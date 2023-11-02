Discover magic of festive season with Soneva’s 2023 winter collection

To mark ‘World Sustainability Day’ on the 26th October, the team at JA Manafaru hosted a series of engaging and fun environmentally-friendly themed activities for guests and staff.

The day started with a short boat ride to the picturesque uninhabited island of Medhafushi, a popular castaway destination for guests who wish to slip off the resort and enjoy a real castaway experience. Guests and staff teamed-up and collected the flotsam and jetsam rubbish JA Manafaru uses to recycle through its ‘Ocean Bound Plastic’ program, making bags and other items for guests from such waste material.

Next was the island team artistic ‘Upcycling Competition’. Sculptures and fascinating creations were made from waste that would normally end up in land fill. With huge number of amazing concepts from each of the departments, winning designs were awarded from Landscaping, Front Office and Kitchen departments.

Following the competition guests were invited to an educational Walking Tour to learn about all JA Manafaru’s sustainability initiatives. Part of this was the usable gardens as part of the Homegrown program. Growing produce helps the team reach its sustainability goals by decreasing packaging waste, reducing air miles and of course providing guests with the most nutritious food. JA Manafaru’s gardens grow different types of salad leaves, bananas, oyster mushrooms and other herbs. Guests were also welcomed to the newly opened Cluckingham Palace, where the Maldives happiest hens provide the freshest eggs for guests to enjoy for breakfast.

The day concluded in a unique ‘Zero Waste Menu’ experience laid on by Executive Chef Moosa Nazeeh and his team, who were recently awarded ‘Best Culinary Resort’ in the Maldives. Key items from the menu included broccoli & cauliflower stem crudo with dehydrated tomato skins, Hainan chicken rice using crispy chicken skin or guests could opt for a vegetable peel lasagna. A lemon peel and mint stem sorbet refreshed between courses and guests indulged at the end with a carrot cake made from juice pulp that also featured coconut cream cheese, bread end crisp and carrot jelly.

This creative menu is just one of the highlights from the resorts recent Wellness Your Way launch, held on World Food Day. Key to this launch was the WYW menus that offer dedicated dishes to cater to variety of different eating lifestyles. Each of the resorts five restaurants now offer menus dedicated to vegan/vegetarian, gluten free, dairy free and low carb. Sustainability Advisor, Victoria Kruse said, “In the Maldives the actions we take daily have an immediate effect on our natural environment. The whole team at JA Manafaru is committed to reducing the island’s carbon footprint as well as educating our guests on being mindful and how we all can take small steps to protecting our planet.”