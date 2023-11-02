S Hotels & Resorts opens SO/ Maldives, its third iconic resort at CROSSROADS Maldives

S Hotels and Resorts PCL, the global hospitality company from Singha Estate PCL, has announced the opening of SO/ Maldives, which becomes the third iconic resort at CROSSROADS Maldives, on November 1.

This luxury lifestyle resort complements the two popular five-star retreats and world-class facilities at the Indian Ocean’s first and only multi-brand, fully integrated leisure destination, ushering in an exciting new era of hospitality to the Maldives.

SO/ Maldives is a USD 60 million joint venture project developed in partnership with Wai Eco World Developer (WEWD), the leading business and real estate conglomerate. The resort is operated by Ennismore, a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart.

SO/ Maldives joins two existing resorts at CROSSROADS Maldives: SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

Nestled in the Kaafu Atoll and Emboodhoo Lagoon, this diverse trio of retreats is seamlessly connected to a wealth of world-class facilities at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk lined with restaurants, bars, retail boutiques, wellness centres, water sports, diving and snorkelling, kids’ clubs, and a 30-berth yacht marina, plus the Maldives Discovery Centre cultural hub and Marine Discovery Centre, which is dedicated to underwater conservation and education.

With three iconic branded resorts all connected with world-class facilities, this fully integrated luxury destination is truly unique in the Maldives, and the broader Indian Ocean region. CROSSROADS Maldives has already won multiple major awards and has achieved Green Globe Certification.

The development’s focus on environmental preservation and sustainability is also reflected at SO/ Maldives, where the roofs of the over-water villas and restaurants are topped with solar panels, allowing the resort to generate its own green energy. Recycled water, electric vehicles, eco-friendly bathroom amenities, and locally-sourced products are used throughout the property, and the resort has eliminated all single-use plastics.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our third world-class lifestyle resort at CROSSROADS Maldives. With its focus on art, design and fashion, SO/ Maldives will perfectly complement our two internationally branded resorts and extensive facilities at The Marina @ CROSSROADS and enable us to attract a new generation of global explorers. We would like to thank our esteemed partners for their vision and skill in creating this stunning resort,” Dirk De Cuyper, CEO, S Hotels & Resorts, said.

“It is a wonderful moment to see this beautiful project come to life. SO/ Maldives is a trend-setting luxury resort that will attract a new generation of lifestyle-conscious guests, enhancing the Maldives’ tourism sector. We are delighted to collaborate with our esteemed partners at S Hotels & Resorts to create a lasting legacy for the entire country,” Zaw Win Maung, Managing Director, WEWD, commented.

“SO/ Hotels are located in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations, and we are thrilled to put down roots on this paradisiacal private island in the Maldives. In keeping with the SO/ DNA, we’re eager to welcome global travellers looking for a different island experience where art and fashion meet luxury hospitality,” Jesper Sorensen, General Manager, SO/ Maldives, said.

Part of the ultra-fashionable SO/ Hotels & Resorts brand, which is making its debut the Maldives, SO/ Maldives is set to become one of the world’s most sought-after places to stay, play and party. With opening rates starting from USD 950+++ per night, this opening is expected to drive more revenue to CROSSROADS Maldives during the upcoming high season.

Nestled on a pristine private island, surrounded by the turquoise Emboodhoo Lagoon, SO/ Maldives is a sartorially-rooted retreat “Where Castaway Meets Runway.” Discerning travellers are welcomed into a glistening glass pavilion with 360-degree views and will be invited to take a walk across the Runway, a conceptualised open-to-sky catwalk which immerses every visitor in their own fashion show. A collection of beachfront and over-water pool villas, ranging from 120 to 330 square metres, are crafted by renowned designers and envelop guests in style and sophistication. The Dream Family Beach Villas feature private capsules for kids and the stunning two-level, three-bedroom Ocean Water Pool Villa Atelier sets the stage for life’s most memorable moments.

To learn more about SO/ Maldives, please visit so-maldives.com and to discover how CROSSROADS Maldives is elevating hospitality in the Indian Ocean, please visit crossroadsmaldives.com.