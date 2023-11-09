Food
Experience ultimate Thanksgiving feast amid tropical paradise of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
Amidst the tranquil turquoise waters and lush greenery, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island invites you to an unparalleled Thanksgiving celebration at the Sunset Tip, where you can indulge in a lavish family-style dinner while being enveloped by the beauty of the open-air Maldivian setting.
As the sun paints the sky in hues of orange and pink, gather around with your friends and family for a delectable feast like no other. Begin your culinary journey with a choice of comforting soups, including a rich pumpkin bisque or flavourful she-crab soup. For the main course, prepare to be delighted by the centrepiece of the evening – a slow-roasted Norfolk turkey, accompanied by a medley of traditional Thanksgiving side dishes, including whipped potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, buttered asparagus, sage stuffing, braised Brussel sprouts, corn bread, gravy and homemade cranberry sauce. Conclude your meal on a sweet note with a classic apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies. With menu items that feature traditional and modern twists, each bite will transport you to the heart of this cherished holiday.
This exclusive Thanksgiving dinner will take place at the Sunset Tip located at the Rangali Island. The experience is priced at US$270net per person and US$135net per child. For US$ 385net, you can upgrade to include a selection of wines and house beverages. Join us from 7:00PM to 10:00PM on November 23, 2023, and allow this enchanting evening to become an everlasting memory.
For those seeking a more intimate celebration within the comfort of their villa, the resort also offers a special in-villa dining option with the opportunity to enjoy the same exquisite menu and experience. Similar pricing apply. A 24-hour advance booking is required for this option.
Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to give thanks in paradise and create unforgettable moments with your loved ones this Thanksgiving at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort brings Chinese flavors from The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan
Esteemed guests will soon be able to savor a six-course dinner inspired by Shanghai cuisine at Maldives’ finest address
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is delighted to announce that it will welcome Steven Yang, Executive Chef from Yan Ting, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan to its resort for a chef collaboration on 19th and 22nd November, 2023. The collaboration is set to bring guests a unique dining experience inspired by Shanghai cuisine at Orientale while they enjoy an unrivaled luxury escape at the finest address of Maldives.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming Chef Steven Yang to develop a specially crafted dinner menu at our airy restaurant, Orientale, which comes with unobstructed views of Indian Ocean,” said Vincent Pauchon, general manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This collaboration will tailor our valued guests in a greater indulgence, taking them on a culinary journey of authentic Chinese dishes using seasonal fresh ingredients at our distinct dining venue.”
On 19th and 22nd November, 2023, the six-course chef collaboration dinner is slated to include an appetizer, soup, hors d’oeuvre, main courses, and dessert. In classic Chinese flavor and ingredients, the meals will be designed to complement each other, ignite the taste buds of guests and make for an unforgettable dining experience.
- Yellow Wine Drunk Abalone, Chinese Watermelon, Salmon Roe
- Double Boiled Chicken Consommé, Coconut Flesh, Conpoy and Fish Maw
- Pan Fried Scallops, “Yuxiang” Chili Sauce
- Stewed Boneless Beef Short Rib, Cola and Sweet Soya Sauce
- Noodle in Fish Soup, Garoupa Fillet and Bean Seeding
- Green Bean Paste, Lily Seed 20 Years Old Dried Orange Peel
Costing USD $195++ per person, each Dinner will be available for a maximum of 20 guests at Orientale, where the hours of operation are from 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM.
“I am more than glad to have the opportunity to collaborate with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort,” said Steven Yang, Executive Chef for Yan Ting, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan. “At Yan Ting, where guests can enjoy a singular dining experience with contemporary and classic Chinese décor, I tend to present my own interpretation of Shanghai cuisine in the menu and specialty dishes while solidly rooted in traditional approach and food philosophy. As a representative chef for this unique collaboration, I look forward to conveying Chinese cuisine culture to Maldives through delicate flavors, fresh ingredients, and diverse cooking techniques.”
For more information on this curated dining experience, please visit: http://stregismaldives.com
JOALI BEING welcomes award-winning Chef Bettina Campolucci Bordi for unforgettable sustainability-driven culinary experience
On the pristine isle of Bodufushi in Raa Atoll, JOALI BEING – the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives – is partnering with distinguished plant based and sustainability-led chef, Bettina Campolucci Bordi of Bettina’s Kitchen, this festive season.
