Celebrate Ramadan in ultimate luxury at The Nautilus Maldives

This Ramadan, The Nautilus Maldives, an award-winning private island retreat, invites guests to celebrate the sacred month through an exquisite blend of ultra-luxury, cultural heritage, and meaningful connection. The Nautilus Majlis Iftar Pop-Up offers a distinctive celebration of traditions, flavours, and the spirit of togetherness. Visitors can enjoy this exceptional experience in the privacy of their House or Residence, on the tranquil beachfront under the starlit sky, or at an exclusive sandbank retreat. Every element is meticulously designed to provide an unforgettable journey of indulgence and reflection.

At The Nautilus, time and constraints are set aside, allowing guests to embrace the sacred month of Ramadan at their own pace. Through the resort’s signature 24/7 timeless hospitality and unscripted dining concept, Ramadan celebrations are tailored to reflect personal preferences. This year, The Nautilus introduces a carefully curated Iftar menu, served within the extraordinary boho-chic elegance of the Majlis Pop-Up. Honouring tradition while offering bespoke customisation, each meal transforms into a sensory celebration of the holy month. Every detail is attentively crafted, turning dining into a meaningful and unforgettable experience that embodies the essence of Ramadan.

The Nautilus offers exclusive privileges to elevate the Ramadan journey. Guests booking a House or Residence can enjoy up to 30% off the Best Available Rate, along with 15% off treatments at Solasta Spa and 15% off water-sports at AquaNautica.

For those seeking a more indulgent escape, stays of seven nights or more include an additional 10% discount, allowing ample time to fully immerse in the serene beauty of this bohemian ultra-luxury haven. Families are warmly welcomed, with children under 12 staying and dining for free, ensuring a memorable experience for all.

The Nautilus is more than a destination—it is a sanctuary where the spirit of Ramadan is celebrated through cultural immersion, personalised experiences, and bespoke, free-spirited offerings. Beyond the luxury and indulgence, moments of reflection and reconnection are thoughtfully integrated into every aspect of the stay. This Ramadan, The Nautilus offers a retreat like no other—a place where time stands still, and every detail is crafted to elevate the journey.