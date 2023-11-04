News
JA Manafaru adds seaplane to ‘The Real Maldives’ experience
As part of an ongoing strategic plan to provide the best of authentic Maldivian guest experiences, JA Manafaru, also known as ‘The Real Maldives’, has announced a move to introduce a new daily seaplane schedule for guests.
Starting from the 24th January, 2024, the new door-to-door service from Male’s seaplane terminal to Haa Alifu Atoll will be operated by Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA).
“For many guests, the chance of a seaplane connection is a once in a lifetime moment, and we are dedicated to making our guest experience the most unique and memorable it can be. In response to guest demands, our partnership with TMA will include three flights on Mondays and Saturdays and two flights on other days, improving transfer convenience and overall experience,” Jason Kruse, General Manager of JA Manafaru, said.
Along with the already first-class airport assistance provided by the JA Manafaru team, guests will be chauffeured between terminals upon international arrival, and provided with refreshments at TMA’s VIP seaplane lounge.
“We are delighted to have JA Manafaru on board to utilize TMA’s seaplane services for their guests. A seaplane journey in the Maldives is an extraordinary experience that transcends mere transportation, and we look forward to providing JA Manafaru guests the most scenic ride to their island home,” Shubham Moondhara, Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at TMA, added.
Insiders
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives welcomes new Executive Chef Nguyen Minh Phuc
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has announced the arrival of its new Executive Chef, Nguyen Minh Phuc.
A native of Vietnam, Chef Phuc brings a wealth of experience since 2003 from hotels and resorts around the world, from the Kingdom of Bahrain to South East Asia including Accor Hotels in Vietnam and recently served as Executive Chef at Marriott Hotels in the Maldives and Bali, Indonesia. Chef Phuc holds a bachelor’s degree in Cuisine Art, Food Preparation and Cooking from Vietnam Tourism College as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
To mark his debut, Chef Phuc is launching the Boat to Table BBQ Night at the resort’s signature restaurant, Seasalt every Sunday. This unique dining experience allows guests to choose their own fresh seafood from a local fisherman’s boat, which is then cooked to their liking by Chef Phuc and his culinary team.
The Boat to Table BBQ Night is a celebration of the local community’s fresh ingredients, local products, and sustainable practices. Guided by Hyatt’s food philosophy “Thoughtfully Sourced. Carefully Served.”, Chef Phuc is committed to supporting the local community, especially the fishermen in the Raa Atoll Maldives, and reducing food waste. This new dining experience introduces guests to a different way to experience the Maldives.
Each week, a fisherman’s boat will park by Seasalt restaurant and the fishermen will carry a basket of fish directly from the boat to the grill area to display their catch. Customers are then invited to choose the fish they would like to eat, and the chef prepares the fish in front of them and grills it directly on charcoal according to the diners’ preference.
“I am so pleased to be joining the team at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. I have long been an admirer of the resort and the way it incorporates sustainable practices and local customs into its programming for guests. While creating my debut menu for the resort, it was important to me to celebrate the local fishermen, giving them the chance to show guests that their food is truly authentic and local, and creating a space for guests to connect and engage directly with the fishermen,” comments Chef Phuc.
“The Boat to Table menu will give guests of the chance to taste a variety of freshly caught fish, all native to the Maldvies, and gives us the chance to help them minimise food waste by choosing the correct size of fish according to their appetite.”
Guests at the Boat to Table BBQ Night can enjoy a variety of fresh seafood dishes, including sashimi, ceviche, tartare, and grilled fish fillets. All of the food is prepared on the spot, ensuring that the seafood is as fresh as possible and minimising food waste.
Chef Phuc will also be bringing his signature cooking style to the rest of the resort’s restaurants, which include Umami, Pibati, Mirus Bar and the recently opened The Shack.
For more information email to kothaifaru@alilahotels.com
Business
Atmosphere Core, Lootah Biofuels sign MoU for biofuel production in Maldives
Leading Maldives-based hotel group Atmosphere Core on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lootah Biofuels to produce and supply biodiesel and provide waste cooking oil recycling services in the Maldives.
The deal was inked during the second day of the Dubai Business Forum, an influential global gathering of businesses and investors held from Wednesday to Thursday at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Faisal Naseem, Vice President of Maldives, Faisal Juma Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chambers; and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.
The MoU was inked by Yousuf bin Saeed Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels, and Ismail Hilmy, Chairman of Atmosphere Core.
“As one of the countries that has been adversely affected by environmental issues, the objective of the MoU is to reduce the impact of CO2 by replacing normal diesel with biodiesel. The agreement also supports the collection and recycling of used cooking oil from luxury resorts, hotels, restaurants, and households to produce biodiesel in the Maldives,” Lootah Biofuels said in a statement.
“With the UAE poised to host the COP28 climate summit, the agreement supports the country’s ambition to become a leading global hub for sustainability and the circular economy, as well as Dubai Chambers’ drive to promote the overseas expansion of local companies. The MoU will also play a key role in supporting the Maldives’ target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.”
Valued at $15 million, the Dubai-based Lootah Biofuels was established in 2010 to address the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel alternatives. In line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and the circular economy, the company is committed to innovating and introducing sustainable long-term solutions for energy requirements. Lootah Biofuels collects used cooking oil – which is considered a waste material for households, hotels, and restaurants – and recycles it to produce green biofuel (biodiesel).
The agreement was signed as part of The Deals Hub, a dedicated impact-driven platform for global business leaders and investors to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, investments, and commercial alliances during the Dubai Business Forum. An innovative initiative that reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to driving growth in international trade and investment, The Deals Hub further consolidates Dubai’s position as a leading global city for doing business.
Hosted under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government and private sectors across the globe to explore strategic economic partnerships, develop international networks, and open new horizons for business, trade, and investments.
Action
Fabrizio Romano to take to the field at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
In an extravagant takeover for football enthusiasts, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives at CROSSROADS has announced an exclusive event that promises to be a hat-trick of football fandom. From the 14th to the 22nd of November, step onto the pitch with Italian soccer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, a Forbes 30 Under 30 star, with over 25 million social media fans.
Known for his on-point reporting and “Here We Go” declarations, Romano is ready to unleash his football magic at the ultimate luxury retreat in the Maldives. In true Hard Rock style, this event is set to be a free-kick from the ordinary, promising a spectacular volley of football-related experiences for guests:
The game kicks off with a football masterclass for teens— where stars are born, at the Octagon Garden at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. Budding football maestros will receive expert coaching, tactical insights, and a chance to unlock their football potential, guided by one of the sport’s brightest stars.
Showdowns with Local Football Royalty… Get ready to witness hat-trick after hat-trick as three action-packed football clashes unfold, featuring local league champs, including the formidable Crossroads team. These friendly matches will serve up goals and passes that’ll bring you closer to the world of football or soccer as called in other parts of the world.
For those who can’t get enough of the beautiful game, Romano has a corner kick of surprises that will leave you yelling, “Golazo!” From insightful discussions about the intricate world of football transfers to personal meet-and-greets, this event is the full 90 minutes of pure football enjoyment.
To secure your spot at this extraordinary football fiesta and immerse yourself in the rhythm of the beautiful game at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, visit Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. Here, football’s finesse meets the tranquillity of the Indian Ocean, creating memories that will linger long after the final whistle.