An authority on green cuisine, Bettina’s residency will encompass a community cooking workshop for women from the archipelago’s island of Dhuvaafaru – in support of local NGO, Dhuvaafaru Zuvaanunge Jamiyyaa – as well as an exclusive dining experience and a cooking workshop for sojourners staying within the Maldivian oasis; both hosted by the culinary aesthete herself.
The intimate workshop – taking place on 30 December at The Culinary Learning Centre is in support of JOALI BEING’s ‘Joy of Empowering Women through Farming’ initiative, which aims to provide training and raise awareness about installing hydroponic systems within the home, enabling women to grow vegetables and generate income. The selection of participants will be a collaborative effort between the Dhuvaafaru Women’s Development Committee and the NGO.
The imaginative JOALI BEING x Bettina’s Kitchen dining experience – exhibiting the visionary’s eco-conscious artistry – will take place on 29 December at FLOW Restaurant traversing a menu that boasts a significant focus on foraged ingredients, locally sourced where possible. From a three-way pumpkin platter to a Garden of JOALI celebration of vegan fare, to an adaptogenic sweet concoction of cacao nibs, chocolate mousse and aquafaba meringue, the spread is sure to tantalise the palates of island residents.
“It’s truly an honour to unite with JOALI BEING as we craft a menu that’s a testament to sustainability, harnessing the bounty of local, seasonal produce. Every dish is not just a meal, but a story – influenced by culture, the beauty around us, and the heart of each ingredient. Together, in our workshops, we’ll explore and celebrate the magic of plant-based cuisine, igniting passion and curiosity in every bite,” says Bettina Campolucci Bordi.
JOALI BEING was designed to seamlessly blend with its natural surroundings; architects worked in unison with multidisciplinary design studio, Autoban, and interior design company, Atolye 4N – who also led the design concept of sister destination, JOALI Maldives – to preserve the local landscape with the goal to achieve harmony by eliminating negative vibrations and enhancing the energy flow of the island; whilst ensuring the forest and wildlife remained untouched.
At the heart of JOALI BEING is modern science and long-honoured traditions aimed at guiding residents on a journey of self-discovery and transcendence. Alongside 33 design-led beach villas, 35 over-water villas surrounded by crystalline lagoons amidst glorious tropical nature, and a plethora of elevated treatment rooms, the sanctum encompasses an on-site herbology centre, AKTAR, allowing JOALI BEING’S herbalist to create natural remedies, spices and essential oils for guests to enjoy. FLOW is the island’s open-plan interactive dining space, featuring three signature kitchens: SU serves ocean-to-table pescatarian cuisine; Plantae offers nourishing vegetarian and vegan gastronomy; and B’Well features JOALI BEING’s signature menu with meat and poultry options. The destination is also home to SAI tea lounge where guests are invited to explore an incredible range of homemade brews and take part in traditional ceremonies hosted by JOALI BEING’s resident tea sommelier. Meanwhile, Teppanyaki offers a private dining experience that celebrates the ‘Joy of Weightlessness – a feeling of freedom, lightness and wonder’. Astonishing views of the Gate of Zero set the stage for artistry at the grill, or guests may opt for dining on a secluded sea bank or within the bespoke wooden carved Turtle Treehouse.
A gastronomic symphony: The Feast of the Sea Experience at Baraabaru
Nestled in the idyllic Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, Baraabaru restaurant offers a dining experience that transcends expectations. Recently, I had the pleasure of immersing myself in their exquisite “Feast of the Sea” menu, which featured an Indian-style sharing option, allowing us to embark on a culinary journey of diverse and tantalizing flavors.
A Symphony of Starters
The evening began with a triumphant trio of starters – Avocado Pani Puri, Crab Pachadi, and Kolkata Beet Chop. Each dish was a masterpiece in its own right, showcasing the creativity and finesse of the culinary team. The Avocado Pani Puri, with its creamy avocado filling and tangy tamarind chutney, was an inventive twist on a classic Indian street food. The Crab Pachadi was a harmonious blend of delicate crab meat and aromatic spices, and the Kolkata Beet Chop, with its vibrant colors and subtle earthy flavors, was a delightful surprise. These three small bites provided a tantalizing introduction to what would be a memorable meal.
Accompanying these starters was the Potato muska bun with gunpowder masala butter, a combination that took bread and butter to new heights. The muska bun was pillowy soft, and the gunpowder masala butter added a fiery kick that elevated this simple dish into something extraordinary.
