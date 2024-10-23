Awards
Constance Halaveli and Moofushi dominate World Luxury Hotel Awards
Constance Hotels & Resorts, celebrated for its elegance and exceptional service, achieved remarkable success at the 18th World Luxury Hotel Awards. Among its most notable achievements were the prestigious accolades won by its properties in the Maldives.
Constance Halaveli, Maldives secured several significant awards:
- Luxury Family Beach Resort – Regional Winner
- Luxury Private Beach Villa – Global Winner
- Luxury Private Villa – Global Winner
- Luxury Water Villa Resort – Continent Winner
Constance Moofushi, Maldives also stood out with the following distinctions:
- Best Scenic Environment – Continent Winner
- Luxury All-Inclusive Resort – Regional Winner
- Luxury Eco Hotel – Continent Winner
These prestigious recognitions underscore Constance Hotels & Resorts’ dedication to delivering unparalleled service and creating unforgettable experiences in the Maldives, cementing its position as a leading luxury destination in the region.
Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives celebrates global recognition as one of the Top 100 Luxury Destinations
Ifuru Island Maldives has been selected as one of the Top 100 Luxury Hotels and Resorts of the World 2024 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights the resort’s commitment to excellence, exceptional service, and providing an unparalleled luxury experience.
Luxury Lifestyle Awards celebrates the finest in the hospitality industry by recognising companies that exemplify the “Best of the Best.” The selection process involves a thorough evaluation from various industry sources, focusing on reputation, credibility, and brand awareness. Ifuru Island Maldives distinguished itself with its superior quality and excellence, earning a place in this elite group.
Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, expressed the resort’s pride in receiving the award, stating, “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently strive to provide our guests with an unforgettable experience. We are committed to maintaining our high standards and continuing to elevate the luxury hospitality experience.”
As the resort celebrates this achievement, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences that create lasting memories. Ifuru Island Maldives looks forward to welcoming guests from around the world and continuing to raise the bar in luxury hospitality.
Since its opening in September 2023, Ifuru Island Maldives offers 147 sunset suites and villas, along with 6 diverse dining options, including 2 signature restaurants and 4 bars, providing a 24-hour premium All-Inclusive experience. The resort is also home to the Maldives’ first permanent Skydive Dropzone, where guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the islands from above.
In addition, Ifuru Island has announced the launch of Season Two for Skydiving, set to begin in December 2024. This exciting addition further enhances the resort’s adventure offerings, solidifying Ifuru Island as a premier destination for both relaxation and thrilling experiences.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort celebrated in Fodor’s esteemed 2025 Hotel rankings
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been named by Fodor’s Travel in the publication’s prestigious Fodor’s Finest Hotels List for 2025, recognising the resort as one of the world’s most exceptional luxury properties. This highly coveted honour highlights The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli’s commitment to providing unparalleled service, extraordinary guest experiences, and a stunning resort amidst natural surroundings.
The Fodor’s Finest Hotels List is an annual selection curated by Fodor’s Travel editors that celebrates the top hotels worldwide. After compiling insights and opinions from over 750 global experts and reviewing thousands of properties, the publication determined that The St. Regis Maldives is one of the 100 best hotels in the world.
Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, expressed pride in the recognition, stating, “We are honoured to be included in Fodor’s Finest Hotels List 2025. We are proud to be recognised on a global stage alongside such a distinguished group of hotels that exemplify the very best in hospitality.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private natural island, immersing travellers in an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expressions of luxury and sophistication. Nestled in an untouched tropical landscape adorned with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.
Awards
Reethi Beach Resort receives HolidayCheck 2024 Award
Reethi Beach Resort has once again been honoured with the HolidayCheck 2024 Award, marking yet another milestone in its journey to deliver exceptional holiday experiences. This coveted accolade serves as a testament to the positive reviews, heartfelt recommendations, and unwavering support from valued guests. The award celebrates excellence in hospitality and is based entirely on guest feedback, making it one of the most significant honours within the travel industry.
HolidayCheck, the leading hotel review platform in Europe, selects the winners of the HolidayCheck Award based on genuine guest reviews and experiences. Receiving this recognition in 2024 reaffirms the commitment of the entire Reethi Beach Resort team to creating memorable experiences and exceeding expectations.
On behalf of Reethi Beach Resort, heartfelt gratitude is extended to all guests for their trust and continued loyalty. Their positive comments and appreciation of the service inspire the resort to reach new heights of hospitality. The resort is honoured to be part of guests’ travel memories and looks forward to welcoming them back to its island paradise.
A special thanks also goes to the dedicated staff. Their passion, hard work, and constant attention to detail make Reethi Beach Resort a standout destination. Whether ensuring the rooms are pristine, serving with warm smiles, or going above and beyond to personalise every guest experience, the team’s efforts make this recognition possible. They are the heart of Reethi Beach Resort, and this award reflects their dedication.
This win solidifies Reethi Beach Resort’s reputation as a leading destination in the Maldives, offering not only breathtaking natural beauty but also an unwavering commitment to sustainability, outstanding service, and guest satisfaction.
Trending
-
Drink1 week ago
From garden to glass: Milaidhoo Maldives elevates cocktails with freshly sourced ingredients
-
Business1 week ago
Maldives makes export of baled PET waste for recycling with support from The Coca-Cola Foundation
-
Business6 days ago
Atmosphere Core appoints Maurice Van Den Bosch as GM of RAAYA by Atmosphere, Milan Mookerjee as VP of Human Resources
-
Awards1 week ago
Niyama Private Islands named one of the best by Condé Nast Traveler
-
Awards1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives earns top honours at Condé Nast and LUXE Global Awards
-
Celebration1 week ago
Magical Halloween fun for kids at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
-
Cooking1 week ago
Dusit Thani Maldives launches SALA: new vegan dining experience
-
Cooking6 days ago
Coco Collection hosts Chef Pepi Anevski for limited-time sushi experience