Embark on journey of wellness at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

Nestled amidst the breathtaking turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives presents an unparalleled wellness experience, inviting guests to embark on a journey of relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic well-being in one of the world’s most stunning locations. Conveniently located just a 30-minute comfortable speedboat ride away from Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives sets the stage for guests seeking both tranquillity and adventure.

Every year on June 8th, people from all over the globe come together to celebrate Global Wellness Day. Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared its Global Wellness Day 2024 celebrations, embracing the theme of “Living in Harmony with Nature” and extending an invitation to guests from around the globe to reconnect with the beauty of the natural world. As part of the celebration, the resort is excited to announce a special 3-day programme from June 8 to June 10. This year’s theme, #MAGENTANATURE, highlights the significance of fostering our connection with nature and seeking inspiration from the beauty of the natural world.

All guests are invited to join at sunrise on June 8 to start Global Wellness Day 2024 celebrations. Breathe in the invigorating ocean air and bask in the warm embrace of the morning sun before heading over to The Restaurant, where every guest will receive a healthy drink to prepare them for an insightful day ahead in nature. The restaurant’s breakfast buffet is organic and nature-based, but the culinary team has elevated the healthy offerings at the buffet for this year’s Global Wellness Day. The team invites guests to participate in an immersive nature walk from 1600 hrs to 1730 hrs, where they will learn about the various plants and trees on the island. This walk will provide guests with information about the plants’ benefits to both humans and the environment, as well as their unique uses. The nature walk will end at the beach, where guests will plant a tree to commemorate GWD 2024. The spa team will expertly guide guests on how to prepare their own Maldivian scrubs, the benefits of ocean water, and how the locals still use natural herbs, sand, and salt water for medicinal and medical purposes. The experienced fitness team then invites guests to an outdoor fitness bootcamp.

The expert yogis and fitness trainers will also guide the guests with outdoor fitness activities during the 3 days. The Kuda Fiyo Kids Club also offers activities that promote children’s well-being, such as wellbeing walks, nature scavenger hunts, outdoor mini-Olympics, and arts and crafts inspired by nature and the environment.

This special 3-day programme offers guests the opportunity to reconnect with the natural world and rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul amidst the serene beauty of the Maldives.

At the heart of the resort lies a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation—the idyllic private island spa. Here, guests can embark on a journey of wellness with an array of treatments and activities designed to nurture the mind, body, and soul. From guided yoga and meditation classes to top-of-the-line Technogym equipment and skilled fitness trainers at The Gym, guests can discover inner peace and enhance their overall well-being.

One of the resort’s standout offerings is hydrotherapy, a special wellness practice set in the largest pool in the Maldives. Led by trained experts, guests can immerse themselves in the restorative properties of water through gentle motions and exercises, creating a calming haven to relieve chronic pain, relax, and enhance general well-being.

The ancient wisdom of yoga is celebrated at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, where a variety of yoga classes are available to suit all levels and preferences. Whether it’s sunrise yoga to start the day on a harmonious note or sunset yoga to unwind and destress, guests can explore the limitless potential of body, mind, and spirit under the guidance of experienced yogis. From Asana and Pranayama to Vinyasa flow, the resort offers a variety of yoga practices tailored to individual needs.

Fitness enthusiasts can choose from a diverse range of fitness and training programmes, including aqua fitness, cardio kickboxing, bootcamp circuits, CrossFit, and more. Private sessions are arranged for guests looking for personalised attention and tailored fitness programmes to meet their individual needs and goals.

The resort also offers a family wellness package, allowing families to prioritise health and well-being while enjoying quality time together. Against the backdrop of lush beaches and beautiful sand, expert trainers guide guests through personalised yoga and fitness sessions.

With its pristine surroundings, world-class facilities, and personalised approach to wellness, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives aims to provide guests with an unforgettable journey towards holistic well-being, leaving them refreshed, rejuvenated, and inspired.

View Kuda Villingili’s Global Wellness Day Programme here: https://bit.ly/KudaVillingili-GlobalWellnessDay