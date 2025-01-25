Luxury and love at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa welcomes couples to experience an enchanting romantic retreat on a private island surrounded by pristine azure waters. Situated on Vagaru Island in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, this exclusive resort provides an idyllic haven for those seeking a memorable and intimate getaway.

The resort offers an unparalleled stay, complete with a dedicated personal butler (Thakuru), poolside breakfasts, and romantic beachfront dining against breathtaking sunset backdrops. With personalised service and indulgent experiences, couples are invited to create lasting memories and celebrate their love in a truly magical setting.

Throughout February, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa encourages guests to immerse themselves in moments of romance amidst the stunning turquoise waters. The resort boasts five dining venues, three full-service bars, a wine room with over 1,200 labels, and bespoke destination dining experiences. Couples can savour a culturally rich Boduberu dinner on the beach, featuring traditional Maldivian drumming performances, or enjoy signature couple’s spa treatments at Spa by JW.

Spa by JW offers an intimate setting for couples to unwind together with pampering treatments such as ‘The Power of Touch,’ designed to strengthen connection through therapeutic touch. Guests can craft personalised body scrubs and enjoy a soothing massage, complemented by luxurious spa suites equipped with steam baths, plunge pools, and ocean vistas.

Culinary offerings at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa provide extraordinary dining experiences that celebrate love and togetherness. Romantic beachside dinners under the stars, wine-pairing meals, and exclusive menus elevate every meal into a cherished memory.

The resort’s Boduberu beach dinner allows couples to indulge in Maldivian culture while dining to the rhythmic beats of traditional drums. For a unique dining concept, RIHA presents a private eight-course menu curated by Chef Rohit Agarwal around a sunken outdoor Tandoor & Tawa, blending regional flavours for an unforgettable culinary journey.

Wine enthusiasts can explore the extensive collection in the Wine Room at Aailaa, the resort’s all-day dining venue, which features over 300 wines, ensuring the perfect pairing for any meal.

The resort features a selection of romantic accommodations, including overwater and beach pool villas. Guests can choose sunrise or sunset views and elevate their stay with options like floating breakfasts. Each villa, blending modern luxury with unobtrusive design, ensures privacy and tranquility.

Beach Pool Villas, surrounded by lush greenery, offer private beach access and ample space for ultimate seclusion, while Overwater Pool Villas provide wooden decks, private pools, and stunning ocean views. Each villa spans 248 square meters and includes a king-sized bed, private pool, and a serene ambiance designed for romance.

Couples can enhance their stay with the ‘Romantic Retreat’ package, featuring personalised Thakuru service, floating breakfasts, destination dining, spa treatments, yoga sessions, and a 30-minute photography session. This offer includes complimentary daily breakfasts and dinners, with a starting rate of USD 1,200++ per night for a minimum of three nights. The package is available for stays until December 20, 2025.