Discover a journey of transformation this Year of the Dragon at JOALI BEING
This Lunar New Year, experience a holiday filled with joy and weightlessness. Crafted around good fortune, strength and health, JOALI BEING presents a magnificent calendar of activities, bespoke wellbeing journeys curated with Chinese Traditional Medicinal treatments, tea celebrations, and epicurean adventures.
JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island in the Maldives, brings a sense of joy, enlightenment, and weightlessness, designed around the Four Pillars of Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy for multi-generational travellers this Lunar New Year.
The island’s wellbeing consultants specialised in Traditional Chinese Medicine will host conversations in the Inspiration Room, delving deep into the healing wisdom of the old and shedding light on the science and relevance of the practice in the modern day. Guests can enjoy personalised treatments available at Areka, the wellbeing centre, from comprehensive consultations to a highlight of treatments from acupuncture to cupping. The young ones can discover the magic of this festival through fun Qi Gong sessions, treasure hunts and underwater activities at B’Kidult, the newly introduced multi-generational facility.
Experience JOALI BEING’s signature treatments, from sensorial Aufguss Sauna to Turkish Hammam, or elevate the journey by reserving a Watsu experience with the visiting practitioner Toru Ogasawara, a world-renowned aquatic bodywork and meditation healer, trained by the creator of Watsu, Harold Dull.
Ring in the new year on 10th February with music and an exquisite five-course family-style menu featuring vibrant traditional Yee Sang Salad, Chinese crab corn soup, an assortment of homemade dim sum and wok-fried seafood. End the evening at SAI Tea Lounge, listening to the tales from far and wide as you sip on a calming cup of tea brewed by our Tea Master.
JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme.
For further details and booking, please visit joalibeing.com.
Whisk your beloved away: Grand Park Kodhipparu invites couples to experience an ‘Enchanting Escape’ in Maldives
With February already on the horizon, there’s a special day in the calendar that lovers especially, can look forward to, and that is Valentine’s Day. One idyllic setting that would no doubt reflect on the intimacy of this day, is experiencing it with your better half, in the dreamiest of destinations: Maldives, known for its romantic and sentimental allure.
As the most romantic day of the year approaches, Grand Park Kodhipparu invites lovers of all shapes and sizes to escape the ordinary and indulge in a romantic rendezvous at this secluded boutique luxury haven, surrounded by crystal-clear turquoise waters and pristine white sandy beaches during February. The intimate and artistically designed villas offer unparalleled privacy, each boasting breathtaking panoramic views of the Indian Ocean that make you fall in love the moment you step foot at the resort. The stage is set for an intimate escape where couples can reconnect and create lasting memories be it through exemplary dining experiences, a sensational couple’s massage or an adventurous session of discovering the underwater world with your beau.
Known as a premier honeymoon destination, Grand Park Kodhipparu captures the essence of a secluded, barefoot-on-the-beach aura, creating an atmosphere that synchronises with romance. In the light of the month, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has introduced an “Enchanting Escape,” a special offer curated to transform your stay into an exquisite celebration of love, providing couples with an astonishing experience in this island haven.
Be it that you just fell in love and you want to surprise your loved one, you celebrating your honeymoon or babymoon, or your wedding anniversary together, this offer entices couples with a 3-night stay in a romantic overwater or beach pool villa, designed to provide ultimate comfort, blending modern amenities with traditional Maldivian architecture that comes with a romantic private pool or an overwater- hammock for stargazing together.
All foodies from around the world, are welcome to immerse in a culinary journey with daily meals on a dine-around basis, providing the flexibility to relish delectable cuisines at their chosen dining outlet. Upon arrival, couples will be greeted with a romantic celebration cake, including a bottle of wine and a basket of tropical fruits, setting the tone for a romantic escape.
Enjoy the art of slow living and letting go be it with the complimentary romantic sunset rendezvous private dining experience on the beach while gazing at the setting sun, or by holding hands as the aromatic oils are rubbed on you with a signature couple’s spa treatment in a private couple’s treatment room or the privacy of your villa.
The underwater world of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is undoubtedly the key attraction for all ocean aficionados to glide into the waters side-by-side for a guided snorkeling tour of the house reef or scuba diving session to explore the depths of the ocean and watch as the school of fish swim right in front of your eyes.
