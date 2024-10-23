Featured
Grand Park Kodhipparu: setting new standards with Green Globe Gold Certification
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, has achieved Green Globe Gold certification for its commitment to environmental, social, and sustainability engagement. This prestigious certification marks five consecutive years of recognition for the resort.
The resort has proudly announced its re-certification by Green Globe for 2024, representing another milestone in its ongoing commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. Since first receiving Green Globe certification for sustainable tourism in 2020, Grand Park Kodhipparu has consistently demonstrated leadership in sustainable operations and practices, ensuring that every guest experience aligns with its core values of protecting and preserving its unique ecosystem.
Grand Park Kodhipparu has consistently exceeded benchmarks for sustainable tourism. In the latest Green Globe onsite audit, the resort achieved 87% compliance, showcasing its dedication to sustainable hospitality.
Key achievements and initiatives for 2024 include:
- Elimination of Single-Use Plastics: In line with its goal to reduce plastic waste, Grand Park Kodhipparu has completely eliminated single-use plastics. The resort’s transition from plastic to reusable straws since 2018 has resulted in the reduction of approximately 450,000 plastic straws over five years. Additionally, the on-site bottling plant, operational since 2019, has saved over 117,000 plastic bottles in 2023 alone, conserving valuable resources and reducing waste.
- Coral Reef Restoration: The resort’s active coral reef restoration project aims to increase coral abundance and diversity naturally. Through careful monitoring and innovative line nurseries, which have shown a 99% success rate, Grand Park Kodhipparu is dedicated to enhancing the resilience of its house reef. In 2023, over 35 coral colonies were successfully transplanted to the reef, contributing to the vibrant underwater ecosystem that guests enjoy exploring.
- Wildlife Conservation and Biodiversity: Grand Park Kodhipparu has made significant progress in cataloguing the flora and fauna on the island, identifying over 115 species of trees and plants. In collaboration with the Olive Ridley Project, resident turtles are monitored, fostering a deeper connection between guests and local marine life.
- Solar Power and Energy Efficiency: To reduce its carbon footprint, the resort launched a solar power system on Earth Day 2021, which now supplies over 10.56% of its electricity needs, saving approximately 150,000 litres of diesel annually. This commitment to renewable energy is complemented by energy-efficient lighting, water conservation measures, and environmentally friendly amenities throughout the resort.
- Environmental Education and Awareness: The resort’s Resident Marine Biologist plays a crucial role in educating guests and team members on marine conservation and sustainability. Regular talks, guided snorkelling tours, and awareness sessions are conducted to foster a deeper understanding of the delicate marine environment and the steps that can be taken to protect it.
Grand Park Kodhipparu places great importance on its team members and local communities. The resort prides itself on its diverse workforce, with employees from 22 nationalities, and a commitment to equitable employment opportunities. Training and development programs ensure that every team member is equipped to grow professionally and contribute meaningfully to sustainability efforts.
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives extend beyond the resort team to embrace local traditions and international celebrations, fostering a sense of community and inclusiveness. Events such as World Oceans Day, Earth Day, and various cultural festivities underscore a dedication to cultural appreciation and environmental advocacy.
Looking forward to 2025, Grand Park Kodhipparu remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, guided by its comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan. The resort will continue to innovate and lead in responsible tourism, setting new standards for environmental conservation and social responsibility in the Maldives.
Celebration
Diwali festivities and all-inclusive luxury at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, renowned as one of the premier family resorts in the Maldives, beckons travellers to immerse themselves in the enchanting ambiance of Diwali within a tropical haven. This year, the resort offers a dazzling Diwali celebration alongside an exclusive All-Inclusive package, ensuring guests can luxuriate in opulence, familial delight, and festive merriment.
Commencing on November 1st, 2024, the Diwali festivities feature a bespoke array of events crafted to immerse guests in the cultural tapestry and traditions of the Festival of Lights. The day commences with a revitalising session of Surya Namaskara at the Yoga Pavilion, where the sunrise casts an ethereal glow over this ancient practice, fostering harmony between mind and body. Adventurers can partake in a group snorkelling excursion, delving into the vibrant marine life in the crystalline waters encircling the resort’s private island.
For those inclined towards sensory indulgence, the late morning offers a hands-on coffee scrub-making session by the main poolside, enabling guests to concoct their own natural body scrubs ideal for relaxation and pampering. The afternoon unfolds with a visit to the special henna station on Kakuni Beach, where intricate designs capture the essence of Diwali’s splendour and jubilation. As dusk descends, guests are invited to the Anchorage Bar for ‘Rhythms of Diwali,’ a captivating cultural dance performance that showcases the vivacity and traditions of this festive season.
A culinary pinnacle awaits with the Special Diwali Dinner at Masala Hut, the esteemed Indian restaurant at Sheraton Maldives. Here, guests savour an exquisite feast of authentic Indian flavours meticulously crafted by skilled chefs to encapsulate the essence of Diwali. The rich aromas, vibrant spices, and colourful dishes transport diners on a sensory journey to the heart of India, ensuring this dinner remains an unforgettable highlight of their Diwali experience.
