News
Stone Hotels opens its first property in Maldives
Stone Hotels, an up-and-coming local hospitality brand, has opened its first luxury hotel in Maldives, located on the island of Dhiffushi in North Male Atoll. The hotel, which boasts 50 elegantly designed rooms and suites, offers guests a unique blend of nature, culture, and comfort.
The hotel’s location, just 35 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, makes it an ideal destination for travellers seeking a tropical getaway. Guests can enjoy stunning views of the turquoise lagoon and the white sandy beach from their rooms, which feature spacious balconies, modern amenities, and stylish furnishings.
The hotel offers a variety of dining options, ranging from the all-day dining and multi-cuisine ala carte restaurant Aanu, to the steak and seafood grill restaurant Picanha Steakhouse, to the rooftop cafe with infinity pool Infinity Lounge. For a taste of local cuisine, guests can visit Latuna Cafe & Bistro, along with Emar Bakery, which offers sweet treats and pastries.
Guests can also indulge in a range of experiences, such as the spa, which offers an exquisite voyage to well-being and relaxation, the diving and watersports centre, which provides a PADI certified dive centre, motorised and non-motorised water sports activities, and the excursions, which include sunset cruises, exhilarating fishing adventures, and day trips to serene sandbanks and inhabited islands.
The hotel features a private beach, an infinity swimming pool, a rooftop lounge, a fitness centre, a spa and sauna, a meeting room, a 24/7 front desk and concierge service, a convenience store and gift shop, a buggy service and bike rental, a laundry service, a speed boat transfer and private hire, a business centre, and free internet and wifi.
For more information and bookings, please visit stonehotels.mv.
News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Iru Veli set for spectacular celebration in honour of The Lunar New Year 2024
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Iru Veli Maldives are set to host striking a celebration to honour the Year of the Dragon for this year’s Lunar New Year, promising an immersive experience filled with captivating cultural performances, delectable culinary delights, and insta-worthy decorations.
Welcoming the Year of the Dragon from 09th – 11th February 2024, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to showcase a captivating performance by the renowned Sichuan Opera Face Changing and Fire Spit Act, promising a blend of traditional Chinese artistry and contemporary flair. The celebration will also feature the harmonious tunes of Chinese singer and flute player, Zhu Jiayun, who is set to entertain the audience with his soulful renditions.
The festivities at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi will begin with will an exclusive Gala Dinner on the beach, offering a delectable feast priced at USD 160 per person. Guests can indulge in a culinary extravaganza under the stars, complemented by the rhythmic tunes of the resort’s live band. The evening will culminate in a mesmerizing fireworks display, creating a magical atmosphere to usher in the Lunar New Year.
Adding an extra touch of luck to the festivities, the Lucky Money Man is set to make a special appearance at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, spreading good fortune and positive energy. This traditional figure symbolises prosperity and wealth in Chinese culture and is believed to bring good luck to those who encounter him.
Meanwhile, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will celebrate the Year of the Dragon with an engaging immersion into Chinese culture and tradition. The resort will boast captivating decorations where guests can capture moments, creating an ambiance that transports them to the heart of China. Additionally, on the 11th of February, guests at Sun Siyam Iru Veli can revel in a one-night-only performance by Chinese singer and flute player Zhu Jiayun, offering a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Chinese music and culture.
As part of the festivities, both Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Iru Veli will broadcast a live stream of the Chinese New Year celebrations from CCTV China the official broadcasting network in China. A large screen setup will allow guests to witness the vibrant festivities from the mainland and the iconic countdown to the New Year, creating a connection with the heart of the celebration in real-time.
“At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, we believe in creating unforgettable moments for our guests. The Chinese New Year celebration is a perfect opportunity to embrace the joy of togetherness and embark on a journey of cultural exploration. Join us as we welcome the Year of the Dragon in this idyllic paradise,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Veli.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Year of the Dragon with a spectacular celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Our guests can look forward to an immersive experience that not only showcases the rich tradition of Chinese culture but also offers a feast for the senses with delectable cuisine, mesmerising performances, and breathtaking views,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi.
