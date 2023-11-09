News
Sheraton Maldives takes lead in coral spawning research with Reefscapers
Nestled on the serene and picturesque private island of Furanafushi in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced its integral involvement in advancing the field of coral spawning research. The esteemed resort is collaborating with Reefscapers, a distinguished Maldivian marine consultancy that specializes in the vital realm of coral restoration. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, known for its commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives’ underwater world, is proud to play a pivotal role in supporting Reefscapers’ groundbreaking research endeavors.
This groundbreaking study which spans in two Atolls for two years, focuses on observing the spawning patterns of 22 species of Acropora corals, a genus highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
The research, led by Reefscapers’ marine biologists, has unveiled fascinating insights into the spawning behavior of Acropora corals in the region. The study reveals that the Maldives experiences two distinct spawning seasons throughout the year, with spawning events occurring over an extended period of eight months. The exact timing of spawning varies between species, with some corals spawning close to sunset and others later in the evening. Furthermore, the date of spawning differs between Atolls, with corals in North Male Atoll spawning earlier compared to Baa Atoll.
Coral restoration in the Maldives is of paramount importance for ecosystem recovery following previous declines due to rising ocean temperatures. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is honored to contribute to the success of this research by providing a comprehensive venue and all the necessary resources for Reefscapers.
Kate Sheridan, the resort’s marine biologist and one of the key researchers, expresses her enthusiasm about the project, stating, “Studying the spawning patterns of Acropora corals is crucial for understanding their reproductive cycles and developing effective conservation strategies. The support of the resort has been significant in the success of this research, and we are excited about the positive impact it will have on coral restoration and research efforts in the region.”
The collaborative effort with Reefscapers signifies a commitment to marine conservation. General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, Mohamed El Aghoury remarked, “We are proud to be part of a project that not only contributes to the scientific understanding of coral spawning but also aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability. This research is a testament to the positive outcomes that can be achieved through collaboration between the hospitality sector and environmental experts.”
In its continued efforts towards sustainability, the resort recently celebrated its milestones of planting over 520 coral frames, and successfully restored more than 27,000 coral colonies. Aligning with Marriott International’s “Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction”, and “Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy” initiatives, guests who stay at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa can participate in Adopt A Coral, an interactive coral-fragment plantation activity to promote reef habitats.
Read the full research paper: https://peerj.com/articles/16315/
News
Unveiling Chapters 3 & 4 at Oaga Art Resort with incredible festive celebrations
As the holiday season beckons, Oaga Art Resort invites you to embark on an unforgettable journey to celebrate “A Moment In Time.” The echoes of the past, the joy of the present, and the promise of the future converge in a spectacular showcase of luxury and cultural richness.
Unveiling Chapter 3: Bodu Haruge Beach Villa
Nestled on the pristine shores of the Maldives, the Bodu Haruge Beach Villas offer a romantic escape into the rich island life of the Maldives. These villas draw inspiration from the traditional boatyards of the Maldives, where high ceilings and angled walls create an atmosphere reminiscent of a bygone era when the archipelago was a kingdom in harmony with nature. Immerse yourself in the tales of lore and create your own chapter of a memorable stay. The hand-painted mural pool at the villas are the largest offered in a beach villa at Oaga.
Unveiling Chapter 4: Odi Water Villa
“Sail to serenity where luxury floats on crystalline waters” is the promise of Odi Water Villas. Drawing inspiration from the legends of the first settlers of the Maldives, these villas are a tribute to the Dheyvis and the tale of Koimala, the visionary who sailed to inhabit Male’. The opulence of gold accents and modern amenities merge seamlessly with ancient island royalty. Sunbeds, a hammock area and a standalone tub complete the experience. Plus, the thrill of a huge slide welcomes you into your vacation at Oaga. The resort offers family water villa categories for 2 adults and 2 children, subject to availability.
Festive Celebrations Beyond Imagination
This festive season, Oaga Art Resort is turning into a haven of holiday cheer, offering guests a chance to embrace the magic of Christmas and the excitement of the upcoming New Year.
The festivities kick off with the lighting of the Christmas tree, setting the stage for a gingerbread display and a Christmas market, Maldivian style. Guests can indulge in festive feasts and brunches on Christmas Eve, accompanied by the arrival of Santa himself. The celebration continues with a festive DJ welcoming the arrival of 2024.
But it’s not just for the adults. Oaga Art Resort has planned a variety of activities especially aimed at children. Themed movie nights and workshops will keep the little ones entertained, making it a perfect family getaway.
The resort is also set to host performances by international artists like Dupa Trio, along with local talents such as Affan and the Harubee Boduberu group. It’s a symphony of culture, music, and celebration that promises to be an unforgettable experience.
Book Your “Moment in Time”
This festive season, make your way to Oaga Art Resort for a truly magical celebration. With Christmas vacation deals and New Year’s travel to the Maldives, you can experience luxury stays and beach holidays that will leave you with cherished memories.
