 Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts presents Glenelly Estate winemaker experiences

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, an international hospitality brand within Atmosphere Core, is presenting a series of enriching winemaker experiences with Glenelly Estate at its two private islands, Atmosphere Kanifushi and VARU by Atmosphere.

The events will take place at Atmosphere Kanifushi from 25th to 27th August and at VARU by Atmosphere from 29th to 31st August 2024. In-house guests will be invited to sophisticated wine pairing dinners and lively beachside soirees, included within the generous Holiday Plans, Kanifushi Plan and VARU Plan. Lia Poveda, Lady May’s closest confidant and in charge of Glenelly Estates’ presence across the globe will be visiting both islands to personally host these events.

Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, says, “Against all odds, we’re slowly putting Maldives on the global wine map. With travellers from around the world visiting us not just for our heavenly beaches and coral lagoons, but also for our authentic terroir wines and experiences with multi-generational winemakers.

“2024 marks the return of Glenelly Estate with us in the Maldives, having already hosted at VARU by Atmosphere in September of 2023. This year we took the time to look at the core identities of our various wine partners to find similarities with the core identities of our three hospitality brands. Glenelly Estate is helmed by Lady May, today she is 99 years old and is the 6th generation of Bordeaux’s most prestigious lineage, but 25 years ago she became bored of Bordeaux and left to go all-in for Stellenbosch. This desire to disrupt the old while holding on to traditional savoir-faire are core identities shared by both Glenelly Estate and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.”

Lia Poveda will not only enchant guests but also spend time with the award-winning culinary teams of Atmosphere Kanifushi and VARU by Atmosphere. She will be conducting workshops and blind tastings to empower colleagues to confidently guide all guests, be it connoisseurs or the wine curious.

Atmosphere Core has been cultivating a unique wine culture driven by Authenticity and Joy of Giving. While the programme was launched in 2021 with uber luxe brand THE OZEN COLLECTION, there was a conscious focus on expanding to other brands. In 2023, the lifestyle brands COLOURS OF OBLU and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts forged partnerships with the vibrant wineries Glenelly Estate (Stellenbosch) and Bodegas Martín Códax (Rías Baixas).

Glenelly Estate, established in 2003 by the renowned Bordeaux winemaker Madame May de Lencquesaing, fondly known as Lady May, embodies a clear vision of producing vintages characterised by elegance and exceptional aging potential. The world-class estate is situated on the picturesque southern slopes of Simonsberg in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Glenelly Estate wines are pouring exclusively at Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives.