Awards
OBLU SELECT Lobigili, Atmosphere Kanifushi get Red Star Quality Award by DERTOUR
Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives and OBLU SELECT Lobigili have been recognised with the Red Star Quality Award by DERTOUR, one of Germany’s leading tour operators.
The Red Star Quality Award is DERTOUR Group’s top recognition, given to only 100 resorts in long-haul destinations and 50 in Europe, based on guest feedback and key performance metrics.
The recognition comes as Germany recorded over 47,000 tourist arrivals to the Maldives in the first quarter of 2025, maintaining its position as one of the top source markets for the destination.
The award reflects feedback and ratings collected from DERTOUR’s guests. Both properties are operated by Atmosphere Core, a hospitality company with a presence in several Maldivian islands.
“Thank you to all our guests and partners, and kudos to our teams on the ground – your hard work shines through every five-star review,” Atmosphere Core said in a social media post.
A scenic 35-minute seaplane ride brings guests from Velana International Airport in Malé to Atmosphere Kanifushi. On arrival, they are welcomed with charming views of a 2-kilometre-long beach, swaying palm trees, and the pristine waters of Lhaviyani Atoll. The classic five-star luxury resort offers 162 stand-alone beach and water villas, ensuring an unforgettable stay.
OBLU SELECT Lobigili is a charming paradise just a short 15-minute journey from Malé International Airport. In the Maldivian dialect of Dhivehi, ‘Lobi’ means love and ‘Gili’ means island. Lobigili is, in essence, the island of love. Romance permeates the air here! Idyllic tropical vistas complemented by nature-inspired designs create a private, pristine getaway. Set along a dreamy white beach and over a sparkling turquoise lagoon are 68 stylishly designed villas. This contemporary adult exclusive five-star resort curates a palette of vibrant experiences. From colourful sunsets to exotic under ocean dining at Only BLU, from snorkelling at the marine-rich house reef to relaxing in the garden spa, you really have it all here. Let the easy-going island rhythm seep into your soul and our island hostesses look after you whilst you create heartfelt connections and memories.
Atmosphere Core is a leading hospitality name in South Asia with strong global partnerships and a robust expansion plan within Asia and Europe. A foundational ethos, Joy of Giving ensures a deep and genuine connection with the destination and the people. Global partners find a rich variety of distinctive brand experiences within THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, elevated through enriching sustainable stays, simple agile solutions, and innovative, intuitive services. This thoughtful curation of destinations awakens all the senses and weaves restorative stories for guests that they cherish and return to over time.
Awards
Villa Nautica wins DERTOUR Red Star Quality Award
Villa Nautica has been recognized among the world’s top 150 resorts, receiving the esteemed Red Star Quality Award 2024 from DERTOUR Group. This accolade, reserved for hotels that uphold the highest standards of guest satisfaction, highlights the resort’s commitment to excellence in service, hospitality, and overall experience.
A maritime celebration of quayside life, Villa Nautica blends urban sophistication with the spirit of the open sea. Inspired by the sleek elegance of a superyacht, its interiors reflect a polished, modern aesthetic, where crisp nautical lines meet understated luxury. The resort’s lifestyle is equally refined, offering guests a seamless blend of relaxation and adventure. With world-class scuba diving, exhilarating water sports, and direct access to some of the Maldives’ most stunning marine landscapes, Villa Nautica captures the essence of the seafarer’s dream with a glamorous twist.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, Villa Nautica stands apart for its authenticity. Unlike many international hospitality brands in the Maldives, Villa Resorts is one of the few locally owned and operated groups. This deep connection to the destination shapes its ethos, offering guests more than just a holiday, but an experience rooted in genuine Maldivian warmth. Every element, from its personalized service to its commitment to sustainability, reflects a philosophy of meaningful hospitality, one that seeks to leave guests feeling enriched and restored.
The Red Star Quality Award is DERTOUR Group’s top recognition, given to only 100 resorts in long-haul destinations and 50 in Europe, based on guest feedback and key performance metrics. For Villa Nautica, this acknowledgment highlights its consistent ability to provide a well-rounded and memorable experience, where service and atmosphere come together to offer guests something truly special.
