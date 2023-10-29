Celebration
Celebrate the season of splendor: Discover festive marvels with Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in Maldives
As the Festival of Lights approaches, seven luxurious resorts await your arrival in the Maldives. Discover a world of enchanting experiences and festive celebrations with Marriott Bonvoy. Whether you dream of a private island with pristine beaches or a bohemian wellness escape, each resort offers a unique celebration that feels like a fairy tale. Explore this festive season’s offerings for Diwali and beyond, and embark on a captivating journey filled with indulgence, tradition, and unforgettable experiences.
A Tale of Island Luxury: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
On the enchanting Fari Islands, in the heart of the North Malé Atoll, lies The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands—a paradise of white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs.
Diwali at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: Embrace Island Life with an exclusive package inclusive of daily breakfast and dinner. In-house Indian guests can bask in Diwali traditions with specially curated amenities. It’s not just a vacation; it’s a journey into the heart of luxury and cultural celebration.
Festive Season Glow at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: Experience timeless traditions, including gingerbread house decorating, heartwarming gatherings, and a New Year’s Eve celebration with the theme ‘Festive Glow – A Tribute to the Sun.’
Unveil the Magic: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
A 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort awaits on a private island in Dhaalu Atoll. Here, island-inspired design meets unspoiled nature, with private terraces, ocean vistas, and the impeccable service of St. Regis Butlers.
Diwali at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: Savor a special Diwali breakfast at ALBA, indulge in an Indian Crafted Beverage Menu, and dine under a blanket of stars with a specially curated Vegetarian Thali. Enjoy a luxurious escape to Iridium Spa with an exclusive Diwali Spa Offer and immerse in relaxation and rejuvenation.
Christmas and the Holiday Season: Step into a world where tropical magnificence blends seamlessly with the magic of paradise. As the sun graces the gilded shores and the azure waters beckon, prepare to embark on a journey of sun-soaked festivities that will redefine your holiday experience the resort.
Where Dreams Come True: JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
On Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is your hub of celebration this festive season.
Diwali at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Experience unique sunken-in-sand dining at RIHA and relish a seven-course private destination dinner that that showcases regional Indian cuisine with an elevated twist. Their ‘Savor the Endless’ package is an ideal way to celebrate the festival with your loved ones.
Holiday Season at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Guests can look forward to a symphony of experiences that captivate hearts young and old. It’s a ‘Thousand and One Nights’ of magic, where every moment becomes a treasure to be cherished. Immerse in captivating live entertainment, sumptuous gastronomic events, and activities for all ages. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with spectacular performances, Middle Eastern rhythms, and culinary delights.
A Festive Escape: W Maldives
Located on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives offers vibrant luxury, one of the Maldives’ best house reefs, and gourmet dining.
Diwali at W Maldives: Celebrate the festival of lights with a special dinner under the stars at FIRE beach, with a sharing style set-menu amplified by music and shisha. Enjoy an all-inclusive package with daily buffet breakfast, a three-course lunch, dinner for two adults, unlimited beverages, and a complimentary in-room W MIXBAR.
‘Reflect and Shine’ at W Maldives: Revel in the spirit of celebration with a Shine Parade, gala dinners for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, local delights, and pool parties this December at W Maldives.
A Feast for the Senses: Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Discover a world of breathtaking natural beauty and embrace the essence of savoring the good life at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, nestled in a tropical paradise. Choose from stylish one and two-bedroom overwater or beach villas for an extraordinary escape.
Diwali at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Commemorate the occasion with a traditional Rangoli at Turquoise Restaurant. The resort’s All-inclusive Indulgence package invites you to embark on a culinary journey across continents, savoring the vibrant flavors of the destination.
Glow in the Dark Festive: Embrace the timeless traditions and holiday charm amidst the tropical paradise and indulge your senses in a culinary journey from Japanese classics to Spanish tapas. Guests can look forward to experience the start of a New Year like never before with the ‘Glow-in-the-Dark New Year’s Eve Beach Party.’ For families, the resort offers specialized and fun-filled festive activities, including sunset dolphin cruises, turtle quests, marine conservation talks, art classes, folklore storytelling, and the highly anticipated arrival of Santa.
A World of Wonder: Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa boasts seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, and a 24-hour gym.
