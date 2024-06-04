Drink
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts presents Glenelly Estate winemaker experiences
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, an international hospitality brand within Atmosphere Core, is presenting a series of enriching winemaker experiences with Glenelly Estate at its two private islands, Atmosphere Kanifushi and VARU by Atmosphere.
The events will take place at Atmosphere Kanifushi from 25th to 27th August and at VARU by Atmosphere from 29th to 31st August 2024. In-house guests will be invited to sophisticated wine pairing dinners and lively beachside soirees, included within the generous Holiday Plans, Kanifushi Plan and VARU Plan. Lia Poveda, Lady May’s closest confidant and in charge of Glenelly Estates’ presence across the globe will be visiting both islands to personally host these events.
Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, says, “Against all odds, we’re slowly putting Maldives on the global wine map. With travellers from around the world visiting us not just for our heavenly beaches and coral lagoons, but also for our authentic terroir wines and experiences with multi-generational winemakers.
“2024 marks the return of Glenelly Estate with us in the Maldives, having already hosted at VARU by Atmosphere in September of 2023. This year we took the time to look at the core identities of our various wine partners to find similarities with the core identities of our three hospitality brands. Glenelly Estate is helmed by Lady May, today she is 99 years old and is the 6th generation of Bordeaux’s most prestigious lineage, but 25 years ago she became bored of Bordeaux and left to go all-in for Stellenbosch. This desire to disrupt the old while holding on to traditional savoir-faire are core identities shared by both Glenelly Estate and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.”
Lia Poveda will not only enchant guests but also spend time with the award-winning culinary teams of Atmosphere Kanifushi and VARU by Atmosphere. She will be conducting workshops and blind tastings to empower colleagues to confidently guide all guests, be it connoisseurs or the wine curious.
Atmosphere Core has been cultivating a unique wine culture driven by Authenticity and Joy of Giving. While the programme was launched in 2021 with uber luxe brand THE OZEN COLLECTION, there was a conscious focus on expanding to other brands. In 2023, the lifestyle brands COLOURS OF OBLU and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts forged partnerships with the vibrant wineries Glenelly Estate (Stellenbosch) and Bodegas Martín Códax (Rías Baixas).
Glenelly Estate, established in 2003 by the renowned Bordeaux winemaker Madame May de Lencquesaing, fondly known as Lady May, embodies a clear vision of producing vintages characterised by elegance and exceptional aging potential. The world-class estate is situated on the picturesque southern slopes of Simonsberg in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Glenelly Estate wines are pouring exclusively at Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives.
Embark on culinary adventure with Ifuru Island Maldives’ new Social House Theme Nights
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled its latest culinary offering: Social House theme nights, inviting guests to indulge in a gastronomic journey inspired by the world’s oceans. Each night of the week, guests can immerse themselves in a feast of flavours, expertly curated to showcase the diverse cuisines found along the shores of the Indian Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, South China Sea, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Oceans, and beyond.
Monday: Indian Ocean Extravaganza
Kick-start the week with a celebration of Indian and African culinary traditions. Dive into a rich array of fragrant curries, from creamy butter chicken to spicy vindaloo, complemented by tantalising African delicacies such as peri peri chicken and bobotie.
Tuesday: Mediterranean Sea Delights
Transport your taste buds to the shores of the Mediterranean with an array of vibrant dishes bursting with freshness. Indulge in crisp Greek salads drizzled with olive oil, succulent grilled fish seasoned with aromatic herbs, and hearty Moroccan tangines brimming with tender meats and aromatic spices.
Wednesday: South China Sea Fusion
Experience the culinary melting pot of the South China Sea with an enticing fusion of flavors from Thailand, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Delight in the zesty tang of Thai green curry, the savoury satisfaction of Chinese dim sum, the fragrant aromas of Vietnamese pho, and the bold flavours of Filipino adobo.
Thursday: Pacific Ocean Fusion
Embark on a journey across the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean, where the culinary landscapes of Peru, Japan, Hawaii, and beyond converge. Sample the freshness of Peruvian ceviche, the artistry of Japanese sushi, the vibrancy of Hawaiian poke bowls, and the eclectic flavours of North American and Chilean cuisine.
Friday: Night of the Atlantic Oceans
Experience the best of the Atlantic Oceans with a sumptuous spread of hearty meats and traditional dishes from France, Argentina, Brazil, the UK, and Spain. Indulge in sizzling steaks from Argentina, tender coq au vin from France, feijoada from Brazil, comforting shepherd’s pie from the UK, and flavourful paella from Spain.
Saturday: International BBQ – White Party
Join us for a lively International BBQ featuring a white-themed party, where guests can indulge in a variety of grilled specialties from around the world, set against the backdrop of Ifuru Island’s breathtaking scenery. Indulge in an array of grilled delights from around the globe, from smoky American ribs and juicy Australian prawns to succulent South African braai and tender Argentine asado, all while dressed in your finest white attire.
