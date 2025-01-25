Le Méridien Maldives sets benchmark in sustainability with Green Globe recognition

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has achieved the prestigious Green Globe Certification, highlighting its dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility. This recognition demonstrates the resort’s ongoing efforts to coexist harmoniously with the natural beauty of the Lhaviyani Atoll while offering guest experiences that foster environmental awareness.

Green Globe, a leading global certification program for the travel and tourism industry, assesses organisations based on 44 certification criteria and over 380 compliance indicators. These stringent standards ensure that certified properties adhere to the highest international benchmarks for economic, social, and environmental sustainability.

The resort has seamlessly integrated eco-conscious practices throughout its operations, providing guests with unique opportunities to engage with the environment. Through the Marine Conservation Hub, visitors can participate in marine conservation initiatives and join the immersive ‘Marine Master’ program, part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy. Guided by the resort’s resident marine biologist, this program offers interactive conservation modules such as Reef Explorer, Turtle Quest, and Build A Coral Reef. These activities allow participants to gain a deeper understanding of the Maldives’ fragile ecosystems while actively contributing to their preservation. For younger guests, the Kids Hub offers environmental education programs designed to nurture a greater appreciation for the natural world.

A key aspect of the resort’s sustainability efforts is its 430-square-meter hydroponic greenhouse, one of the largest in the Maldives. The greenhouse produces 30 kilograms of pesticide-free vegetables daily using recycled rainwater and innovative farming techniques. Guests can enjoy farm-to-table dining at The Harvest Table or participate in the Family Foraging program, which combines interactive culinary activities with lessons in sustainable living.

Energy efficiency and resource conservation are at the core of the resort’s sustainability initiatives. Solar installations generating 548 kWp contribute to a 20% annual reduction in diesel consumption. Additionally, water-saving measures, such as tap aerators and wastewater recycling for landscaping, help minimise the resort’s environmental impact.

The resort actively works to protect native vegetation, mangrove ecosystems, and coral reefs, ensuring the preservation of these critical habitats. Its onsite bottling plant eliminates the need for 225,000 plastic bottles annually, while eco-composting systems transform organic waste into nutrient-rich fertiliser, promoting a circular approach to resource management.

Thomas Schult, General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, described the Green Globe Certification as a testament to the resort’s commitment to sustainability. “By embedding eco-friendly practices into our guest experiences, we aim to inspire meaningful connections with the environment while safeguarding it for future generations,” he stated.

Situated on the private island of Thilamaafushi in the Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers a tranquil retreat where timeless European elegance meets the natural splendour of the Maldives. Featuring overwater and beach villas, diverse dining experiences, cultural immersion opportunities, and family-friendly activities, the resort combines a commitment to sustainability with the art of travel, providing an unmatched escape that celebrates both the environment and meaningful guest connections.