Diwali at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Experience a festive transformation with the resort adorned in Rangoli and Diyas. Indulge in an authentic Diwali feast featuring delectable treats like Gulab Jamun and Coconut Ladoo amongst other treats.
Festive Season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Dive into cherished moments and create new ones at this family-friendly resort. Savor delectable culinary delights, immerse in vibrant entertainment, and enjoy pure relaxation. Walk through the lush tropical garden illuminated by neon lights, creating a luminous wonderland. Count down to New Year’s Eve with magical fireworks, creating a symphony of cheers and laughter on the beach. The festive celebrations cover family traditions, a Santa Claus BBQ Island, exciting family programs, a Festive Artisan Market, Wine Master Class, and more.
A Bohemian Wellness Oasis: The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Rserve site of the Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views.
Diwali at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: One can look forward to experience Diwali magic with India on a Platter as the evening kicks-off with a glamorous Cocktail Reception and dance under the stars at the Bollywood Beach Party. The wellness oasis invites guests to reconnect with their inner selves and enjoy a range of spa treatments designed to refresh your body and mind and savor delectable cuisine with exquisite flavors.
New Year’s Eve at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: Welcome the New Year in a whimsical oasis with bohemian vibes and beats. Ring in 2024 in style with an exhilarating sensory experience at the New Year’s Eve party, featuring a spectacular fireworks display and beats by DJ and platinum-award producer Luca Shreiner from Germany.
Celebration
Baros Maldives: 50 years of timeless luxury and innovation
As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, the luxury private island resort Baros Maldives stands at the precipice of an extraordinary milestone. This iconic Maldivian paradise has not only embraced its past but also confidently gazes toward the future. Baros is not just commemorating five decades of existence; it is a living testament to the values that have guided it through the years, preserving the essence of authentic Maldivian hospitality and a commitment to environmental sustainability.
A Timeless Retreat:
Nestled in the North Male’ Atoll, a mere 25-minute speedboat ride from the International Airport, Baros has been an emblem of authentic Maldivian hospitality since its opening in December 1973. In its early days, simplicity reigned supreme, with rooms featuring palm leaf walls, coconut thatch roofs, sandy floors, and repurposed ship bunks. Guests arrived via traditional Maldivian dhonis, wading through gentle surf to reach the pristine shores. Freshwater was a luxury delivered in buckets, and the sea breeze served as the only form of air conditioning. Those who ventured to Baros in its infancy relished the untouched natural sanctuary, making it their canvas for moonlit barbecues, stories shared with Maldivian hosts, and stargazing.
A decade later, Baros had evolved to incorporate coral and lime walls, plywood ceilings, and small tiled bathrooms. In 1984, the introduction of a desalination plant revolutionized the Maldivian tourism landscape, offering fresh water and luxury bathtubs. Despite the evolving industry, Baros remained true to its roots, weaving the lush vegetation into its architecture, eschewing artificial shade to preserve the island’s natural beauty. The 374 palm trees that still grace the island stand as a testament to Baros’s dedication to the environment and its history as a coconut palm plantation.
Preserving Paradise:
Baros conceals another treasure beneath the waves: a world-class house reef teeming with life. This underwater wonderland, a short swim from the guest villas, attracts divers and snorkelers. Baros’s marine biology team is dedicated to reef conservation, with initiatives like the coral cube project involving guests in nurturing the underwater realm’s beauty.
People and Purpose:
Baros extends its commitment to sustainability to its people. The diverse and dedicated team includes members who have served the company for decades. Baros stands as a symbol of unity, celebrating diversity and embracing every team member as family. In a country with numerous opportunities, staff at Baros choose loyalty and the chance to become future leaders in the tourism industry. Baros’s staff is predominantly Maldivian, with over 50% of the management team being locals, a rarity in the Maldivian hospitality sector. The resort’s commitment to nurturing local talent has also played a pivotal role in developing talent within the industry.
A Legacy of Innovation:
Baros’s journey is marked by innovation. It was one of the pioneers in introducing open-air bathrooms and stylish over-water bungalows that are now synonymous with the Maldives. In 1984, it established the country’s first desalination plant, setting a new benchmark for luxury tourism. The Lighthouse Restaurant and Lounge and the iconic Piano Deck in the Baros Lagoon are testaments to Baros’s commitment to timeless elegance.
