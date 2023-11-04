The Ritz-Carlton Maldives lights up with festive programming for Christmas, New Year 2023

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced its festive journey looking ahead to a season of joyful and heart-warming experiences.

The theme of this year’s celebrations pays tribute to the beauty of the sun, and all that the greatest star bestows through its solar cycles. For those looking to embrace the holidays in warmer climes, the Indian Ocean retreat in the coveted Fari Islands will gift its guests with treats for all the senses, from glittering gourmet trails, celestial spa indulgence, to magical sunset performances.

A programme of theatre begins on the 22nd December with a sparkling evening of light, transforming the resort’s Eau Bar in to an evolving dreamscape for the season. While the Christmas tree is switched on, guests will ring in the celebrations with signature Sangu cocktails in hand, looking ahead to a radiant line-up running until the 9th January 2024.

For the epicures, a journey of gourmet treats will provide culinary theatre across the destination’s jaw-dropping dining venues and curated by the resort’s stable of exceptional talent. Celebratory gastronomy will mark holiday days starting with the Christmas Eve cocktail reception at sundown, a prelude to a night of epicurean splendour at La Locanda. A Christmas Day Dim Sum brunch at Summer Pavilion introduces an Asian flavour to the festivities, followed by a Chef’s Table and sake pairing menu at the resort’s IWAU Japanese restaurant. New Year’s Day never tasted so good as a barbecue brunch of dreams is prepared on an open grill at the resort’s Beach Shack.

Peppered throughout, a decadent series of dining experiences will span lobster feasts under the stars, Champagne dinners with Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart and Taittinger, and pop-up dining events with the resort’s popular Arabesque restaurant. Bringing the festive frosting, exclusive masterclasses will include Panettone and ‘Bean to Bar’ chocolate culinary labs, gingerbread workshops, and from the home of the ‘Behind the Bar’ series – mixology experiences in the footsteps of some of the world’s best bartenders.

For those looking to learn, move and explore, festive programming will ensure a breadth of activities. With Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, the resort’s marine naturalists will be on hand to guide exploration in to the big blue, including the ‘Cities under the Sea’ and turtle snorkelling experiences. Above sea-level guests can board a luxury sunset cruise to explore sun-dappled waters at golden hour, or at dawn a more traditional past time of fishing by Maldivian Dhoni boat. On land, a sunset painting and champagne soiree at the Beach Shack will ensure memories captured for a life-time, and to keep the blood pumping, sunrise cardio tennis sessions on the resort’s high spec tennis courts – no stranger to a Wimbledon champion!

If looking to re-set and re-charge, the design masterpiece spa, perched masterly over its sparkling lagoon will provide unadulterated wellness with Bamford. In addition to its menu of holistic treatments, spa-seekers will enjoy workshops to master gua sha self-massage, while in the Mystique Garden, sunrise yoga can be practiced at the foot of the resort’s 98-foot-tall banyan tree, and for those looking to soar, aerial yoga takes practice to another level.

For junior guests, Santa Claus will arrive in a festive surprise to greet families on Christmas Day, followed by a magical parade through the Mystique Garden. Leaving his legacy for the holidays, Santa’s Workshop will keep children aged four to twelve entertained at the Indian Ocean’s first Ritz Kids. Little ones won’t want to leave the futuristic indoor-outdoor space including playgrounds, napping pods, an area for video games and movies, and a pool with jets and slides. Daily festive workshops will include gingerbread house decorating, Christmas wreath making, and Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program’s fascinating learning for junior guests, where joining marine scientists they will explore the micro world of organisms living in the ocean. For teens, beach water polo, tennis and football camps will keep inspire a healthy dose of competition.

Dazzling performances and headline events will run throughout the season transforming Eau Bar’s iconic spherical pool in to an aquatic stage. A floating string quartet and dance performance by candlelight on Christmas Eve will set an enchanting tone, while a performance-art fantasy in the ‘Twilight Gateways’ show on the 29th December, will open a series of floating doors to spellbinding acts, and a soundtrack of ethereal beats at sundown. Another night, another awe-inspiring set, will transport guests to a surrealist moonlit concerto. As 2023 comes to a close, the resort’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will cast a golden glow in a spectacular culmination of culinary excellence and entertainment. An evening of three chapters will create a dreamscape of aerial dancers, gilded performers and fireworks with champagne flowing until the dawn of 2024.

Gliding over to Fari Marina Village, in the surrounds of international artist James Turrell’s luminous Skyspace Amarta installation, The Fari Marina Carnival will bring together the very best of the unique Fari Islands’ destination. A celebration of gourmet delicacies from The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and neighbouring Patina resort, local crafts and live DJ, sets a vibe.

Guests can expect the festivities at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands to continue until the 9th January, before welcoming in the lunar new year. On the 6th January an Orthodox Christmas celebration will include a cocktail event at Eau Bar followed by a sumptuous gala dinner at La Locanda, with themed workshops for the kids at Ritz Kids.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservations enquiries, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives