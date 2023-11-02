News
S Hotels & Resorts opens SO/ Maldives, its third iconic resort at CROSSROADS Maldives
S Hotels and Resorts PCL, the global hospitality company from Singha Estate PCL, has announced the opening of SO/ Maldives, which becomes the third iconic resort at CROSSROADS Maldives, on November 1.
This luxury lifestyle resort complements the two popular five-star retreats and world-class facilities at the Indian Ocean’s first and only multi-brand, fully integrated leisure destination, ushering in an exciting new era of hospitality to the Maldives.
SO/ Maldives is a USD 60 million joint venture project developed in partnership with Wai Eco World Developer (WEWD), the leading business and real estate conglomerate. The resort is operated by Ennismore, a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart.
SO/ Maldives joins two existing resorts at CROSSROADS Maldives: SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.
Nestled in the Kaafu Atoll and Emboodhoo Lagoon, this diverse trio of retreats is seamlessly connected to a wealth of world-class facilities at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk lined with restaurants, bars, retail boutiques, wellness centres, water sports, diving and snorkelling, kids’ clubs, and a 30-berth yacht marina, plus the Maldives Discovery Centre cultural hub and Marine Discovery Centre, which is dedicated to underwater conservation and education.
With three iconic branded resorts all connected with world-class facilities, this fully integrated luxury destination is truly unique in the Maldives, and the broader Indian Ocean region. CROSSROADS Maldives has already won multiple major awards and has achieved Green Globe Certification.
The development’s focus on environmental preservation and sustainability is also reflected at SO/ Maldives, where the roofs of the over-water villas and restaurants are topped with solar panels, allowing the resort to generate its own green energy. Recycled water, electric vehicles, eco-friendly bathroom amenities, and locally-sourced products are used throughout the property, and the resort has eliminated all single-use plastics.
“We are delighted to announce the opening of our third world-class lifestyle resort at CROSSROADS Maldives. With its focus on art, design and fashion, SO/ Maldives will perfectly complement our two internationally branded resorts and extensive facilities at The Marina @ CROSSROADS and enable us to attract a new generation of global explorers. We would like to thank our esteemed partners for their vision and skill in creating this stunning resort,” Dirk De Cuyper, CEO, S Hotels & Resorts, said.
“It is a wonderful moment to see this beautiful project come to life. SO/ Maldives is a trend-setting luxury resort that will attract a new generation of lifestyle-conscious guests, enhancing the Maldives’ tourism sector. We are delighted to collaborate with our esteemed partners at S Hotels & Resorts to create a lasting legacy for the entire country,” Zaw Win Maung, Managing Director, WEWD, commented.
“SO/ Hotels are located in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations, and we are thrilled to put down roots on this paradisiacal private island in the Maldives. In keeping with the SO/ DNA, we’re eager to welcome global travellers looking for a different island experience where art and fashion meet luxury hospitality,” Jesper Sorensen, General Manager, SO/ Maldives, said.
Part of the ultra-fashionable SO/ Hotels & Resorts brand, which is making its debut the Maldives, SO/ Maldives is set to become one of the world’s most sought-after places to stay, play and party. With opening rates starting from USD 950+++ per night, this opening is expected to drive more revenue to CROSSROADS Maldives during the upcoming high season.
Nestled on a pristine private island, surrounded by the turquoise Emboodhoo Lagoon, SO/ Maldives is a sartorially-rooted retreat “Where Castaway Meets Runway.” Discerning travellers are welcomed into a glistening glass pavilion with 360-degree views and will be invited to take a walk across the Runway, a conceptualised open-to-sky catwalk which immerses every visitor in their own fashion show. A collection of beachfront and over-water pool villas, ranging from 120 to 330 square metres, are crafted by renowned designers and envelop guests in style and sophistication. The Dream Family Beach Villas feature private capsules for kids and the stunning two-level, three-bedroom Ocean Water Pool Villa Atelier sets the stage for life’s most memorable moments.
To learn more about SO/ Maldives, please visit so-maldives.com and to discover how CROSSROADS Maldives is elevating hospitality in the Indian Ocean, please visit crossroadsmaldives.com.
Maldives wins 4 top Indian Ocean accolades at World Travel Awards
Maldives has secured an impressive victory at the World Travel Awards (WTA) in the Indian Ocean Category, claiming four prestigious awards. These accolades were conferred during the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, hosted at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on October 15, 2023.
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards is widely recognised as a highly esteemed programme in the global travel and tourism industry. These awards are the ultimate endorsement of excellence, aiming to acknowledge and celebrate accomplishments across all sectors of the travel and tourism industry worldwide.