Sunday: Maldivian & Seafood Extravaganza
Wind down the week with a leisurely afternoon by the pool, accompanied by a feast of Maldivian specialties and fresh seafood delights. Enjoy an array of freshly caught fish, grilled lobster, and savory tuna dishes, alongside traditional Maldivian favorites like mas huni and garudhiya.
“We are thrilled to introduce our Social House theme nights, offering guests a culinary voyage across the world’s oceans where guests can explore the vibrant tastes of the oceans without ever leaving the island,” said Rochelle Kilgariff, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives.
“Each evening promises a unique journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of flavors from around the world,” said the Executive Chef of Ifuru Island Maldives.
Savouring paradise: Taste of Mediterranean cuisine at Kuramathi’s Palm
Indulge in exquisite culinary delights at Palm, the ultimate all-day destination at Kuramathi Maldives. From 11am to 10:30pm, guests can enjoy a variety of sensational Mediterranean creations amidst a serene al fresco dining ambiance.
Palm is tailored to suit both lunch and dinner preferences, ensuring that every member of the family is catered to. For those seeking a light lunch, Palm offers island-grown salads, antipasti, pastas, pizzas and homemade ice cream – perfect for a refreshing treat after a day at the beach. Palm takes pride in sourcing ingredients locally, with salads featuring produce from the hydroponic garden at Kuramathi, including the renowned Kuramathi Garden Salad.
For an unforgettable dinner experience, Palm offers a hearty feast of Mediterranean cuisine. Whether you crave the freshest seafood, succulent meats, or indulgent pasta dishes, Palm has you covered. Enjoy an intimate dinner under the stars with a selection of fish & crustacean, meat & poultry, and a variety of pasta options. Amidst the dinner menu’s offerings, some of the special highlights include Octopus Carpaccio, Scallop with garlic and rocket, Maldivian Yellow Fin Tuna, Lamb Rump, and the iconic Pizza Kuramathi Special.
Surrounded by the serene beauty of the island, diners are treated to a feast for the senses, where every dish tells a story of tradition, innovation, and passion for food. Whether you’re gathering for a leisurely lunch with family or an intimate dinner under the stars, Palm promises to indulge your senses and create unforgettable memories for you and your loved ones.
It takes 2 (Chefs and Hearts!): Season 2 at Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
A tantalising culinary sequel unfolds from April 2, 2024 in the dramatic lagoon-top setting of Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.
The partnership between Indian-born, New York-based Chef Hari Nayak and Baraabaru’s Head Chef Kishan Singh continues with a second menu, marking the next chapter in a collaborative journey that began in October 2023. This new menu not only showcases the rich cultural and culinary heritage of the Indian subcontinent and the Maldives but also ventures into new territories and passions.
The Nayak-Singh Baraabaru partnership is more than a marriage of ingredients and creativity; it’s an alignment of philosophies and passions. Visionary Chef Hari Nayak’s journey from the coastal city of Udipi, India, to the world’s most prestigious restaurants is reflected in his modern yet authentic interpretation of Indian gastronomy. Chef Kishan Singh is celebrated for his dedication to natural flavours and meticulous focus on fresh, authentic dishes, complementing Chef Nayak’s global perspective with deep-rooted local wisdom.
The new season Baraabaru menu expands its gaze beyond the Southern coastal recipes that defined Chef Hari’s India’s childhood and the first menu, embracing a pan-Indian approach with a modern twist. “We’re thrilled by the overwhelming reception from our guests who have recently dined at Baraabaru,” comments Didier Jardin, General Manager at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. “We’re excited to elevate the dining experience even further with this new menu selection that features popular favourites as well as a selection of new dishes.”
Signature starters include the Kokum Cured Tuna, which marries the tangy essence of Bhel Puri with creamy avocado in a refreshing cold salad. The Tandoori Grilled King Oyster Mushroom is a subtly spiced delicacy; its meaty texture the perfect canvas for the smokiness of the tandoor. The Kosha Mangsho, a Bengali-style slow-cooked mutton, is prepared with black masala, offering nuanced layers of intense yet comforting flavour. The Burrata Butter Chicken combines the charred smokiness of tandoor-baked chicken tikka with the velvet texture of melted burrata and a richly roasted tomato makhini sauce. The Lamb Shank Biryani is a majestic assembly of slow-cooked lamb with aromatic saffron-infused Keralan rice, sweet caramelised onions and the buttery crunch of toasted cashews.
Chef Hari Nayak’s favourite dish, the Ghee Roasted Baby Eggplant, pairs the creaminess of ghee-enriched eggplant with the warmth of red chilli and the tang of tamarind. Served with a feather-light Neer Dosa, this dish expresses the revered chef’s hallmark blend of classic flavours with modern flair. Chef Kishan Singh’s chosen dish is the Goan Peri Peri Prawn served with garlic pachadi and curry leaf oil.
As guests dine beneath Kuda Huraa’s endless skies, each bite explores the treasures of sea and land – and tells the tale of two chefs united in their passion for Indian flavours, fresh Maldivian ingredients, and the joy of creating together.
To book a table at Baraabaru,email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
