Entertainment
Perfect wellness getaway: Amyra Dastur’s rejuvenating stay at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort recently hosted Indian actress and model Amyra Dastur, who took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a wellness retreat in the Maldives. Renowned for her roles in Bollywood Hindi and Tamil cinema, as well as her international debut alongside Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga, Amyra embraced the resort’s holistic approach to well-being, balancing relaxation, fitness, and exploration.
During her stay, Dastur enjoyed the tranquil setting of her spacious Overwater Villa with Pool, offering stunning ocean views and luxurious comfort, including Westin’s signature Heavenly Bed™, ensuring a restful night’s sleep after active days. She maintained her fitness routine by utilising the resort’s wellness facilities, frequently visiting the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, equipped with modern training equipment. She also rekindled her love for running through the resort’s signature RunWESTIN™ program, taking in the scenic island routes. To end her days, she participated in Sunset Yoga sessions alongside her best friend and other guests.
Dining was a delight for Dastur, as she enjoyed nourishing meals at the resort’s various restaurants. She dined at Island Kitchen, which offered Maldivian Night accompanied by a Boduberu performance, savoured the pan-Asian flavours at Hawker, and indulged in Japanese specialties at The Pearl. However, her most treasured experiences were exploring the vibrant marine life. Just steps from her villa, she encountered turtles on her trip to Turtle Island and had a memorable visit to Hanifaru Bay, where she witnessed majestic manta rays, a highlight of her stay.
After her ocean adventures, Dastur took advantage of the resort’s recovery and relaxation amenities. The Hyperice massage gear, provided through Westin’s Gear Lending program, helped ease muscle stiffness, while the soothing Sleep Well Lavender Balm provided a perfect balance of relaxation.
Commenting on her stay, Dastur said, “The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has been the perfect retreat for balancing my wellness goals with pure relaxation. From the beautiful marine life to the exceptional wellness offerings and services, this place has truly recharged my mind and body. I leave with unforgettable experiences and total rejuvenation.”
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is a 25-minute seaplane journey from Malé. With its thoughtfully designed wellness programs, it serves as an ideal destination for couples, families, or groups of friends seeking relaxation and adventure during Diwali and the festive holidays.
Celebration
Tropical bliss awaits: celebrate Diwali like never before at Kandima Maldives
Get ready to light up Diwali like never before at Kandima Maldives, the ultimate tropical paradise. This year, guests are invited to join in an #AnythingButOrdinary celebration filled with joy, love, and unforgettable experiences that embody the spirit of the Festival of Lights in a tropical island setting.
As families and friends come together to celebrate this cherished festival, Kandima encourages immersion in a unique celebration that goes beyond the traditional. Guests can picture themselves surrounded by swaying palms and crystal-clear blue waters, basking in the warmth of Maldivian hospitality while indulging in a range of vibrant activities and festive feasts designed to create lasting memories.
From October 10th to 25th, 2024, Kandima Maldives presents an exclusive flash sale, offering the chance to celebrate Diwali in paradise with incredible savings of up to 64% on all room types. Whether seeking a quick getaway or a longer retreat, this is an opportunity for loved ones to gather and experience the magic of Diwali in a stunning tropical setting.
The celebration kicks off with an array of spectacular offers for stays from October 10, 2024, to April 30, 2025. The deals start with an astounding 64% off for stays from October 10 to 31, followed by 60% off from November 1 to December 26, and a special 50% off for stays between December 27 and January 10 (minimum 5-night stay required). Discounts return with another 60% off from January 11 to April 30.
Additionally, guests can enjoy exclusive perks during their stay, including 50% off on domestic transfers for stays of four nights or more between October 10 and 31. They can look forward to an enchanting sunset cruise for two, as well as a rejuvenating 30-minute spa session to melt away the stresses of everyday life.
Kandima takes the festivities up a notch from October 31 to November 1, 2024, with an exciting lineup of dining experiences and wellness activities. Celebrations will begin with a spectacular Diwali buffet dinner at Flavour on October 31, featuring a live dessert station brimming with traditional sweets. On November 1, guests can indulge in a festive breakfast at Zest, followed by an Indian street food-inspired lunch at Flavour, and end the day with a lavish dinner complete with a welcome sweet yoghurt drink and live dessert action.
The fun continues with a blissful wellness experience featuring a 60-minute Ayurvedic massage and a 30-minute Indian head massage to rejuvenate the body and soul. Adventure seekers can embrace the thrill of water sports with 50% off, while creative souls can participate in a Rangoli competition at Aroma Café. Guests can dance the night away at Bollywood Night at Breeze Bar, and little ones can get creative in a fun Rangoli-making class at the Kids Club.
This Diwali, Kandima Maldives is more than just a destination; it is a celebration of love, light, and the joy of togetherness. Guests can create cherished memories with their loved ones in a breathtaking tropical setting, surrounded by the beauty and warmth of Maldivian culture.
