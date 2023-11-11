Action
Enjoy grand slam experience with tennis icons at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island this December
This December, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island invites guests to enhance their tennis game with world-renowned professionals at the resort’s highly anticipated LT Star Event. Taking place from 05 to 13 December 2023, the annual event provides guests of all skill levels with an opportunity to practice their game against a picturesque Maldivian backdrop, with one of tennis’ most talented couples.
This year, Julia Görges, a former world #9, and will join forces with Wesley Koolhof, former world #1 in the ATP Doubles rankings and currently ranked at #3, will be taking to Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s beautiful beachside tennis court to assist guests with honing their technical skills. Guests will be expertly coached by Görges and Koolhof, who will draw on their combined decades of experience to provide valuable tips and wisdom on how to do everything from fine tune a serve to how to deliver the perfect drop shot.
The event includes individual tennis sessions with the remarkable couple, promising a truly memorable experience for any tennis fans. Whether a seasoned player aiming to refine their serve or a beginner looking to get to grips with the basics, this exciting event opens the doors to the world of tennis for everyone.
Away from the tennis courts, travellers will delight in the resort’s extensive leisure and wellness facilities. Whether it’s unwinding in between games with a therapeutic spa treatment or taking on a new challenge as they snorkel through the turquoise waters that surround the island, there’s something for everyone at this spectacular Maldivian paradise.
After a day of perfecting their serve with the help of their celebrity coaches, guests looking to boost their energy levels can do so with a delicious meal at one of the resort’s three restaurants – Kayto, the stylish Peruvian Nikkei dining destination; Shimmers, the Mediterranean beach-club inspired hotspot; or Glow, the cool beachside hangout with an internationally inspired menu – the perfect way to end a day of adrenaline-pumping activity.
Nestled amidst the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island is a luxurious haven for travellers seeking a tranquil escape. Surrounded by a breathtaking natural landscape, the resort offers 67 beach and over-water villas, each designed in a contemporary style, offering the perfect place to retreat after a tough session on the court.
For more information and to book using the Jumeirah Escapes offer, please visit: https://www.jumeirah.com/en/offers/category-offers/stay/jumeirah-maldives/jumeirah-escapes
Action
World doubles tennis ace Mate Pavic returns to Vakkaru Maldives to serve up exclusive sessions
Vakkaru Maldives is thrilled to announce the return of former World No.1 men’s doubles tennis player Mate Pavic to the luxurious island paradise. For the second time, from 9 to 11 November, Mate Pavic will be offering the resort’s guests the extraordinary opportunity to partake in an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime tennis experience.
The Croatian tennis sensation has left an indelible mark on the world of professional tennis as a former world No. 1 in doubles. He has consistently showcased his remarkable talent on the court with an impressive record of six Grand Slam championships, including triumphs at the 2018 Australian Open alongside Oliver Marach and the 2020 US Open with Bruno Soares. In 2021, he teamed up with Nikola Mektić to win the doubles title at the Wimbledon Championships and an Olympic gold medal. Most recently, he won the mixed doubles title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships with Lyudmyla Kichenok.
From 9 to 10 November 2023, Pavic will hold one exclusive tennis clinic per day for a few lucky guests who will get the rare opportunity to play and learn from the best. Additionally, Pavic will play one exhibition match against the resort’s resident coach, Miha Plesnik, on 11 November.
This second collaboration with Mate Pavic reaffirms Vakkaru’s position as one of the best destinations in the Maldives for guests looking for a world-class tennis experience. Since 2020, the resort has elevated its guest experiences with an intensive tennis programme in partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis – founded by former World No. 8 tennis player Janko Tipsarevic. The resort’s cobalt -blue courts were recently refurbished and resurfaced by the same company responsible for the Australian Open tennis courts and other international-level courts worldwide.
During his stay at the island resort, Pavic will bask in a luxurious villa with panoramic ocean views and a private infinity pool. He will also enjoy top-tier amenities and the renowned Vakkaru hospitality that the island is celebrated for, including various wellness treatments at the Merana Spa, exquisite dining options, and a chance to explore the marine wonders of Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
News
Sheraton Maldives takes lead in coral spawning research with Reefscapers
Nestled on the serene and picturesque private island of Furanafushi in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced its integral involvement in advancing the field of coral spawning research. The esteemed resort is collaborating with Reefscapers, a distinguished Maldivian marine consultancy that specializes in the vital realm of coral restoration. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, known for its commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives’ underwater world, is proud to play a pivotal role in supporting Reefscapers’ groundbreaking research endeavors.
This groundbreaking study which spans in two Atolls for two years, focuses on observing the spawning patterns of 22 species of Acropora corals, a genus highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
The research, led by Reefscapers’ marine biologists, has unveiled fascinating insights into the spawning behavior of Acropora corals in the region. The study reveals that the Maldives experiences two distinct spawning seasons throughout the year, with spawning events occurring over an extended period of eight months. The exact timing of spawning varies between species, with some corals spawning close to sunset and others later in the evening. Furthermore, the date of spawning differs between Atolls, with corals in North Male Atoll spawning earlier compared to Baa Atoll.
