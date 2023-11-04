Insiders
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives welcomes new Executive Chef Nguyen Minh Phuc
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has announced the arrival of its new Executive Chef, Nguyen Minh Phuc.
A native of Vietnam, Chef Phuc brings a wealth of experience since 2003 from hotels and resorts around the world, from the Kingdom of Bahrain to South East Asia including Accor Hotels in Vietnam and recently served as Executive Chef at Marriott Hotels in the Maldives and Bali, Indonesia. Chef Phuc holds a bachelor’s degree in Cuisine Art, Food Preparation and Cooking from Vietnam Tourism College as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
To mark his debut, Chef Phuc is launching the Boat to Table BBQ Night at the resort’s signature restaurant, Seasalt every Sunday. This unique dining experience allows guests to choose their own fresh seafood from a local fisherman’s boat, which is then cooked to their liking by Chef Phuc and his culinary team.
The Boat to Table BBQ Night is a celebration of the local community’s fresh ingredients, local products, and sustainable practices. Guided by Hyatt’s food philosophy “Thoughtfully Sourced. Carefully Served.”, Chef Phuc is committed to supporting the local community, especially the fishermen in the Raa Atoll Maldives, and reducing food waste. This new dining experience introduces guests to a different way to experience the Maldives.
Each week, a fisherman’s boat will park by Seasalt restaurant and the fishermen will carry a basket of fish directly from the boat to the grill area to display their catch. Customers are then invited to choose the fish they would like to eat, and the chef prepares the fish in front of them and grills it directly on charcoal according to the diners’ preference.
“I am so pleased to be joining the team at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. I have long been an admirer of the resort and the way it incorporates sustainable practices and local customs into its programming for guests. While creating my debut menu for the resort, it was important to me to celebrate the local fishermen, giving them the chance to show guests that their food is truly authentic and local, and creating a space for guests to connect and engage directly with the fishermen,” comments Chef Phuc.
“The Boat to Table menu will give guests of the chance to taste a variety of freshly caught fish, all native to the Maldvies, and gives us the chance to help them minimise food waste by choosing the correct size of fish according to their appetite.”
Guests at the Boat to Table BBQ Night can enjoy a variety of fresh seafood dishes, including sashimi, ceviche, tartare, and grilled fish fillets. All of the food is prepared on the spot, ensuring that the seafood is as fresh as possible and minimising food waste.
Chef Phuc will also be bringing his signature cooking style to the rest of the resort’s restaurants, which include Umami, Pibati, Mirus Bar and the recently opened The Shack.
For more information email to kothaifaru@alilahotels.com
Hussain Ishan promoted from Executive Rooms Manager to Finolhu Maldives’ Resort Manager
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll has announced the promotion of Hussain Ishan to the position of Resort Manager. This promotion marks a significant milestone in the illustrious 24-year career of a man who started as an aspiring Marine Engineer and transformed into a celebrated Hotelier.
Hussain’s journey in the hospitality industry began 24 years ago when he embarked as a receptionist, stepping into an unfamiliar world with boundless possibilities. From that humble beginning, he rapidly ascended the ranks, taking on roles such as reservations manager, front office manager, where he consistently showcased his unwavering commitment to excellence.
Throughout his career, Hussain has drawn inspiration from numerous mentors and colleagues who have guided and worked alongside him. His path to success is a testament to the profound impact of collaboration, shared knowledge, and the positive influence of those he encountered along the way.
When asked about his journey, Hussain emphasised the importance of listening as his first teacher. He noted that this fundamental skill, coupled with his ability to focus on the positives even in challenging circumstances, has been a cornerstone of his own success and that of his teams. He firmly believes that maintaining an optimistic attitude during difficult times is the key to overcoming challenges and achieving great results. He’s dedicated to nurturing this positive outlook in others, emphasizing that you don’t need exceptional talent to be positive in life.
Beyond his professional life, Hussain is a devoted family man who cherishes the moments spent with his wife and children.
As Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll’s new Resort Manager, Hussain Ishan is poised to continue inspiring his team and bringing a fresh, positive outlook to the resort. His promotion is not just a testament to his dedication and hard work but also a celebration of the incredible journey that has led him to this moment.
Hussain Ishan’s story serves as a beacon of inspiration for those looking to enter the world of hospitality, reminding them that it’s not just a profession; it’s an opportunity to spread positivity and passion. We congratulate Hussain on his well-deserved promotion and look forward to the exceptional leadership he will provide in his new role as Resort Manager
One&Only Reethi Rah welcomes Pierre Edlund as Resort Manager
One&Only Reethi Rah, the iconic ultra-luxury, all-villa resort in the Maldives, has announced the appointment of Pierre Edlund as its new Resort Manager. With an extensive background in the international tourism and hospitality sectors, Pierre Edlund is set to take the helm at this prestigious destination, known for its unrivaled luxury, unique experiences, and limitless activities.