Celebration
SO/ Maldives transforms into stylish Halloween wonderland with exciting activities
SO/ Maldives is preparing to kick off the Halloween season with a stylish and innovative celebration. Drawing inspiration from the resort’s signature blend of fashion, creativity, and playfulness, the island’s runway will be transformed into a chic Halloween destination. Combining eerie elegance with tropical sophistication, every moment promises to be a visual delight, perfect for capturing on Instagram.
The celebration includes a range of engaging activities, such as “Trick or Treat” experiences, a Halloween Runway fashion show, and movie nights under the stars. Guests will be able to create lasting memories amid the natural beauty of the Maldives’ tropical paradise.
At The Nest:
- Photography Class: Children will have the opportunity to learn the basics of photography in an interactive and fun class, guided by professional photographers. They’ll explore composition, lighting, and storytelling while enjoying a hands-on experience.
- Ghostly Crafts: A Halloween-themed crafting session will allow kids to create spooky decorations and themed art, encouraging them to unleash their creativity while celebrating the spirit of the holiday.
- Boo Bash Cookie Decoration: This delightful gathering invites guests of all ages to decorate Halloween-inspired cookies. It’s a perfect combination of artistic fun and delicious treats.
- Fun Play & Spooky Party: A day of fun and spooky excitement awaits, with playful activities designed for children. Costumes are encouraged, adding to the festive atmosphere, and the day promises laughter, surprises, and creative play.
At Lazuli Pool:
- Fang Club Pool Fitness: Guests can elevate their energy with a holiday-inspired fitness session by the pool, where wellness meets Halloween fun.
At the Arrival Pavilion:
- Trick or Treat & Halloween Runway Fashion Show: The spotlight will be on guests as they take to the runway to showcase their festive costumes. Whether playful or chic, each outfit will tell its own unique story.
Exclusive Offers:
- 50% Off Spooky Cocktails & Beverages: Guests can enjoy Halloween-themed cocktails and beverages at half price, expertly crafted to complement the festive mood.
- Halloween Movie Under the Stars: A relaxing outdoor movie experience will be offered, complete with drinks and delicacies from Lazuli Bar, providing the perfect end to a day of Halloween festivities.
SO/ Maldives aims to provide a memorable Halloween experience for everyone, whether they are seeking a family-friendly holiday, a romantic escape, or a glamorous getaway with friends. From adventurous activities to luxurious relaxation, the resort promises a celebration filled with unforgettable moments and lasting memories.
Celebration
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils ‘Enchanting Elements’ festive programme for holiday season
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 festive season programme, ‘The Enchanting Elements of Festive.’ From December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, guests are invited to experience a series of luxurious, awe-inspiring, and entertaining events that promise an unforgettable holiday celebration in the heart of the Maldives.
The 2024 festive programme is inspired by the elements of fire, water, earth, and air, creating a magical holiday atmosphere where every moment feels like an adventure. The entire island will be transformed into a festive wonderland, with activities and events designed for all ages. Families, couples, and friends alike will immerse themselves in the holiday spirit, surrounded by the pristine lagoon and stunning surroundings of Sirru Fen Fushi in Shaviyani Atoll.
One of the programme’s highlights is a spectacular “Fire & Earth” Gala Dinner on Christmas Eve, set on the beach under the stars. This barefoot celebration offers an exquisite buffet of flame-grilled dishes, live entertainment by the renowned 5-piece band “Limestone,” and magical performances, making it an unforgettable evening. The festivities continue with events like the Pirates Sirru Pool Party, where guests of all ages can enjoy an afternoon of treasure hunts and island fun.
For those seeking a more serene experience, the resort’s Rooftop Stargazing event provides the opportunity to explore the Maldivian night sky and learn about the ancient art of star navigation. Meanwhile, food and wine enthusiasts can indulge in an exclusive Champagne Dinner, a lavish culinary experience paired with the finest vintages of Louis Roederer Cristal.
As the year comes to an end, Sirru Fen Fushi invites guests to ring in the New Year with its “Masquerade of Ocean Blues” Countdown Party. This grand beachfront celebration will feature live music by Limestone, captivating performances, and a breathtaking fireworks display, welcoming 2025 in spectacular fashion.
Throughout the festive season, the resort’s award-winning Arufen Spa will offer exclusive wellness treatments, including a seasonal gingerbread scrub, allowing guests to rejuvenate in the tranquil island setting. Adventurous guests can also enjoy a variety of water sports, from turtle snorkelling to jet skiing, ensuring that every moment at Sirru Fen Fushi is filled with excitement.
General Manager Lukasz Prendke expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming festivities, stating, “Our unique blend of luxury, island charm, and festive entertainment ensures that every guest will leave with cherished memories of an extraordinary holiday in paradise.”
Sirru Fen Fushi welcomes travellers from around the world to celebrate this festive season in a setting where the spirit of the holidays blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the Maldives, offering a truly magical escape.