The titles secured by the Maldives are as follows:
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022)
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022)
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination 2023 (also previously won in 2020, 2021, & 2022)
Furthermore, the Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation (MMPRC) received the title of “Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board 2023” in recognition of their dedicated efforts and unique campaigns in marketing the Maldives on a global scale.
These recognitions underline the Maldives’ position as an unparalleled tourist destination, emphasising the nation’s commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for visitors worldwide, and reinforcing MMPRC’s ongoing work in promoting and advancing the country’s tourism sector.
The Maldives has also been nominated for several awards in the highly coveted WTA World’s Category, the most prestigious of all WTA categories. The awards for which the Maldives is nominated include World’s Leading Destination 2023, World’s Leading Beach Destination 2023, World’s Leading Dive Destination 2023, World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2023, World’s Leading Island Destination 2023, and World’s Most Romantic Destination 2023. MMPRC has earned a nomination for ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board 2023’ again this year, following their first win in the same category last year.
Voting for the WTA World Category is open until November 17, 2023. Travel enthusiasts and industry professionals are encouraged to cast their votes in support of the Maldives, a destination that has been named the World’s Leading Destination in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
To cast your vote for the Maldives and MMPRC in the WTA World’s Category, please visit www.worldtravelawards.com/vote
Discover magic of festive season with Soneva’s 2023 winter collection
Pioneering resort brand Soneva has announced its latest collection of exclusive, seasonal experiences for guests at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives and Soneva Kiri in Thailand. Setting the scene for unforgettable memories, the Winter Collection features curated feasts from Michelin-starred chefs, bespoke treatments by world-renowned wellness specialists and an exciting children’s holiday programme that includes training sessions with sporting legend Fernando Torres, amongst others.
In true Soneva tradition, guests can expect dazzling Christmas celebrations complemented by rare experiences, designed to enthral all season long at Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva Kiri. The iconic New Year’s Eve Journey around each resort will see out the year with sumptuous dining, live music and unforgettable entertainment.
To help guests reconnect mind, body and soul, Soneva is championing health and wellness this season. From December 21 to 29, 2023, football icon Fernando Torres will be hosting coaching sessions with Young Sonevians at Soneva Jani. Throughout winter in the Maldives, guests can also experience training workshops with visiting tennis legends Daniil Medvedev, Kiki Bertens, and Paul Haarhuis; transformative treatments with renowned osteopath Hortensia Corredoira; and fast-paced workshops with international freestyling sensations Marcel Gurk and Igor Oleyink.
Celebrated British sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston – the first person to sail single-handed and non-stop around the world – is also setting course for Soneva Fushi to host exclusive sailing lessons aboard the 23-metre Soneva in Aqua from November 23 to December 1, 2023. In addition, sailing enthusiasts and ocean lovers alike can set sail to the Maldives’ most picturesque islands with the multi-day Island Hopper charter and visit the manta rays of Hanifaru Bay, kayak amid bioluminescent bloom or explore pristine lagoons at leisure.
An array of fine, festive dining highlights will see creative culinary journeys hosted by some of the world’s best chefs throughout winter, including Tim Raue who is bringing Berlin’s two Michelin-starred Restaurant Tim Raue to Soneva Fushi for an exclusive residency at Flying Sauces. There will also be special menus from celebrated chefs Ricky Saward, Timothy Bilton and Maria José San Román, alongside winter cocktails and ice cream creations inspired by seasonal flavours and local ingredients.
Young Sonevians can explore fun-packed daily programmes full of seasonal cheer at The Den, in addition to journeying through the galaxy with planetary scientist Dr Ryuki Hyodo and astrophysicist Sarafina Nance, exciting watersports, learn-to-swim sessions with Olympic swimmer Therese Alshammar, and inspiring activities with British academic mentoring firm Oppidan Education.
IndiGo resumes Hyderabad-Maldives flights
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has announced the resumption of flights by IndiGo Airlines, connecting Hyderabad to the Maldives. The service officially commenced on Tuesday.
In response to the increasing number of leisure travellers choosing the Maldives as their destination, IndiGo Airlines will operate three non-stop flights weekly, departing from Hyderabad on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
IndiGo flight 6E-1797 will take off from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 12.40 p.m. and land at Male’s Velana International Airport at 2.50 p.m. For the return journey, flight 6E-1798 will depart from Male at 3.55 p.m. and arrive at Hyderabad airport at 6.45 p.m.
