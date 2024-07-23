News
Discover holistic healing at The Nautilus Maldives with Ananda in the Himalayas’ experts
The Nautilus, a five-star ultra-luxury private island hideaway in the Maldives, will host two senior practitioners from the world’s most renowned holistic wellness retreat, Ananda in the Himalayas from 17th to 25th August 2024. Combining Ananda’s specialist Ayurvedic knowledge with The Nautilus’s timeless hospitality offering, this residency will provide the ultimate restorative wellness experience.
Ananda’s experts Sandeep Dhamada and Krishna Karki will guide guests through personalised wellness journeys, featuring treatments such as Ananda Touch with Reflexology, Indian Head Massage with Reflexology, and the Himalayan Honey and Rose Facial with Foot Massage. As a follow up to these speciality treatments, The Nautilus guests will benefit from an online consultation with an Ayurvedic physician so that the holistic benefits of the treatments will continue after their stay at The Nautilus.
To enhance the healing effect of Ayurveda self-care, a gourmet signature menu from Ananda’s Executive Chef will be available in the island’s restaurants, incorporating anti-inflammatory Ayurvedic principles. With just 26 beach and ocean houses and residences, The Nautilus offers an unmatched ultra-luxury five-star experience, making it the perfect private island resort to relax, reset, and recharge amidst the natural beauty of Hanifaru Bay.
To learn more about the Ananda Wellness Residency at The Nautilus, visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com/ananda-wellness-residency.
News
Air Arabia introduces Maldives flights with daily non-stop link
Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the launch of its non-stop flights between Sharjah and the idyllic island of Maldives.
The new flights between Sharjah International Airport and Velana International Airport in Male will operate daily, starting October 27, 2024, providing travellers with even more convenient and affordable options to explore one of the most famous destinations in South Asia, the Maldives.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, stated, “We are delighted to add this enchanting holiday destination to our expanding network. The launch of our non-stop flights to the Maldives highlights our commitment to offering our customers more travel options and connecting them to some of the world’s most breathtaking locations.” He added, “This addition to our route network from Sharjah reaffirms our commitment to providing seamless connectivity and value driven air travel to our passengers.”
The Maldives, a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean, is renowned for its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and vibrant marine life. Whether exploring vibrant coral reefs or relaxing on sun-drenched beaches, the Maldives provides an unparalleled escape in one of the world’s most breathtaking settings.
Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.
Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to the Maldives by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.
Awards
Dusit Thani Maldives wins TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024
Dusit Thani Maldives has announce that it has been honoured with the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024. This esteemed recognition reflects the unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences that Dusit Thani Maldives consistently delivers to its guests.
The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award is a prestigious accolade that recognises the best in hospitality and tourism based on reviews and ratings from millions of travellers worldwide. Awarded annually, it honours hotels, attractions, and destinations that consistently provide outstanding service, exceptional experiences, and memorable stays to guests.
Receiving the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award is a significant achievement for any hospitality establishment, signifying that it is among the top 10% of listings on TripAdvisor.
“This recognition highlights the dedication of the teams and management in delivering superior service and creating exceptional guest experiences. For, 2024, Dusit Thani Maldives is proud to have been honoured with this award, reflecting our ongoing commitment to excellence in hospitality,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives.
Nestled on its private island amidst the sparkling turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. The resort features elegant villas and suites, each designed with a harmonious blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and Maldivian architecture.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.
Dusit Thani Maldives extends its heartfelt gratitude to its guests, partners, and associates for their continuous support. The resort remains committed to delivering unparalleled hospitality and looks forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of the Maldives.
Drink
Lily Beach Resort & Spa receives Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced that the resort’s fine dining experience at AQVA Restaurant – Les Turquoise D’Aqua, has won Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence this year.
The restaurant was awarded for meeting the criteria, which included having at least 80 selections of wines featuring a well-chosen assortment of quality producers. This award further strengthens the stance of Lily Beach’s attention to quality and detail in terms of offerings to elevate its Platinum Plan (All-Inclusive Meal Plan).
