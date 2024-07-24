News
Angsana Velavaru reaffirms commitment to sustainability, cultural heritage, local economy
At Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in the virtually untouched South Nilandhe Atoll sustainability and cultural preservation are woven into the fabric of daily life. The resort’s journey, driven by passion and dedication, begins with a simple yet profound question: “What if dried coconut leaves could find new life? Can they breathe new purpose to the local community?”
Part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, Angsana Velavaru honours Maldivian heritage and protect the environment, by embarking on the unique initiative, ‘The Life Cycle of Coconut Leaf.’ This starts with planting coconut trees on the resort and trimming their leaves regularly. Partnering with local communities, the resort transforms these discarded leaves into beautiful thatched roofs known as kajan.
Guided by the Group’s ethos, “Embracing the Environment, Empowering People”, the cycle begins with lush, green coconut palm trees that provide shade and beauty to the resort. As leaves naturally die, they turn brown, becoming a potential resource rather than waste. Skilled climbers carefully harvest dead leaves, promoting new growth and maintaining tree health. Collected leaves are stored to dry and harden, preparing them for traditional weaving. Local artisans collect the aged leaves, ready to transform them into functional kajan roofing. The resort buys the processed leaves, supporting local artisans and preserving traditional skills. The kajan is delivered to the resort, carrying the essence of Maldivian craftsmanship. The thatched panels are installed on villa roofs, blending tradition with natural aesthetics. Old thatched roofs are carefully removed for repurposing, minimising waste. The removed kajan is composted, enriching the soil with nutrient-rich organic matter. The compost is used to plant new coconut trees, completing the cycle of renewal. Through this initiative, we create a cycle of renewal that supports local communities, preserves cultural practices, and nurtures our environment.
Nominated in Travel Trade Maldives 2024 under the Most Sustainable Resort category and South Asian Travel Awards 2024 under the Leading Eco-Friendly Hotel / Resort, Angsana Velavaru emerges as a frontrunner in showcasing an unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. The resort’s initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, conserve natural resources, and protect the biodiversity of the Maldives through Marine Talk, Citizen Science Snorkelling, Coral Planting, House Reef Cleanup and beyond, are exemplary – setting a standard for responsible tourism.
In July 2023, the Green Sustainability Team, composed of passionate associates from various resort departments, launched the “SustainLinen Tote Bag with Purpose” initiative. This program, aimed at reducing plastic waste, provided eco-friendly alternatives to disposable plastic bags for resort associates. By September 2023, the initiative was expanded to include neighbouring communities and in-house guests.
In April 2024, the resort took this initiative further by repurposing broken umbrellas into stylish and durable tote bags. This innovative step underscores their commitment to sustainability, demonstrating how even unexpected items can be transformed and given new life.
News
Rejuvenate at Baros Maldives with renowned practitioner Jang Kanlayanee
Serenity Spa at Baros Maldives has announced the arrival of renowned wellness practitioner Jang Kanlayanee for an exclusive collaboration. From 1st to 15th September 2024, Baros guests will have the unique opportunity to indulge in Jang’s exceptional treatments, including her signature treatment, Quantum Touch Sound Healing.
Hailing from Thailand, Jang Kanlayanee brings over 25 years of extensive experience in the spa, wellness and hospitality sectors. Her impressive career includes roles at prestigious five-star resorts such as Kamalaya Thailand, Soneva Kiri Six Senses and Talise Spa Jumeirah Vittaveli in the Maldives. Jang has excelled as a Senior Spa Therapist, Instructor, Holistic Practitioner and Corporate Training Manager.
Jang’s expertise in wellness and yoga therapies is evident through her contributions to luxury resorts like One & Only Resorts in Australia and Museflower Retreat & Spa in Chiang Rai. Her holistic approach aligns body and mind, promoting overall well-being through physical health.
During her exclusive residency at Baros, Jang will offer signature treatments including Emotional Release Massage, Body Alignment Therapy, Quantum Cranial Crystal Sound Vibration Healing and Chakra Healing. Guests can also experience bespoke yoga sessions, body awakening therapies, and sound bath healing, all designed to achieve deep relaxation and balance.
