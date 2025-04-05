News
Allure of Platinum Island at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
Across a glittering turquoise lagoon, far from the hum of everyday life, lies a destination crafted purely for togetherness. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is a slice of paradise where crystal-clear waters stretch endlessly into the horizon and island life flows to the rhythm of the tides. With its classic charm, two distinct islands, and an atmosphere of laid-back luxury, it’s a destination that invites guests to escape, unwind, and reconnect with nature.
Tucked just across the lagoon is the resort’s exclusive Platinum Island—an adults-only haven thoughtfully designed for couples seeking space, seclusion, and serenity. Accessible by a quick boat ride from the main island, this private retreat feels like a world apart. Here, time slows, the sea shimmers with every shade of blue, and every experience is built around connection.
Each bungalow offers direct beach access, stunning sea views, and open-air bathrooms where you can shower under the sky. Interiors are warm and airy, designed to blur the lines between indoor comfort and outdoor beauty. It’s not uncommon for couples to spend hours on their private deck—doing nothing but watching the changing colours of the sea, listening to the hush of the breeze, and simply being present with each other.
Dining, too, is elevated to something special. The island’s exclusive Manzaru Restaurant & Bar ensures that every meal is shared in serenity—whether it’s a slow breakfast by the pool, a romantic seafood dinner beneath the stars, or handcrafted cocktails that carry you from sunset to starlight. There’s a sense that nothing is rushed here, and every moment has room to unfold.
For couples seeking meaningful experiences, Platinum Island offers quiet luxury with a sense of purpose. Indulge in couples’ spa rituals at the overwater Mandara Spa, take a sunset cruise aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni, or surprise your partner with a curated private beach dinner. And if your idea of romance is simply doing nothing at all, there’s no better place to do just that.
And now, there’s even more reason to escape to this serene slice of paradise. With the Cinnamon DISCOVERY Member Rate, couples can enjoy an all-inclusive getaway that’s as effortless as it is indulgent. Book between 1st April and 31st October 2025 for stays from 1st May 2025 to 31st October 2026, and enjoy:
- All Meals Included
- FREE Return Speedboat Transfers
- FREE Daily Snorkelling Sessions
- 15% Off Food, Beverage & Excursions
- Exclusive Cinnamon DISCOVERY Member Benefits
Whether it’s your honeymoon, an anniversary, or simply time to reconnect, Platinum Island at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is where romance isn’t just rekindled—it’s redefined. And with this exclusive offer, your dream escape feels even closer.
Family
Fun Easter festivities for travellers of all ages at Fushifaru Maldives
Fushifaru Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of Easter with an exciting lineup of family-friendly activities set against the breathtaking backdrop of this exquisite, little island. From delightful egg hunts to vibrant poolside celebrations, this Easter at Fushifaru promises unforgettable moments for guests of all ages.
The Easter celebrations will commence with a joyful Easter breakfast where guests can indulge in a delectable spread while welcoming the arrival of the Easter Bunny, bringing smiles to little ones. Children will have the chance to unleash their creativity with egg painting, crafting beautifully decorated Easter eggs as keepsakes from their island adventure.
A highlight of the festivities is the Easter Pool Party, where families can dive into fun with music, games, and refreshing treats by the infinity pool. Meanwhile, young guests can experience the ultimate pampering at the Egg-citing Kids’ Spa, designed to offer a playful yet relaxing wellness experience tailoured especially for them.
No Easter celebration is complete without an exciting Easter Egg Hunt. Little explorers will embark on an island-wide adventure in search of hidden treasures, promising surprises and rewards along the way. As the sun sets, families can gather under the stars for an enchanting Easter Movie Night, enjoying classic films with popcorn and cosy bean bag seating.
For those seeking to dance the night away – head over to Fanihandi Bar for the Easter Disco Party, where guests can bop to lively beats, bringing the Easter festivities to a joyful close.
Family
Springtime sparkle: Magical unicorn-themed Easter celebration at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa has announced a magical, unicorn-themed Easter program that promises a week of enchanting activities and unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. From April 14, 2025 to April 20, 2025, the resort will transform into a whimsical wonderland, celebrating the spirit of Easter with a touch of fantasy.
Family-friendly Discoveries
Children will be delighted with a range of fun and creative activities at the Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives. Art classes with a resident artist will inspire young minds, while a pirate cruise and family-friendly movie nights under the stars provide endless entertainment. Themed classes, such as rainbow unicorn workshops, pizza making, and clay art, will keep little hands busy. Additional activities include rainbow milkshake workshops, evening glow parties, a sundown art competition and Runway to Rainbowland, a kids’ fashion show.
Teens can look forward to exciting and engaging activities designed just for them. They can express their creativity in a tie dye t-shirt design class, challenge their friends during virtual games nights, or enjoy friendly competition with volleyball on the beach and beach fun challenges. A teens’ mixology class at the Cocktail Lab offers a unique opportunity to learn new skills and create zero-proof beverages.
