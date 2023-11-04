News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives lights up with festive programming for Christmas, New Year 2023
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced its festive journey looking ahead to a season of joyful and heart-warming experiences.
The theme of this year’s celebrations pays tribute to the beauty of the sun, and all that the greatest star bestows through its solar cycles. For those looking to embrace the holidays in warmer climes, the Indian Ocean retreat in the coveted Fari Islands will gift its guests with treats for all the senses, from glittering gourmet trails, celestial spa indulgence, to magical sunset performances.
A programme of theatre begins on the 22nd December with a sparkling evening of light, transforming the resort’s Eau Bar in to an evolving dreamscape for the season. While the Christmas tree is switched on, guests will ring in the celebrations with signature Sangu cocktails in hand, looking ahead to a radiant line-up running until the 9th January 2024.
For the epicures, a journey of gourmet treats will provide culinary theatre across the destination’s jaw-dropping dining venues and curated by the resort’s stable of exceptional talent. Celebratory gastronomy will mark holiday days starting with the Christmas Eve cocktail reception at sundown, a prelude to a night of epicurean splendour at La Locanda. A Christmas Day Dim Sum brunch at Summer Pavilion introduces an Asian flavour to the festivities, followed by a Chef’s Table and sake pairing menu at the resort’s IWAU Japanese restaurant. New Year’s Day never tasted so good as a barbecue brunch of dreams is prepared on an open grill at the resort’s Beach Shack.
Peppered throughout, a decadent series of dining experiences will span lobster feasts under the stars, Champagne dinners with Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart and Taittinger, and pop-up dining events with the resort’s popular Arabesque restaurant. Bringing the festive frosting, exclusive masterclasses will include Panettone and ‘Bean to Bar’ chocolate culinary labs, gingerbread workshops, and from the home of the ‘Behind the Bar’ series – mixology experiences in the footsteps of some of the world’s best bartenders.
For those looking to learn, move and explore, festive programming will ensure a breadth of activities. With Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, the resort’s marine naturalists will be on hand to guide exploration in to the big blue, including the ‘Cities under the Sea’ and turtle snorkelling experiences. Above sea-level guests can board a luxury sunset cruise to explore sun-dappled waters at golden hour, or at dawn a more traditional past time of fishing by Maldivian Dhoni boat. On land, a sunset painting and champagne soiree at the Beach Shack will ensure memories captured for a life-time, and to keep the blood pumping, sunrise cardio tennis sessions on the resort’s high spec tennis courts – no stranger to a Wimbledon champion!
If looking to re-set and re-charge, the design masterpiece spa, perched masterly over its sparkling lagoon will provide unadulterated wellness with Bamford. In addition to its menu of holistic treatments, spa-seekers will enjoy workshops to master gua sha self-massage, while in the Mystique Garden, sunrise yoga can be practiced at the foot of the resort’s 98-foot-tall banyan tree, and for those looking to soar, aerial yoga takes practice to another level.
For junior guests, Santa Claus will arrive in a festive surprise to greet families on Christmas Day, followed by a magical parade through the Mystique Garden. Leaving his legacy for the holidays, Santa’s Workshop will keep children aged four to twelve entertained at the Indian Ocean’s first Ritz Kids. Little ones won’t want to leave the futuristic indoor-outdoor space including playgrounds, napping pods, an area for video games and movies, and a pool with jets and slides. Daily festive workshops will include gingerbread house decorating, Christmas wreath making, and Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program’s fascinating learning for junior guests, where joining marine scientists they will explore the micro world of organisms living in the ocean. For teens, beach water polo, tennis and football camps will keep inspire a healthy dose of competition.
Dazzling performances and headline events will run throughout the season transforming Eau Bar’s iconic spherical pool in to an aquatic stage. A floating string quartet and dance performance by candlelight on Christmas Eve will set an enchanting tone, while a performance-art fantasy in the ‘Twilight Gateways’ show on the 29th December, will open a series of floating doors to spellbinding acts, and a soundtrack of ethereal beats at sundown. Another night, another awe-inspiring set, will transport guests to a surrealist moonlit concerto. As 2023 comes to a close, the resort’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will cast a golden glow in a spectacular culmination of culinary excellence and entertainment. An evening of three chapters will create a dreamscape of aerial dancers, gilded performers and fireworks with champagne flowing until the dawn of 2024.
Gliding over to Fari Marina Village, in the surrounds of international artist James Turrell’s luminous Skyspace Amarta installation, The Fari Marina Carnival will bring together the very best of the unique Fari Islands’ destination. A celebration of gourmet delicacies from The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and neighbouring Patina resort, local crafts and live DJ, sets a vibe.
Guests can expect the festivities at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands to continue until the 9th January, before welcoming in the lunar new year. On the 6th January an Orthodox Christmas celebration will include a cocktail event at Eau Bar followed by a sumptuous gala dinner at La Locanda, with themed workshops for the kids at Ritz Kids.
For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservations enquiries, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives
JA Manafaru adds seaplane to ‘The Real Maldives’ experience
As part of an ongoing strategic plan to provide the best of authentic Maldivian guest experiences, JA Manafaru, also known as ‘The Real Maldives’, has announced a move to introduce a new daily seaplane schedule for guests.
Starting from the 24th January, 2024, the new door-to-door service from Male’s seaplane terminal to Haa Alifu Atoll will be operated by Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA).
