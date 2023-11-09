Experience ultimate Thanksgiving feast amid tropical paradise of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Nestled in the idyllic Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, Baraabaru restaurant offers a dining experience that transcends expectations. Recently, I had the pleasure of immersing myself in their exquisite “Feast of the Sea” menu, which featured an Indian-style sharing option, allowing us to embark on a culinary journey of diverse and tantalizing flavors.

A Symphony of Starters

The evening began with a triumphant trio of starters – Avocado Pani Puri, Crab Pachadi, and Kolkata Beet Chop. Each dish was a masterpiece in its own right, showcasing the creativity and finesse of the culinary team. The Avocado Pani Puri, with its creamy avocado filling and tangy tamarind chutney, was an inventive twist on a classic Indian street food. The Crab Pachadi was a harmonious blend of delicate crab meat and aromatic spices, and the Kolkata Beet Chop, with its vibrant colors and subtle earthy flavors, was a delightful surprise. These three small bites provided a tantalizing introduction to what would be a memorable meal.

Accompanying these starters was the Potato muska bun with gunpowder masala butter, a combination that took bread and butter to new heights. The muska bun was pillowy soft, and the gunpowder masala butter added a fiery kick that elevated this simple dish into something extraordinary.

Mini Delights to Savor

The third course brought forth a delightful array of mini creations that left our taste buds dancing with joy. The chili pepper crab on an egg appam was a perfect blend of heat and sweetness, with the egg appam serving as a delicate vessel for the succulent crab. The Calicut chicken wings with pineapple chutney transported us to the tropics, offering a delightful fusion of flavors that was both spicy and sweet. The Rock shrimp koliwada with papadum and pomelo was a textural marvel, with crispy shrimp, crunchy papadum, and zesty pomelo coming together in a symphony of tastes and textures.

Before proceeding to the main course, we were treated to a refreshing break with Kalamansi sorbet. This palate cleanser was a burst of citrusy freshness, preparing us for the culinary delights that lay ahead.

The Main Course Extravaganza

The main course arrived with much anticipation, and it did not disappoint. The Allepay prawn curry with red rice was a fragrant and flavorful masterpiece. The prawns were cooked to perfection, and the curry sauce was a harmonious blend of spices that captured the essence of Indian coastal cuisine. Accompanied by the nutty red rice, this dish was a culinary highlight.

The Ghee roast Chicken with dosa was a comforting dish that combined the rich flavors of ghee-roasted chicken with the delicate crispness of dosa. It was a comforting and hearty option for those who appreciate the classics.

The Thalassery lamb biryani was a fragrant revelation. The aroma of spices filled the air as the biryani was served, and each forkful revealed tender pieces of lamb and perfectly cooked rice. It was a testament to the skill and expertise of the chefs in crafting this traditional Indian dish.

A Sweet Symphony of Farewell

To conclude our culinary journey, we were presented with the cardamom banana kulfi. This dessert was a perfect ending to an extraordinary meal. The cardamom-infused kulfi was rich and creamy, and the subtle sweetness of banana added a delightful twist to this classic Indian dessert.

Chef Hari Nayak’s Influence

Our dining experience at Baraabaru was made even more special by the presence of Chef Hari Nayak, a renowned master of modern Indian cuisine. His residency at Baraabaru and collaboration with Head Chef Kishan Singh have elevated the restaurant to new heights. Chef Nayak’s passion for contemporary Indian gastronomy, combined with Chef Singh’s dedication to natural flavors and authentic dishes, resulted in a dining experience that was nothing short of exceptional.

Chef Nayak’s illustrious career, which has taken him from Manipal, India, to the prestigious Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York, has made him one of the foremost Indian chefs in North America, Asia, and the Middle East. His influence on Baraabaru’s offerings was evident in every dish we savored.

A Harmonious Culinary Symphony

In a sublime union of culinary craftsmanship, Baraabaru brings together the freshest Maldivian produce with global influences, thanks to Chef Nayak’s artful interpretation of contemporary Indian gastronomy. Baraabaru has rightfully earned its place as one of CNN Travel’s top ten “Maldives’ Finest Tables” and has maintained its reputation as the Maldives’ leading Indian restaurant for 25 years.

While Chef Hari’s presence at Baraabaru is seasonal, his influence permeates the restaurant’s offerings year-round through an inspiring set dinner menu. This menu is expertly executed under the guidance of Baraabaru’s Head Chef Kishan Singh, known for his dedication to the natural flavors of food and his focus on fresh, authentic dishes. Together, Chef Nayak and Chef Singh have created a harmonious culinary symphony that reflects their shared values, dreams, and vision for Baraabaru’s culinary artistry.

The Feast of the Sea experience at Baraabaru was nothing short of magical. Each dish was a testament to the skill and creativity of the chefs, and the presence of Chef Hari Nayak added an extra layer of brilliance to the dining experience. Baraabaru is a culinary gem that should be on every food enthusiast’s bucket list, offering a symphony of flavors that will leave a lasting impression. Whether you’re a fan of Indian cuisine or simply appreciate exceptional dining, Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is a must-visit destination for an unforgettable gastronomic journey.

I must also mention that the food experience at Baraabaru was further elevated by the enchanting presence of live classical Indian music. The mesmerizing sounds of the Tabla, Harmonium, Sitar, and Violin filled the air, creating a harmonious backdrop to our culinary adventure. As we savored each dish, the music added an extra layer of sensory delight, making it a true symphony of culinary art and music. The skilled musicians transported us to the heart of India, infusing the atmosphere with a sense of cultural richness and tradition. It was an unforgettable fusion of flavors and melodies that left a lasting impression, making our dining experience at Baraabaru truly exceptional and one to be cherished forever.