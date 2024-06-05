News
Soneva makes strides with solar energy
Soneva, the award-winning sustainable luxury resort operator, is making significant strides in its commitment to renewable energy, with a focus on solar energy in the Maldives. For 2024, both Soneva Fushi in the Baa Atoll and Soneva Jani in the Noonu Atoll have targeted close to 50 percent of their energy needs to be generated from photovoltaic (PV) sources, thanks to the addition of new PV installations. Previously, the PV system at Soneva Fushi had supplied around 12 percent of the resort’s energy load.
Soneva has been able to expand its development of solar power based on the USD 10 million funding provided by German-headquartered Aareal Bank in December 2022. This has seen Soneva Fushi’s solar installations total 2.55MWp (megawatt peak) of power and 2.7 MWh (megawatt hours) of battery capacity, while at Soneva Jani, the installations total 2.75 MWp of power and 2.0MWh of battery capacity.
Pioneering sustainability in the luxury hospitality industry since 1995, Soneva is leading the hospitality sector’s transition towards a zero-carbon future, with aims to achieve fully carbon-free operations across its Maldives resorts.
“Our investment in solar energy demonstrates our commitment to sustainability at the same time as contributing positively to our bottom line,” says Bruce Bromley, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO at Soneva. “Embracing solar power on such a significant scale has substantially reduced our carbon footprint and demonstrates what is possible in the hospitality industry. The invaluable support from Aareal Bank has paved the way for integrating our energy systems with other renewable technologies, propelling us closer to our goal of achieving fossil fuel-free operations.”
To better harness the full potential of solar energy, Soneva is already exploring the potential of installing floating solar panels in the ocean surrounding its island resorts, in addition to new land-based locations. For example, the new Soneva Secret 2024 resort, located in the Maldives’ remote Haa Dhaalu Atoll, is implementing floating solar panels, which are projected to cover nearly 90 percent of the resort’s energy load. The resort also features an integrated ice storage system for air conditioning, setting a new standard for a higher penetration of renewable energy.
Soneva is also further expanding its existing sustainability strategies, such as rainwater harvesting and load shifting, to maximise the utilisation of renewables, while assessing alternative storage technologies to further enhance energy usage. These include flow batteries that offer longer lifespans and the capacity to store substantial amounts of energy, and thermal storage to sustain and regulate renewable heat.
“The financial sector plays a decisive role in the transition of the property sector toward a carbon-free future. At Aareal Bank, we are embracing this responsibility. It gives us great satisfaction to witness our joint efforts bearing fruits and contributing to sustainable development on multiple fronts,” states Thomas Adaemmer, Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific at Aareal Bank.
News
ELE|NA Spa celebrates World Environment Day with Gold, Silver awards for sustainable operations
ELE|NA Spa has announced its prestigious recognition by the Sustainable Wellness Organisation, receiving the Gold Award for Sustainable Spa Operations at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, OBLU NATURE Helengeli By Sentido, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, and VARU By Atmosphere, along with the Silver Award for OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi.
This announcement comes on World Environment Day, a significant occasion spearheaded by the UN Environment Programme, one of Sustainable Wellness Partners. This year’s theme, “Ecosystem Restoration,” underscores the critical importance of environmental stewardship and sustainability, values that align perfectly with our ongoing initiatives.
Heidi Grimwood, Vice President of ELE|NA Spa, commented on the accolade: “This Gold Award is a testament to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of our team members across all properties. Each of our spas has appointed a Sustainable Ambassador who is constantly bringing new projects to life every month, ensuring that our sustainability efforts are continuously evolving and making a real impact. This recognition highlights our commitment to creating an eco-friendly and sustainable environment for our guests and staff alike.”
ELE|NA Spa’s recognition with the Gold and Silver Awards is a reflection of its comprehensive approach to sustainability. Each spa under the ELE|NA Spa brand has a dedicated Sustainable Ambassador responsible for introducing and overseeing new eco-friendly projects on a monthly basis. These initiatives include reducing waste, conserving water, and utilizing sustainable products and energy sources.
The Sustainable Ambassadors also conduct sustainable workshops for guests, teaching them how to make sustainable snacks, home essentials, and skincare products. These workshops provide valuable knowledge and practical skills, empowering guests to incorporate sustainable practices into their daily lives. By engaging guests in these hands-on activities, ELE|NA Spa extends its commitment to sustainability beyond its operational practices, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility among its clientele.
The efforts of ELE|NA Spa are not only limited to operational practices but also extend to educating guests and staff about the importance of sustainability. This dual approach ensures that everyone involved with ELE|NA Spa is part of the journey towards a greener future.
Heidi Grimwood highlighted the significant role that each team member plays in achieving these sustainability goals. The collaborative effort of staff, guests, and the broader community is essential in driving the positive changes needed to protect the environment. By continuously evolving their practices and setting new sustainability benchmarks, ELE|NA Spa is leading the way in the wellness industry.
The recognition from the Sustainable Wellness Organisation on World Environment Day serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that dedicated sustainability efforts can have. ELE|NA Spa remains committed to fostering a culture of environmental responsibility, ensuring that their operations contribute positively to the planet’s health and well-being.
ELE I NA is an acronym for Elements of Nature, which refers to the five elemental forces of nature – Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water, helps in healing as these energies flow all around and within every individual. Offering bespoke wellness journeys under the “Wellness Your Way” program, itineraries are designed specifically for the guests’ individual needs, highlighting holistic treatments, alternative health therapies, and gourmet plant-based cuisine throughout the all-inclusive vacation. At ELE|NA, guests embark on a holistic journey of wellness, healing, and relaxation, feeling rejuvenated and refreshed as a result of life-changing experiences, where local healing traditions are combined with international beauty and spa treatments to provide a one-of-a-kind experience.
