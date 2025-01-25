Featured
Luxury and love at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa welcomes couples to experience an enchanting romantic retreat on a private island surrounded by pristine azure waters. Situated on Vagaru Island in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, this exclusive resort provides an idyllic haven for those seeking a memorable and intimate getaway.
The resort offers an unparalleled stay, complete with a dedicated personal butler (Thakuru), poolside breakfasts, and romantic beachfront dining against breathtaking sunset backdrops. With personalised service and indulgent experiences, couples are invited to create lasting memories and celebrate their love in a truly magical setting.
Throughout February, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa encourages guests to immerse themselves in moments of romance amidst the stunning turquoise waters. The resort boasts five dining venues, three full-service bars, a wine room with over 1,200 labels, and bespoke destination dining experiences. Couples can savour a culturally rich Boduberu dinner on the beach, featuring traditional Maldivian drumming performances, or enjoy signature couple’s spa treatments at Spa by JW.
Spa by JW offers an intimate setting for couples to unwind together with pampering treatments such as ‘The Power of Touch,’ designed to strengthen connection through therapeutic touch. Guests can craft personalised body scrubs and enjoy a soothing massage, complemented by luxurious spa suites equipped with steam baths, plunge pools, and ocean vistas.
Culinary offerings at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa provide extraordinary dining experiences that celebrate love and togetherness. Romantic beachside dinners under the stars, wine-pairing meals, and exclusive menus elevate every meal into a cherished memory.
The resort’s Boduberu beach dinner allows couples to indulge in Maldivian culture while dining to the rhythmic beats of traditional drums. For a unique dining concept, RIHA presents a private eight-course menu curated by Chef Rohit Agarwal around a sunken outdoor Tandoor & Tawa, blending regional flavours for an unforgettable culinary journey.
Wine enthusiasts can explore the extensive collection in the Wine Room at Aailaa, the resort’s all-day dining venue, which features over 300 wines, ensuring the perfect pairing for any meal.
The resort features a selection of romantic accommodations, including overwater and beach pool villas. Guests can choose sunrise or sunset views and elevate their stay with options like floating breakfasts. Each villa, blending modern luxury with unobtrusive design, ensures privacy and tranquility.
Beach Pool Villas, surrounded by lush greenery, offer private beach access and ample space for ultimate seclusion, while Overwater Pool Villas provide wooden decks, private pools, and stunning ocean views. Each villa spans 248 square meters and includes a king-sized bed, private pool, and a serene ambiance designed for romance.
Couples can enhance their stay with the ‘Romantic Retreat’ package, featuring personalised Thakuru service, floating breakfasts, destination dining, spa treatments, yoga sessions, and a 30-minute photography session. This offer includes complimentary daily breakfasts and dinners, with a starting rate of USD 1,200++ per night for a minimum of three nights. The package is available for stays until December 20, 2025.
Featured
Le Méridien Maldives sets benchmark in sustainability with Green Globe recognition
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has achieved the prestigious Green Globe Certification, highlighting its dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility. This recognition demonstrates the resort’s ongoing efforts to coexist harmoniously with the natural beauty of the Lhaviyani Atoll while offering guest experiences that foster environmental awareness.
Green Globe, a leading global certification program for the travel and tourism industry, assesses organisations based on 44 certification criteria and over 380 compliance indicators. These stringent standards ensure that certified properties adhere to the highest international benchmarks for economic, social, and environmental sustainability.
The resort has seamlessly integrated eco-conscious practices throughout its operations, providing guests with unique opportunities to engage with the environment. Through the Marine Conservation Hub, visitors can participate in marine conservation initiatives and join the immersive ‘Marine Master’ program, part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy. Guided by the resort’s resident marine biologist, this program offers interactive conservation modules such as Reef Explorer, Turtle Quest, and Build A Coral Reef. These activities allow participants to gain a deeper understanding of the Maldives’ fragile ecosystems while actively contributing to their preservation. For younger guests, the Kids Hub offers environmental education programs designed to nurture a greater appreciation for the natural world.
A key aspect of the resort’s sustainability efforts is its 430-square-meter hydroponic greenhouse, one of the largest in the Maldives. The greenhouse produces 30 kilograms of pesticide-free vegetables daily using recycled rainwater and innovative farming techniques. Guests can enjoy farm-to-table dining at The Harvest Table or participate in the Family Foraging program, which combines interactive culinary activities with lessons in sustainable living.
Energy efficiency and resource conservation are at the core of the resort’s sustainability initiatives. Solar installations generating 548 kWp contribute to a 20% annual reduction in diesel consumption. Additionally, water-saving measures, such as tap aerators and wastewater recycling for landscaping, help minimise the resort’s environmental impact.
The resort actively works to protect native vegetation, mangrove ecosystems, and coral reefs, ensuring the preservation of these critical habitats. Its onsite bottling plant eliminates the need for 225,000 plastic bottles annually, while eco-composting systems transform organic waste into nutrient-rich fertiliser, promoting a circular approach to resource management.
Thomas Schult, General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, described the Green Globe Certification as a testament to the resort’s commitment to sustainability. “By embedding eco-friendly practices into our guest experiences, we aim to inspire meaningful connections with the environment while safeguarding it for future generations,” he stated.
Situated on the private island of Thilamaafushi in the Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers a tranquil retreat where timeless European elegance meets the natural splendour of the Maldives. Featuring overwater and beach villas, diverse dining experiences, cultural immersion opportunities, and family-friendly activities, the resort combines a commitment to sustainability with the art of travel, providing an unmatched escape that celebrates both the environment and meaningful guest connections.
Featured
From Grey Herons to Asian Koels: birdwatcher’s haven at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
The Maldives, celebrated for its sun, sand, and sea, also offers a mesmerising encounter with nature’s avian marvels. Within the picturesque landscapes of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives, waterbirds such as the Grey Heron and the Asian Koel add a lively and enchanting touch to the serene environment. These feathered inhabitants not only captivate the eyes but also elevate the ambiance, creating an immersive blend of luxury and nature.
A quintessential symbol of the Maldives, the Grey Heron, locally known as Maakanaa, graces the shores of the resorts with its tranquil presence. Frequently seen wading through the shallows, these elegant birds move with a calm poise that mirrors the serenity of their surroundings. At dawn and dusk, their silhouettes against the soft hues of the Maldivian sky add a touch of ethereal beauty. Those fortunate enough to witness a Grey Heron in mid-flight are often left in awe of its impressive wingspan, a memory that lingers long after the experience.
Renowned for its unmistakable melodious call, the Asian Koel infuses the resorts with a soothing soundtrack to peaceful mornings. Steeped in Maldivian culture, the Koel is regarded as a symbol of good fortune, further enhancing its charm. The male Koel, with its glossy black feathers and striking red eyes, captivates the eye, while the female, adorned in patterned brown and white plumage, offers a complementary beauty. Together, these birds contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of the resorts, delighting guests with their dynamic presence.
The White-breasted Waterhen, full of energy and character, adds a playful charm to the waterbodies scattered across the resorts. Distinguished by its white underbelly and contrasting dark plumage, this lively bird is often spotted darting near ponds and marshy areas. Its energetic movements and vibrant calls bring a sense of joy and liveliness to nature walks, offering an entertaining glimpse into the bustling world of these feathered residents.
Although pigeons are a common sight worldwide, the serene backdrop of the Maldives elevates their presence, making them feel special. Their gentle cooing blends harmoniously with the natural surroundings, creating a calming rhythm throughout the day. Meanwhile, the elegant egrets, often seen foraging along the water’s edge, add a touch of grace to the scenic landscapes. Whether perched amid the lush greenery or soaring over the lagoons, these birds embody the seamless coexistence of luxury and nature at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives.
For those eager to witness these avian wonders firsthand, a leisurely morning walk through the resorts’ natural landscapes, paddling along the lagoons, or simply relaxing on the beachfront with binoculars offers an ideal opportunity. Early mornings and late afternoons are particularly suited for spotting these birds as they go about their day. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in this unique harmony of nature and indulgence – an adventure that promises unforgettable memories.
Featured
Ifuru Island Resort launches exclusive Fanatics Program for ultimate guest rewards
Ifuru Island Resort has announced the launch of the Ifuru Fanatics Program, a new membership initiative designed to reward its valued guests. This program aims to enhance every aspect of the guest experience, combining luxury, exclusivity, and unforgettable moments into a seamless offering. Whether catering to seasoned travellers or first-time visitors to the island paradise, the Ifuru Fanatics Program is designed to make each stay extraordinary.
Program members will enjoy a range of benefits designed to elevate their visit from the moment of arrival. Guests are welcomed with a complimentary bottle of Prosecco and a personalised welcome card from the General Manager, setting the tone for a memorable stay. Members are also eligible for one-level suite or villa upgrades, subject to availability, and can take advantage of early check-in and late check-out privileges, allowing them to make the most of their time on the island.
The program also provides significant savings, with members receiving discounts of up to 50% on future bookings, spa treatments, and dining experiences. Guests can indulge in jet-lag massages, explore the lagoon with dive sessions, or enjoy floating canapé and cocktail experiences. Premium membership tiers offer even more exclusive perks, such as private romantic dinners, Island Wedding Ceremony packages, and generous resort credits for activities and services.
The Ifuru Fanatics Program features four membership tiers: Basic, Turquoise, Blue, and Pink. Each tier offers progressively luxurious benefits. Turquoise members enjoy curated privileges, while Blue members gain access to enhanced experiences, such as private cocktail sessions and Japanese Teppanyaki dinners. Pink members, the highest tier, receive complimentary two-night stays in luxurious suites, private beach dinners, and credits of up to $500 for the Dive Center. Each tier is tailored to different preferences, ensuring a personalised and memorable experience for every guest.
Membership in the Ifuru Fanatics Program is exclusively available to guests who book directly through the Ifuru Island Maldives website, the official Ifuru app, or by contacting the resort’s reservations team. These exclusive benefits are not offered for bookings made through third-party platforms, ensuring members receive the most direct and personalised service.
