Featured
Celebrate Easter 2025 in style at CROSSROADS Maldives
CROSSROADS Maldives is offering a festive calendar that blends sun-soaked celebrations with island-style play, creating a colourful Easter week. From beachside beats to treasure hunts in technicolor, Easter 2025 brings together the best of both worlds—SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives—offering a line-up that entertains, excites, and shines across the destination.
At SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Easter extends into a week of island adventures for curious children and their families. From 14 to 20 April, the daily programme at Koimala and Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club and Camp is filled with engaging activities. Children can enjoy paddle boat rides, friendly competitions, creative crafts like bunny masks and egg painting, and treasure hunts that lead to golden egg discoveries. Beyond fun, the programme incorporates nature through coral planting sessions and up-cycled art workshops that entertain while educating. Midday cool-downs are provided by gelato tastings and poolside bubbles, and as the sun sets, the energy picks up with DJ sets, kids’ mini discos, and themed cinema nights. These events offer families opportunities to bond and establish new traditions in a tropical setting.
At Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, guests are invited to experience a combination of daytime beats and nighttime excitement. Easter kicks off with Bunny Beats at the Pool, where live DJ music mixes with splash-filled games. The afternoon sees Sessions transformed into a sugary studio with the Easter Cookie Jam, a sweet mix of decoration and music. As golden hour arrives, the Octagon Garden becomes a relaxing space with ambient tones. Saturday begins with the Roxity Fun Fair and Tie Dye Party, where vibrant colours and laughter fill the air. The evening turns electric with an Easter Feast and Live Show that combines sound, spectacle, and flavour. On Easter Sunday, brunch at The Elephant and The Butterfly offers tropical rhythms, a surprise bunny visit, and a show that leaves a lasting impression. Young Rock Stars join the Roxity crew for an egg hunt, then dance at the Roxity Easter Party, where aerial performers take to the skies and music fills every corner of the island. As the weekend winds down, Hera’s Acoustic Vibes invite everyone to unwind under the stars before the Limbo Showdown turns the Pool Deck into a final burst of energy.
The celebration extends beyond events. At Hard Rock’s Rock Shop, guests who make qualifying purchases will receive a complimentary item of selected apparel or accessories, available at both Hard Rock Cafe and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. The BE BOLD BE HAPPY promotion encourages guests to add something extra to their Easter style, providing an exclusive retail experience that enhances the holiday spirit.
Easter 2025 at CROSSROADS Maldives is a place where the soundtrack never stops, each day is filled with discovery, and the only rule is to have more fun than planned.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru wins 2024 British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award
Angsana Velavaru has been honoured with the esteemed British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for 2024, a recognition that underscores the resort’s steadfast dedication to delivering outstanding service and unforgettable guest experiences. With an impressive overall rating of 4.8 out of 5, the resort has secured its position among the highest-rated hotels worldwide, as determined by unbiased reviews from its guests.
In a hospitality landscape where perfection is often pursued but seldom attained, Angsana Velavaru shines as a symbol of excellence. Its strong reputation is rooted in flawless service, breathtaking natural surroundings, and a deep connection to the untouched beauty of the Maldives. Guests are welcomed into a serene escape, featuring spacious InOcean villas and beachfront villas designed to provide not only comfort but a sense of home. The resort offers a wide range of experiences, from private dining to extraordinary marine excursions, ensuring that every stay becomes a lasting memory.
Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru, expressed pride in the achievement, stating that the award reflects the team’s dedication to delivering more than just a stay – but an experience that lingers with guests long after they depart. He emphasised that this recognition from British Airways Holidays further reinforces the resort’s commitment to excellence.
British Airways Holidays, a prominent name in the UK travel industry, bases its Customer Excellence Awards on over 72,000 independent guest reviews collected in 2024. These awards are determined through comprehensive evaluations focused on location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality.
Andrew Flintham, Managing Director at British Airways Holidays, shared his appreciation for Angsana Velavaru’s performance, noting that the awards celebrate hotels that mirror the company’s mission to provide unforgettable travel experiences. He highlighted that the recognition helps travellers make informed choices and ensures their holidays are truly memorable.
This award serves not only as validation of Angsana Velavaru’s outstanding offerings but also as a reaffirmation of its reputation as one of the Maldives’ most desirable destinations. With its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, the resort continues to redefine what it means to experience paradise.
