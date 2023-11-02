News
Discover magic of festive season with Soneva’s 2023 winter collection
Pioneering resort brand Soneva has announced its latest collection of exclusive, seasonal experiences for guests at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives and Soneva Kiri in Thailand. Setting the scene for unforgettable memories, the Winter Collection features curated feasts from Michelin-starred chefs, bespoke treatments by world-renowned wellness specialists and an exciting children’s holiday programme that includes training sessions with sporting legend Fernando Torres, amongst others.
In true Soneva tradition, guests can expect dazzling Christmas celebrations complemented by rare experiences, designed to enthral all season long at Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva Kiri. The iconic New Year’s Eve Journey around each resort will see out the year with sumptuous dining, live music and unforgettable entertainment.
To help guests reconnect mind, body and soul, Soneva is championing health and wellness this season. From December 21 to 29, 2023, football icon Fernando Torres will be hosting coaching sessions with Young Sonevians at Soneva Jani. Throughout winter in the Maldives, guests can also experience training workshops with visiting tennis legends Daniil Medvedev, Kiki Bertens, and Paul Haarhuis; transformative treatments with renowned osteopath Hortensia Corredoira; and fast-paced workshops with international freestyling sensations Marcel Gurk and Igor Oleyink.
Celebrated British sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston – the first person to sail single-handed and non-stop around the world – is also setting course for Soneva Fushi to host exclusive sailing lessons aboard the 23-metre Soneva in Aqua from November 23 to December 1, 2023. In addition, sailing enthusiasts and ocean lovers alike can set sail to the Maldives’ most picturesque islands with the multi-day Island Hopper charter and visit the manta rays of Hanifaru Bay, kayak amid bioluminescent bloom or explore pristine lagoons at leisure.
An array of fine, festive dining highlights will see creative culinary journeys hosted by some of the world’s best chefs throughout winter, including Tim Raue who is bringing Berlin’s two Michelin-starred Restaurant Tim Raue to Soneva Fushi for an exclusive residency at Flying Sauces. There will also be special menus from celebrated chefs Ricky Saward, Timothy Bilton and Maria José San Román, alongside winter cocktails and ice cream creations inspired by seasonal flavours and local ingredients.
Young Sonevians can explore fun-packed daily programmes full of seasonal cheer at The Den, in addition to journeying through the galaxy with planetary scientist Dr Ryuki Hyodo and astrophysicist Sarafina Nance, exciting watersports, learn-to-swim sessions with Olympic swimmer Therese Alshammar, and inspiring activities with British academic mentoring firm Oppidan Education.
Awards
Maldives wins 4 top Indian Ocean accolades at World Travel Awards
Maldives has secured an impressive victory at the World Travel Awards (WTA) in the Indian Ocean Category, claiming four prestigious awards. These accolades were conferred during the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, hosted at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on October 15, 2023.
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards is widely recognised as a highly esteemed programme in the global travel and tourism industry. These awards are the ultimate endorsement of excellence, aiming to acknowledge and celebrate accomplishments across all sectors of the travel and tourism industry worldwide.
The titles secured by the Maldives are as follows:
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022)
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022)
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022)
Furthermore, the Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation (MMPRC) received the title of “Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board 2023” in recognition of their dedicated efforts and unique campaigns in marketing the Maldives on a global scale.
These recognitions underline the Maldives’ position as an unparalleled tourist destination, emphasising the nation’s commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for visitors worldwide, and reinforcing MMPRC’s ongoing work in promoting and advancing the country’s tourism sector.
The Maldives has also been nominated for several awards in the highly coveted WTA World’s Category, the most prestigious of all WTA categories. The awards for which the Maldives is nominated include World’s Leading Destination 2023, World’s Leading Beach Destination 2023, World’s Leading Dive Destination 2023, World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2023, World’s Leading Island Destination 2023, and World’s Most Romantic Destination 2023. MMPRC has earned a nomination for ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board 2023’ again this year, following their first win in the same category last year.