In tandem with the festivities, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa presents its exclusive All-Inclusive offer, meticulously designed to provide a stress-free and indulgent holiday experience. The package encompasses daily buffet breakfasts and dinners at Feast Restaurant, with an option for a three-course à la carte lunch at selected venues. Guests seeking elevated dining experiences can utilise a USD 60 dining credit per person at Baan Thai, renowned for its exquisite Thai cuisine, or at Sea Salt, offering an intimate oceanfront dining experience.
Beyond culinary delights, the All-Inclusive package offers unlimited beverages from a curated selection that includes soft drinks, fresh juices, beers, and a variety of wines by the glass, ensuring guests can savour refreshing drinks throughout their stay. Water enthusiasts can enjoy complimentary access to snorkelling gear, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and tennis courts, all facilitating boundless opportunities for exploration and relaxation.
The offer further includes complimentary shared speedboat transfers to and from Velana International Airport, ensuring seamless transportation upon arrival and departure. Guests also benefit from complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the resort, facilitating connectivity with loved ones, and a 15% discount on selected spa treatments at the award-winning Shine Spa for Sheraton, where tranquility and rejuvenation await.
Located near Male and celebrated as one of the finest family resorts in the Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa promises a harmonious blend of luxury, adventure, and family-friendly amenities. Guests are invited to forge enduring memories this Diwali amidst the splendour of paradise, whether through basking in the Maldivian beauty or embracing the festive spirit.
With its vibrant Diwali celebrations and comprehensive All-Inclusive package, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa stands as the ultimate destination for families and couples seeking an idyllic getaway during this festive season.
Entertainment
Perfect wellness getaway: Amyra Dastur’s rejuvenating stay at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort recently hosted Indian actress and model Amyra Dastur, who took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a wellness retreat in the Maldives. Renowned for her roles in Bollywood Hindi and Tamil cinema, as well as her international debut alongside Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga, Amyra embraced the resort’s holistic approach to well-being, balancing relaxation, fitness, and exploration.
During her stay, Dastur enjoyed the tranquil setting of her spacious Overwater Villa with Pool, offering stunning ocean views and luxurious comfort, including Westin’s signature Heavenly Bed™, ensuring a restful night’s sleep after active days. She maintained her fitness routine by utilising the resort’s wellness facilities, frequently visiting the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, equipped with modern training equipment. She also rekindled her love for running through the resort’s signature RunWESTIN™ program, taking in the scenic island routes. To end her days, she participated in Sunset Yoga sessions alongside her best friend and other guests.
Dining was a delight for Dastur, as she enjoyed nourishing meals at the resort’s various restaurants. She dined at Island Kitchen, which offered Maldivian Night accompanied by a Boduberu performance, savoured the pan-Asian flavours at Hawker, and indulged in Japanese specialties at The Pearl. However, her most treasured experiences were exploring the vibrant marine life. Just steps from her villa, she encountered turtles on her trip to Turtle Island and had a memorable visit to Hanifaru Bay, where she witnessed majestic manta rays, a highlight of her stay.
After her ocean adventures, Dastur took advantage of the resort’s recovery and relaxation amenities. The Hyperice massage gear, provided through Westin’s Gear Lending program, helped ease muscle stiffness, while the soothing Sleep Well Lavender Balm provided a perfect balance of relaxation.
Commenting on her stay, Dastur said, “The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has been the perfect retreat for balancing my wellness goals with pure relaxation. From the beautiful marine life to the exceptional wellness offerings and services, this place has truly recharged my mind and body. I leave with unforgettable experiences and total rejuvenation.”
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is a 25-minute seaplane journey from Malé. With its thoughtfully designed wellness programs, it serves as an ideal destination for couples, families, or groups of friends seeking relaxation and adventure during Diwali and the festive holidays.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort celebrated in Fodor’s esteemed 2025 Hotel rankings
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been named by Fodor’s Travel in the publication’s prestigious Fodor’s Finest Hotels List for 2025, recognising the resort as one of the world’s most exceptional luxury properties. This highly coveted honour highlights The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli’s commitment to providing unparalleled service, extraordinary guest experiences, and a stunning resort amidst natural surroundings.
The Fodor’s Finest Hotels List is an annual selection curated by Fodor’s Travel editors that celebrates the top hotels worldwide. After compiling insights and opinions from over 750 global experts and reviewing thousands of properties, the publication determined that The St. Regis Maldives is one of the 100 best hotels in the world.
Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, expressed pride in the recognition, stating, “We are honoured to be included in Fodor’s Finest Hotels List 2025. We are proud to be recognised on a global stage alongside such a distinguished group of hotels that exemplify the very best in hospitality.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private natural island, immersing travellers in an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expressions of luxury and sophistication. Nestled in an untouched tropical landscape adorned with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.