Coral restoration in the Maldives is of paramount importance for ecosystem recovery following previous declines due to rising ocean temperatures. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is honored to contribute to the success of this research by providing a comprehensive venue and all the necessary resources for Reefscapers.
Kate Sheridan, the resort’s marine biologist and one of the key researchers, expresses her enthusiasm about the project, stating, “Studying the spawning patterns of Acropora corals is crucial for understanding their reproductive cycles and developing effective conservation strategies. The support of the resort has been significant in the success of this research, and we are excited about the positive impact it will have on coral restoration and research efforts in the region.”
The collaborative effort with Reefscapers signifies a commitment to marine conservation. General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, Mohamed El Aghoury remarked, “We are proud to be part of a project that not only contributes to the scientific understanding of coral spawning but also aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability. This research is a testament to the positive outcomes that can be achieved through collaboration between the hospitality sector and environmental experts.”
In its continued efforts towards sustainability, the resort recently celebrated its milestones of planting over 520 coral frames, and successfully restored more than 27,000 coral colonies. Aligning with Marriott International’s “Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction”, and “Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy” initiatives, guests who stay at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa can participate in Adopt A Coral, an interactive coral-fragment plantation activity to promote reef habitats.
Read the full research paper: https://peerj.com/articles/16315/
Action
New partnership with LUX Tennis at Hurawalhi, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island
In collaboration with LUX Tennis, a company that connects current and former tennis and padel professionals with top-tier luxury resorts, Hurawalhi Maldives and Kudadoo Maldives Private Island’s offers an exclusive tennis and padel programme aimed at enhancing guests’ game development in a stunning beachfront setting.
This partnership with LUX Tennis provides personalised and high-quality coaching, practice regimens, and enjoyable tennis and padel-related events. These offerings are designed to motivate and engage guests of all ages and skill levels, encouraging them to improve their tennis and padel skills during their vacation.
Whether you prefer a private one-on-one lesson, a group session led by an experienced ATP/WTA-level coach, or participation in dynamic clinics, games, exhibitions, or tournaments, LUX Tennis has all your tennis and padel needs covered. Guests can anticipate professional coaching and a variety of tailored packages suitable for players of all skill levels. This programme caters to discerning travellers, delivering a seamless blend of sports and relaxation against the backdrop of the idyllic Maldivian scenery.
Dumitru Fosnea, a 32-year-old professional tennis player from Italy with a FITP ranking of 2.6, has a diverse background in the tennis world. He previously served as a successful LUX Tennis Professional at Pullman Almar Timi Ama Resort & Spa in Italy and has now taken on the role of LUX Tennis Professional at Hurawalhi Island Resort in the Maldives and Kudadoo Maldives Private Island. He also has coaching experience from his time at the Patricio Checkpoint Tennis Academy, catering to luxury European resorts.
Dumitru’s involvement extends to officiating at prestigious tournaments, including the Kremlin Cup and the Davis Cup. He has officiated matches involving renowned players like Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov, Daria Kasatkina, Vitaliya Diatchenko, Aslan Karatsev, and others.
With PTR certifications and a solid educational background in economics and management from Belgorod State University in Russia, Dumitru excels in both teaching and management within the tennis world.
Founded in 2017 and currently present in more than 35 properties worldwide, LUX Tennis specialises in providing personalised tennis management for their luxury resort partners. Managed by Joan Soler (Founder & CEO) and Tony Rajaobelina (Co-Founder & COO), LUX Tennis is overseeing a repertoire of former and current ATP/ WTA level tennis professionals, coaching private clients, VIP’s and celebrities, individually and at luxury resorts globally. In-depth knowledge, education, performance improvement and fun are being perfectly mixed and matched for tennis lovers globally, whether they are on holidays at luxury destinations or at their private residence.
For more information on Hurawalhi and Kuadoo, please visit hurawalhi.com and kudadoo.com, or contact reservations@hurawalhi.com and reservations@kudadoo.com.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
S Hotels & Resorts opens SO/ Maldives, its third iconic resort at CROSSROADS Maldives
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
Neha Kakkar enjoys a blissful holiday at The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives
-
Places To Go5 days ago
JA Manafaru: A luxurious oasis away from the rest
-
News1 week ago
JA Manafaru adds seaplane to ‘The Real Maldives’ experience
-
Insiders1 week ago
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives welcomes new Executive Chef Nguyen Minh Phuc
-
Action1 week ago
Fabrizio Romano to take to the field at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
-
Food1 week ago
Renowned European haute cuisine luminary, Eyck Zimmer, makes a highly-anticipated return to the Maldives
-
Action6 days ago
Ifuru Island Maldives unveils skydiving paradise: Thrill-seekers rejoice