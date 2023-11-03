Fabrizio Romano to take to the field at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives

LUX Tennis has announced nine upcoming LUX Tennis Star Events in The Maldives, promising one-of-a-kind experiences set against the exquisite Maldivian scenery. Beginning in November, this programme will feature visits from distinguished tennis stars, at partner resorts in the Maldives.

Irrespective of your skill level, whether you’re a beginner or a rising professional, our tennis masterclass packages offer an exceptional opportunity for tennis enthusiasts. You’ll enjoy private tennis lessons with tennis legends, participate in fun group tennis clinics, and engage in meet and greet events with these tennis champions. LUX Tennis is currently in the process of organising three more LUX Tennis Star Events at their luxury partner resorts in the Maldives.

Patina Maldives

Patina Maldives taps into the forces of nature, well-being, imagination, and adventure to unveil an unparalleled sense of delight throughout your stay. Situated at the vibrant core of the Fari Islands, it allows guests to come together and enjoy a multitude of experiences.

Alexander Zverev at Patina Maldives | November 22nd – December 2nd, 2023: Alexander Zverev is a German tennis prodigy known for his powerful serve and baseline game. He’s achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 2 and Zverev’s notable achievements also include reaching the US Open final in 2020.

Mischa Zverev at Patina Maldives | November 22nd – December 2nd, 2023: Mischa Zverev is a German tennis professional celebrated for his unique serve-and-volley style. He reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 25 in January 2017. His notable achievement includes reaching the fourth round of the 2017 Australian Open.

Marcelo Melo at Patina Maldives | November 22nd – December 2nd, 2023: Marcelo Melo is a Brazilian doubles tennis sensation. His impressive career includes multiple Grand Slam titles and a career- high ATP doubles ranking of World No. 1.

Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island

At Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, you’ll find stunning modern overwater and beach villas, each featuring a private rooftop and an infinity pool adorned with a subtle pink hue, blending harmoniously with the inviting azure ocean. Here, you’ll bask in the Maldivian sun, immersed in sheer luxury. Experience unparalleled service, captivating design, inventive dining, and meticulous attention to detail, transforming your vacation from good to flawless.

Julia Görges at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island | December 5th -13th, 2023: Julia Görges, is a German professional tennis player known for her powerful and aggressive playing style. She reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 9 and her notable achievements include reaching the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018.

Wesley Koolhof at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island | December 5th – 13th, 2023: Wesley Koolhof, is a Dutch professional tennis player recognized for his outstanding doubles skills. Koolhof reached a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 1, underlining his proficiency in doubles play. He has clinched numerous titles on the ATP Tour, claiming his reputation as one of the most exciting and accomplished doubles players in the contemporary tennis scene

Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives

Nestled in the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives is a captivating island oasis. This luxurious Maldivian resort seamlessly marries retro-chic allure with modern extravagance, offering breathtaking overwater villas and pristine sandy shores. With a joyful ambiance and endless chances for both relaxation and excitement, Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives invites you to explore the epitome of barefoot luxury.

Sabine Lisicki at Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives| December 18th–25th, 2023: Sabine Lisicki, the German tennis sensation, is celebrated for her formidable serve and aggressive style. Her career peaked with a single ranking of World No. 12, and her standout achievement includes reaching the Wimbledon final in 2013. With multiple WTA singles titles to her name, Lisicki has left an indelible mark in both singles and doubles tennis.

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, offers a paradise of turquoise lagoon and white sands. Whether it’s a private pool beach villa or an overwater villa, you’ll experience spacious luxury. Dive with mantas and sea turtles, stargaze, and savor unique dining experiences on this enchanting island.

Feliciano Lopez at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas | December 7th–12th, 2023: Feliciano López, the Spanish tennis professional born, has had a remarkable career marked by a career-high singles ranking of World No. 12. Known for his stylish and aggressive play, he’s claimed numerous ATP titles, excelling in both singles and doubles. López has made impressive runs in Grand Slam tournaments, particularly reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi

Experience the extraordinary as you find yourself immersed in the pristine white sands and the crystal-clear blue waters of the Indian Ocean. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers a paradise where you can explore 11 renowned dining options, indulge in a world-class spa, and partake in activities suitable for all generations. Across three islands, you’ll find 119 luxurious reef, beach, and overwater villas, each brimming with opulent amenities and endless opportunities for unforgettable experiences.

Tomáš Berdych at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi | December 5th -13th, 2023: Tomáš Berdych, the Czech tennis sensation reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 4. His standout moment came at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the final. Over his career, he claimed numerous ATP titles, and he was a pivotal part of the Czech Republic’s Davis Cup-winning team in 2012. Berdych’s powerful baseline game and competitive spirit strengthened his status as one of the top players in the tennis world until his retirement in 2019.

Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi

Nestled in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, the award-winning Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi is just a scenic 55-minute seaplane journey away from Malé, the capital city of the Maldives. This stunning island offers a range of all-pool villas – Beach, Jungle, and Water, four dining venues, the Fairmont Spa, and the Maldives’ longest infinity pool.

Jaume Munar at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi | November 20th – 26th, 2023: Jaume Munar, a 26-year-old professional tennis player from Spain, embarked on his professional career in 2014. Presently, he maintains an ATP ranking of 100, with a career-high ranking of 52. Munar has left a significant mark on the tennis world, boasting an impressive record of 19 victories and successful qualifications for four ATP Masters 1000 events. Notably, his expertise on clay courts is evident in his remarkable record of 113 wins in Challenger events, featuring 8 final appearances, along with securing titles in Marbella and Perugia in 2022.

