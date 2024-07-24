Rejuvenate at Baros Maldives with renowned practitioner Jang Kanlayanee

At Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in the virtually untouched South Nilandhe Atoll sustainability and cultural preservation are woven into the fabric of daily life. The resort’s journey, driven by passion and dedication, begins with a simple yet profound question: “What if dried coconut leaves could find new life? Can they breathe new purpose to the local community?”

Part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, Angsana Velavaru honours Maldivian heritage and protect the environment, by embarking on the unique initiative, ‘The Life Cycle of Coconut Leaf.’ This starts with planting coconut trees on the resort and trimming their leaves regularly. Partnering with local communities, the resort transforms these discarded leaves into beautiful thatched roofs known as kajan.

Guided by the Group’s ethos, “Embracing the Environment, Empowering People”, the cycle begins with lush, green coconut palm trees that provide shade and beauty to the resort. As leaves naturally die, they turn brown, becoming a potential resource rather than waste. Skilled climbers carefully harvest dead leaves, promoting new growth and maintaining tree health. Collected leaves are stored to dry and harden, preparing them for traditional weaving. Local artisans collect the aged leaves, ready to transform them into functional kajan roofing. The resort buys the processed leaves, supporting local artisans and preserving traditional skills. The kajan is delivered to the resort, carrying the essence of Maldivian craftsmanship. The thatched panels are installed on villa roofs, blending tradition with natural aesthetics. Old thatched roofs are carefully removed for repurposing, minimising waste. The removed kajan is composted, enriching the soil with nutrient-rich organic matter. The compost is used to plant new coconut trees, completing the cycle of renewal. Through this initiative, we create a cycle of renewal that supports local communities, preserves cultural practices, and nurtures our environment.

Nominated in Travel Trade Maldives 2024 under the Most Sustainable Resort category and South Asian Travel Awards 2024 under the Leading Eco-Friendly Hotel / Resort, Angsana Velavaru emerges as a frontrunner in showcasing an unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. The resort’s initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, conserve natural resources, and protect the biodiversity of the Maldives through Marine Talk, Citizen Science Snorkelling, Coral Planting, House Reef Cleanup and beyond, are exemplary – setting a standard for responsible tourism.

In July 2023, the Green Sustainability Team, composed of passionate associates from various resort departments, launched the “SustainLinen Tote Bag with Purpose” initiative. This program, aimed at reducing plastic waste, provided eco-friendly alternatives to disposable plastic bags for resort associates. By September 2023, the initiative was expanded to include neighbouring communities and in-house guests.

In April 2024, the resort took this initiative further by repurposing broken umbrellas into stylish and durable tote bags. This innovative step underscores their commitment to sustainability, demonstrating how even unexpected items can be transformed and given new life.