It was awarded after careful consideration and meeting criteria that include a set of wine lists featuring a well-chosen assortment of quality producers and a thematic match to the menu in price and style. Whether compact or extensive, focused or diverse, these lists deliver sufficient choice to satisfy discerning wine lovers.
At Les Turquoise D’Aqua, guests can access the Platinum Plan wine selection, which was meticulously curated to offer a balanced and sophisticated array of choices. Careful consideration was given to sourcing wines that pair harmoniously with the menu while showcasing a range of regions and styles to cater to diverse palates. This selection includes both prestigious and approachable options, reflecting the commitment to quality and enriching the dining experience for guests.
Guests can choose from an all-inclusive collection of carefully selected references or explore our wine cellar for some of the most delicate and exceptional vintages outside the meal plan. The menu at Les Turquoise D’Aqua showcases the finest quality through a harmonious blend of fresh produce and meticulous preparation. Here, couples can cherish quality time together in a romantic ambience under the stars, turning their dream holiday into an unforgettable experience.
Speaking about the win, General Manager Laurent Driole said, “We are incredibly proud to receive this esteemed recognition from Wine Spectator, especially as we celebrate our 30th anniversary. This award is a testament to our entire team’s hard work and dedication. Our goal with the wine selection was to curate a diverse and refined collection that perfectly complements our exquisite culinary offerings and enhances the overall dining experience. We aimed to provide our guests with a selection of wines that feature both classic favourites and unique vintages, ensuring that every bottle contributes to an unforgettable dining experience. This award celebrates our past achievements and inspires us to continue delivering excellence in every aspect of our service.”
Overlooking the infinity pool and the exquisite sparkling lagoon beyond, this restaurant offers a sense of calm and serenity like no other. Located on the more serene end of the island, Les Turquoise D’Aqua is an adults-only establishment that offers fine dining and indulging for adults looking for that perfect date night whilst at the resort. Under the star-studded skies, listening to the gentle waves and overlooking the breathtaking views of the ocean, the only additional ingredient to this would be an incredible meal, which the restaurant offers.
Enhancing the exceptional dining offerings, Les Turquoise D’Aqua provides a magical outdoor dining experience. Set beside a star-lit infinity swimming pool; this venue allows guests to dine under the stars as the lagoon transitions through 50 shades of blue, adding to the romance and allure of the evening. Executive Chef Michele Antonio has curated an exquisite fine-dining menu, and we occasionally feature visiting star chefs who bring additional diversity and flavours to our culinary repertoire. The indoor dining room also includes a Teppanyaki table where the dining experience becomes a captivating show. This enchanting setting, combined with our dining experiences, creates an unforgettable atmosphere for our guests.
Enjoy exceptional fine dining paired with exquisite wine, designed to not only satisfy your hunger but also offer a comprehensive sensory delight. This unparalleled dining experience is best enjoyed under the enchanting moonlit skies of the Maldives.
Lily Beach is one of the first resorts to introduce the All-Inclusive concept and, therefore, takes immense pride in our award-winning Platinum All-Inclusive Plan.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Universal Resorts Maldives joins exclusive Hilton and Small Luxury Hotels of the World partnership
-
Fan Club1 week ago
Amilla Maldives joins prestigious Hilton and SLH partnership
-
Action1 week ago
International PADI Women’s Dive Day celebrations with Manta Rays at The Nautilus Maldives
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives sold out for Music in Paradise 10th anniversary celebration with Jimmy Barnes and friends
-
Action1 week ago
Coco Bodu Hithi partners with Anastasia Medvedeva for resin art
-
Action1 week ago
Tennis pro Dominik Hrbaty to conduct training sessions at Sirru Fen Fushi Maldives
-
Family1 week ago
Heritance Aarah recognised by Forbes Magazine as Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Resort for families
-
News1 week ago
Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort offers solace in silence this summer