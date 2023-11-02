Maldives wins 4 top Indian Ocean accolades at World Travel Awards

Hot on the heels of winning top three best resorts in the Indian Ocean by the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award for the year 2023, Dusit Thani Maldives wins in three categories in the esteemed World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023.

Dusit Thani Maldives is honoured with Best Luxury Beach Resort (comprising Luxury Beach Resort, Luxury Island Resort, and Luxury Sustainable Resort), Best Luxury Spa (comprising Luxury Forest Spa, Luxury Holistic Spa, and Luxury Wellness Spa), and Best Luxury Restaurant (comprising Thai Cuisine, Magnificent Scenic Views, and Luxury Resort Restaurant).

This esteemed recognition reflects the unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences that Dusit Thani Maldives consistently delivers to its guests.

“With our awe-inspiring location in Baa Atoll, unmatched hospitality, and world-class facilities, Dusit Thani Maldives has earned a reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated travellers, and we are delighted to becoming winner for our efforts with three noteworthy categories in the World Luxury Hotel Awards,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives. “From the moment guests step onto our resort’s pristine white sandy beaches, we ensure they are enveloped in a world of luxury and serenity, and we take pride in crafting experiences they can cherish for a lifetime.”

The World Luxury Hotel Awards is an international entity dedicated to honouring the epitome of opulent travel experiences. The organisation acknowledges the most outstanding hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants, airlines, and destinations in the industry, all of which consistently deliver exceptional services and memorable experiences to discerning travellers across the globe.

Nestled on its private island amidst the sparkling turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. The resort features elegant villas and suites, each designed with a harmonious blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and Maldivian architecture.

Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike. Dusit Thani Maldives extends a heartfelt gratitude to its guests, partners, and associates for their continuous support. The resort remains committed to delivering gracious hospitality and looks forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of the Maldives.