Awards
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon recognised with HolidayCheck Gold Award 2025
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has been awarded the prestigious HolidayCheck Gold Award 2025, a distinction reserved for top-performing hotels worldwide. This recognition is given to properties that have consistently maintained exceptional guest reviews and have won the HolidayCheck Award for at least five consecutive years. Among the seven resorts to receive this honour, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon continues to stand out as a preferred destination for travellers seeking unparalleled marine experiences and warm hospitality.
Presented annually, the HolidayCheck Award is based on verified guest reviews, with only the top ten hotels in each region receiving this accolade. The Gold Award further echoes Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon’s unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring unforgettable stays for its guests year after year. Commenting on this accoldate, Shihab Mohammed, Director – Commercial for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives stated: “This recognition is more than an award. It is a reflection of the countless extraordinary moments our team creates for guests, both above and below the water. At Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, we don’t just offer a stay; we curate an experience that blends adventure, tranquillity, and authentic Maldivian hospitality”.
Tucked away on the edge of North Ari Atoll, the largest natural atoll in the Maldives, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a diver’s paradise where the ocean tells a story of vibrant marine life, thriving coral gardens, and endless discovery. The resort’s legendary house reef, teeming with colourful fish and graceful reef sharks, provides an unparalleled underwater experience just steps from the shore. With access to over 50 world-class dive sites, guests can explore the depths of the Indian Ocean day or night, guided by experts from the in-house dive centre. Whether mastering the art of diving with PADI-certified courses or drifting alongside manta rays on an exhilarating dive, every moment beneath the waves at Ellaidhoo is a breathtaking encounter with nature.
This summer, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon extends an invitation to experience the magic of the Maldives with an exclusive seasonal offer. Guests staying for four nights or more can enjoy a seamless arrival with complimentary speedboat transfers and indulge in a host of exclusive benefits. DISCOVERY members are treated to extraordinary moments, from a four-course beachfront dinner under the stars to the thrill of sunset fishing, the serenity of a Balinese massage, and the joy of a dolphin safari. With up to 15% off excursions and 20% off spa treatments, every stay is designed to be a journey of relaxation and adventure.
For more information or to book your stay, visit cinnamonhotels.com/ellaidhoo-maldives-by-cinnamon.
Awards
Cinnamon Dhonveli, Ellaidhoo Maldives recognised at TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon have been recognised as TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality Winners for 2025, an honour based on outstanding guest feedback. The TUI Global Hotel Awards celebrate the best in hospitality, with winners selected from feedback provided by over 20 million travellers worldwide. This recognition highlights Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ dedication to exceptional service, unforgettable experiences, and the natural beauty that makes it a sought-after escape for travellers.
Commenting on the achievement, Mohammed Shihab, Commercial Director – Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, stated, “We are truly honoured to receive the TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality Winner for 2025. It’s an honour to welcome travellers to our resorts, where we celebrate not only the stunning natural beauty of our surroundings but also the deep connections we foster with our guests, creating memories that last a lifetime. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their positive feedback and ongoing support, and we look forward to continuing to create exceptional experiences.”
Just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is a favourite among families, surfers, and island adventurers. The resort’s beachfront villas and overwater suites offer a luxurious yet laid-back island experience, while its expansive range of activities makes it an ideal destination for families. With dedicated play areas, kid-friendly entertainment, and an array of dining options, it caters to guests of all ages. Additionally, its world-famous Pasta Point surf break continues to attract professional and leisure surfers looking to ride some of the best waves in the Maldives.
Meanwhile, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is home to one of the Maldives’ best house reefs, as recognised by Lonely Planet, making it a paradise for divers and snorkellers. The resort features elegantly designed rooms, including 24 water bungalows, with direct access to the island’s vibrant marine ecosystem. A highlight for divers is Tripod, a resilient Hawksbill sea turtle with three flippers, who frequently visits the waters of Ellaidhoo, making encounters all the more special.
Both resorts offer an array of recreational activities, from snorkelling and sunset cruises to big-game fishing and cultural island excursions, ensuring every traveller finds their perfect escape. For those seeking relaxation, the Chavana Spa at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon and the Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldivesoffer indulgent treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and mind. Active guests can enjoy tennis, squash, badminton, and volleyball courts, along with fully equipped gyms for a more energised stay.
With summer fast approaching, now is the perfect time to plan an escape to Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. Whether seeking thrilling adventures or peaceful island retreats, guests can explore exclusive DISCOVERY member offers and Book Direct benefits by visiting www.cinnamonhotels.com.
