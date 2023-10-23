Celebration
Baros Maldives: 50 years of timeless luxury and innovation
As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, the luxury private island resort Baros Maldives stands at the precipice of an extraordinary milestone. This iconic Maldivian paradise has not only embraced its past but also confidently gazes toward the future. Baros is not just commemorating five decades of existence; it is a living testament to the values that have guided it through the years, preserving the essence of authentic Maldivian hospitality and a commitment to environmental sustainability.
A Timeless Retreat:
Nestled in the North Male’ Atoll, a mere 25-minute speedboat ride from the International Airport, Baros has been an emblem of authentic Maldivian hospitality since its opening in December 1973. In its early days, simplicity reigned supreme, with rooms featuring palm leaf walls, coconut thatch roofs, sandy floors, and repurposed ship bunks. Guests arrived via traditional Maldivian dhonis, wading through gentle surf to reach the pristine shores. Freshwater was a luxury delivered in buckets, and the sea breeze served as the only form of air conditioning. Those who ventured to Baros in its infancy relished the untouched natural sanctuary, making it their canvas for moonlit barbecues, stories shared with Maldivian hosts, and stargazing.
A decade later, Baros had evolved to incorporate coral and lime walls, plywood ceilings, and small tiled bathrooms. In 1984, the introduction of a desalination plant revolutionized the Maldivian tourism landscape, offering fresh water and luxury bathtubs. Despite the evolving industry, Baros remained true to its roots, weaving the lush vegetation into its architecture, eschewing artificial shade to preserve the island’s natural beauty. The 374 palm trees that still grace the island stand as a testament to Baros’s dedication to the environment and its history as a coconut palm plantation.
Preserving Paradise:
Baros conceals another treasure beneath the waves: a world-class house reef teeming with life. This underwater wonderland, a short swim from the guest villas, attracts divers and snorkelers. Baros’s marine biology team is dedicated to reef conservation, with initiatives like the coral cube project involving guests in nurturing the underwater realm’s beauty.
People and Purpose:
Baros extends its commitment to sustainability to its people. The diverse and dedicated team includes members who have served the company for decades. Baros stands as a symbol of unity, celebrating diversity and embracing every team member as family. In a country with numerous opportunities, staff at Baros choose loyalty and the chance to become future leaders in the tourism industry. Baros’s staff is predominantly Maldivian, with over 50% of the management team being locals, a rarity in the Maldivian hospitality sector. The resort’s commitment to nurturing local talent has also played a pivotal role in developing talent within the industry.
A Legacy of Innovation:
Baros’s journey is marked by innovation. It was one of the pioneers in introducing open-air bathrooms and stylish over-water bungalows that are now synonymous with the Maldives. In 1984, it established the country’s first desalination plant, setting a new benchmark for luxury tourism. The Lighthouse Restaurant and Lounge and the iconic Piano Deck in the Baros Lagoon are testaments to Baros’s commitment to timeless elegance.
A Feast for the Senses:
Culinary excellence remains at the heart of Baros. The Lighthouse Restaurant and Lounge, established in 2005, is a beacon of fine dining in the Maldives. Here, classic dishes like Cognac Flambéed Lobster Bisque are prepared tableside, drawing guests from around the world.
A Guiding Light:
Baros enters its sixth decade proudly Maldivian and deeply rooted in its ethos. It focuses on the journey, not just the destination. Baros’s legendary service is about heartfelt dedication, and the enduring bonds formed on the island are a testament to this commitment.
Honors and Accolades:
Baros consistently ranks at the top on guest rating platforms and has received numerous awards and accolades, including being named the “World’s Most Romantic Resort” and the “Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort.” These honors reflect Baros’s dedication to providing an exceptional guest experience.
A Bright Future:
In honor of its Golden Jubilee, Baros embarks on a year of jubilant festivities, including a grand event graced by the owning family, distinguished invitees, cherished in-house guests, and devoted team members. With over $6.8 million invested in recent renovations, Baros continues to shine as a beacon on the Maldivian landscape, preserving local values and offering astute innovation in an ever-changing world. Baros is more than a resort; it is a testament to what the Maldives should be – a pure and unpretentious experience.
In its journey of 50 years, Baros Maldives has demonstrated that timeless luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously, setting an example for the hospitality industry in the Maldives and around the world. As it looks toward the future, there’s no doubt that Baros will continue to shine as a guiding light in the Maldivian hospitality landscape.