Families can enjoy quality time together with a variety of outdoor activities, including the Rainbow Glow fun run across the island, sports skills challenges, dolphin cruises, turtle snorkeling, and pool parties.
Active holidaymakers can access the 24-hour fitness centre or explore the island on bicycles. A versatile outdoor court hosts fitness workouts, tennis clinics, and pickleball sessions, while padel tennis enthusiasts can explore the new state-of-the-art seaside padel court.
Easter Feasts
The resort offers a range of dining experiences to delight every palate. At Beach Shack, guests can indulge in the Beach Market Buffet, or participate in the more intimate and exclusive chef’s table dinners. Eden Champagne and Gin Bar hosts wine tasting experiences, while an Italian cooking class with Chef Dario Raia at Origin offers a hands-on culinary adventure.
Additionally, guests can partake in traditional Easter activities such as egg painting, Easter craft workshops, cookie and cupcake decoration, and an egg hunt and bunny parade. The festivities will culminate in an Easter Gala Dinner on the beach, followed by a Neon Unicorn after-party, ensuring a vibrant and unforgettable celebration.
Breathe, Balance and Bloom at Amingiri Spa & Hammam
Embark on a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation with the resort’s carefully curated wellbeing experiences.
- Joyful Renewal: A 90-minute session including a massage, refreshing facial, and soothing paraffin wax for the feet.
- Mini-Unicorn Spa Escape: Designed for children and teens, the 45-minute session begins with a floral foot soak followed by a gentle arm and leg massage with pastel-colored oils. The experience ends with a pastel manicure and a refreshing smoothie named the Unicorn Elixir
Group activities include sunrise and sunset yoga, partner yoga for couples and families, pool workouts, floating sound meditation, glow in the dark aerial yoga, and candlelit meditation.
Guests seeking more specialized experiences can consult with visiting practitioner and certified Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis expert Lorelei Bulan. In residence at the resort throughout April, she offers a menu of holistic movement, meditation and breathing techniques.
Wellness enthusiasts can also experience the extensive Sleep Wellness menu, designed to ease the mind and body into a state of deep and rejuvenating slumber. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck; an evening hammam ritual in the modern hammam room; or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga and breathwork.
Action
Rise of solo travel: Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives meets the need
As travel becomes more about personal fulfilment and self-discovery, solo journeys are on the rise. In 2024, 16% of holidaymakers are travelling alone which is up from 11% in 2023, whilst searches and bookings for solo travel have also surged by 223% over the past decade. Often seen as a romantic escape, the Maldives is also an ideal destination for independent travellers seeking tranquillity, adventure, and a deeper connection with nature. At Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives, solo travellers can find a collection of bespoke experiences designed to enrich their journey.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers the perfect quick escape, just a short speedboat ride from Malé, allowing you to drop your bags and step straight into adventure. With a seamless blend of excitement and relaxation, the resort has earned a devoted following, drawing guests back year after year. Days here are filled with new experiences, whether gliding across crystal-clear waters on a kayak, feeling the rush of windsurfing, or mastering the art of stand-up paddleboarding, while an extensive range of watersports ensures there’s always something to discover. For those seeking the ultimate thrill, big game fishing presents the chance to reel in barracuda or tuna, transforming a day on the water into an unforgettable story to take home.
For those drawn to the underwater world, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an unparalleled diving experience, with its legendary house reef regarded as one of the best in the Maldives. Just steps from the shore, divers can glide through vibrant coral formations where reef sharks, eagle rays, and schools of tropical fish create a mesmerising scene. Whether you’re an experienced diver or taking your first plunge, every dive presents the chance to encounter an extraordinary array of marine life, from graceful sea turtles to majestic manta rays. For an added thrill, night dives transform the ocean into an entirely different realm, revealing the nocturnal wonders of the reef, where elusive creatures emerge under the glow of a dive torch.
As part of Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon’s commitment to sustainability, guests can learn from the resort’s in-house Marine Biologist, who is dedicated to preserving the island’s ecosystem. Solo travellers can engage in educational talks and even participate in hands-on coral planting activities, actively contributing to the restoration of coral reefs while gaining valuable insight into the resort’s marine conservation efforts.
For travellers seeking both elegance and luxury, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers a serene escape surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean. A standout feature is Marlin Restaurant, where seafood takes centre stage, from succulent lobster and fresh tuna to refined Maldivian specialities. For those eager to explore the Maldives beyond its shores, a visit to the historic Keyodhoo shipwreck or nearby islands like Thinadhoo and Felidhoo provides a glimpse into authentic island life. And finally to unwind, Mandara Spa offers a serene sanctuary, with treatments designed to soothe both body and mind.
Solo travel at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives is an invitation to embark on a transformative journey. You could be seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, however, each resort offers a unique blend of personalised experiences designed to help you discover new facets of yourself. With the Maldives’ endless blue and sunny skies, every moment becomes an opportunity for self-reflection, growth, and unforgettable memories.
