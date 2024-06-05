Culture
Blissful Eid-Al-Adha celebrations at Baros Maldives
Experience an exquisite Eid-Al-Adha celebration at Baros, the epitome of Maldivian charm and hospitality. Nestled amidst pristine turquoise waters and lush palm trees, Baros beckons discerning travellers to revel in a tropical paradise of unparalleled beauty.
Book your Eid stay directly with the luxury private island resort until the end of June and enjoy exclusive book direct benefits and indulge in their special Eid Offer. Embark on adventurous explorations with complimentary access to kayaks or stand-up paddleboards or unwind with a traditional shisha experience.
For moments of intimacy, embark on a serene sunset cruise as you relish indulgent delights. Savour candlelit beach dinners under the stars or awaken to the tantalising aroma of a sumptuous breakfast, served either in the privacy of your villa’s deck or floating in your private pool.
Pamper yourself with discounted spa treatments, join early-morning yoga sessions and discover vibrant marine life with complimentary snorkelling gear. With flexible check-in and late departure, cherish every precious moment on the serene island sanctuary.
Seize the opportunity and treasure unforgettable moments with loved ones amidst Baros’s breathtaking beauty, with enticing villa discounts and exclusive Limited Time Deal Meal Plan offers. This Eid, embark on a journey of pure relaxation, rejuvenation and bliss on this enchanting paradise.
Visit www.baros.com or contact the resort directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 26 72 to book your Eid holiday at Baros.
Culture
Immerse in rich tapestry of Eid al-Adha at Oaga Art Resort
Eid al-Adha, a vibrant festival marking the culmination of Hajj, is a time for family, community, and of course, delicious food. This year, Oaga Art Resort offers a unique opportunity to experience the rich tapestry of Maldivian traditions alongside luxurious comfort. Here, you’ll witness the day unfold in all its vibrancy, from the soulful call of the “Sangu” conch shell signalling the start of festivities.
The journey begins with heartfelt Eid greetings from the Rahvehin, the island community. Savour a special Eid morning tea, a prelude to a day brimming with cultural experiences. Participate in artistic free flow or dance lab sessions, where you can try your hand at the hypnotic rhythms of the Boduberu drums or learn the graceful movements of traditional dances under expert guidance.
Indulge in a delectable Eid lunch buffet at Kaa Kada, the main restaurant. Let the vibrant flavours of Maldivian cuisine tantalise your taste buds as live Boduberu beats and a captivating Dhan’di Jehun dance performance set the scene.
As evening descends, immerse yourself in the festive spirit with a lively Maali parade, accompanied by the infectious energy of the Boduberu drums. Savour a delightful high tea at Raa Baa, followed by an Eid Special Dinner Buffet. The day culminates here with an Eid Show featuring live performances by local talents, ensuring an unforgettable end to a day steeped in cultural richness.
While the cultural immersion takes center stage, your comfort remains paramount. Oaga’s Eid al-Adha offer, valid from June 10th to 30th, 2024, promises an unforgettable escape. Unwind in luxurious accommodations overlooking breathtaking turquoise waters. Delight in daily culinary adventures with their Greatest All-Inclusive Plan, featuring premium beverages, thrilling water sports, and a complimentary spa treatment.
Don’t miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with loved ones. Book your Eid al-Adha getaway at Oaga Art Resort today and embark on a journey that blends luxury, cultural immersion, and artistic discovery. Eid Mubarak!
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more. Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Culture
Niyama Private Islands Maldives offers perfect Eid al-Adha 2024 edition
Niyama Private Islands Maldives is the perfect destination for Eid al-Adha getaways, with celebratory events lined up throughout the month of June, and special benefits for bookings of three nights or more.
With two islands, and so much room to play, Niyama invites guests to find their groove this Eid al-Adha, whether hiding away in their sprawling pool villa, hidden from prying eyes, or diving into all the excitement on offer at Chill and Play.
Throughout the month of June, there will be festive dining to celebrate Eid al-Adha, culminating with the Odyssey dinner on the 16th, when the beach comes alive with mezze stations and tanoura dancers specially flown in; the Fire Feast on the 17th, deep in the jungle, with the exotic flavours of South America and Africa; and on the 18th, a Moonlit Oasis dinner for only five tables, each with a personal chef to serve up an exquisite three-course creation.
Guests may of course enjoy any of Niyama’s nine dining outlets (all halal), afternoon tea served in the privacy of their villa which takes a distinctly Middle Eastern twist this month, or a specially created floating futoor with date champagne.
Niyama offers a wealth of stylish beach and overwater villas to choose from. Most exclusive of all is The Cresent of five villas, located at the very tip of the island and reached by its own private boardwalk. Accommodating parties of up to 22, no luxury has been spared, and two Thakurus (villa host) ensure everything is taken care of, from breakfast in bed to private movie screenings.
Guests can jet into the VIP terminal at nearby Dhaalu Airport, with a speedboat waiting to whisk them to the resort in minutes. What follows is endless chilling or playing, with high-speed water sports, spa indulgence, and a world of fun for little ones at the Explorers Kids’ Club.
Niyama offers savings of 20% for bookings of three nights or more, as well as the following benefits: complimentary breakfast and dinner each day; one in-villa floating breakfast; a 30-minute spa treatment per person; 10% off water sports; and a magical dolphin cruise. In addition, guests staying on the 16th are invited to join the shisha party at Dune.
Culture
Lily Beach, Hideaway Beach announce exciting Eid ul-Adha celebrations
As Eid ul Adha approaches, Lily Hotels has announced spectacular celebrations for Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa. These celebrations will be from 16th to 20th June 2024.
Located in the heart of South Ari atoll, Lily Beach Resort & Spa, will kick off their festivities in the evening with a vibrant ‘Maali’ parade. This traditional parade showcases the rich cultural folklore of the Maldives, featuring participants dressed as iconic characters from ancient tales.
On the 17th June, guests are invited to Vibes for a night filled with festive drinks, live music, and dancing. Celebrate Eid in style with an evening of joy and entertainment. The celebrations conclude with a friendly football match between the Lily Beach team and guests at the beautiful football grounds at Lily Beach, fostering camaraderie and fun to cap off the Eid festivities on the 18th of June.
In the tucked away, Haa Alif atoll in the Maldives, the celebrations for Eid begin on the 17th June at Hideaway with the traditional Bodu Mas parade. This captivating parade features a large fish made from thatch, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of Bodu Beru drums. The day continues with a spectacular Eid-themed buffet at Matheefaru restaurant, followed by live music entertainment and a DJ.
On the following day, guests may inulge in a special Arabian nightcap with 40% off on drinks, perfect for a relaxing evening under the stars. The celebrations conclude with an exquisite Arabian-themed barbecue dinner at Oasis Long Beach, complemented by soft live music. Throughout the celebration period, guests can enjoy special discounts at the spa and on various food and beverage options, including the luxurious floating breakfast in-villa.
Both resorts offer an array of festive activities designed to immerse guests in the spirit of Eid ul Adha, ensuring a memorable holiday experience.