This unique collaboration with Serenity Spa provides a transformative wellness experience for guests visiting Baros in September. Don’t miss this opportunity to rejuvenate and realign your body and mind under the expert care of Jang Kanlayanee.
Serenity Spa at Baros is dedicated to providing exceptional wellness experiences through a range of individually curated therapeutic treatments and services. Collaborations with visiting practitioners and global experts ensure that guests receive the highest standard of care and the latest in holistic healing practices. Book your journey of rejuvenation and holistic wellness at Baros today!
A three-night stay in a deluxe villa on bed and breakfast basis, in September starts from USD 669 per night based on two adults sharing when booked direct via Baros’s website, including taxes. 15 per cent off on spa treatments and other exclusive perks for direct bookings apply.
News
Discover holistic healing at The Nautilus Maldives with Ananda in the Himalayas’ experts
The Nautilus, a five-star ultra-luxury private island hideaway in the Maldives, will host two senior practitioners from the world’s most renowned holistic wellness retreat, Ananda in the Himalayas from 17th to 25th August 2024. Combining Ananda’s specialist Ayurvedic knowledge with The Nautilus’s timeless hospitality offering, this residency will provide the ultimate restorative wellness experience.
Ananda’s experts Sandeep Dhamada and Krishna Karki will guide guests through personalised wellness journeys, featuring treatments such as Ananda Touch with Reflexology, Indian Head Massage with Reflexology, and the Himalayan Honey and Rose Facial with Foot Massage. As a follow up to these speciality treatments, The Nautilus guests will benefit from an online consultation with an Ayurvedic physician so that the holistic benefits of the treatments will continue after their stay at The Nautilus.
To enhance the healing effect of Ayurveda self-care, a gourmet signature menu from Ananda’s Executive Chef will be available in the island’s restaurants, incorporating anti-inflammatory Ayurvedic principles. With just 26 beach and ocean houses and residences, The Nautilus offers an unmatched ultra-luxury five-star experience, making it the perfect private island resort to relax, reset, and recharge amidst the natural beauty of Hanifaru Bay.
To learn more about the Ananda Wellness Residency at The Nautilus, visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com/ananda-wellness-residency.
News
Air Arabia introduces Maldives flights with daily non-stop link
Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the launch of its non-stop flights between Sharjah and the idyllic island of Maldives.
The new flights between Sharjah International Airport and Velana International Airport in Male will operate daily, starting October 27, 2024, providing travellers with even more convenient and affordable options to explore one of the most famous destinations in South Asia, the Maldives.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, stated, “We are delighted to add this enchanting holiday destination to our expanding network. The launch of our non-stop flights to the Maldives highlights our commitment to offering our customers more travel options and connecting them to some of the world’s most breathtaking locations.” He added, “This addition to our route network from Sharjah reaffirms our commitment to providing seamless connectivity and value driven air travel to our passengers.”
The Maldives, a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean, is renowned for its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and vibrant marine life. Whether exploring vibrant coral reefs or relaxing on sun-drenched beaches, the Maldives provides an unparalleled escape in one of the world’s most breathtaking settings.
Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.
Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to the Maldives by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Universal Resorts Maldives joins exclusive Hilton and Small Luxury Hotels of the World partnership
-
Fan Club1 week ago
Amilla Maldives joins prestigious Hilton and SLH partnership
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives sold out for Music in Paradise 10th anniversary celebration with Jimmy Barnes and friends
-
Action1 week ago
Coco Bodu Hithi partners with Anastasia Medvedeva for resin art
-
Action1 week ago
Tennis pro Dominik Hrbaty to conduct training sessions at Sirru Fen Fushi Maldives
-
Family1 week ago
Heritance Aarah recognised by Forbes Magazine as Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Resort for families
-
News1 week ago
Elevate your career with ELE|NA Wellness Academy’s courses in Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Villa Park named leading family resort at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2024