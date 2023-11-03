Business
Atmosphere Core, Lootah Biofuels sign MoU for biofuel production in Maldives
Leading Maldives-based hotel group Atmosphere Core on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lootah Biofuels to produce and supply biodiesel and provide waste cooking oil recycling services in the Maldives.
The deal was inked during the second day of the Dubai Business Forum, an influential global gathering of businesses and investors held from Wednesday to Thursday at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Faisal Naseem, Vice President of Maldives, Faisal Juma Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chambers; and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.
The MoU was inked by Yousuf bin Saeed Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels, and Ismail Hilmy, Chairman of Atmosphere Core.
“As one of the countries that has been adversely affected by environmental issues, the objective of the MoU is to reduce the impact of CO2 by replacing normal diesel with biodiesel. The agreement also supports the collection and recycling of used cooking oil from luxury resorts, hotels, restaurants, and households to produce biodiesel in the Maldives,” Lootah Biofuels said in a statement.
“With the UAE poised to host the COP28 climate summit, the agreement supports the country’s ambition to become a leading global hub for sustainability and the circular economy, as well as Dubai Chambers’ drive to promote the overseas expansion of local companies. The MoU will also play a key role in supporting the Maldives’ target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.”
Valued at $15 million, the Dubai-based Lootah Biofuels was established in 2010 to address the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel alternatives. In line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and the circular economy, the company is committed to innovating and introducing sustainable long-term solutions for energy requirements. Lootah Biofuels collects used cooking oil – which is considered a waste material for households, hotels, and restaurants – and recycles it to produce green biofuel (biodiesel).
The agreement was signed as part of The Deals Hub, a dedicated impact-driven platform for global business leaders and investors to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, investments, and commercial alliances during the Dubai Business Forum. An innovative initiative that reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to driving growth in international trade and investment, The Deals Hub further consolidates Dubai’s position as a leading global city for doing business.
Hosted under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government and private sectors across the globe to explore strategic economic partnerships, develop international networks, and open new horizons for business, trade, and investments.
Business
JEN Maldives, Male’ by Shangri-La extends commitment to cancer awareness with ‘Many Shades of Pink, One Purpose’ campaign
JEN Maldives, Male’ by Shangri-La has renewed its commitment to supporting cancer awareness once again this year through a series of meaningful initiatives under the campaign of ‘’Many Shades of Pink, One Purpose’.
JEN Maldives joined hands with the Cancer Society of the Maldives to host the Annual Fundraising Gala in JEN Maldives Ballroom. Moreover, throughout the entire month, the dedicated team at JEN Maldives continues to wear the symbolic pink ribbon pin, signifying their unwavering support for the cause.
In a heartfelt effort to involve their valued guests, JEN Maldives has created an opportunity for guests to be a part of this meaningful cause. Guests can now purchase a pink ribbon pin from the hotel reception, with all proceeds from the sales contributing to the Cancer Society of the Maldives, further strengthening their collective impact in the fight against cancer.
As a dedicated expression of support for the Cancer Society of the Maldives, the team at JEN Maldives also joined to take part in the Pink Ribbon Run/Walk, an event designed to raise both awareness and crucial funds for the Cancer Society of the Maldives. The gathering took place on the 14th of October at Central Park Hulhumale, drawing a substantial number of participants who came together to show their unwavering support to cancer warriors and and pay tribute to the lives lost in the battle against cancer.
JEN Maldives, Male’ by Shangri-La will continue with a special promotion of pink high tea at Azur Restaurant where guests can savour in delightful pink canapes and pastries. The hotel will culminate their fundraising efforts on 31st October 2023, presenting the collected proceeds to the Cancer Society of the Maldives.
For more information and reservation, email hjmd@hoteljen.com or call +960 330 0888
Business
Champa Maa Conference Hall: Your MICE destination
Champa Maa Conference Hall breaks out of the traditional event room settings, finding its way to being equipped to hybrid work patterns and is ready to accommodate meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.
This modern space located in Meeru Maldives Resort Island is not just another rectangular table with a formal seating arrangement. In fact, this 132sqm Conference Hall, boasts a 17sqm stage and a stylish lectern giving a professional touch to the entire spacious structure. To collaborate more, the hall is also equipped with a state-of-the-art technological upgrades and electronic gadgets including LCD Projector & Screen, surround sound and audio equipment’s, flipcharts, Free WIFI & Internet access along with other accessories like notepads and pens.