News
Joe Chen’s unforgettable getaway at Fushifaru Maldives
Fushifaru Maldives was honoured to welcome the renowned Taiwanese actress and singer, Joe Chen, to its tropical haven this month.
Best known for her role in the popular Taiwanese drama “Fated to Love You” (2008), where she played the endearing character Chen Xin Yi, Joe Chen became a prominent fgure in the Asian entertainment scene. Against the backdrop of the pristine beaches and azure waters of Fushifaru Maldives, Joe Chen embarked on an exquisite holiday and indulged in a Floating Breakfast in the privacy of her own Villa. Additionally, Joe Chen enjoyed a traditional Maldivian Feast, Malafaaiy, where she tasted local curries and favours. Amongst these culinary experiences, she took time to unwind and embrace the serene charm of this picturesque paradise.
As Joe immersed herself in the unique Maldivian culture and hospitality, she experienced the epitome of luxury and relaxation. Fushifaru became a haven of joy, rejuvenation, and unforgettable moments for the celebrated artist.
For reservations and more information about Fushifaru, please visit www.fushifaru.com or email reservations@fushifaru.com.
Love
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives presents Paradise Pulse music festival with world-class headliners this Valentine’s Day
Brace yourself for an unforgettable sonic journey as Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives transforms into an epic love getaway with “Paradise Pulse” – a spectacular music event this Valentine’s Day – featuring a lineup of world-class artists, DJs, and emerging talents from around the globe. The programme includes: UK BBC Radio 1 Broadcaster & producer DJ Jeremiah, Spanish DJ Toni Mesas, French/Lebanese singer LEA, Italian pop artist Matilda-G, Finnish DJ Jetro, and British singer & songwriter Shébani – all set to create an electrifying atmosphere for In-house guests as well as locals and expats alike.
This exclusive, adult-only, musical event kicks off on February 14th, with a vibrant cocktail party, creating the perfect ambiance for an electrifying weekend, followed by a beachside dinner under the stars, to get the romantic vibe going, and setting the stage for an evening filled with world-class entertainment. The excitement peaks with a raffle draw, offering an eagerly anticipated surprise gift for one lucky winner.
Featuring Artists:
- DJ Jeremiah (@jeremiahasiamah): Renowned UK BBC Radio 1 Broadcaster & Producer, DJ Jeremiah, will be taking the stage, bringing his eclectic mix of sounds inspired by a diverse world of music.
- DJ Toni Mesas (@tonimesasdj): Embark on a musical journey from the heart of Spain to the global stage with ToniMesasDJ, a rising star in the realms of music and live performances.
- LEA (@leamakhoul): Experience the soulful melodies of French/Lebanese singer LEA, a standout from Star Academy Arabia, promising an undeniable stage presence.
- Matilda-G (@matildegirasole): At just 18, the sensational Italian pop artist Matilda-G will grace the stage, offering a captivating performance that has already earned her the prestigious “MUSIVV Award” in Dubai.
- DJ Jetro (@dj.jetro): Hailing from Finland, DJ Jetro, a saxophonist and DJ extraordinaire, will bring a unique twist to the festival, combining the art of saxophone with exceptional DJ skills.
- Shébani (@shebanimusic): British singer & songwriter Shébani, having opened stages for renowned artists like Jorja Smith, Liam Payne, and Khalid, will enchant the audience with her soulful tunes.
The resort offers an incredible package for locals and expats to be a part of the music event at Sun Siyam Olhuveli:
For Locals & Expats at USD 499++ including:
- Return speedboat transfer (Male to Sun Siyam Olhuveli & vice versa)
- Cocktail Party
- Gala Dinner with complimentary beverages
- World-class entertainment
- 20% discount on rooms (Advance booking required, upon availability)
- Raffle Draw
Event Schedule:
14th February 2024 – Day One, open for everyone
- Cocktail Party featuring live Saxophone with Jetro
- Gala Dinner featuring Shébani
- World-class Entertainment featuring Matilda G, Fire Dance, DJ Jetro, DJ Jeremiah, DJ Toni Mesas
16th February2024 – Day Two for In-house guest only
- Pool Party featuring LEA, Matilda G, and DJ Jeremiah
Trending