A Feast for the Senses:
Culinary excellence remains at the heart of Baros. The Lighthouse Restaurant and Lounge, established in 2005, is a beacon of fine dining in the Maldives. Here, classic dishes like Cognac Flambéed Lobster Bisque are prepared tableside, drawing guests from around the world.
A Guiding Light:
Baros enters its sixth decade proudly Maldivian and deeply rooted in its ethos. It focuses on the journey, not just the destination. Baros’s legendary service is about heartfelt dedication, and the enduring bonds formed on the island are a testament to this commitment.
Honors and Accolades:
Baros consistently ranks at the top on guest rating platforms and has received numerous awards and accolades, including being named the “World’s Most Romantic Resort” and the “Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort.” These honors reflect Baros’s dedication to providing an exceptional guest experience.
A Bright Future:
In honor of its Golden Jubilee, Baros embarks on a year of jubilant festivities, including a grand event graced by the owning family, distinguished invitees, cherished in-house guests, and devoted team members. With over $6.8 million invested in recent renovations, Baros continues to shine as a beacon on the Maldivian landscape, preserving local values and offering astute innovation in an ever-changing world. Baros is more than a resort; it is a testament to what the Maldives should be – a pure and unpretentious experience.
In its journey of 50 years, Baros Maldives has demonstrated that timeless luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously, setting an example for the hospitality industry in the Maldives and around the world. As it looks toward the future, there’s no doubt that Baros will continue to shine as a guiding light in the Maldivian hospitality landscape.
Celebration
Darkness descends at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: A ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween spectacle in the Maldives awaits!
Brace yourselves for an eerie extravaganza like no other! Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, is set to transport guests into the mysterious world of Hawkins, Indiana, as it hosts a chillingly delightful Halloween celebration inspired by the hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things.” On the night of October 31st, 2023, prepare to embark on a journey into the Upside Down right here in the Maldives.
The “Stranger Things” Halloween Celebration promises to be a night to remember, featuring a range of activities and attractions designed to thrill and entertain. From Halloween craft making to haunted fun games to creepy face painting, we’ve got your little ones covered with a spooktacular lineup of entertainment that will keep them mystified throughout the event. Children will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity and dress up as their favorite “Stranger Things” character, whether it’s Eleven, Dustin, or the Demogorgon itself.
But the hair-raising fun doesn’t stop there! For adults and families alike, an unforgettable Halloween Beach BBQ awaits at the Water Sports Beach. Sink your palate into delectable treats grilled to perfection as you bask in the moonlight, with the gentle lapping of the waves providing the perfect backdrop for a night of otherworldly festivities.
As you savor your BBQ delights, indulge in a range of Halloween-themed beverages that are sure to send shivers down your spine. The Waters Edge Bar will be serving up concoctions inspired by the peculiar happenings of Hawkins, ensuring that every sip is a supernatural experience.
“We are thrilled to bring the world of ‘Stranger Things’ to life at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi for this year’s Halloween celebration,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create an immersive and unforgettable experience that combines the magic of our tropical paradise with the supernatural allure of Hawkins. We can’t wait to welcome our guests for a night of fun, frights, and fantastic food.”
To find out more about the upcoming offers and activities at Sun Siyam Resorts, or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com , or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com
Celebration
Experience enchanted holidays at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s ‘Tree of Life’ celebration!
Step into an enchanted world this festive season at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, featuring a whimsical Christmas theme that celebrates the holiday season in a unique and unforgettable way – The Tree of Life.
Drawing inspiration from the spectacular marine life that graces the Maldives’ shores, entwined with magical tales of fairies, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s Tree of Life festivities promise a journey into a world where reality merges with fantasy whilst also paying homage to the wonders of nature and the interconnectedness of life on earth.
A show-stopping illumination of the resort’s real Tree of Life with hundreds of twinkling lights will commence the festivities. The majestic Banyan tree – nature’s very own masterpiece, located at the main island’s welcome reception will symbolize the Tree of Life. Meanwhile, an array of interactive installations, captivating performances and whimsical character experiences will be available throughout the festive season, alongside popular ocean adventures and marine excursions, spa retreats, wellness workshops and activities for kids and teens. Conrad Maldives’ guests may even be lucky enough to spot Santa on 25th December as he arrives on the island bearing gifts. An enchanted gala to ring in the New Year, complete with a spectacular fireworks display, will end the celebrations with a bang and capture the spirit of the holiday season.
