OBLU SELECT Lobigili, Atmosphere Kanifushi get Red Star Quality Award by DERTOUR

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon have been recognised as TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality Winners for 2025, an honour based on outstanding guest feedback. The TUI Global Hotel Awards celebrate the best in hospitality, with winners selected from feedback provided by over 20 million travellers worldwide. This recognition highlights Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ dedication to exceptional service, unforgettable experiences, and the natural beauty that makes it a sought-after escape for travellers.

Commenting on the achievement, Mohammed Shihab, Commercial Director – Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, stated, “We are truly honoured to receive the TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality Winner for 2025. It’s an honour to welcome travellers to our resorts, where we celebrate not only the stunning natural beauty of our surroundings but also the deep connections we foster with our guests, creating memories that last a lifetime. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their positive feedback and ongoing support, and we look forward to continuing to create exceptional experiences.”

Just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is a favourite among families, surfers, and island adventurers. The resort’s beachfront villas and overwater suites offer a luxurious yet laid-back island experience, while its expansive range of activities makes it an ideal destination for families. With dedicated play areas, kid-friendly entertainment, and an array of dining options, it caters to guests of all ages. Additionally, its world-famous Pasta Point surf break continues to attract professional and leisure surfers looking to ride some of the best waves in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is home to one of the Maldives’ best house reefs, as recognised by Lonely Planet, making it a paradise for divers and snorkellers. The resort features elegantly designed rooms, including 24 water bungalows, with direct access to the island’s vibrant marine ecosystem. A highlight for divers is Tripod, a resilient Hawksbill sea turtle with three flippers, who frequently visits the waters of Ellaidhoo, making encounters all the more special.

Both resorts offer an array of recreational activities, from snorkelling and sunset cruises to big-game fishing and cultural island excursions, ensuring every traveller finds their perfect escape. For those seeking relaxation, the Chavana Spa at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon and the Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldivesoffer indulgent treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and mind. Active guests can enjoy tennis, squash, badminton, and volleyball courts, along with fully equipped gyms for a more energised stay.

With summer fast approaching, now is the perfect time to plan an escape to Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. Whether seeking thrilling adventures or peaceful island retreats, guests can explore exclusive DISCOVERY member offers and Book Direct benefits by visiting www.cinnamonhotels.com.