What’s more, the generous package also avails free two-way speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport to the resort as well as 1-hour of non-motorized water sports daily per couple, be it whether you want to take insta-worthy pictures on the signature transparent kayak or ride into the sunset with a schiller water bike.
The charm of Grand Park Kodhipparu extends beyond extravagant experiences, as the villas themselves evoke a sense of luxury. Lavish interiors, panoramic views of the ocean, and the intimate ambiance of each villa ensure that couples are enveloped in a world of passion and tranquillity.
For reservations and additional information, visit this link – https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/maldives-valentines-offer/
Georgina Rodriguez holidays at JOALI Maldives
Georgina Rodriguez, 29, showcased her stunning figure in a bikini during a holiday at JOALI Maldives, leaving fans impressed.
The partner of 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, the couple has been together since 2016 and has two children together, in addition to caring for three of Ronaldo’s other kids.
Despite the family’s recent move to Saudi Arabia following Ronaldo’s signing with Al-Nassr last year, Georgina opted for a warm winter break in the Maldives.
Enduring temperatures in the low 30s Celsius, she seized the opportunity for a bikini photoshoot and completing the look with a camouflage top and sunglasses.
JOALI Maldives is unique in that it is dedicated to giving guests an immersive art experience. Based on Raa Atoll, one of the largest and deepest atolls in the world, guests can expect brilliant blue waters, a myriad of sea life, and pristine white-sand beaches fringed by gently swaying coconut palms.
Each of the 73 villas is the epitome of sustainable glamour and was inspired by individual stories and designed to take the guests on a rich sensory journey.
Boasting a lavish range of culinary options, every dish at JOALI, tells a story and every plate becomes a journey, a journey of savours, fragrance, and joy – an art immersive experiential dining.
Artisanal amenities, curated in-room bookshelves, thoughtful design and deluxe objects d’art creates an atmosphere of unconventional luxury on the island of joy.
Central to the JOALI offering is its exceptional array of art – the entire resort has been curated to include liveable and interactive art created in collaboration with world-renowned artists and artisans, including Porky Hefer’s life-sized treetop manta ray, a thatched-roofed platform shaped like a ray where guests can climb in for breakfast – plus a unique programming of art events and excursions throughout the year, including its annual Imagi-Nature Art Festival curated annually by renowned art leaders from around the world.
Opened in 2018, the resort is also home to an award-winning spa, a fitness centre and can arrange a bespoke programming of excursions for guests wishing to explore the region by land and sea.
New Sunset Bar launches at JA Manafaru
JA Manafaru opened the most Northern Bar in the Maldives this week in its lead up to the upcoming Festive season. Known as the Real Maldives, JA Manafaru has named its new bar Veli Bar, which is Dhivehi for Sand Bar. Perched over the tranquil waters of Haa Alifu Atoll, this bar adds to the extensive Dine and Imbibe offering of this 5-star resort.
With the resort recently winning Best Maldives Culinary Resort in the TTM awards, the new bar has been created in line with the resort’s new focus on from scratch creations. The extensive crafted cocktail menu has been designed with the resorts reinvented sustainability focus using produce from the gardens to create fresh flavours. The menu also works to fulfil JA Manafaru’s Zero food waste goals with creative garnishes and the creation of Tepache, a fermented beverage that uses waste pineapple skins.
Veli Bar is also home to the resorts Wellness lab creations where the skilled bar team have created an array of tinctures to craft specialised Bitters to suit the individual cocktails. They also make chemical free natural tonic water the old-fashioned way with Cinchona bark. This also allows them to create a sugar free version of this popular mixer. The JA Manafaru team are also busily fermenting a range of beverages including proper Kombucha, Lacto-Fermented Lemonade and natural Ginger Beer.
Also in keeping with the resorts Sustainability goals, the new bars décor has been devised with the skilled tradesmen on the island upcycling furniture and using items from nature found on the lush natural island such as tree stumps for side tables and beautiful orchids grown on the resort itself.
Veli Bar is located nearby to the resorts Subterranean Wine Cellar, still the deepest found in the Maldives. This allows discerning visitors to sample labels from the extensive selection, or even wander over to choose their own bottle.
