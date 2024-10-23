Diwali festivities and all-inclusive luxury at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, renowned as one of the premier family resorts in the Maldives, beckons travellers to immerse themselves in the enchanting ambiance of Diwali within a tropical haven. This year, the resort offers a dazzling Diwali celebration alongside an exclusive All-Inclusive package, ensuring guests can luxuriate in opulence, familial delight, and festive merriment.

Commencing on November 1st, 2024, the Diwali festivities feature a bespoke array of events crafted to immerse guests in the cultural tapestry and traditions of the Festival of Lights. The day commences with a revitalising session of Surya Namaskara at the Yoga Pavilion, where the sunrise casts an ethereal glow over this ancient practice, fostering harmony between mind and body. Adventurers can partake in a group snorkelling excursion, delving into the vibrant marine life in the crystalline waters encircling the resort’s private island.

For those inclined towards sensory indulgence, the late morning offers a hands-on coffee scrub-making session by the main poolside, enabling guests to concoct their own natural body scrubs ideal for relaxation and pampering. The afternoon unfolds with a visit to the special henna station on Kakuni Beach, where intricate designs capture the essence of Diwali’s splendour and jubilation. As dusk descends, guests are invited to the Anchorage Bar for ‘Rhythms of Diwali,’ a captivating cultural dance performance that showcases the vivacity and traditions of this festive season.

A culinary pinnacle awaits with the Special Diwali Dinner at Masala Hut, the esteemed Indian restaurant at Sheraton Maldives. Here, guests savour an exquisite feast of authentic Indian flavours meticulously crafted by skilled chefs to encapsulate the essence of Diwali. The rich aromas, vibrant spices, and colourful dishes transport diners on a sensory journey to the heart of India, ensuring this dinner remains an unforgettable highlight of their Diwali experience.

In tandem with the festivities, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa presents its exclusive All-Inclusive offer, meticulously designed to provide a stress-free and indulgent holiday experience. The package encompasses daily buffet breakfasts and dinners at Feast Restaurant, with an option for a three-course à la carte lunch at selected venues. Guests seeking elevated dining experiences can utilise a USD 60 dining credit per person at Baan Thai, renowned for its exquisite Thai cuisine, or at Sea Salt, offering an intimate oceanfront dining experience.

Beyond culinary delights, the All-Inclusive package offers unlimited beverages from a curated selection that includes soft drinks, fresh juices, beers, and a variety of wines by the glass, ensuring guests can savour refreshing drinks throughout their stay. Water enthusiasts can enjoy complimentary access to snorkelling gear, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and tennis courts, all facilitating boundless opportunities for exploration and relaxation.

The offer further includes complimentary shared speedboat transfers to and from Velana International Airport, ensuring seamless transportation upon arrival and departure. Guests also benefit from complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the resort, facilitating connectivity with loved ones, and a 15% discount on selected spa treatments at the award-winning Shine Spa for Sheraton, where tranquility and rejuvenation await.

Located near Male and celebrated as one of the finest family resorts in the Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa promises a harmonious blend of luxury, adventure, and family-friendly amenities. Guests are invited to forge enduring memories this Diwali amidst the splendour of paradise, whether through basking in the Maldivian beauty or embracing the festive spirit.

With its vibrant Diwali celebrations and comprehensive All-Inclusive package, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa stands as the ultimate destination for families and couples seeking an idyllic getaway during this festive season.