Perfect wellness getaway: Amyra Dastur’s rejuvenating stay at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort recently hosted Indian actress and model Amyra Dastur, who took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a wellness retreat in the Maldives. Renowned for her roles in Bollywood Hindi and Tamil cinema, as well as her international debut alongside Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga, Amyra embraced the resort’s holistic approach to well-being, balancing relaxation, fitness, and exploration.

During her stay, Dastur enjoyed the tranquil setting of her spacious Overwater Villa with Pool, offering stunning ocean views and luxurious comfort, including Westin’s signature Heavenly Bed™, ensuring a restful night’s sleep after active days. She maintained her fitness routine by utilising the resort’s wellness facilities, frequently visiting the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, equipped with modern training equipment. She also rekindled her love for running through the resort’s signature RunWESTIN™ program, taking in the scenic island routes. To end her days, she participated in Sunset Yoga sessions alongside her best friend and other guests.

Dining was a delight for Dastur, as she enjoyed nourishing meals at the resort’s various restaurants. She dined at Island Kitchen, which offered Maldivian Night accompanied by a Boduberu performance, savoured the pan-Asian flavours at Hawker, and indulged in Japanese specialties at The Pearl. However, her most treasured experiences were exploring the vibrant marine life. Just steps from her villa, she encountered turtles on her trip to Turtle Island and had a memorable visit to Hanifaru Bay, where she witnessed majestic manta rays, a highlight of her stay.

After her ocean adventures, Dastur took advantage of the resort’s recovery and relaxation amenities. The Hyperice massage gear, provided through Westin’s Gear Lending program, helped ease muscle stiffness, while the soothing Sleep Well Lavender Balm provided a perfect balance of relaxation.

Commenting on her stay, Dastur said, “The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has been the perfect retreat for balancing my wellness goals with pure relaxation. From the beautiful marine life to the exceptional wellness offerings and services, this place has truly recharged my mind and body. I leave with unforgettable experiences and total rejuvenation.”

Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is a 25-minute seaplane journey from Malé. With its thoughtfully designed wellness programs, it serves as an ideal destination for couples, families, or groups of friends seeking relaxation and adventure during Diwali and the festive holidays.