Festive highlights at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island include:
Tree Lighting Ceremony: The Festive Tree of Life
Kick off the festive season in style on 21st December with the sparkling Tree Lighting Ceremony – an enchanting evening that celebrates the joyous spirit of spending Christmas with loved ones. This centerpiece symbolizes the warmth, unity, and connection the resort hopes to share with its guests. As the sun sets below the horizon, live performances by talented local artists and Christmas carolers, as well as tantalizing canapés and cocktails, will see guests celebrating long into the night.
Christmas Eve Culinary Journey: Atoll Market, Ithaa Undersea Restaurant and Vilu
Experience a special Christmas Eve dinner at each of these venues offering exquisite cuisine, a unique ambience and impeccable service. Whether guests prefer a grand feast under the stars, an underwater dining adventure, or a romantic dinner with a thoughtfully crafted menu, the resort has a plethora of dining options that cater to all tastes.
From the North Pole to Paradise: Santa’s Arrival
Santa Claus makes his grand arrival at Ufaa Beach on Christmas Day. This occasion will see children receive presents from Santa, and thanks to the teams at Majaa Explorers Hub and Furaavaru Teens Club, an array of exciting actives and surprises will be aplenty. Guests can expect a day filled with Christmas music, festive treats and seasonal performances that will leave them filled with wonder and excitement.
Christmas Day Feast: Sunset Grill, Mandhoo and Koko Grill
Dedicate Christmas Day to an immersive, gastronomic journey in paradise. Enjoy a sumptuous feast at Sunset Grill above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and with spectacular views of the Maldivian sunset. Celebrate the joy of the season at Mandhoo with a curated and well-balanced menu that infuses traditional festivities with island charm. Savor delectable dishes prepared with the finest ingredients at Koko Grill and dine under a blanket of stars in the night sky.
Dreaming of a white sand Christmas: Beach dining including Lobster & Champagne, Fisherman’s BBQ and Grand Maldivian Night
For discerning travelers seeking an unforgettable Christmas experience, a series of exclusive events await. Indulge in luxury beach dining set against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean accompanied by the soothing sound of the sea. From an intimate Lobster & Champagne evening and a lively Fisherman’s BBQ dinner to a flavorful Grand Maldivian Night, each event promises a unique experience to remember.
Majaa Explorers Hub and Furaavaru Teens Club: Festive activities for young guests
The holiday season brings an array of exciting activities for younger guests, from thrilling ocean adventures to creative workshops. At Majaa Explorers Hub, for the littlest of Conrad guests, a range of fun-filled festive activities including coconut painting, seashell art, mini-Olympics and kids’ yoga will spark the imagination. Meanwhile, the Furaavaru Teens’ Club will showcase an immersive program from beach volleyball, kayaking and table tennis to arts and crafts like snow globe-making workshops.
Water sports and Dive Center: Fun under the sun
Explore the azure waters surrounding the twin-island resort with exhilarating activities to be enjoyed above and beneath the ocean. From Jet Ski adventures, diving and paddle boarding to snorkeling and parasailing, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s certified instructors ensure safety while providing endless fun under the sun.
Wellness & Relaxation: Spa Treatments and Fitness Journey
Amidst the festive atmosphere, the hotel’s award-winning spa wellness venues – Spa Retreat and Over Water Spa – beckon as a haven of relaxation. From rejuvenating massages to detoxifying body scrubs, expert therapists promise to refresh and invigorate. Take fitness to the next level and join the hotel’s resident fitness experts at island boot camp, beach boxing or during aqua stretch and Asthanga yoga flows.
Beginnings and Farewells: New Year’s Eve Celebration
Step into a world of unrivaled glitz and glamour as Conrad Maldives Rangali Island plays host to a showstopping New Year’s Eve Gala dinner on the starlit beach. Guests are invited to indulge in a sumptuous buffet spread showcasing a wide array of culinary delights carefully crafted by the hotel’s team of talented chefs. Live music ranging from soulful melodies to high-energy sets will be performed by talented artists and the night promises to be filled with enchantment as whimsical characters from the land of fairies and captivating performances ignite the imagination and capture the spirit of the holiday season. As the clock strikes twelve, a magnificent fireworks display will illuminate the night sky, ringing in the New Year in a burst of color and sparkle.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com/ or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
