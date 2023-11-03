Action
Fabrizio Romano to take to the field at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
In an extravagant takeover for football enthusiasts, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives at CROSSROADS has announced an exclusive event that promises to be a hat-trick of football fandom. From the 14th to the 22nd of November, step onto the pitch with Italian soccer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, a Forbes 30 Under 30 star, with over 25 million social media fans.
Known for his on-point reporting and “Here We Go” declarations, Romano is ready to unleash his football magic at the ultimate luxury retreat in the Maldives. In true Hard Rock style, this event is set to be a free-kick from the ordinary, promising a spectacular volley of football-related experiences for guests:
The game kicks off with a football masterclass for teens— where stars are born, at the Octagon Garden at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. Budding football maestros will receive expert coaching, tactical insights, and a chance to unlock their football potential, guided by one of the sport’s brightest stars.
Showdowns with Local Football Royalty… Get ready to witness hat-trick after hat-trick as three action-packed football clashes unfold, featuring local league champs, including the formidable Crossroads team. These friendly matches will serve up goals and passes that’ll bring you closer to the world of football or soccer as called in other parts of the world.
For those who can’t get enough of the beautiful game, Romano has a corner kick of surprises that will leave you yelling, “Golazo!” From insightful discussions about the intricate world of football transfers to personal meet-and-greets, this event is the full 90 minutes of pure football enjoyment.
To secure your spot at this extraordinary football fiesta and immerse yourself in the rhythm of the beautiful game at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, visit Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. Here, football’s finesse meets the tranquillity of the Indian Ocean, creating memories that will linger long after the final whistle.
Action
Experience LUX Tennis star events in Maldives featuring Alexander Zverev, Tomáš Berdych
LUX Tennis has announced nine upcoming LUX Tennis Star Events in The Maldives, promising one-of-a-kind experiences set against the exquisite Maldivian scenery. Beginning in November, this programme will feature visits from distinguished tennis stars, at partner resorts in the Maldives.
Irrespective of your skill level, whether you’re a beginner or a rising professional, our tennis masterclass packages offer an exceptional opportunity for tennis enthusiasts. You’ll enjoy private tennis lessons with tennis legends, participate in fun group tennis clinics, and engage in meet and greet events with these tennis champions. LUX Tennis is currently in the process of organising three more LUX Tennis Star Events at their luxury partner resorts in the Maldives.
Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives taps into the forces of nature, well-being, imagination, and adventure to unveil an unparalleled sense of delight throughout your stay. Situated at the vibrant core of the Fari Islands, it allows guests to come together and enjoy a multitude of experiences.
- Alexander Zverev at Patina Maldives | November 22nd – December 2nd, 2023: Alexander Zverev is a German tennis prodigy known for his powerful serve and baseline game. He’s achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 2 and Zverev’s notable achievements also include reaching the US Open final in 2020.
- Mischa Zverev at Patina Maldives | November 22nd – December 2nd, 2023: Mischa Zverev is a German tennis professional celebrated for his unique serve-and-volley style. He reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 25 in January 2017. His notable achievement includes reaching the fourth round of the 2017 Australian Open.
- Marcelo Melo at Patina Maldives | November 22nd – December 2nd, 2023: Marcelo Melo is a Brazilian doubles tennis sensation. His impressive career includes multiple Grand Slam titles and a career- high ATP doubles ranking of World No. 1.
Book your tennis experience here at Patina Maldives
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island
At Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, you’ll find stunning modern overwater and beach villas, each featuring a private rooftop and an infinity pool adorned with a subtle pink hue, blending harmoniously with the inviting azure ocean. Here, you’ll bask in the Maldivian sun, immersed in sheer luxury. Experience unparalleled service, captivating design, inventive dining, and meticulous attention to detail, transforming your vacation from good to flawless.
- Julia Görges at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island | December 5th -13th, 2023: Julia Görges, is a German professional tennis player known for her powerful and aggressive playing style. She reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 9 and her notable achievements include reaching the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018.
- Wesley Koolhof at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island | December 5th – 13th, 2023: Wesley Koolhof, is a Dutch professional tennis player recognized for his outstanding doubles skills. Koolhof reached a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 1, underlining his proficiency in doubles play. He has clinched numerous titles on the ATP Tour, claiming his reputation as one of the most exciting and accomplished doubles players in the contemporary tennis scene
Book your tennis experience here at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives
Nestled in the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives is a captivating island oasis. This luxurious Maldivian resort seamlessly marries retro-chic allure with modern extravagance, offering breathtaking overwater villas and pristine sandy shores. With a joyful ambiance and endless chances for both relaxation and excitement, Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives invites you to explore the epitome of barefoot luxury.
- Sabine Lisicki at Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives| December 18th–25th, 2023: Sabine Lisicki, the German tennis sensation, is celebrated for her formidable serve and aggressive style. Her career peaked with a single ranking of World No. 12, and her standout achievement includes reaching the Wimbledon final in 2013. With multiple WTA singles titles to her name, Lisicki has left an indelible mark in both singles and doubles tennis.
Book your tennis experience here at Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, offers a paradise of turquoise lagoon and white sands. Whether it’s a private pool beach villa or an overwater villa, you’ll experience spacious luxury. Dive with mantas and sea turtles, stargaze, and savor unique dining experiences on this enchanting island.
- Feliciano Lopez at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas | December 7th–12th, 2023: Feliciano López, the Spanish tennis professional born, has had a remarkable career marked by a career-high singles ranking of World No. 12. Known for his stylish and aggressive play, he’s claimed numerous ATP titles, excelling in both singles and doubles. López has made impressive runs in Grand Slam tournaments, particularly reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the US Open.