Mini Delights to Savor
The third course brought forth a delightful array of mini creations that left our taste buds dancing with joy. The chili pepper crab on an egg appam was a perfect blend of heat and sweetness, with the egg appam serving as a delicate vessel for the succulent crab. The Calicut chicken wings with pineapple chutney transported us to the tropics, offering a delightful fusion of flavors that was both spicy and sweet. The Rock shrimp koliwada with papadum and pomelo was a textural marvel, with crispy shrimp, crunchy papadum, and zesty pomelo coming together in a symphony of tastes and textures.
Before proceeding to the main course, we were treated to a refreshing break with Kalamansi sorbet. This palate cleanser was a burst of citrusy freshness, preparing us for the culinary delights that lay ahead.
The Main Course Extravaganza
The main course arrived with much anticipation, and it did not disappoint. The Allepay prawn curry with red rice was a fragrant and flavorful masterpiece. The prawns were cooked to perfection, and the curry sauce was a harmonious blend of spices that captured the essence of Indian coastal cuisine. Accompanied by the nutty red rice, this dish was a culinary highlight.
The Ghee roast Chicken with dosa was a comforting dish that combined the rich flavors of ghee-roasted chicken with the delicate crispness of dosa. It was a comforting and hearty option for those who appreciate the classics.
The Thalassery lamb biryani was a fragrant revelation. The aroma of spices filled the air as the biryani was served, and each forkful revealed tender pieces of lamb and perfectly cooked rice. It was a testament to the skill and expertise of the chefs in crafting this traditional Indian dish.
A Sweet Symphony of Farewell
To conclude our culinary journey, we were presented with the cardamom banana kulfi. This dessert was a perfect ending to an extraordinary meal. The cardamom-infused kulfi was rich and creamy, and the subtle sweetness of banana added a delightful twist to this classic Indian dessert.
Chef Hari Nayak’s Influence
Our dining experience at Baraabaru was made even more special by the presence of Chef Hari Nayak, a renowned master of modern Indian cuisine. His residency at Baraabaru and collaboration with Head Chef Kishan Singh have elevated the restaurant to new heights. Chef Nayak’s passion for contemporary Indian gastronomy, combined with Chef Singh’s dedication to natural flavors and authentic dishes, resulted in a dining experience that was nothing short of exceptional.
Chef Nayak’s illustrious career, which has taken him from Manipal, India, to the prestigious Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York, has made him one of the foremost Indian chefs in North America, Asia, and the Middle East. His influence on Baraabaru’s offerings was evident in every dish we savored.
A Harmonious Culinary Symphony
In a sublime union of culinary craftsmanship, Baraabaru brings together the freshest Maldivian produce with global influences, thanks to Chef Nayak’s artful interpretation of contemporary Indian gastronomy. Baraabaru has rightfully earned its place as one of CNN Travel’s top ten “Maldives’ Finest Tables” and has maintained its reputation as the Maldives’ leading Indian restaurant for 25 years.
While Chef Hari’s presence at Baraabaru is seasonal, his influence permeates the restaurant’s offerings year-round through an inspiring set dinner menu. This menu is expertly executed under the guidance of Baraabaru’s Head Chef Kishan Singh, known for his dedication to the natural flavors of food and his focus on fresh, authentic dishes. Together, Chef Nayak and Chef Singh have created a harmonious culinary symphony that reflects their shared values, dreams, and vision for Baraabaru’s culinary artistry.
The Feast of the Sea experience at Baraabaru was nothing short of magical. Each dish was a testament to the skill and creativity of the chefs, and the presence of Chef Hari Nayak added an extra layer of brilliance to the dining experience. Baraabaru is a culinary gem that should be on every food enthusiast’s bucket list, offering a symphony of flavors that will leave a lasting impression. Whether you’re a fan of Indian cuisine or simply appreciate exceptional dining, Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is a must-visit destination for an unforgettable gastronomic journey.
I must also mention that the food experience at Baraabaru was further elevated by the enchanting presence of live classical Indian music. The mesmerizing sounds of the Tabla, Harmonium, Sitar, and Violin filled the air, creating a harmonious backdrop to our culinary adventure. As we savored each dish, the music added an extra layer of sensory delight, making it a true symphony of culinary art and music. The skilled musicians transported us to the heart of India, infusing the atmosphere with a sense of cultural richness and tradition. It was an unforgettable fusion of flavors and melodies that left a lasting impression, making our dining experience at Baraabaru truly exceptional and one to be cherished forever.