“For many guests, the chance of a seaplane connection is a once in a lifetime moment, and we are dedicated to making our guest experience the most unique and memorable it can be. In response to guest demands, our partnership with TMA will include three flights on Mondays and Saturdays and two flights on other days, improving transfer convenience and overall experience,” Jason Kruse, General Manager of JA Manafaru, said.
Along with the already first-class airport assistance provided by the JA Manafaru team, guests will be chauffeured between terminals upon international arrival, and provided with refreshments at TMA’s VIP seaplane lounge.
“We are delighted to have JA Manafaru on board to utilize TMA’s seaplane services for their guests. A seaplane journey in the Maldives is an extraordinary experience that transcends mere transportation, and we look forward to providing JA Manafaru guests the most scenic ride to their island home,” Shubham Moondhara, Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at TMA, added.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives welcomes new Executive Chef Nguyen Minh Phuc
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has announced the arrival of its new Executive Chef, Nguyen Minh Phuc.
A native of Vietnam, Chef Phuc brings a wealth of experience since 2003 from hotels and resorts around the world, from the Kingdom of Bahrain to South East Asia including Accor Hotels in Vietnam and recently served as Executive Chef at Marriott Hotels in the Maldives and Bali, Indonesia. Chef Phuc holds a bachelor’s degree in Cuisine Art, Food Preparation and Cooking from Vietnam Tourism College as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
To mark his debut, Chef Phuc is launching the Boat to Table BBQ Night at the resort’s signature restaurant, Seasalt every Sunday. This unique dining experience allows guests to choose their own fresh seafood from a local fisherman’s boat, which is then cooked to their liking by Chef Phuc and his culinary team.
The Boat to Table BBQ Night is a celebration of the local community’s fresh ingredients, local products, and sustainable practices. Guided by Hyatt’s food philosophy “Thoughtfully Sourced. Carefully Served.”, Chef Phuc is committed to supporting the local community, especially the fishermen in the Raa Atoll Maldives, and reducing food waste. This new dining experience introduces guests to a different way to experience the Maldives.
Each week, a fisherman’s boat will park by Seasalt restaurant and the fishermen will carry a basket of fish directly from the boat to the grill area to display their catch. Customers are then invited to choose the fish they would like to eat, and the chef prepares the fish in front of them and grills it directly on charcoal according to the diners’ preference.
“I am so pleased to be joining the team at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. I have long been an admirer of the resort and the way it incorporates sustainable practices and local customs into its programming for guests. While creating my debut menu for the resort, it was important to me to celebrate the local fishermen, giving them the chance to show guests that their food is truly authentic and local, and creating a space for guests to connect and engage directly with the fishermen,” comments Chef Phuc.
“The Boat to Table menu will give guests of the chance to taste a variety of freshly caught fish, all native to the Maldvies, and gives us the chance to help them minimise food waste by choosing the correct size of fish according to their appetite.”
Guests at the Boat to Table BBQ Night can enjoy a variety of fresh seafood dishes, including sashimi, ceviche, tartare, and grilled fish fillets. All of the food is prepared on the spot, ensuring that the seafood is as fresh as possible and minimising food waste.
Chef Phuc will also be bringing his signature cooking style to the rest of the resort’s restaurants, which include Umami, Pibati, Mirus Bar and the recently opened The Shack.
For more information email to kothaifaru@alilahotels.com
Atmosphere Core, Lootah Biofuels sign MoU for biofuel production in Maldives
Leading Maldives-based hotel group Atmosphere Core on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lootah Biofuels to produce and supply biodiesel and provide waste cooking oil recycling services in the Maldives.
The deal was inked during the second day of the Dubai Business Forum, an influential global gathering of businesses and investors held from Wednesday to Thursday at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Faisal Naseem, Vice President of Maldives, Faisal Juma Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chambers; and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.
The MoU was inked by Yousuf bin Saeed Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels, and Ismail Hilmy, Chairman of Atmosphere Core.
“As one of the countries that has been adversely affected by environmental issues, the objective of the MoU is to reduce the impact of CO2 by replacing normal diesel with biodiesel. The agreement also supports the collection and recycling of used cooking oil from luxury resorts, hotels, restaurants, and households to produce biodiesel in the Maldives,” Lootah Biofuels said in a statement.
“With the UAE poised to host the COP28 climate summit, the agreement supports the country’s ambition to become a leading global hub for sustainability and the circular economy, as well as Dubai Chambers’ drive to promote the overseas expansion of local companies. The MoU will also play a key role in supporting the Maldives’ target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.”
Valued at $15 million, the Dubai-based Lootah Biofuels was established in 2010 to address the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel alternatives. In line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and the circular economy, the company is committed to innovating and introducing sustainable long-term solutions for energy requirements. Lootah Biofuels collects used cooking oil – which is considered a waste material for households, hotels, and restaurants – and recycles it to produce green biofuel (biodiesel).
The agreement was signed as part of The Deals Hub, a dedicated impact-driven platform for global business leaders and investors to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, investments, and commercial alliances during the Dubai Business Forum. An innovative initiative that reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to driving growth in international trade and investment, The Deals Hub further consolidates Dubai’s position as a leading global city for doing business.
Hosted under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government and private sectors across the globe to explore strategic economic partnerships, develop international networks, and open new horizons for business, trade, and investments.