Darkness descends at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: A ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween spectacle in the Maldives awaits!
Brace yourselves for an eerie extravaganza like no other! Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, is set to transport guests into the mysterious world of Hawkins, Indiana, as it hosts a chillingly delightful Halloween celebration inspired by the hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things.” On the night of October 31st, 2023, prepare to embark on a journey into the Upside Down right here in the Maldives.
The “Stranger Things” Halloween Celebration promises to be a night to remember, featuring a range of activities and attractions designed to thrill and entertain. From Halloween craft making to haunted fun games to creepy face painting, we’ve got your little ones covered with a spooktacular lineup of entertainment that will keep them mystified throughout the event. Children will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity and dress up as their favorite “Stranger Things” character, whether it’s Eleven, Dustin, or the Demogorgon itself.
But the hair-raising fun doesn’t stop there! For adults and families alike, an unforgettable Halloween Beach BBQ awaits at the Water Sports Beach. Sink your palate into delectable treats grilled to perfection as you bask in the moonlight, with the gentle lapping of the waves providing the perfect backdrop for a night of otherworldly festivities.
As you savor your BBQ delights, indulge in a range of Halloween-themed beverages that are sure to send shivers down your spine. The Waters Edge Bar will be serving up concoctions inspired by the peculiar happenings of Hawkins, ensuring that every sip is a supernatural experience.
“We are thrilled to bring the world of ‘Stranger Things’ to life at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi for this year’s Halloween celebration,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create an immersive and unforgettable experience that combines the magic of our tropical paradise with the supernatural allure of Hawkins. We can’t wait to welcome our guests for a night of fun, frights, and fantastic food.”
To find out more about the upcoming offers and activities at Sun Siyam Resorts, or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com , or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com
Experience enchanted holidays at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s ‘Tree of Life’ celebration!
Step into an enchanted world this festive season at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, featuring a whimsical Christmas theme that celebrates the holiday season in a unique and unforgettable way – The Tree of Life.
Drawing inspiration from the spectacular marine life that graces the Maldives’ shores, entwined with magical tales of fairies, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s Tree of Life festivities promise a journey into a world where reality merges with fantasy whilst also paying homage to the wonders of nature and the interconnectedness of life on earth.
A show-stopping illumination of the resort’s real Tree of Life with hundreds of twinkling lights will commence the festivities. The majestic Banyan tree – nature’s very own masterpiece, located at the main island’s welcome reception will symbolize the Tree of Life. Meanwhile, an array of interactive installations, captivating performances and whimsical character experiences will be available throughout the festive season, alongside popular ocean adventures and marine excursions, spa retreats, wellness workshops and activities for kids and teens. Conrad Maldives’ guests may even be lucky enough to spot Santa on 25th December as he arrives on the island bearing gifts. An enchanted gala to ring in the New Year, complete with a spectacular fireworks display, will end the celebrations with a bang and capture the spirit of the holiday season.
Festive highlights at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island include:
Tree Lighting Ceremony: The Festive Tree of Life
Kick off the festive season in style on 21st December with the sparkling Tree Lighting Ceremony – an enchanting evening that celebrates the joyous spirit of spending Christmas with loved ones. This centerpiece symbolizes the warmth, unity, and connection the resort hopes to share with its guests. As the sun sets below the horizon, live performances by talented local artists and Christmas carolers, as well as tantalizing canapés and cocktails, will see guests celebrating long into the night.
Christmas Eve Culinary Journey: Atoll Market, Ithaa Undersea Restaurant and Vilu
Experience a special Christmas Eve dinner at each of these venues offering exquisite cuisine, a unique ambience and impeccable service. Whether guests prefer a grand feast under the stars, an underwater dining adventure, or a romantic dinner with a thoughtfully crafted menu, the resort has a plethora of dining options that cater to all tastes.
From the North Pole to Paradise: Santa’s Arrival
Santa Claus makes his grand arrival at Ufaa Beach on Christmas Day. This occasion will see children receive presents from Santa, and thanks to the teams at Majaa Explorers Hub and Furaavaru Teens Club, an array of exciting actives and surprises will be aplenty. Guests can expect a day filled with Christmas music, festive treats and seasonal performances that will leave them filled with wonder and excitement.
