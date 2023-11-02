Celebration
Celebrate the season of light and discover love at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, a paradisiacal haven nestled in the North Male Atoll, has announced an intimate Diwali celebration that promises to dazzle and delight. From Rajasthan to the reefs, Delhi to the Dhigu beach, and Bangalore to the Breeze bar, this Diwali is all about spreading light and discovering love at the resort, and this goes out as an exclusive invitation to all Indian travelers to make Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives your chosen vacation destination.
Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most celebrated and cherished festivals in India as it symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, and this year, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives brings a collection of vibrant traditions to the serene shores of the Maldives, offering an exceptional and immersive experience for the guests.
During the entire month of November, the resort will be having a dedicated Indian food counter at the dinner buffet featuring all-time favorites of every and child alike such as Tikka Masalas, Palak Paneer, and various other curries and breads.
What’s more the resort’s scenic poolside bar, is ready to treat the Indian guests with a special authentic Thali meal together with a famous glass of Lassi. Guests can choose from vegetarian or non-vegetarian options, each featuring different curries, rice, pickles, salads, desserts, and more. After all, what better way to stay close to the familiar aroma and taste of the delectable cuisine than enjoying the familiar tastes while you are on vacation?
The little Maharajas and Ranis are all welcome to enjoy eventful activities at the resort’s Kids Club with daily events such as Mehendi art, t-shirt painting, Diwali-themed cupcake decoration workshops, greeting card making, dance workshops, and more.
At the heart of the resort is the belief that love and gracious hospitality have the power to transcend borders and unite people. The resort thus plans on bringing all the guests to the calm and quiet shores of the Veli beach for a celebration of light with a slow-flow evening of stand-up cocktails accompanied by pass-around canapes and snacks. The cocktail will commence after a culturally symbolic event where all guests are welcome to light a Diyas (oil lamp) and place upon a beautifully laid-out Rangoli art, accompanied by the muse of Indian music.
Grand Park Kodhipparu boasts five categories of overwater villas, some of which are equipped with a private plunge pool as well as an overwater mesh where guests can lie in or even enjoy a siesta while enjoying the ocean breeze. Every bathroom is equipped with a spacious bathtub as well as a spacious deck with a staircase that has been designed in a way where guests can directly jump into the water if they feel like going for a spontaneous swim!
What’s more, the resort announces the launch of its exclusive Diwali offer for Indian travelers on the website that comes with a host of benefits such as free roundtrip speedboat transfers from the airport to the resort, a complimentary floating breakfast experience, a complimentary photoshoot session, and more. This offer is valid for bookings made during the month of November 2023.
For reservations and more information visit: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male- atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/diwali-offer-maldives/
Celebration
Celebrate the season of splendor: Discover festive marvels with Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in Maldives
As the Festival of Lights approaches, seven luxurious resorts await your arrival in the Maldives. Discover a world of enchanting experiences and festive celebrations with Marriott Bonvoy. Whether you dream of a private island with pristine beaches or a bohemian wellness escape, each resort offers a unique celebration that feels like a fairy tale. Explore this festive season’s offerings for Diwali and beyond, and embark on a captivating journey filled with indulgence, tradition, and unforgettable experiences.
A Tale of Island Luxury: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
On the enchanting Fari Islands, in the heart of the North Malé Atoll, lies The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands—a paradise of white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs.
Diwali at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: Embrace Island Life with an exclusive package inclusive of daily breakfast and dinner. In-house Indian guests can bask in Diwali traditions with specially curated amenities. It’s not just a vacation; it’s a journey into the heart of luxury and cultural celebration.
Festive Season Glow at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: Experience timeless traditions, including gingerbread house decorating, heartwarming gatherings, and a New Year’s Eve celebration with the theme ‘Festive Glow – A Tribute to the Sun.’
Unveil the Magic: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
A 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort awaits on a private island in Dhaalu Atoll. Here, island-inspired design meets unspoiled nature, with private terraces, ocean vistas, and the impeccable service of St. Regis Butlers.
Diwali at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: Savor a special Diwali breakfast at ALBA, indulge in an Indian Crafted Beverage Menu, and dine under a blanket of stars with a specially curated Vegetarian Thali. Enjoy a luxurious escape to Iridium Spa with an exclusive Diwali Spa Offer and immerse in relaxation and rejuvenation.
Christmas and the Holiday Season: Step into a world where tropical magnificence blends seamlessly with the magic of paradise. As the sun graces the gilded shores and the azure waters beckon, prepare to embark on a journey of sun-soaked festivities that will redefine your holiday experience the resort.
Where Dreams Come True: JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
On Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is your hub of celebration this festive season.
Diwali at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Experience unique sunken-in-sand dining at RIHA and relish a seven-course private destination dinner that that showcases regional Indian cuisine with an elevated twist. Their ‘Savor the Endless’ package is an ideal way to celebrate the festival with your loved ones.
Holiday Season at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Guests can look forward to a symphony of experiences that captivate hearts young and old. It’s a ‘Thousand and One Nights’ of magic, where every moment becomes a treasure to be cherished. Immerse in captivating live entertainment, sumptuous gastronomic events, and activities for all ages. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with spectacular performances, Middle Eastern rhythms, and culinary delights.