Oaga Art Resort is your gateway to a unique and unforgettable festive season in the Maldives. Join us in celebrating “A Moment In Time” and create stories you’ll carry with you into the future.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
News
November just got better with unbeatable last-minute deal by Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
Your summer days just got better! What’s really shaking up the end of the summer, is this cozy and iconic barefoot luxury resort “Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives” recently announcing the launch of its last-minute offer, for all discerning travelers to discover love in paradise.
That is right – home to four beautiful beaches, Wai, Veli, Dhigu, and Divehi, all with their unique character – letting you sunbathe, snorkel, windsurf, and cycle overwater around the island to your heart’s content. Touching down at Kodhipparu, adventure seekers can revel in countless opportunities for wild coral reef dives, parasailing up the sky for a bird’s-eye view of the lagoon, or even simply zen out to sunrise and sunset with the resident yogi.
This offer features a host of unmatchable benefits that come with daily breakfast and dine-around dinner, free roundtrip speedboat transfers from the Velana International Airport, and special savings at the luxury overwater spa.
If you are looking for a romantic touch, with an ample amount of floating rose petals in your pool, or a swoon-worthy proposal set up at a secret corner of the island out of bounds to others or even a candle-lit dinner on the secluded beaches with you and your beau, all you have to do is message your lifestyle host to work the magic and make it happen for you. With the Kodhipparu dedicated lifestyle host service, everything is just a message away.
To see more details about the offer: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/maldivesresortoffer/
What’s more, as the resort continues to redefine luxury and your dream vacation, the resort has announced the extension of its exclusive “Stay, Play & Dine” offer due to popular demand. The offer is extended for all travellers until the 30th of April 2024 so you can plan your vacation well in advance.
This offer featuring the all-inclusive meal plan at the heart of it will transport you to a limitless dining experience and a consequential gourmet coma that is fully worth every penny you’ve spent on this extravagant holiday. In between the Robinson Crusoe expeditions and the unforgettable villa stays, take the time to worry less and indulge more with this offer, which serves up a complete all-cure, food, spa, and water sports plan so that you won’t have to lift a finger or worry about additional payments at check-out.
With the spacious beach and over-water villas and residences that honour together-time and privacy in perfect harmony, there’s no better place to enjoy a family retreat. Grand Park Kodhipparu’s on-resort facilities offer endless fun for young explorers as well as those ‘young at heart.’
Whether it’s getting a taste of freshly grilled island lobster and kicking back with a glass of rum while letting the resident international DJ’s beats float over you or fully immersing in a completely restorative wellbeing journey at the spa or taking your holiday mood for a spin on a state-of-the-art water-bike, you can dream assured that this offer will have you wanting to extend your holiday.
So, book your getaway with the resort’s Stay, Play & Dine offer: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/maldives-all-inclusive-offer/
Awards
Fushifaru wins ‘Hotel of the Year’ at LUXE Global Awards 2023
Fushifaru Maldives, a five-star boutique Resort in Lhaviyani Atoll, celebrates winning multiple awards including ‘Hotel of the Year’ at the LUXE Global Awards.
These awards recognise Fushifaru’s outstanding hospitality, exceptional service and dedication to create special experiences and lasting memories for travellers all around the world.
Fushifaru successfully won multiple other awards including:
- Best Authentic Experience Resort in Maldives at LUXE Global Awards
- Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort Globally at LUXE Global Awards
- Best Luxury Boutique Resort Globally at LUXE Global Awards
- Hotel of the Year 2023 at LUXE Global Awards
Amongst these, Fushifaru also successfully won multiple awards such as the Booking.com ‘Traveller Review Award’, the ‘International Sustainable Award’ at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2023 and the ‘Best Hotel Sustainability Progress’ Award at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2023.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded these international accolades, it is rewarding for all Fushifaru Residents and motivates us to continue striving for the best,” said Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives.
The consistent accolades are testimony of Fushifaru’s fantastic hospitality, restaurants and entertainment, all which have once again been recognised by the traveller community, ranking Fushifaru amongst the best resorts in Maldives.
For reservations and more information about Fushifaru’s 6th-anniversary celebration, please visit www.fushifaru.com or email reservations@fushifaru.com
Trending
-
News1 week ago
S Hotels & Resorts opens SO/ Maldives, its third iconic resort at CROSSROADS Maldives
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
Neha Kakkar enjoys a blissful holiday at The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives
-
Places To Go5 days ago
JA Manafaru: A luxurious oasis away from the rest
-
News1 week ago
JA Manafaru adds seaplane to ‘The Real Maldives’ experience
-
Insiders1 week ago
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives welcomes new Executive Chef Nguyen Minh Phuc
-
Action1 week ago
Fabrizio Romano to take to the field at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
-
Food1 week ago
Renowned European haute cuisine luminary, Eyck Zimmer, makes a highly-anticipated return to the Maldives
-
Action6 days ago
Ifuru Island Maldives unveils skydiving paradise: Thrill-seekers rejoice