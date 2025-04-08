Celebrate Easter 2025 in style at CROSSROADS Maldives

Beyond the well-known winter appeal of the Maldives lies an underrated gem—summer. From May to October, the islands transform into a sanctuary of intimate escapes, breathtaking marine encounters, and uninterrupted tranquillity, offering a side of the Maldives that remains one of travel’s best-kept secrets. This year, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts invites travellers to rediscover summer in the Maldives through curated experiences across its four island resorts, each tailored to romance, diving, adventure, and relaxation.

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives provides an ideal setting for couples seeking a romantic summer retreat. Overwater bungalows offer a tranquil atmosphere, where the gentle lapping of waves sets a soothing rhythm for the days ahead. For those desiring an exclusive adults-only escape, Platinum Island offers elevated privacy and sophistication, creating the perfect environment for seclusion. As the sun sets, private sandbank dinners and candlelit beachside feasts transform ordinary moments into unforgettable memories.

For diving enthusiasts, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an unparalleled underwater experience. Home to one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs and in close proximity to iconic dive sites, Ellaidhoo provides exceptional opportunities for marine exploration. Divers can witness the Maldives’ marine life in its full splendour, and encounters with Tripod, the island’s beloved three-finned turtle, add a unique charm to every dive. Whether exploring the legendary house reef or venturing to sites such as Fish Head and Maaya Thila, every descent promises an awe-inspiring glimpse into the ocean’s wonders.

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives serves as the ultimate summer playground for thrill-seekers, where the ocean’s energy meets endless opportunities for adventure. Home to the world-renowned surf break, Pasta Point, the island attracts seasoned surfers eager to ride its perfectly peeling waves. Beyond surfing, the resort offers an array of exhilarating water sports, including jet skiing, wakeboarding, paddleboarding, and windsurfing, ensuring every adrenaline-seeker finds an activity suited to their passion. Whether carving through the waves or speeding across crystal-clear waters, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives encapsulates the thrill of ocean adventure.

Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives redefines summer living, blending stylish beachfront retreats with effortless indulgence. Days unfold at a leisurely pace, with sun-drenched afternoons by the infinity pool, gourmet dining that highlights the flavours of the sea, revitalising spa treatments, and sunrise yoga sessions designed to awaken the senses. Whether savouring exquisitely crafted dishes, indulging in personalised wellness experiences, or simply embracing the island’s serenity, Velifushi offers an escape where time slows down, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the art of island living.

Far from the winter crowds, summer in the Maldives reveals a season of untold beauty, where the rhythm of the waves sets the pace for unforgettable experiences. Whether diving into vibrant marine ecosystems, embracing barefoot luxury, or savoring moments of pure tranquillity, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives welcomes travellers to uncover one of the islands’ best-kept secrets