Book your tennis experience here at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
Experience the extraordinary as you find yourself immersed in the pristine white sands and the crystal-clear blue waters of the Indian Ocean. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers a paradise where you can explore 11 renowned dining options, indulge in a world-class spa, and partake in activities suitable for all generations. Across three islands, you’ll find 119 luxurious reef, beach, and overwater villas, each brimming with opulent amenities and endless opportunities for unforgettable experiences.
- Tomáš Berdych at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi | December 5th -13th, 2023: Tomáš Berdych, the Czech tennis sensation reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 4. His standout moment came at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the final. Over his career, he claimed numerous ATP titles, and he was a pivotal part of the Czech Republic’s Davis Cup-winning team in 2012. Berdych’s powerful baseline game and competitive spirit strengthened his status as one of the top players in the tennis world until his retirement in 2019.
Book your tennis experience here at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi
Nestled in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, the award-winning Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi is just a scenic 55-minute seaplane journey away from Malé, the capital city of the Maldives. This stunning island offers a range of all-pool villas – Beach, Jungle, and Water, four dining venues, the Fairmont Spa, and the Maldives’ longest infinity pool.
- Jaume Munar at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi | November 20th – 26th, 2023: Jaume Munar, a 26-year-old professional tennis player from Spain, embarked on his professional career in 2014. Presently, he maintains an ATP ranking of 100, with a career-high ranking of 52. Munar has left a significant mark on the tennis world, boasting an impressive record of 19 victories and successful qualifications for four ATP Masters 1000 events. Notably, his expertise on clay courts is evident in his remarkable record of 113 wins in Challenger events, featuring 8 final appearances, along with securing titles in Marbella and Perugia in 2022.
Book your tennis experience here at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi
Action
Umair Badheeu sets new national record in Freediving
Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels sponsored freediver Umair Badheeu has set a new national record in freediving at the Andrea Zuccari World Cup held in Sharm El Sheikh from October 10th to 16th. Umair’s remarkable dive took him to a depth of 64 meters in the discipline of free immersion freediving, with a dive time of approximately 2 minutes and 45 seconds.
Umair’s record-breaking achievement was supported by Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels through a new partnership with Umair. Through this partnership, Umair will be offering unique experiences and lessons to both guests and team members at Kaimoo’s properties, Summer Island Maldives, Embudu Village and Equator Village. He will also be running freediving sessions for local communities and fishers.
Free immersion freediving is a discipline that requires divers to descend and ascend using a rope, without the use of fins or any propulsion equipment.
Umair, also a record holder in the bi-fin category, made the remarkable transition to free immersion freediving to explore new challenges and diversify his skill set. He explained, “I’ve always been motivated by the pursuit of new challenges. Free immersion freediving is a unique discipline that demands an entirely different set of skills. I am keen to constantly evolve as a freediver.”
“Kaimoo’s support for Umair underscores our firm dedication to empowering exceptional individuals to excel in their respective fields. We are especially proud of Umair’s new national record and look forward to helping Umair push new boundaries through this partnership,” highlighted Kaimoo’s Managing Director Mohamed Manih Ahmed.
Following his remarkable achievement in Egypt, Umair is now preparing for his next challenge— a competition in the Philippines next month.
Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels is a leading tourism company in the Maldives that manages five properties across the country. In addition to Embudu Village and Summer Island Maldives, Kaimoo also operates Equator Village in Addu Atoll, and the Mookai Hotel and Mookai Suites in Male’.
Action
Game, set, match: Fairmont Maldives welcomes Spanish tennis star Jaume Munar
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi is set to welcome tennis star, Jaume Munar, in an exclusive visit this autumn. From 20-26 November, the professional tennis player will be on the court not only to meet and greet sports fanatics from around the world but also to offer guests an unparalleled tennis adventure amidst the private island’s breathtaking beauty.
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi and LUX Tennis have joined forces to bring the LUX Tennis Star Event to life on the ‘Secret Water Island’, providing guests of all ages with the exceptional opportunity to immerse themselves into the world of tennis with one of its highly acclaimed figures.
Jaume Munar, a 26-year-old Spanish professional tennis player, began his professional career in 2014. He currently maintains an ATP ranking of 100, having achieved a career-high ranking of 52. Munar has made a profound impact on the tennis landscape with a series of remarkable accomplishments, including a personal-best tally of 19 victories and successfully qualifying for four ATP Masters 1000 events. Furthermore, his impressive mastery on clay courts is underscored by his notable record of 113 wins in Challenger events, including 8 final appearances, as well as securing titles in Marbella and Perugia in 2022.
Steven Stefaniuk, the resort’s General Manager, says: “Jaume Munar’s visit forms part of our property’s wellbeing and lifestyle programming, in which Jaume himself will be engaging with our guests and sharing his expert tips and best advice for improving their skills.”
Located in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, the award-winning Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi provides the most luxurious island escape and is only 55 minutes away from the capital city of Malé via scenic seaplane journey. The picturesque island offers a collection of exquisite all-pool Beach, Jungle, and Water villas, four restaurants and bars, Fairmont Spa, and the archipelago’s iconic, longest infinity pool. It is situated in one of the largest resort lagoons in the nation and bordered by a 9-km-long house reef brimming with marine life. The private island hideaway is also a leader in cutting-edge sustainability initiatives, housing the Coralarium, the Maldives’ first underwater art installation doubling as a coral regeneration project, and the Sustainability Lab, where state-of-the-art machinery turns plastic waste into exquisite bespoke souvenirs.
For more information, please visit www.fairmont-maldives.com