Voting for the WTA World Category is open until November 17, 2023. Travel enthusiasts and industry professionals are encouraged to cast their votes in support of the Maldives, a destination that has been named the World’s Leading Destination in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
To cast your vote for the Maldives and MMPRC in the WTA World’s Category, please visit www.worldtravelawards.com/vote
News
IndiGo resumes Hyderabad-Maldives flights
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has announced the resumption of flights by IndiGo Airlines, connecting Hyderabad to the Maldives. The service officially commenced on Tuesday.
In response to the increasing number of leisure travellers choosing the Maldives as their destination, IndiGo Airlines will operate three non-stop flights weekly, departing from Hyderabad on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
IndiGo flight 6E-1797 will take off from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 12.40 p.m. and land at Male’s Velana International Airport at 2.50 p.m. For the return journey, flight 6E-1798 will depart from Male at 3.55 p.m. and arrive at Hyderabad airport at 6.45 p.m.
News
JA Manafaru celebrates World Sustainability Day with engaging eco-friendly activities and innovative culinary experience
To mark ‘World Sustainability Day’ on the 26th October, the team at JA Manafaru hosted a series of engaging and fun environmentally-friendly themed activities for guests and staff.
The day started with a short boat ride to the picturesque uninhabited island of Medhafushi, a popular castaway destination for guests who wish to slip off the resort and enjoy a real castaway experience. Guests and staff teamed-up and collected the flotsam and jetsam rubbish JA Manafaru uses to recycle through its ‘Ocean Bound Plastic’ program, making bags and other items for guests from such waste material.
Next was the island team artistic ‘Upcycling Competition’. Sculptures and fascinating creations were made from waste that would normally end up in land fill. With huge number of amazing concepts from each of the departments, winning designs were awarded from Landscaping, Front Office and Kitchen departments.
Following the competition guests were invited to an educational Walking Tour to learn about all JA Manafaru’s sustainability initiatives. Part of this was the usable gardens as part of the Homegrown program. Growing produce helps the team reach its sustainability goals by decreasing packaging waste, reducing air miles and of course providing guests with the most nutritious food. JA Manafaru’s gardens grow different types of salad leaves, bananas, oyster mushrooms and other herbs. Guests were also welcomed to the newly opened Cluckingham Palace, where the Maldives happiest hens provide the freshest eggs for guests to enjoy for breakfast.
The day concluded in a unique ‘Zero Waste Menu’ experience laid on by Executive Chef Moosa Nazeeh and his team, who were recently awarded ‘Best Culinary Resort’ in the Maldives. Key items from the menu included broccoli & cauliflower stem crudo with dehydrated tomato skins, Hainan chicken rice using crispy chicken skin or guests could opt for a vegetable peel lasagna. A lemon peel and mint stem sorbet refreshed between courses and guests indulged at the end with a carrot cake made from juice pulp that also featured coconut cream cheese, bread end crisp and carrot jelly.
This creative menu is just one of the highlights from the resorts recent Wellness Your Way launch, held on World Food Day. Key to this launch was the WYW menus that offer dedicated dishes to cater to variety of different eating lifestyles. Each of the resorts five restaurants now offer menus dedicated to vegan/vegetarian, gluten free, dairy free and low carb. Sustainability Advisor, Victoria Kruse said, “In the Maldives the actions we take daily have an immediate effect on our natural environment. The whole team at JA Manafaru is committed to reducing the island’s carbon footprint as well as educating our guests on being mindful and how we all can take small steps to protecting our planet.”
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Virgin Atlantic inaugurates direct flights from London Heathrow to the Maldives
-
Offers1 week ago
Dive into luxury: Ifuru Island Maldives offers complimentary weddings, scuba, and skydives for seven-night stays
-
Awards7 days ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort earns top accolades at World Travel Awards 2023
-
News1 week ago
Castaway in bohemian-inspired paradise: Festive celebration at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru
-
Awards1 week ago
Summer Island Maldives, Equator Village wins prestigious Travel Awards
-
Offers1 week ago
Fly to paradise with Dusit Thani Maldives and Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus programme
-
Food1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s Week of Gastronomic Bliss with Michelin Star Chef Bernd Bachofer and Winemaker Kai Schubert
-
Culture1 week ago
Experience radiant Diwali celebration at Amari Raaya Maldives