A Festive Escape: W Maldives
Located on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives offers vibrant luxury, one of the Maldives’ best house reefs, and gourmet dining.
Diwali at W Maldives: Celebrate the festival of lights with a special dinner under the stars at FIRE beach, with a sharing style set-menu amplified by music and shisha. Enjoy an all-inclusive package with daily buffet breakfast, a three-course lunch, dinner for two adults, unlimited beverages, and a complimentary in-room W MIXBAR.
‘Reflect and Shine’ at W Maldives: Revel in the spirit of celebration with a Shine Parade, gala dinners for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, local delights, and pool parties this December at W Maldives.
A Feast for the Senses: Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Discover a world of breathtaking natural beauty and embrace the essence of savoring the good life at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, nestled in a tropical paradise. Choose from stylish one and two-bedroom overwater or beach villas for an extraordinary escape.
Diwali at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Commemorate the occasion with a traditional Rangoli at Turquoise Restaurant. The resort’s All-inclusive Indulgence package invites you to embark on a culinary journey across continents, savoring the vibrant flavors of the destination.
Glow in the Dark Festive: Embrace the timeless traditions and holiday charm amidst the tropical paradise and indulge your senses in a culinary journey from Japanese classics to Spanish tapas. Guests can look forward to experience the start of a New Year like never before with the ‘Glow-in-the-Dark New Year’s Eve Beach Party.’ For families, the resort offers specialized and fun-filled festive activities, including sunset dolphin cruises, turtle quests, marine conservation talks, art classes, folklore storytelling, and the highly anticipated arrival of Santa.
A World of Wonder: Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa boasts seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, and a 24-hour gym.
Diwali at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Experience a festive transformation with the resort adorned in Rangoli and Diyas. Indulge in an authentic Diwali feast featuring delectable treats like Gulab Jamun and Coconut Ladoo amongst other treats.
Festive Season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Dive into cherished moments and create new ones at this family-friendly resort. Savor delectable culinary delights, immerse in vibrant entertainment, and enjoy pure relaxation. Walk through the lush tropical garden illuminated by neon lights, creating a luminous wonderland. Count down to New Year’s Eve with magical fireworks, creating a symphony of cheers and laughter on the beach. The festive celebrations cover family traditions, a Santa Claus BBQ Island, exciting family programs, a Festive Artisan Market, Wine Master Class, and more.
A Bohemian Wellness Oasis: The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Rserve site of the Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views.
Diwali at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: One can look forward to experience Diwali magic with India on a Platter as the evening kicks-off with a glamorous Cocktail Reception and dance under the stars at the Bollywood Beach Party. The wellness oasis invites guests to reconnect with their inner selves and enjoy a range of spa treatments designed to refresh your body and mind and savor delectable cuisine with exquisite flavors.
New Year’s Eve at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: Welcome the New Year in a whimsical oasis with bohemian vibes and beats. Ring in 2024 in style with an exhilarating sensory experience at the New Year’s Eve party, featuring a spectacular fireworks display and beats by DJ and platinum-award producer Luca Shreiner from Germany.
Celebration
Baros Maldives: 50 years of timeless luxury and innovation
As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, the luxury private island resort Baros Maldives stands at the precipice of an extraordinary milestone. This iconic Maldivian paradise has not only embraced its past but also confidently gazes toward the future. Baros is not just commemorating five decades of existence; it is a living testament to the values that have guided it through the years, preserving the essence of authentic Maldivian hospitality and a commitment to environmental sustainability.
A Timeless Retreat:
Nestled in the North Male’ Atoll, a mere 25-minute speedboat ride from the International Airport, Baros has been an emblem of authentic Maldivian hospitality since its opening in December 1973. In its early days, simplicity reigned supreme, with rooms featuring palm leaf walls, coconut thatch roofs, sandy floors, and repurposed ship bunks. Guests arrived via traditional Maldivian dhonis, wading through gentle surf to reach the pristine shores. Freshwater was a luxury delivered in buckets, and the sea breeze served as the only form of air conditioning. Those who ventured to Baros in its infancy relished the untouched natural sanctuary, making it their canvas for moonlit barbecues, stories shared with Maldivian hosts, and stargazing.
A decade later, Baros had evolved to incorporate coral and lime walls, plywood ceilings, and small tiled bathrooms. In 1984, the introduction of a desalination plant revolutionized the Maldivian tourism landscape, offering fresh water and luxury bathtubs. Despite the evolving industry, Baros remained true to its roots, weaving the lush vegetation into its architecture, eschewing artificial shade to preserve the island’s natural beauty. The 374 palm trees that still grace the island stand as a testament to Baros’s dedication to the environment and its history as a coconut palm plantation.
Preserving Paradise:
Baros conceals another treasure beneath the waves: a world-class house reef teeming with life. This underwater wonderland, a short swim from the guest villas, attracts divers and snorkelers. Baros’s marine biology team is dedicated to reef conservation, with initiatives like the coral cube project involving guests in nurturing the underwater realm’s beauty.