They say indoor-air matters while being holed up with colleagues inside a meeting room for hours. Excitingly, the fully air-conditioned Meeru conference Hall has it all covered, with excellent ventilation points and windows overlooking the island’s football field and lush vegetation.
The tables and chairs come in different sizes, and can be taken out completely to be replaced with standing cocktail tables and even sofa, coffee tables and faux plants to decorate the place, depending on the vibe of the event. Moreover, the conference hall can morph in to various shapes and sizes using the movable partitions, flexible to the tailored needs of the attendees.
Furthermore, there are phenomenal packages offered, and the ones for half day meetings and the full day delegate conferences are inclusive of tea/coffee, still or sparkling water, chilled juice, pastries, chef special selection of homemade snack bar, cakes and tropical fresh fruit. For those who prefer wholesome meals, Meeru daily international buffet lunch is ready to be deliciously devoured. In additional to that, the stay -in guests’ package is inclusive of other enticing offers embedding the meals, accommodation and transfers. Considerate to long events and meal times, there is an adjacent pantry, acquiring comfort to the participants and catering staff alike.
Those who are interested in booking Champa Maa Conference Hall, for further information, they are welcome to directly contact Meeru reservations at +960 6643267, or email: reservations@meeru.com, where depending on the availability, the final pricing will be shared subject to the number of participants and the group requirements.
Events
Renowned artist Nina Brooke to bring tropical seascape magic to InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
Taking inspiration from lapping waves and idyllic shores across the globe’s most tropical destinations, luxury seascape artist, Nina Brooke, is heading to InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort this November. From 26th November to 8th December, she will offer relaxed art workshops for guests, individual commissions on resort and will host an art exhibition of her recently created work on the island at the end of her residence.
Guests will be invited to sip and search for a unique souvenir while wandering around an exhibition of Brooke’s work from her stay. Brooke will also be painting a piece that is dedicated to The Manta Trust, the luxury resort’s long-standing partner, as dedicated pieces for the resort’s in-villa designs. InterContinental Maldives is delighted to welcome Brooke to the resort, which aims to capture the island’s infinite ocean views, treasured marine life and surrounding nature from the air and ground.
Sitting on the idyllic Southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and near a juvenile manta ray aggregation spot, the resort supports manta ray research and has its own sustainable waste initiatives and recycling programmes. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests are truly spoiled with indulgent complimentary benefits alongside luxurious five-star Maldivian facilities such as overwater villas, an adults-only area and a tranquil spa. With 81 beach, lagoon and over-water villas and residences, as well as six restaurants and bars, the resort enjoys the peace of a boutique hotel but has the facilities of a world-class resort.
Nina Brooke
Nina Brooke is an acclaimed British artist, born and raised in the small, ocean-flanked corner of Cornwall. When she is not capturing England’s coastline at home, she is travelling the world finding inspiration for art, to far-flung destinations such as the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Costa Rica. Brooke studied at Oxford Brookes and Falmouth Art School as well as Newlyn Art School while she was also invited to show her work in Cork St, London alongside Lucien Freud and Howard Hodgkin.
Art Classes
For guests looking to learn artistic skills, or simply explore their creative side, Brooke will be offering classes designed for adults as well as children.
Exhibition
Spending two weeks on resort, Brooke will be capturing the island and creating art inspired by the natural beauty of Maamunagau Island. Aerial views and shorelines will be painted from around the resort. At the end of the residency, a pop-up exhibition will be installed for guests to enjoy and make purchases if they wish.
Photo to Canvass
For guests looking to transform a photo to a hand-crafted canvas art piece, Brooke will offer the unique opportunity to paint the photo in her own style. This will be a unique souvenir for families or couples to take away to cherish memories of the resort forever.
Art for Charity
Leaving behind a one-of-a-kind piece, Brooke will create a dedicated piece for the Manta Trust. The artwork will be sold in the resort boutique while the returns will be donated to the Manta Trust. The island is home to a large population of Manta Rays year-round, and dedicated researchers at the resort spend time educating guests and studying these fascinating marine animals.
How to Book
Rates for stays in November 2023 start from USD 1035 ++ per night in an Overwater Pool Villa, including daily breakfast for two and Club Intercontinental benefits including complimentary daily afternoon tea, aperitif hour and pool refreshments.
For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or contact us directly at reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
