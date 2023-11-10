World doubles tennis ace Mate Pavic returns to Vakkaru Maldives to serve up exclusive sessions

Nestled on the serene and picturesque private island of Furanafushi in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced its integral involvement in advancing the field of coral spawning research. The esteemed resort is collaborating with Reefscapers, a distinguished Maldivian marine consultancy that specializes in the vital realm of coral restoration. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, known for its commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives’ underwater world, is proud to play a pivotal role in supporting Reefscapers’ groundbreaking research endeavors.

This groundbreaking study which spans in two Atolls for two years, focuses on observing the spawning patterns of 22 species of Acropora corals, a genus highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The research, led by Reefscapers’ marine biologists, has unveiled fascinating insights into the spawning behavior of Acropora corals in the region. The study reveals that the Maldives experiences two distinct spawning seasons throughout the year, with spawning events occurring over an extended period of eight months. The exact timing of spawning varies between species, with some corals spawning close to sunset and others later in the evening. Furthermore, the date of spawning differs between Atolls, with corals in North Male Atoll spawning earlier compared to Baa Atoll.

Coral restoration in the Maldives is of paramount importance for ecosystem recovery following previous declines due to rising ocean temperatures. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is honored to contribute to the success of this research by providing a comprehensive venue and all the necessary resources for Reefscapers.

Kate Sheridan, the resort’s marine biologist and one of the key researchers, expresses her enthusiasm about the project, stating, “Studying the spawning patterns of Acropora corals is crucial for understanding their reproductive cycles and developing effective conservation strategies. The support of the resort has been significant in the success of this research, and we are excited about the positive impact it will have on coral restoration and research efforts in the region.”

The collaborative effort with Reefscapers signifies a commitment to marine conservation. General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, Mohamed El Aghoury remarked, “We are proud to be part of a project that not only contributes to the scientific understanding of coral spawning but also aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability. This research is a testament to the positive outcomes that can be achieved through collaboration between the hospitality sector and environmental experts.”

In its continued efforts towards sustainability, the resort recently celebrated its milestones of planting over 520 coral frames, and successfully restored more than 27,000 coral colonies. Aligning with Marriott International’s “Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction”, and “Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy” initiatives, guests who stay at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa can participate in Adopt A Coral, an interactive coral-fragment plantation activity to promote reef habitats.

Read the full research paper: https://peerj.com/articles/16315/