In his role as Resort Manager, Pierre Edlund will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the resort, strategic development, and ensuring the delivery of extraordinary guest experiences. With 17 years of experience in the industry, he brings a wealth of expertise to the role.
Pierre’s illustrious career has been marked by notable positions in diverse properties, showcasing his exceptional skills in pre-openings, re-brandings, refurbishments, and global leadership. Prior to joining One&Only Reethi Rah, he served as the Resort Manager at Niyama Private Islands, also located in the Maldives. His extensive experience has equipped him with the knowledge and insight needed to excel in his new position.
Educationally, Pierre has multiple degrees in social science and holds various certifications in key hospitality subjects. Notably, he completed his thesis in cultural geography, focusing on research related to pre-opening procedures, franchise management, and the cultural dynamics within the hospitality sector. This academic background is sure to complement his practical experience in his new role at One&Only Reethi Rah.
Originally from Sweden, Pierre Edlund has a passion for discovering delicious foods and flavors, which he balances with an active fitness lifestyle. He also has a keen interest in staying updated on emerging trends, technologies, and socializing with others in the industry. His dedication to keeping up with global developments and industry advancements is expected to drive innovation and excellence at One&Only Reethi Rah.
One&Only Reethi Rah is celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty and world-class luxury, making it one of the most sought-after destinations for discerning travelers. With the appointment of Pierre Edlund as Resort Manager, the resort continues its commitment to providing unparalleled experiences, where guests can expect the highest standards of service and hospitality.
For travelers seeking a truly exceptional and luxurious escape, One&Only Reethi Rah remains a top choice, and with Pierre Edlund at the helm, guests can anticipate a new era of unforgettable experiences.
Leevan, the extraordinary waiter: Taking tableside service to the pool and beyond at Six Senses Laamu
At Six Senses Laamu, the concept of “tableside service” takes on a whole new meaning. Guests from all around the world have come to expect exceptional hospitality at this breathtaking Maldivian resort, but the experiences they have often transcend mere expectations. Leevan, a dedicated host at the resort, exemplifies this commitment to creating unique and memorable moments for every visitor.
Six Senses Laamu is renowned for its aspiration to foster meaningful connections with each guest, emphasizing personal and authentic experiences. Whether it’s a special celebration or a leisurely afternoon spent sipping a refreshing juice by the pool, this luxury resort is dedicated to ensuring that every moment spent here is filled with warmth, genuine hospitality, and out-of-the-ordinary encounters.
The story of Leevan, the extraordinary waiter, encapsulates this ethos perfectly. It was a warm, sunny day when a group of guests decided to enjoy the stunning poolside area. The tranquil blue waters of the pool seemed inviting, and Leevan, always eager to go the extra mile, noticed an opportunity to surprise and delight his patrons.
Without hesitation, Leevan donned his swim trunks, grabbed a tray with their orders, and took a refreshing detour through the pool. Guests looked on in amazement as their waiter waded through the sparkling water, their drinks and snacks impeccably balanced on his tray. The look of sheer surprise on their faces was a testament to the commitment to excellence that Leevan brings to his role.
In this single act, Leevan had transformed a simple poolside order into an unforgettable memory. The guests, initially expecting a conventional poolside service, were treated to an experience that transcended their wildest expectations. It was an embodiment of the resort’s motto, “Out of the Ordinary,” a reminder that Six Senses Laamu doesn’t just meet guests’ expectations; it consistently exceeds them.
The photograph captured by Stevie Mann Photography of Leevan navigating the poolside with a beaming smile, tray in hand, has become an emblem of the resort’s commitment to going above and beyond. It has been shared far and wide on social media, spreading the story of Leevan and the resort’s extraordinary service.
The hashtags #GoingTheExtraMile and #ServiceWithASmile find their perfect embodiment in Leevan. He’s not just a waiter; he’s a host who creates unforgettable experiences. His dedication and genuine care for each guest highlight what makes Six Senses Laamu exceptional.
So, the next time you visit Six Senses Laamu, keep an eye out for Leevan. He’s the embodiment of the resort’s philosophy – a philosophy that ensures that every guest’s experience is personal, authentic, and out of the ordinary. Your time at this stunning Maldivian paradise is bound to be filled with extraordinary moments, thanks to exceptional hosts like Leevan. #SixSensesLaamu #VisitMaldives