News
Embark on journey of wellness at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
Nestled amidst the breathtaking turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives presents an unparalleled wellness experience, inviting guests to embark on a journey of relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic well-being in one of the world’s most stunning locations. Conveniently located just a 30-minute comfortable speedboat ride away from Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives sets the stage for guests seeking both tranquillity and adventure.
Every year on June 8th, people from all over the globe come together to celebrate Global Wellness Day. Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared its Global Wellness Day 2024 celebrations, embracing the theme of “Living in Harmony with Nature” and extending an invitation to guests from around the globe to reconnect with the beauty of the natural world. As part of the celebration, the resort is excited to announce a special 3-day programme from June 8 to June 10. This year’s theme, #MAGENTANATURE, highlights the significance of fostering our connection with nature and seeking inspiration from the beauty of the natural world.
All guests are invited to join at sunrise on June 8 to start Global Wellness Day 2024 celebrations. Breathe in the invigorating ocean air and bask in the warm embrace of the morning sun before heading over to The Restaurant, where every guest will receive a healthy drink to prepare them for an insightful day ahead in nature. The restaurant’s breakfast buffet is organic and nature-based, but the culinary team has elevated the healthy offerings at the buffet for this year’s Global Wellness Day. The team invites guests to participate in an immersive nature walk from 1600 hrs to 1730 hrs, where they will learn about the various plants and trees on the island. This walk will provide guests with information about the plants’ benefits to both humans and the environment, as well as their unique uses. The nature walk will end at the beach, where guests will plant a tree to commemorate GWD 2024. The spa team will expertly guide guests on how to prepare their own Maldivian scrubs, the benefits of ocean water, and how the locals still use natural herbs, sand, and salt water for medicinal and medical purposes. The experienced fitness team then invites guests to an outdoor fitness bootcamp.
The expert yogis and fitness trainers will also guide the guests with outdoor fitness activities during the 3 days. The Kuda Fiyo Kids Club also offers activities that promote children’s well-being, such as wellbeing walks, nature scavenger hunts, outdoor mini-Olympics, and arts and crafts inspired by nature and the environment.
This special 3-day programme offers guests the opportunity to reconnect with the natural world and rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul amidst the serene beauty of the Maldives.
At the heart of the resort lies a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation—the idyllic private island spa. Here, guests can embark on a journey of wellness with an array of treatments and activities designed to nurture the mind, body, and soul. From guided yoga and meditation classes to top-of-the-line Technogym equipment and skilled fitness trainers at The Gym, guests can discover inner peace and enhance their overall well-being.
One of the resort’s standout offerings is hydrotherapy, a special wellness practice set in the largest pool in the Maldives. Led by trained experts, guests can immerse themselves in the restorative properties of water through gentle motions and exercises, creating a calming haven to relieve chronic pain, relax, and enhance general well-being.
The ancient wisdom of yoga is celebrated at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, where a variety of yoga classes are available to suit all levels and preferences. Whether it’s sunrise yoga to start the day on a harmonious note or sunset yoga to unwind and destress, guests can explore the limitless potential of body, mind, and spirit under the guidance of experienced yogis. From Asana and Pranayama to Vinyasa flow, the resort offers a variety of yoga practices tailored to individual needs.
Fitness enthusiasts can choose from a diverse range of fitness and training programmes, including aqua fitness, cardio kickboxing, bootcamp circuits, CrossFit, and more. Private sessions are arranged for guests looking for personalised attention and tailored fitness programmes to meet their individual needs and goals.
The resort also offers a family wellness package, allowing families to prioritise health and well-being while enjoying quality time together. Against the backdrop of lush beaches and beautiful sand, expert trainers guide guests through personalised yoga and fitness sessions.
With its pristine surroundings, world-class facilities, and personalised approach to wellness, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives aims to provide guests with an unforgettable journey towards holistic well-being, leaving them refreshed, rejuvenated, and inspired.
View Kuda Villingili’s Global Wellness Day Programme here: https://bit.ly/KudaVillingili-GlobalWellnessDay
Culture
Blissful Eid-Al-Adha celebrations at Baros Maldives
Experience an exquisite Eid-Al-Adha celebration at Baros, the epitome of Maldivian charm and hospitality. Nestled amidst pristine turquoise waters and lush palm trees, Baros beckons discerning travellers to revel in a tropical paradise of unparalleled beauty.
Book your Eid stay directly with the luxury private island resort until the end of June and enjoy exclusive book direct benefits and indulge in their special Eid Offer. Embark on adventurous explorations with complimentary access to kayaks or stand-up paddleboards or unwind with a traditional shisha experience.
For moments of intimacy, embark on a serene sunset cruise as you relish indulgent delights. Savour candlelit beach dinners under the stars or awaken to the tantalising aroma of a sumptuous breakfast, served either in the privacy of your villa’s deck or floating in your private pool.
Pamper yourself with discounted spa treatments, join early-morning yoga sessions and discover vibrant marine life with complimentary snorkelling gear. With flexible check-in and late departure, cherish every precious moment on the serene island sanctuary.
Seize the opportunity and treasure unforgettable moments with loved ones amidst Baros’s breathtaking beauty, with enticing villa discounts and exclusive Limited Time Deal Meal Plan offers. This Eid, embark on a journey of pure relaxation, rejuvenation and bliss on this enchanting paradise.
Visit www.baros.com or contact the resort directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 26 72 to book your Eid holiday at Baros.
