurous session of discovering the underwater world with your beau.

Known as a premier honeymoon destination, Grand Park Kodhipparu captures the essence of a secluded, barefoot-on-the-beach aura, creating an atmosphere that synchronises with romance. In the light of the month, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has introduced an “Enchanting Escape,” a special offer curated to transform your stay into an exquisite celebration of love, providing couples with an astonishing experience in this island haven.

Be it that you just fell in love and you want to surprise your loved one, you celebrating your honeymoon or babymoon, or your wedding anniversary together, this offer entices couples with a 3-night stay in a romantic overwater or beach pool villa, designed to provide ultimate comfort, blending modern amenities with traditional Maldivian architecture that comes with a romantic private pool or an overwater- hammock for stargazing together.

All foodies from around the world, are welcome to immerse in a culinary journey with daily meals on a dine-around basis, providing the flexibility to relish delectable cuisines at their chosen dining outlet. Upon arrival, couples will be greeted with a romantic celebration cake, including a bottle of wine and a basket of tropical fruits, setting the tone for a romantic escape.

Enjoy the art of slow living and letting go be it with the complimentary romantic sunset rendezvous private dining experience on the beach while gazing at the setting sun, or by holding hands as the aromatic oils are rubbed on you with a signature couple’s spa treatment in a private couple’s treatment room or the privacy of your villa.

The underwater world of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is undoubtedly the key attraction for all ocean aficionados to glide into the waters side-by-side for a guided snorkeling tour of the house reef or scuba diving session to explore the depths of the ocean and watch as the school of fish swim right in front of your eyes.

What’s more, the generous package also avails free two-way speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport to the resort as well as 1-hour of non-motorized water sports daily per couple, be it whether you want to take insta-worthy pictures on the signature transparent kayak or ride into the sunset with a schiller water bike.

The charm of Grand Park Kodhipparu extends beyond extravagant experiences, as the villas themselves evoke a sense of luxury. Lavish interiors, panoramic views of the ocean, and the intimate ambiance of each villa ensure that couples are enveloped in a world of passion and tranquillity.

For reservations and additional information, visit this link – https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/maldives-valentines-offer/