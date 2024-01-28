News
Joe Chen’s unforgettable getaway at Fushifaru Maldives
Fushifaru Maldives was honoured to welcome the renowned Taiwanese actress and singer, Joe Chen, to its tropical haven this month.
Best known for her role in the popular Taiwanese drama “Fated to Love You” (2008), where she played the endearing character Chen Xin Yi, Joe Chen became a prominent fgure in the Asian entertainment scene. Against the backdrop of the pristine beaches and azure waters of Fushifaru Maldives, Joe Chen embarked on an exquisite holiday and indulged in a Floating Breakfast in the privacy of her own Villa. Additionally, Joe Chen enjoyed a traditional Maldivian Feast, Malafaaiy, where she tasted local curries and favours. Amongst these culinary experiences, she took time to unwind and embrace the serene charm of this picturesque paradise.
As Joe immersed herself in the unique Maldivian culture and hospitality, she experienced the epitome of luxury and relaxation. Fushifaru became a haven of joy, rejuvenation, and unforgettable moments for the celebrated artist.
For reservations and more information about Fushifaru, please visit www.fushifaru.com or email reservations@fushifaru.com.
Love
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives presents Paradise Pulse music festival with world-class headliners this Valentine’s Day
Brace yourself for an unforgettable sonic journey as Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives transforms into an epic love getaway with “Paradise Pulse” – a spectacular music event this Valentine’s Day – featuring a lineup of world-class artists, DJs, and emerging talents from around the globe. The programme includes: UK BBC Radio 1 Broadcaster & producer DJ Jeremiah, Spanish DJ Toni Mesas, French/Lebanese singer LEA, Italian pop artist Matilda-G, Finnish DJ Jetro, and British singer & songwriter Shébani – all set to create an electrifying atmosphere for In-house guests as well as locals and expats alike.
This exclusive, adult-only, musical event kicks off on February 14th, with a vibrant cocktail party, creating the perfect ambiance for an electrifying weekend, followed by a beachside dinner under the stars, to get the romantic vibe going, and setting the stage for an evening filled with world-class entertainment. The excitement peaks with a raffle draw, offering an eagerly anticipated surprise gift for one lucky winner.
Featuring Artists:
- DJ Jeremiah (@jeremiahasiamah): Renowned UK BBC Radio 1 Broadcaster & Producer, DJ Jeremiah, will be taking the stage, bringing his eclectic mix of sounds inspired by a diverse world of music.
- DJ Toni Mesas (@tonimesasdj): Embark on a musical journey from the heart of Spain to the global stage with ToniMesasDJ, a rising star in the realms of music and live performances.
- LEA (@leamakhoul): Experience the soulful melodies of French/Lebanese singer LEA, a standout from Star Academy Arabia, promising an undeniable stage presence.
- Matilda-G (@matildegirasole): At just 18, the sensational Italian pop artist Matilda-G will grace the stage, offering a captivating performance that has already earned her the prestigious “MUSIVV Award” in Dubai.
- DJ Jetro (@dj.jetro): Hailing from Finland, DJ Jetro, a saxophonist and DJ extraordinaire, will bring a unique twist to the festival, combining the art of saxophone with exceptional DJ skills.
- Shébani (@shebanimusic): British singer & songwriter Shébani, having opened stages for renowned artists like Jorja Smith, Liam Payne, and Khalid, will enchant the audience with her soulful tunes.
The resort offers an incredible package for locals and expats to be a part of the music event at Sun Siyam Olhuveli:
For Locals & Expats at USD 499++ including:
- Return speedboat transfer (Male to Sun Siyam Olhuveli & vice versa)
- Cocktail Party
- Gala Dinner with complimentary beverages
- World-class entertainment
- 20% discount on rooms (Advance booking required, upon availability)
- Raffle Draw
Event Schedule:
14th February 2024 – Day One, open for everyone
- Cocktail Party featuring live Saxophone with Jetro
- Gala Dinner featuring Shébani
- World-class Entertainment featuring Matilda G, Fire Dance, DJ Jetro, DJ Jeremiah, DJ Toni Mesas
16th February2024 – Day Two for In-house guest only
- Pool Party featuring LEA, Matilda G, and DJ Jeremiah
News
Discover a journey of transformation this Year of the Dragon at JOALI BEING
This Lunar New Year, experience a holiday filled with joy and weightlessness. Crafted around good fortune, strength and health, JOALI BEING presents a magnificent calendar of activities, bespoke wellbeing journeys curated with Chinese Traditional Medicinal treatments, tea celebrations, and epicurean adventures.
JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island in the Maldives, brings a sense of joy, enlightenment, and weightlessness, designed around the Four Pillars of Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy for multi-generational travellers this Lunar New Year.
The island’s wellbeing consultants specialised in Traditional Chinese Medicine will host conversations in the Inspiration Room, delving deep into the healing wisdom of the old and shedding light on the science and relevance of the practice in the modern day. Guests can enjoy personalised treatments available at Areka, the wellbeing centre, from comprehensive consultations to a highlight of treatments from acupuncture to cupping. The young ones can discover the magic of this festival through fun Qi Gong sessions, treasure hunts and underwater activities at B’Kidult, the newly introduced multi-generational facility.
Experience JOALI BEING’s signature treatments, from sensorial Aufguss Sauna to Turkish Hammam, or elevate the journey by reserving a Watsu experience with the visiting practitioner Toru Ogasawara, a world-renowned aquatic bodywork and meditation healer, trained by the creator of Watsu, Harold Dull.
Ring in the new year on 10th February with music and an exquisite five-course family-style menu featuring vibrant traditional Yee Sang Salad, Chinese crab corn soup, an assortment of homemade dim sum and wok-fried seafood. End the evening at SAI Tea Lounge, listening to the tales from far and wide as you sip on a calming cup of tea brewed by our Tea Master.
JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme. JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme.
For further details and booking, please visit joalibeing.com.
Love
Whisk your beloved away: Grand Park Kodhipparu invites couples to experience an ‘Enchanting Escape’ in Maldives
With February already on the horizon, there’s a special day in the calendar that lovers especially, can look forward to, and that is Valentine’s Day. One idyllic setting that would no doubt reflect on the intimacy of this day, is experiencing it with your better half, in the dreamiest of destinations: Maldives, known for its romantic and sentimental allure.
As the most romantic day of the year approaches, Grand Park Kodhipparu invites lovers of all shapes and sizes to escape the ordinary and indulge in a romantic rendezvous at this secluded boutique luxury haven, surrounded by crystal-clear turquoise waters and pristine white sandy beaches during February. The intimate and artistically designed villas offer unparalleled privacy, each boasting breathtaking panoramic views of the Indian Ocean that make you fall in love the moment you step foot at the resort. The stage is set for an intimate escape where couples can reconnect and create lasting memories be it through exemplary dining experiences, a sensational couple’s massage or an adventurous session of discovering the underwater world with your beau.
Known as a premier honeymoon destination, Grand Park Kodhipparu captures the essence of a secluded, barefoot-on-the-beach aura, creating an atmosphere that synchronises with romance. In the light of the month, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has introduced an “Enchanting Escape,” a special offer curated to transform your stay into an exquisite celebration of love, providing couples with an astonishing experience in this island haven.
Be it that you just fell in love and you want to surprise your loved one, you celebrating your honeymoon or babymoon, or your wedding anniversary together, this offer entices couples with a 3-night stay in a romantic overwater or beach pool villa, designed to provide ultimate comfort, blending modern amenities with traditional Maldivian architecture that comes with a romantic private pool or an overwater- hammock for stargazing together.
All foodies from around the world, are welcome to immerse in a culinary journey with daily meals on a dine-around basis, providing the flexibility to relish delectable cuisines at their chosen dining outlet. Upon arrival, couples will be greeted with a romantic celebration cake, including a bottle of wine and a basket of tropical fruits, setting the tone for a romantic escape.
Enjoy the art of slow living and letting go be it with the complimentary romantic sunset rendezvous private dining experience on the beach while gazing at the setting sun, or by holding hands as the aromatic oils are rubbed on you with a signature couple’s spa treatment in a private couple’s treatment room or the privacy of your villa.
The underwater world of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is undoubtedly the key attraction for all ocean aficionados to glide into the waters side-by-side for a guided snorkeling tour of the house reef or scuba diving session to explore the depths of the ocean and watch as the school of fish swim right in front of your eyes.
What’s more, the generous package also avails free two-way speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport to the resort as well as 1-hour of non-motorized water sports daily per couple, be it whether you want to take insta-worthy pictures on the signature transparent kayak or ride into the sunset with a schiller water bike.
The charm of Grand Park Kodhipparu extends beyond extravagant experiences, as the villas themselves evoke a sense of luxury. Lavish interiors, panoramic views of the ocean, and the intimate ambiance of each villa ensure that couples are enveloped in a world of passion and tranquillity.
For reservations and additional information, visit this link – https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/maldives-valentines-offer/
Trending