Featured
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives announces grand opening
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is preparing for the launch of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, a serene island retreat set to open on April 1st. To commemorate the opening, the resort is offering an exclusive introductory promotion, allowing guests to enjoy a luxurious escape with a range of benefits. The special offer includes Stay 4, Pay 3 and Stay 7, Pay 5 packages, along with exceptional upgrades available for a limited time.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is the final addition to Centara’s collection of four distinctive properties in the Maldives, each tailored to different traveller preferences. The resort features 142 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater accommodations that harmonise with the surrounding natural beauty. This private island sanctuary seamlessly merges Thai-inspired hospitality with Maldivian charm, offering world-class dining across multiple restaurants and bars, as well as revitalising wellness experiences at the Spa Cenvaree Retreat.
The opening of this property also marks the completion of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a visionary project that aims to redefine experiential travel in the Maldives. As part of this exclusive multi-island destination, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers refined tranquility combined with immersive experiences. Guests staying at the resort also have access to the exciting water attractions and vibrant amenities of the neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.
Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives & Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming opening, stating, “From our picturesque beachfront and overwater villas to our exquisite dining and holistic wellness journeys, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure every aspect of this magnificent property exceeds expectations. We look forward to offering travellers a truly distinctive experience that captures the essence of both Centara’s signature warm hospitality and the beauty of this Maldivian paradise.”
To celebrate the grand opening, Centara Hotels & Resorts is inviting guests to take advantage of the Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Bookings made before June 30th, 2025, for stays between April 1st and October 15th, 2025, will qualify for the Stay 4, Pay 3 or Stay 7, Pay 5 packages. The offer also includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary sparkling wine and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, and additional perks for CentaraThe1 members.
Featured
Embrace Maldives’ hidden summer with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
Beyond the well-known winter appeal of the Maldives lies an underrated gem—summer. From May to October, the islands transform into a sanctuary of intimate escapes, breathtaking marine encounters, and uninterrupted tranquillity, offering a side of the Maldives that remains one of travel’s best-kept secrets. This year, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts invites travellers to rediscover summer in the Maldives through curated experiences across its four island resorts, each tailored to romance, diving, adventure, and relaxation.
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives provides an ideal setting for couples seeking a romantic summer retreat. Overwater bungalows offer a tranquil atmosphere, where the gentle lapping of waves sets a soothing rhythm for the days ahead. For those desiring an exclusive adults-only escape, Platinum Island offers elevated privacy and sophistication, creating the perfect environment for seclusion. As the sun sets, private sandbank dinners and candlelit beachside feasts transform ordinary moments into unforgettable memories.
For diving enthusiasts, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an unparalleled underwater experience. Home to one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs and in close proximity to iconic dive sites, Ellaidhoo provides exceptional opportunities for marine exploration. Divers can witness the Maldives’ marine life in its full splendour, and encounters with Tripod, the island’s beloved three-finned turtle, add a unique charm to every dive. Whether exploring the legendary house reef or venturing to sites such as Fish Head and Maaya Thila, every descent promises an awe-inspiring glimpse into the ocean’s wonders.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives serves as the ultimate summer playground for thrill-seekers, where the ocean’s energy meets endless opportunities for adventure. Home to the world-renowned surf break, Pasta Point, the island attracts seasoned surfers eager to ride its perfectly peeling waves. Beyond surfing, the resort offers an array of exhilarating water sports, including jet skiing, wakeboarding, paddleboarding, and windsurfing, ensuring every adrenaline-seeker finds an activity suited to their passion. Whether carving through the waves or speeding across crystal-clear waters, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives encapsulates the thrill of ocean adventure.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives redefines summer living, blending stylish beachfront retreats with effortless indulgence. Days unfold at a leisurely pace, with sun-drenched afternoons by the infinity pool, gourmet dining that highlights the flavours of the sea, revitalising spa treatments, and sunrise yoga sessions designed to awaken the senses. Whether savouring exquisitely crafted dishes, indulging in personalised wellness experiences, or simply embracing the island’s serenity, Velifushi offers an escape where time slows down, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the art of island living.
Far from the winter crowds, summer in the Maldives reveals a season of untold beauty, where the rhythm of the waves sets the pace for unforgettable experiences. Whether diving into vibrant marine ecosystems, embracing barefoot luxury, or savoring moments of pure tranquillity, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives welcomes travellers to uncover one of the islands’ best-kept secrets
Trending
