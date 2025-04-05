Allure of Platinum Island at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

Across a glittering turquoise lagoon, far from the hum of everyday life, lies a destination crafted purely for togetherness. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is a slice of paradise where crystal-clear waters stretch endlessly into the horizon and island life flows to the rhythm of the tides. With its classic charm, two distinct islands, and an atmosphere of laid-back luxury, it’s a destination that invites guests to escape, unwind, and reconnect with nature.

Tucked just across the lagoon is the resort’s exclusive Platinum Island—an adults-only haven thoughtfully designed for couples seeking space, seclusion, and serenity. Accessible by a quick boat ride from the main island, this private retreat feels like a world apart. Here, time slows, the sea shimmers with every shade of blue, and every experience is built around connection.

Each bungalow offers direct beach access, stunning sea views, and open-air bathrooms where you can shower under the sky. Interiors are warm and airy, designed to blur the lines between indoor comfort and outdoor beauty. It’s not uncommon for couples to spend hours on their private deck—doing nothing but watching the changing colours of the sea, listening to the hush of the breeze, and simply being present with each other.

Dining, too, is elevated to something special. The island’s exclusive Manzaru Restaurant & Bar ensures that every meal is shared in serenity—whether it’s a slow breakfast by the pool, a romantic seafood dinner beneath the stars, or handcrafted cocktails that carry you from sunset to starlight. There’s a sense that nothing is rushed here, and every moment has room to unfold.

For couples seeking meaningful experiences, Platinum Island offers quiet luxury with a sense of purpose. Indulge in couples’ spa rituals at the overwater Mandara Spa, take a sunset cruise aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni, or surprise your partner with a curated private beach dinner. And if your idea of romance is simply doing nothing at all, there’s no better place to do just that.

And now, there’s even more reason to escape to this serene slice of paradise. With the Cinnamon DISCOVERY Member Rate, couples can enjoy an all-inclusive getaway that’s as effortless as it is indulgent. Book between 1st April and 31st October 2025 for stays from 1st May 2025 to 31st October 2026, and enjoy:

All Meals Included

FREE Return Speedboat Transfers

FREE Daily Snorkelling Sessions

15% Off Food, Beverage & Excursions

Exclusive Cinnamon DISCOVERY Member Benefits

Whether it’s your honeymoon, an anniversary, or simply time to reconnect, Platinum Island at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is where romance isn’t just rekindled—it’s redefined. And with this exclusive offer, your dream escape feels even closer.