Christmas Day Feast: Sunset Grill, Mandhoo and Koko Grill
Dedicate Christmas Day to an immersive, gastronomic journey in paradise. Enjoy a sumptuous feast at Sunset Grill above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and with spectacular views of the Maldivian sunset. Celebrate the joy of the season at Mandhoo with a curated and well-balanced menu that infuses traditional festivities with island charm. Savor delectable dishes prepared with the finest ingredients at Koko Grill and dine under a blanket of stars in the night sky.
Dreaming of a white sand Christmas: Beach dining including Lobster & Champagne, Fisherman’s BBQ and Grand Maldivian Night
For discerning travelers seeking an unforgettable Christmas experience, a series of exclusive events await. Indulge in luxury beach dining set against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean accompanied by the soothing sound of the sea. From an intimate Lobster & Champagne evening and a lively Fisherman’s BBQ dinner to a flavorful Grand Maldivian Night, each event promises a unique experience to remember.
Majaa Explorers Hub and Furaavaru Teens Club: Festive activities for young guests
The holiday season brings an array of exciting activities for younger guests, from thrilling ocean adventures to creative workshops. At Majaa Explorers Hub, for the littlest of Conrad guests, a range of fun-filled festive activities including coconut painting, seashell art, mini-Olympics and kids’ yoga will spark the imagination. Meanwhile, the Furaavaru Teens’ Club will showcase an immersive program from beach volleyball, kayaking and table tennis to arts and crafts like snow globe-making workshops.
Water sports and Dive Center: Fun under the sun
Explore the azure waters surrounding the twin-island resort with exhilarating activities to be enjoyed above and beneath the ocean. From Jet Ski adventures, diving and paddle boarding to snorkeling and parasailing, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s certified instructors ensure safety while providing endless fun under the sun.
Wellness & Relaxation: Spa Treatments and Fitness Journey
Amidst the festive atmosphere, the hotel’s award-winning spa wellness venues – Spa Retreat and Over Water Spa – beckon as a haven of relaxation. From rejuvenating massages to detoxifying body scrubs, expert therapists promise to refresh and invigorate. Take fitness to the next level and join the hotel’s resident fitness experts at island boot camp, beach boxing or during aqua stretch and Asthanga yoga flows.
Beginnings and Farewells: New Year’s Eve Celebration
Step into a world of unrivaled glitz and glamour as Conrad Maldives Rangali Island plays host to a showstopping New Year’s Eve Gala dinner on the starlit beach. Guests are invited to indulge in a sumptuous buffet spread showcasing a wide array of culinary delights carefully crafted by the hotel’s team of talented chefs. Live music ranging from soulful melodies to high-energy sets will be performed by talented artists and the night promises to be filled with enchantment as whimsical characters from the land of fairies and captivating performances ignite the imagination and capture the spirit of the holiday season. As the clock strikes twelve, a magnificent fireworks display will illuminate the night sky, ringing in the New Year in a burst of color and sparkle.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com/ or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Sheraton Maldives welcomes World Tourism Day 2023 in a vibrant cultural celeberation
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced its celebration of World Tourism Day which falls on September 27th, 2023. This year, the resort is taking the festivities to a whole new level, embracing the rich tapestry of global culture, and living the brand as the world’s gathering place.
The day will kick off with a tranquil morning meditation session led by Dr. Abhi, taking place on the private island of Shine Spa for Sheraton. This mindful beginning sets the tone for a day filled with exploration and celebration of diverse cultures. The excitement continues with a Cultural Meet & Greet, where the associates will be donning traditional costumes representing their respective nationalities, complete with beautifully painted faces. This visually captivating display is a symbol of the unity in diversity that defines the resort’s spirit.
As the day unfolds, guests can look forward to a range of exciting activities, including an energizing dance water aerobics and a cocktail competition that promises to tickle your taste buds. In the afternoon, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites their esteemed guests to join their signature Adopt A Coral program led by in-house Marine Biologist, Kate Sheridan. This activity demonstrates the resort’s continuous commitment to the preservation of our corals and reefs.
At nearly sundown, the Anchorage Bar will come alive with the rhythmic beats and movements of traditional dances from India, Bali, Sri Lanka, and Africa and conclude with a captivating Maldivian dance and music. As the celebration goes on, the resort cooks up authentic dishes from around the world to satisfy everyone’s cravings, making this a cultural journey that transcends borders.
“World Tourism Day is a momentous occasion for us at Sheraton Maldives. It embodies our core values of where the world comes together celebrating cultures from around the globe,” Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa shared. “We invite you to join us on September 27th, as we enrich our togetherness and contribute to a more inclusive and interconnected world.”