People and Purpose:
Baros extends its commitment to sustainability to its people. The diverse and dedicated team includes members who have served the company for decades. Baros stands as a symbol of unity, celebrating diversity and embracing every team member as family. In a country with numerous opportunities, staff at Baros choose loyalty and the chance to become future leaders in the tourism industry. Baros’s staff is predominantly Maldivian, with over 50% of the management team being locals, a rarity in the Maldivian hospitality sector. The resort’s commitment to nurturing local talent has also played a pivotal role in developing talent within the industry.
A Legacy of Innovation:
Baros’s journey is marked by innovation. It was one of the pioneers in introducing open-air bathrooms and stylish over-water bungalows that are now synonymous with the Maldives. In 1984, it established the country’s first desalination plant, setting a new benchmark for luxury tourism. The Lighthouse Restaurant and Lounge and the iconic Piano Deck in the Baros Lagoon are testaments to Baros’s commitment to timeless elegance.
A Feast for the Senses:
Culinary excellence remains at the heart of Baros. The Lighthouse Restaurant and Lounge, established in 2005, is a beacon of fine dining in the Maldives. Here, classic dishes like Cognac Flambéed Lobster Bisque are prepared tableside, drawing guests from around the world.
A Guiding Light:
Baros enters its sixth decade proudly Maldivian and deeply rooted in its ethos. It focuses on the journey, not just the destination. Baros’s legendary service is about heartfelt dedication, and the enduring bonds formed on the island are a testament to this commitment.
Honors and Accolades:
Baros consistently ranks at the top on guest rating platforms and has received numerous awards and accolades, including being named the “World’s Most Romantic Resort” and the “Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort.” These honors reflect Baros’s dedication to providing an exceptional guest experience.
A Bright Future:
In honor of its Golden Jubilee, Baros embarks on a year of jubilant festivities, including a grand event graced by the owning family, distinguished invitees, cherished in-house guests, and devoted team members. With over $6.8 million invested in recent renovations, Baros continues to shine as a beacon on the Maldivian landscape, preserving local values and offering astute innovation in an ever-changing world. Baros is more than a resort; it is a testament to what the Maldives should be – a pure and unpretentious experience.
In its journey of 50 years, Baros Maldives has demonstrated that timeless luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously, setting an example for the hospitality industry in the Maldives and around the world. As it looks toward the future, there’s no doubt that Baros will continue to shine as a guiding light in the Maldivian hospitality landscape.
Celebration
Darkness descends at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: A ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween spectacle in the Maldives awaits!
Brace yourselves for an eerie extravaganza like no other! Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, is set to transport guests into the mysterious world of Hawkins, Indiana, as it hosts a chillingly delightful Halloween celebration inspired by the hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things.” On the night of October 31st, 2023, prepare to embark on a journey into the Upside Down right here in the Maldives.
The “Stranger Things” Halloween Celebration promises to be a night to remember, featuring a range of activities and attractions designed to thrill and entertain. From Halloween craft making to haunted fun games to creepy face painting, we’ve got your little ones covered with a spooktacular lineup of entertainment that will keep them mystified throughout the event. Children will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity and dress up as their favorite “Stranger Things” character, whether it’s Eleven, Dustin, or the Demogorgon itself.
But the hair-raising fun doesn’t stop there! For adults and families alike, an unforgettable Halloween Beach BBQ awaits at the Water Sports Beach. Sink your palate into delectable treats grilled to perfection as you bask in the moonlight, with the gentle lapping of the waves providing the perfect backdrop for a night of otherworldly festivities.
As you savor your BBQ delights, indulge in a range of Halloween-themed beverages that are sure to send shivers down your spine. The Waters Edge Bar will be serving up concoctions inspired by the peculiar happenings of Hawkins, ensuring that every sip is a supernatural experience.
“We are thrilled to bring the world of ‘Stranger Things’ to life at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi for this year’s Halloween celebration,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create an immersive and unforgettable experience that combines the magic of our tropical paradise with the supernatural allure of Hawkins. We can’t wait to welcome our guests for a night of fun, frights, and fantastic food.”
To find out more about the upcoming offers and activities at Sun Siyam Resorts, or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com , or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Virgin Atlantic inaugurates direct flights from London Heathrow to the Maldives
-
Offers1 week ago
Dive into luxury: Ifuru Island Maldives offers complimentary weddings, scuba, and skydives for seven-night stays
-
Awards7 days ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort earns top accolades at World Travel Awards 2023
-
News1 week ago
Castaway in bohemian-inspired paradise: Festive celebration at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru
-
Awards1 week ago
Summer Island Maldives, Equator Village wins prestigious Travel Awards
-
Offers1 week ago
Fly to paradise with Dusit Thani Maldives and Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus programme
-
Food1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s Week of Gastronomic Bliss with Michelin Star Chef Bernd Bachofer and Winemaker Kai Schubert
-
Culture1 week ago
Experience radiant Diwali celebration at Amari Raaya Maldives